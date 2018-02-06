More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Young goes for 32, but No. 19 West Virginia tops No. 17 Oklahoma

By Travis HinesFeb 6, 2018, 12:27 AM EST
2 Comments

There are typical rhythms and currents to a basketball game that are present just about anytime 10 people share a court. There’s the natural movements and interplay that makes it easy to identify cause and effect, even before anything even happens.

Then there are games with Trae Young, whose creativity, ESP-level feel for the game and boundless shooting range wholly turns a game on its head. It makes for breathtaking basketball because those conventions that are so well-worn into your psyche simply don’t apply to Young. He operates outside the standard rules of the game.

It makes for breathtaking basketball, but it also has its limitations.

Oklahoma appears to be butting up to those borders.

Nineteenth-ranked West Virginia topped the No. 17 Sooners, 75-73, on Monday night with Young putting up 32 points but with just one assist and six turnovers.

Young is undoubtedly awesome, but the Sooners are swooning, losers of three of their last four and five of their last seven. Their freshman phenom has taken heat in recent weeks for his shot selection – and volume – but there’s more at play than just that, not to mention he’s tempered his 3-point shooting quite a bit. His teammates shot just 41.7 percent overall and were 2 of 6 from 3-point range. Hard to rack up assists when your teammates don’t make a ton of shots.

The bigger issue, though, is the charge that the rest of the Sooners do too much watching of Young. That’s often a criticism of teams and players when one guy does so much – Young’s 40 percent usage rate is the highest in the country and his 35.5 percent shooting rate is seventh – but it’s particularly interesting to consider with the Sooners.

Usually that critique comes as commentary on how players tune out and become disengaged when they know the ball is going up and not coming to them. There’s standing because there’s no ball movement, and there’s no ball movement because, for lack of a better term, there’s a ball hog on the floor. Think of those particularly grinding Allen Iverson 76ers teams.

I’m not convinced that’s the case with Oklahoma.

First off, there’s the easy data point that Young leads the country in assists with more than nine helpers per game. He’s finding teammates in positions to score and situations to be successful. The trick of it is there still is standing around. It’s almost like Young’s teammates are like us – they get caught watching Young because the don’t know what he’s going to do next. When you’ve got a guy that – in a single game – made a 35-footer like it was nothing, made a layup in which the ball bounced off the top of the backboard and then through the rim and had a number of passes only he could see the lane for, it’s easy to see why.

Young is unpredictable because he’s playing the game on another wavelength, one that really only he can see. Sometimes it can be hard to run coherent offense when your teammates struggle to predict what’s coming next, no matter how dazzling that next move may be.

West Virginia also deserves a ton of praise for their work against Young. Sure, he went for 32, but by limiting his assist total, the Mountaineers contained his offensive contributions to just his scoring. That’s a major win when you’re facing a player that can totally tilt a defense with his all-consuming gravity. Young got his, but West Virginia blunted his impact by making him solely a scorer and not the hub that Oklahoma’s whole offense can spin around.

West Virginia has dealt with Young as well as anyone, handing him two losses in their two meetings while forcing him to commit a total of 14 turnovers. The concerns facing the Mountaineers after three-straight losses to end January seem to have blown over with their 38-point beatdown of Kansas State over the weekend and now a win in Norman. Jevon Carter went for 10 points, eight assists and six steals while Sagaba Konate continues to be a dominating presence inside, blocking two shots and altering plenty more.

West Virginia seems just fine.

The Sooners are probably fine too, but they’re learning how being so utterly dependent on one transcendent player can put a ceiling on success, but maybe just in the regular season. Big 12 defenses get two cracks at solving Young, and they usually have multiple days to put together a game plan. In the 18-game grinder that is the Big 12 round-robin, some clunkers – and it’s absolutely bonkers to call a 32-point performance a clunker – are inevitable.

In the NCAA tournament, though, handing the whole workload over to Young is a high-upside proposition. Playing Young is something that you can’t truly prepare for until he’s canned a 35-footer right in your face. Plus, while Young is going to have off nights over 18 games and two months, him getting hot for a few games could put Oklahoma in San Antonio. Sample size can be your friend in a one-and-done tournament when you’ve got a player who can fill it up like Young can.

Young is a force that makes you bend to his presence. That works both for and against Oklahoma at times. That’s one of those good problems.

