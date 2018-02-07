More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
If college basketball had the NBA’s trade deadline, what deals would get done?

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
We’re getting down to the stretch run for college basketball teams, and if anything has become obvious this season, it’s that many of the best teams in the country are flawed. 

Let’s pretend, for a second, that trades were allowed in college basketball.

If they were, what trades would some of college basketball’s best make? 

We have answers. 

The major caveat here: These trades have to benefit both teams, and they have to be trades that, in theory, would be accepted. So, for example, no matter how much I want to pretend to send someone like Yante Maten to Kansas, it would never happen with Georgia in the mix for a tournament berth and Mark Fox on the verge of losing his job. The same can be said for someone like Kevin Hervey of UT-Arlington. He’s a senior on a mid-major that has been somewhat disappointing, but he’s also on a team with the talent to win their league.

I know it’s kind of silly to require something that could never possibly happen to be realistic, but it makes the exercise that much more fun. Anyway, here are the trades: 

MISSOURI STATE SENDS ALIZE JOHNSON TO KANSAS FOR SAM CUNLIFFE

What Kansas needs this season more than anything is front court depth. In an ideal world, they would currently have Billy Preston on their roster manning the four-spot, but he’s currently hooping in Bosnia. Mitch Lightfoot has been much better than expected, but he’s still not a gut that can go get you a bucket from that spot. Enter Alize Johnson, a 6-foot-9 senior that has averaged a double-double with three-point range for a Missouri State team that is currently outside the top half of the Missouri Valley. He’d be a perfect addition to the front court rotation. With LaGerald Vick, Marcus Garrett and Malik Newman all slated to return next, and with Kansas getting three transfer eligible (Charlie Moore and both of the Lawsons) along with a recruiting class that includes two more perimeter players, Cunliffe seems to be the odd-man out. Bill Self can afford to lose the former four-star recruit to get a player that can help him on the glass and at the four-spot.

ARIZONA SENDS DYLAN SMITH TO FORDHAM FOR JOE CHARTOUNY

The way that this current Arizona team is built, their biggest issue is that there is essentially no possible way for them to get their best defense team on the floor as the same time as their best offensive team. That’s because Dusan Ristic, who has turned into a very important player, is just not a good defender. It’s just something Sean Miller is going to have to deal with. Where that team can be improved, however, is at the point guard spot, where Parker Jackson-Cartwright just isn’t good enough at doing the things that Arizona needs their point guard to do. Enter Joe Chartouny, a 6-foot-3 junior that is one of the nation’s best on-ball defenders, averages 4.5 assists despite playing for one of the nation’s worst offensive teams and who shot 38 percent from three as a sophomore. He can be a pest defensively that will facilitate offense and make opens threes. That’s what Arizona needs at the point.

GEORGIA TECH SENDS BEN LAMMERS TO NORTH CAROLINA FOR ANDREW PLATEK, BRANDON ROBINSON

Roy Williams is one of the few coaches in college hoops that still steadfastly plays two big men together at all times. This problem this year is that doing so means that he is going to have to play at least one freshman center that is not quite ready for this level of basketball yet. This season has been a disappointment from Georgia Tech. They’re not headed for the NCAA tournament, meaning that losing senior Ben Lammers would not derail their season. Sending him to UNC, where he could partner with Luke Maye and Joel Berry II, in exchange for a pair of good young players would be a step in the right direction for the program. With Nassir Little and Coby White joining UNC next season, and Cam Johnson, Kenny Williams and — in theory — Jalek Felton returning, the Heels could spare the pair.

VANDERBILT SENDS JEFF ROBERSON TO KENTUCKY FOR SACHA KILLEYA-JONES

Vandy’s season is more or less caput at this point, but with a loaded recruiting class coming in next season, the ‘Dores should be more than willing to part with their veteran wing in exchange for a former five-star recruit that could use a new start. Killeya-Jones would fit well next to Darius Garland and Simi Shittu — and maybe Romeo Langford — while Roberson would immediately fill a void that Kentucky has for a shooter, a dominant wing scorer and a veteran leader.

