More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics

Cuonzo Martin ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ to see Michael Porter back this year

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

The idea of Michael Porter Jr. returning to play at some point this season has been in the back of everyone’s mind, this season.

Porter underwent surgery on his back after playing just two minutes in the season-opener, and while he has hinted at the idea that he could end up retuning to the court at some point this season, the idea has always been written off.

Head coach Cuonzo Martin, however, refused to rule out the idea of his soon-to-be top five pick playing at some point this season.

“This week, he started working out — not on the floor, but just doing different things with our strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus [Christopher], agility work, bouncing the ball, but nothing with practice,” Martin said told the Kansas City Star. “I wouldn’t be shocked if I saw him on the floor. And I’m not saying that, because he hasn’t practiced or anything, so don’t misinterpret that, but I wouldn’t be shocked.”

“I know he’s fighting hard to get on the floor. He’s looking good, his body’s great. He’s actually gotten bigger, just looking at him. And he’s been one of my best cheerleaders on the sideline.”

Frankly, I think it would be a silly idea to risk re-injuring a surgically-repaired back while playing for free when it could end up costing him tens of millions of dollars. Porter could end up earning nine figures playing basketball. Rushing back to play in college seems silly.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to do it.

Think about it like this: Michael’s family is extremely close. There are eight brothers and sisters. His aunt coaches the Missouri women’s team, where his two older sisters have played. His dad used to be an assistant for the Missouri women’s team and is now an assistant for the Missouri men’s team. His younger brother Jontay enrolled early specifically for a chance to play with Michael for one year in college. I am sure he really, really wants the chance to get on the floor with little bro.

And that is before you consider this: Without Michael, Missouri looks like they will comfortably get into the NCAA tournament. Keep in mind, there were many high school talent scouts that believed that Michael was a better prospect and player than Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton coming out of high school. He was so good that no one realized his AAU teammate Trae Young was as good as he has proven to be.

If Michael should find a way to get healthy, in shape and shake off the rust of having been out for so long, it’s not crazy to think that Missouri would end up being one of the 10 or 15 best teams in America. They could make a Final Four in a season that is as wide open as this season is.

It’s a risk, but put yourself in Michael’s shoes. Wouldn’t you want to come back and play in those games?

UNC star Joel Berry on N.C. State: ‘It’s not a rivalry’

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
1 Comment

North Carolina, coming off of a national title, has been in a bit of a funk over the course of the last two weeks. They’ve lost three of their last four and are still trying to figure out what their backup point guard situation is going to be.

Oh, and they’ve doing all of that as they get ready to host Duke in Chapel Hill on Thursday night.

UNC needs to be as focused as possible. No distractions. No unnecessary media-driven dust-ups. Nothing like, you know, saying that N.C. State isn’t actually a rival.

Right, Joel Berry?

“I don’t necessarily treat that as a rivalry,” said Berry of the Wolfpack. “When you talk about a rivalry, you always talk about Duke-North Carolina. That’s the biggest one. I love being a part of the Duke-Carolina rivalry, but NC State, I just don’t consider that being a rivalry — we just don’t like them. But it’s not a rivalry like Duke and North Carolina.”

I’m sure N.C. State fans are going to take this well.

There’s no way that Berry is going to be bombarded on social media with reminders that the Wolfpack won in Chapel Hill just 10 days ago. And there is absolutely zero possibility of Wolfpack students unleashing a torrent of signs and vulgarities at Berry with the Tar Heels make their return trip to Raleigh this weekend.

This will probably all just be totally forgotten by dinner time tonight.

Towson’s Pat Skerry continues his fight to raise Autism awareness

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you watch a college basketball game at any point this weekend, you’ll probably notice a little blue pin that shows up on the lapel of the coaches that are on the sideline.

That pin is meaningful.

It represents Autism Speaks, an organization that promotes awareness for people with the disorder, increasing understanding and acceptance of autism while advancing research into the causes of and treatments for people that are on the spectrum.

Those pins popping up on the suits of some of the biggest names in the sport is the work of Towson head coach Pat Skerry and South Florida assistant coach Tom Herrion, two men with children that have been diagnosed with autism. The goal initially was simple: To raise awareness. Pick one weekend out of the year to get as many coaches on national television wearing the pin, so that when they get shown on television, and someone asks, ‘Why are Coach K and Coach Cal wearing a puzzle piece?’, the answer is the name Autism Speaks into their world.

(Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

That has since turned into the Coaches Moving Forward campaign, and there are now more than 450 schools involved in it, Skerry told NBC Sports. That number is up roughly 100 from where it was just last season. Announcers and broadcasters wear the pins as well.

Those pins will be everywhere college basketball is this weekend, hopefully helping to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

We had Skerry on the podcast last year to talk about the campaign, how it started and what it has turned into.

For more information on Skerry’s campaign, you can go to autismspeaks.org or the Coaches Powering Forward website

 

Georgia Tech assistant resigns amid NCAA investigation

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 11:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie announced on Tuesday evening that he was resigning from his position amid an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations.

“The NCAA review is taking longer than any of us would have hoped for,” LaBarrie said in a statement. “Therefore, as a Georgia Tech graduate who loves the school, I recently resigned my assistant-coaching position with the program to alleviate one of the many distractions that the team has had to deal with this season.”

LaBarrie has been on administrative leave since November. The investigation is in regards to what happened on the recruiting visit for a current freshman that did not end up at Georgia Tech.

The New Big East will never be the Old Big East, and that’s a good thing

AP Photo/Jessica Hill
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 9:15 AM EST
1 Comment

More College Hoops

Cuonzo Martin ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ to see Michael Porter back this year Bubble Banter: A wild night on the bubble drops two teams from consideration No. 15 Tennessee shows off toughness in win over No. 24 Kentucky

The New Big East is never going to be the Old Big East.

That is where this conversation — college basketball’s argument du jour, whether the New or Old iteration of a 40-year old league is better — needs to start and end.

I grew up on the Big East. My first sports memory as a kid was watching Ray Allen and UConn make a game-winning floater to beat Allen Iverson and Georgetown for the Huskies first Big East title. I loved that conference.

This league will never be that league.

And it doesn’t have to be, nor should it want to be.

The Old Big East was a league defined by the characters and rivalries that built it. John Thompson Jr., Jim Boeheim, Jim Calhoun, Lou Carnesecca. That league was changed long before the likes of Syracuse, UConn, Pitt and West Virginia departed for greener football fields. Once the TV networks figured out that their cash cow was going to be football, the end was inevitable. Hell, the New Big East is, quite literally, a new conference. The infrastructure of the Old Big East is now the American.

The seven schools that left that league started their own conference, called it the Big East, kept the rights to Madison Square Garden for the conference tournament and poached the three best programs east of the Rockies that weren’t yet in a power conference to start anew.

Hell, it’s not all that different from what the seven charter members of the league did way back in 1979.

Point being, this is a new conference. We should look at it as such. We should embrace it for the characters that are building it: Jay Wright and his tailored suits. Chris Mack and the DGAF-mantra his teams play with. The leftover Butler Way from the Brad Stevens era at Butler. Greg McDermott, an Iowa country-boy that somehow made a program in Omaha, somewhere in Middle America, relevant in a conference made up of private schools in major, mostly east coast cities.

Instead of arguing over whether or not a conference that has been dominated by a Villanova program that has grown into one of the most impressive dynasties in recent memory is better than the 16-team behemoth that was its predecessor, we should embrace what has been borne out of the new league.

Case in point: Xavier-Butler has turned into one of the games that I look forward to most every year, and Tuesday evening did not disappoint. The Musketeers jumped out to a 29-11 lead midway through the first half. Butler came storming back on the heels of four-year star Kelan Martin, who finished with 34 points, and Sean McDermott to take a six-point lead late in the second half. Xavier responded with a run that seemed to seal the win, but the Bulldogs used a 9-2 run in the final minute to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Trevon Bluiett buried a pair of threes, including this 28-foot dagger, to seal a 98-93 overtime win:

That was a great game, and I don’t say that lightly.

And it’s one of what’s been an incredible run of highly-entertaining games in the Big East this season. It’s a league that is loaded with high-powered offenses that play at a fast pace. There are always going to be points put on the board in Big East games. There are always going to be thrilling, thoroughly watchable and aesthetically pleasing games on TV. Case-in-point: Everyone of the top seven conferences has at least one team allowing less than 1.00 points-per-possession in league play … except the Big East. We’re a little more than halfway through conference play and Creighton, at 1.052 PPP allowed, has been the best defensive team in the conference.