Monday's Three Things To Know: Syracuse is a more deserving tourney team than Louisville

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
1 Comment

1. IN A BATTLE OF BUBBLE TEAMS, LOUISVILLE DROPS ONE AT HOME TO SYRACUSE

Tyus Battle popped off for 25 points while Frank Howard chipped in with 22 as Syracuse went into the Yum! Center and knocked off Louisville, 78-73, despite the fact that they have just six scholarship players currently available.

This was an enormous win for the Orange. I can’t stress that enough. Enormous. Syracuse, entering Monday night, had yet to notch a Quadrant 1 win. Beating Louisville, who is 42nd in the RPI, on the road? That’s a Quadrant 1 win. It’s not exactly a marquis win, but Quadrant 1 is Quadrant 1.

The other part of this that is important for Syracuse? This is the first road win for the Orange that didn’t come against Georgetown or Pitt. Put another way, winning this game put Syracuse on the road in two categories that are valued by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

Louisville, on the other end, is trending in the wrong direction. They have just one Quadrant 1 win and two Quadrant 2 wins. They’ve also lost three in a row and four of their last five, including back-to-back games at home against Quadrant 2 opponents. Most brackets currently have Louisville in and Syracuse out, and I’d love to hear the logic for why Louisville is currently a tournament team over Syracuse.

2. WEST VIRGINIA SWEPT OKLAHOMA

Trae Young scored 32 points but finished with just a single assists as the Sooners lost to West Virginia for the second time this season. The win keeps the Mountaineers within a game of first place in the Big 12, while Oklahoma falls two games off the pace. It’s the first time that the Sooners have lost at home this season, and another worrying sign that Young carrying the water for this team offensively might just be a little too much for him to handle on his own.

But credit where it is due: West Virginia took away everyone not named Young, and did their best to allow college basketball’s best perimeter defender — Jevon Carter — go one-on-one against the youngster. It worked out. Young finished with just a single assist, although if we are going to be fair to the kid, he could have had five or six more if some shots had gone down.

3. HMM …

On a slow night, this is tough.

I’m going to go with Patriot League leaders Bucknell losing in overtime to Lehigh over Indiana beating Rutgers by 22 points.

Self slams Kansas' "attitude" and "effort"

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
By Travis HinesFeb 5, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

A loss at Allen Fieldhouse over the weekend knocked Kansas out of its place of sole possession of first place in the Big 12, and brought on some pointed words from coach Bill Self.

“You look back to why we’ve lost some games, it’s been attitude,” Self said Monday. “It’s been focus. It’s been preparation. It’s been selfishness. It’s been effort. It’s been energy. It’s been intensity. It’s been competitiveness, or lack thereof.”

The Jayhawks lost to Oklahoma State, 84-79, trailing by as many 18 points. It was the third loss at home this season for Kansas, which historically has one of the more impenetrable home-court advantages in the country.

“If you’re coaching effort, you can never work on execution,” Self said. “It never works that way. If you’re coaching effort, you’re going to stink execution-wise. Period.

“Even selfish guys play for themselves, which is better than playing for no one. We have obviously have gone through periods of time where individuals haven’t played for anyone.”

Self had more than just words as he’s benching LaGerald Vick and moving Mitch Lightfoot into the starting lineup. Kansas hosts TCU on Tuesday night.

“We have  couple of guys, starters, who obviously don’t try very hard,” Self said. “It would be nice to have guys compete and play to their athletic ability. We’re going to try to do that”

Auburn applies for Purifoy's reinstatement

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 5, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Danjel Purifoy has yet to play for Auburn this season as part of the fallout of the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball, but the Tigers have sought his reinstatement from the NCAA, according to 247 Sports.

Auburn previously applied for the reinstatement of Austin Wiley, but that application was denied by the NCAA. Wiley has not played this season, either.

Purifoy, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range. He is believed to be an unidentified player in federal documents whose mother is alleged to have received $11,000 from Tigers assistant Chuck Person, who was won of 10 people arrested as part of the probe last year.

Despite being without Wiley and Purifoy, Auburn is 21-2 overall and alone in first place in the SEC with a 9-1 conference mark. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl expects both Wiley and Purifoy to test the NBA waters come the spring.

“I think we have several players that should do that this year,” Pearl said Monday. “You know, go see where they’re at because they can come back if they don’t like their position.

“While we miss Danjel and Austin on the floor, my advice to both of those guys is see where you’re at, go work out, if you like the position then you’re hearing – and one thing about the NBA: They do a really good job. They’ll let you know pretty close to about where you’re going to go. That’s what I would expect them to do.”