TEXAS A&M SENDS J.J. CALDWELL TO MINNESOTA FOR NATE MASON

J.J. Caldwell needs a new start. Things just have not gone well for him since arriving at Texas A&M, from being ruled ineligible as a freshman to getting suspended and benched this season. The Aggies, however, still need to find some kind of leadership and playmaking at the point guard spot, and Mason can be that guy. Minnesota has collapsed in on itself since the Reggie Lynch ordeal, and Mason is an all-Big Ten player that needs a new home.

DUKE SENDS MARQUES BOLDEN, JORDAN GOLDWIRE TO WASHINGTON STATE FOR MALACHI FLYNN

Bolden is another guy that could badly use a chance to start things over, and he would get just that in Pullman. Goldwire is never going to play major minutes at Duke, although he could see them at Wazzu. Flynn, on the other hand, is a sneaky-good sophomore point guard that would provide a defensive spark, better shooting and some playmaking at the lead guard spot. It would also allow Duke to play with different lineup constructions without costing them anything more than a big man that has fallen out of favor.

UConn giving away free tickets for home game against USF

By Scott PhillipsFeb 7, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Things haven’t gone as planned for UConn this season.

The Huskies have struggled to an 11-12 start and a sluggish 4-6 opening to conference play as fans have started to stay away from going to games.

Things have evidently gotten so desperate for UConn that they’re giving away free tickets to a game against USF on Wednesday night. Now, part of the reason UConn’s athletics department is giving away free tickets is that the Bulls and Huskies are two of the three worst teams in the American.

But for a program with so much national prestige, giving away free tickets to a conference home game in February is reaching embarrassing levels of apathy. UConn has dropped three consecutive games as they host USF on Wednesday.

Report: Suspended Kentucky player attended party with ‘armed bodyguard’

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
The saga of Kentucky’s Tai Wynyard has taken about a dozen turns over the course of the last few days, none of which brought more clarity to a muddled situation involving injuries, suspensions and a report of a man armed with a gun protecting the player.

On Monday, it was announced that a back problem that has plagued Wynyard throughout his Kentucky tenure would keep the native New Zealander out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

“He’s tried to come back twice — it hasn’t worked — so I think at this point he’ll be sitting out the rest of the year,” Calipari said of the injury on Monday, according to SEC Country. “I don’t think there’d be any chance [he’ll return] at this point. He’ll be out.”

On Tuesday, news broke that Wynyard was suspended from all team activities, but no direct reason for the suspension was given. The injury is reportedly not just a cover for a suspension that Kentucky did not want made public. Later on Tuesday, the news got weirder, as the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Wynyard had been attending parties on campus with a person carrying a gun.

According to the paper, sometime in mid-January an alert went out on a group-messaging app used by sororities and fraternities to beware of an individual attending parties with Wynyard. Wynyard was on the bench for Kentucky’s win at Vanderbilt on January 13th, but he has not been on the bench or traveled with the team since then. It may simply be a coincidence, as another injured player — Jemarl Baker — has remained in Lexington on road trips as well.

Cuonzo Martin ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ to see Michael Porter back this year

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
The idea of Michael Porter Jr. returning to play at some point this season has been in the back of everyone’s mind, this season.

Porter underwent surgery on his back after playing just two minutes in the season-opener, and while he has hinted at the idea that he could end up retuning to the court at some point this season, the idea has always been written off.

Head coach Cuonzo Martin, however, refused to rule out the idea of his soon-to-be top five pick playing at some point this season.

“This week, he started working out — not on the floor, but just doing different things with our strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus [Christopher], agility work, bouncing the ball, but nothing with practice,” Martin said told the Kansas City Star. “I wouldn’t be shocked if I saw him on the floor. And I’m not saying that, because he hasn’t practiced or anything, so don’t misinterpret that, but I wouldn’t be shocked.”

“I know he’s fighting hard to get on the floor. He’s looking good, his body’s great. He’s actually gotten bigger, just looking at him. And he’s been one of my best cheerleaders on the sideline.”