This a league where six teams seem destined to get a berth to the NCAA tournament again, a league that looks like it is going to finish in the top three on KenPom for the fourth consecutive season.

The Big East is also one of just two power conferences, along with the Big 12, that play a full round-robin schedule. Nothing stokes a rivalry better than a home-and-home in conference games that matter.

Which leads me back to Villanova.

What the Wildcats are doing in this conference should not be used as a weapon to bring the league down. This has been, unequivocally, one of the three best conferences in America for the last three seasons, just as it is this season. Assuming Villanova wins the league’s regular season title again this year, it will be their fifth outright conference title in the five years since the split. In the last four years, they’ve won the league by a combined 11 games. They have two Big East tournament titles in that stretch. In total, if you include two Big East tournament losses, Villanova has lost 12 games to Big East foes since the split.

And they’ve done all that as a member one of the three best leagues in America, one of two leagues that is small enough to force every member play each other twice.

Oh, and they won a national title in that stretch.

That should be celebrated for the incredible feat that it is.

Just like the New Big East should be celebrated for what it is: A new conference with an old name that has so much more left to give us.

I will never not be nostalgic about the Old Big East, but that doesn’t mean I won’t thoroughly enjoy this Big East for as long as I can.

Reaves, Shamet lead No. 22 Wichita State past Memphis 85-65

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 12:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wichita State’s lead had dwindled to five points when coach Gregg Marshall called a timeout to settle his squad and get key players back on the floor.

The result was a rejuvenated Wichita State that pulled away from Memphis in the 22nd-ranked Shockers’ 85-65 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

“I just said: ‘OK, that’s enough. Just relax and execute, and stop turning the ball over,'” Marshall said.

Once Wichita State got things back in order, it built a lead that eventually reached 27, a strong reversal from the first half when the Shockers struggled to make shots.

“We executed flawlessly down the stretch,” Marshall said. “We got layups. We were pounding the offensive glass. We were getting it in to our post players.”

Austin Reaves scored 22 points, and Landry Shamet added 20 points and five assists. Darral Willis Jr. finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Brown scored 11 points for the Shockers (18-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), who were coming off an overtime loss at Temple on Saturday.

Brown also was instrumental in holding down Jeremiah Martin, Memphis’ leading scorer, who was held to 2 of 10 from the field while scoring 16 points to lead the Tigers (14-10, 5-6). Martin missed all five shots from outside the arc.

“(Martin) had five turnovers and 16 points, but, man, he really had to work for it,” Marshall said.

Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 12 points and Raynere Thornton had 11 points, missing only one of his six shots as Memphis lost its second straight and fourth of five.

“We were right in the thick of it,” Memphis coach Tubby Smith said. “We had our chances, our bench was outstanding.. … While we were with our bench we had good production.”

Wichita State, which was hovering around 33 percent shooting through much of the first half, shot 53.8 percent in the second half.

Memphis actually pulled within five points twice after halftime, only to have Shamet score to stem the rally. The second time, his field goal started a 17-3 run and the Shockers ran the lead to 19 points with about 5 minutes left and coasted home.

“The game was much closer, obviously, than the final score would indicate,” Marshall said. “I’m just glad we stood there, took the punch and responded well.”

TURNOVER TROUBLES

Wichita State committed only eight turnovers, but several came at key points in the second half, allowing Memphis to pull closer. “The way they got back in the game was silly turnovers,” Marshall said. “We’ve got to stop turning the ball over by throwing it to the other team on live-ball turnovers.”

REAVES ROLLING

Reaves has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. Over that span, the sophomore guard has made 21 of 35 shots, including 15 of 27 from outside the arc. “He’s a good player,” Marshall said, adding: “We passed the ball well. … We were sharing it. The guards were sharing it back and forth.”

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, who dropped six spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, may have improved their record, but their overall performance was still a bit rough early. They let Memphis hang around until the flurry at the midway portion of the second half when they scored easily at the rim. They outrebounded Memphis 39-28, including 14 offensive boards that led to 23 second-chance points.

Memphis: Earlier in the week, Smith hinted that the Tigers were “right on the cusp” of consideration for the NCAA Tournament. They showed they could stay with a nationally-ranked team for short stretches, but the more talented Shockers eventually had their way.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Entertains UConn on Saturday.

Memphis: Hosts Central Florida on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25