Villanova, Virginia, Purdue stay 1-2-3 atop latest AP Top 25

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
1 Comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25. And with the way they’re playing, they might stay there for a while longer, too.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday’s latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks while avoiding the upsets that hit national powers Duke, Kansas, Arizona and Kentucky last weekend.

Villanova (22-1, 9-1 Big East) has won nine straight and hasn’t lost in the 2018 calendar year.

Virginia (22-1, 11-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won 14 straight games and leads the rest of the tradition-rich league by at least three games in the loss column. Its defense ranks No. 1 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rankings (82.2 points allowed per 100 possessions), and the Cavaliers are coming off a game in which they held Syracuse to 44 points — the Orange’s lowest output ever in the Carrier Dome.

“The guys are playing at a high level, for sure,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said afterward. “They understand how they have to play. … I like what our guys are doing.”

Then there’s Purdue (23-2, 12-0 Big Ten). The Boilermakers have the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games with the only hiccups coming in a two-day blip in November’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

“If there is a better team inside and out in the country, I haven’t seen them yet,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said after his team’s Saturday overtime loss to the Boilermakers.

HERE IS THE FULL POLL

1. Villanova (48 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (16)
3. Purdue (1)
4. Michigan State
5. Xavier
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas Tech
8. Auburn
9. Duke
10. Kansas
11. Saint Mary’s
12. Gonzaga
13. Arizona
14. Ohio State
15. Tennessee
16. Clemson
17. Oklahoma
18. Rhode Island
19. West Virginia
20. Michigan
21. North Carolina
22. Wichita State
23. Nevada
24. Kentucky
25. Miami

TOP-10 CHANGES

Several teams reached first-time-in-years perches in the top 10.

Cincinnati (21-2) followed No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Xavier, reaching No. 6 for its highest ranking since January 2004. Next came No. 7 Texas Tech (19-4), which reached its highest ranking since hitting No. 7 in March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn (21-2) has its highest ranking since January 2000.

Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10, each sliding along with fellow national powers Arizona (No. 13) and Kentucky (No. 24) after losses in an upset-filled weekend.

HIGH MARKS

St. Mary’s (23-2) is rolling along with 18 straight wins behind high-scoring forward Jock Landale (24.5 points per game). Now the Gaels have their highest ranking in program history at No. 11, surpassing a two-week stay at No. 12 last season.

And No. 18 Rhode Island (19-3) also claimed its highest ever slot in the AP Top 25.

VOLS’ CHARGE

Tennessee (17-5) has won five straight games — the last two by a combined 56 points — to reach No. 15, the program’s highest mark since hitting No. 7 in December 2011.

TOP RISERS

Rhode Island joined No. 16 Clemson and No. 20 Michigan in making the week’s biggest climbs of four spots each.

LONGEST SLIDES

No. 22 Wichita State (17-5) had the week’s biggest fall of six spots after losing in overtime at Temple. Duke fell five spots after losing to a St. John’s team that was 0-11 in the Big East, while No. 17 Oklahoma also fell five spots after losing to Texas.

NEWCOMERS

No. 23 Nevada and No. 25 Miami were new to this week’s poll, though both have been ranked multiple weeks this season.

SLIDING OUT

Florida fell out from No. 23 after two losses to unranked teams, while Arizona State fell out from No. 25 in what has been a big decline after a strong start. The Sun Devils went from unranked in the preseason all the way to No. 3 in December, but stand at just 5-6 in the Pac-12.

CBT Podcast: Monday Overreactions: Are you more worried about Duke, Kansas or Arizona?

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rob Dauster was joined on Monday by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic to go through all of the Monday Overreactions. The two open with a discussion of whether they are more worried about Duke, Kansas or Arizona after this weekend, as well as long discussions about the hierarchy of the Big 12, whether or not Jalen Brunson has a shot at winning National Player of the Year and who in the Big Ten can get to a Final Four. Plus, a bonus discussion on Miles Bridges. The rundown:

OPEN: Super Bowl sides, and prop bet success.

7:15: Are you more concerned about Duke, Arizona or Kansas? Are they still title contenders?

33:30: Overreactions! The best team in the Big 12 is Texas Tech.

41:00: Jalen Brunson is the National Player of the Year.

46:30: There will not be a Final Four team out of the Big Ten.

55:30: Is Miles Bridges having a bad season?