Frankly, I think it would be a silly idea to risk re-injuring a surgically-repaired back while playing for free when it could end up costing him tens of millions of dollars. Porter could end up earning nine figures playing basketball. Rushing back to play in college seems silly.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to do it.

Think about it like this: Michael’s family is extremely close. There are eight brothers and sisters. His aunt coaches the Missouri women’s team, where his two older sisters have played. His dad used to be an assistant for the Missouri women’s team and is now an assistant for the Missouri men’s team. His younger brother Jontay enrolled early specifically for a chance to play with Michael for one year in college. I am sure he really, really wants the chance to get on the floor with little bro.

And that is before you consider this: Without Michael, Missouri looks like they will comfortably get into the NCAA tournament. Keep in mind, there were many high school talent scouts that believed that Michael was a better prospect and player than Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton coming out of high school. He was so good that no one realized his AAU teammate Trae Young was as good as he has proven to be.

If Michael should find a way to get healthy, in shape and shake off the rust of having been out for so long, it’s not crazy to think that Missouri would end up being one of the 10 or 15 best teams in America. They could make a Final Four in a season that is as wide open as this season is.

It’s a risk, but put yourself in Michael’s shoes. Wouldn’t you want to come back and play in those games?

UNC star Joel Berry on N.C. State: ‘It’s not a rivalry’

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
3 Comments

North Carolina, coming off of a national title, has been in a bit of a funk over the course of the last two weeks. They’ve lost three of their last four and are still trying to figure out what their backup point guard situation is going to be.

Oh, and they’ve doing all of that as they get ready to host Duke in Chapel Hill on Thursday night.

UNC needs to be as focused as possible. No distractions. No unnecessary media-driven dust-ups. Nothing like, you know, saying that N.C. State isn’t actually a rival.

Right, Joel Berry?

“I don’t necessarily treat that as a rivalry,” said Berry of the Wolfpack. “When you talk about a rivalry, you always talk about Duke-North Carolina. That’s the biggest one. I love being a part of the Duke-Carolina rivalry, but NC State, I just don’t consider that being a rivalry — we just don’t like them. But it’s not a rivalry like Duke and North Carolina.”

I’m sure N.C. State fans are going to take this well.

There’s no way that Berry is going to be bombarded on social media with reminders that the Wolfpack won in Chapel Hill just 10 days ago. And there is absolutely zero possibility of Wolfpack students unleashing a torrent of signs and vulgarities at Berry with the Tar Heels make their return trip to Raleigh this weekend.

This will probably all just be totally forgotten by dinner time tonight.

Towson’s Pat Skerry continues his fight to raise Autism awareness

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
If you watch a college basketball game at any point this weekend, you’ll probably notice a little blue pin that shows up on the lapel of the coaches that are on the sideline.

That pin is meaningful.

It represents Autism Speaks, an organization that promotes awareness for people with the disorder, increasing understanding and acceptance of autism while advancing research into the causes of and treatments for people that are on the spectrum.

Those pins popping up on the suits of some of the biggest names in the sport is the work of Towson head coach Pat Skerry and South Florida assistant coach Tom Herrion, two men with children that have been diagnosed with autism. The goal initially was simple: To raise awareness. Pick one weekend out of the year to get as many coaches on national television wearing the pin, so that when they get shown on television, and someone asks, ‘Why are Coach K and Coach Cal wearing a puzzle piece?’, the answer is the name Autism Speaks into their world.

That has since turned into the Coaches Moving Forward campaign, and there are now more than 450 schools involved in it, Skerry told NBC Sports. That number is up roughly 100 from where it was just last season. Announcers and broadcasters wear the pins as well.

Those pins will be everywhere college basketball is this weekend, hopefully helping to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

We had Skerry on the podcast last year to talk about the campaign, how it started and what it has turned into.

For more information on Skerry’s campaign, you can go to autismspeaks.org or the Coaches Powering Forward website

 