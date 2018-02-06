More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Suspected mumps cases force James Madison to postpone 2 games

By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 6, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
Originally scheduled to host UNCW Thursday night and visit Elon on Saturday, it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the James Madison men’s basketball program has postponed both games. The reason: suspected cases of mumps, with there being one probable case of the viral illness among the team’s coaching staff.

Per the program release, there have also been three other suspected cases of mumps within the team with one affecting a player. Later Tuesday afternoon, a school spokesman said that there is one confirmed case of mumps within the program.

In order to prevent the possible spreading of the virus either within the program or to opposing teams, James Madison has decided to postpone both games scheduled for this week.

According to the school all members of the men’s and women’s basketball programs have received MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) booster shots. Dates and times for the rescheduled games have yet to be announced, with James Madison officials currently working in concert with their counterparts at UNCW, Elon and the CAA.

With a 7-18 overall record and a 3-9 record in CAA play, James Madison ended a three-game losing streak with its 79-73 win over Towson last Saturday.

UConn AD says Ollie will be evaluated after the season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut Athletic Director David Benedict said Tuesday that the school will fight to protect its men’s basketball program, which is the subject of an NCAA investigation and that he will evaluate the future of head coach Kevin Ollie after the season.

Benedict, who met with reporters Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the school confirmed the program is under investigation last month, declined to say what the NCAA is investigating or whether any potential violations might be major or minor in nature.

He said the school is committed to doing everything it can to comply with NCAA rules.

“We’re going to fight to protect our university brand,” he said. “We’re going to fight to protect our men’s basketball program, because we believe we’ve been doing all of those things and we’re very committed to compliance.”

UConn, which last year had its first losing season in three decades, is 11-12 this season, including 4-6 in the American Athletic Conference.

But Benedict indicated that Ollie’s job is safe through the remainder of this season. He said he has a good relationship the coach, who was hired by the previous athletic director and believes he “wants to do things the right way.”

“We’ve had some unbelievable finishes to our seasons,” Benedict said. “Let’s not jump out and get ahead of ourselves. Let’s continue to evaluate. At the time the season is over that will be the appropriate time to start to look at all aspects of the program.”

The Huskies host South Florida on Wednesday.

Benedict also said he understands that fans long for the days of the old Big East, but said the American is getting better each year.

He noted that loss of Big East revenue has led to financial challenges in the athletic program. But he said it won’t impact the planned construction of new baseball, softball and soccer stadiums, which he said will be paid for through private donations. He would not say whether the school is contemplating eliminating any athletic programs.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Ex-Michigan State forward Adreian Payne signs in Greece

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
Greek club Panathinaikos announced on Monday that they have signed ex-Michigan State forward Adreian Payne.

Payne was waived by the Orlando Magic two days after an ESPN report that he was accused of sexual assault while at Michigan State. That incident occurred in 2010. Payne was never charged.

A first round pick in 2014, Payne has been on a tw0-way contract with the Magic, although he did not see all that much time this season, playing in just five NBA games.

Payne’s teammate at Michigan State, Keith Appling, was also accused in the incident in 2010, but he is currently in prison on gun charges. Travis Walton was also in the ESPN report, and he has since lost his job as a coach with the Clippers’ G-League affiliate.

‘Barn’ 90th birthday gives older Gopher fans discount ticket

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Williams Arena is turning 90 years old.

The university has organized birthday tributes to “The Barn” for the Gophers men’s basketball game on Tuesday night against Nebraska. The building with the uniquely raised floor opened in 1928.

Tickets are available for fans age 90 and older for 90 cents. The first 250 ticket-holders through the doors will receive a voucher to purchase one concession item at the 1928 price. Free cupcakes will be given to the first 90 people to purchase a regular-price concession item in section 114.

Historical audio and video features will be played in the arena throughout the game.

Sense of urgency, tough stretch ahead for No. 24 Kentucky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 12:44 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — There is a sense of urgency looming over Kentucky.

The 24th-ranked Wildcats have struggled and now face a challenging stretch that could determine whether they compete for a fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

Already three games behind No. 8 Auburn, the Kentucky (17-6, 6-4) host No. 15 Tennessee (17-5, 7-3) on Tuesday before hitting the road for games at Texas A&M on Saturday and against the streaking No. 8 Tigers on Feb. 14.

One of the areas Kentucky needs to focus on is its offense after posting season lows in last week’s 69-60 loss at Missouri . The Wildcats shot just 31 percent and 2 of 20 from long range, resulting in their lowest total.

“To make better shots we have to get better looks, the looks we think we can make,” sophomore forward Sacha Killeya-Jones said Monday.

“It’s not a matter of us shooting 20 3’s every game, but obviously we have to make more than two. That’s just going to come with offensive continuity, learning to play with each other and more ball movement to get those better shots.”

Kentucky seemed to be developing an offensive flow with comeback wins against No. 19 West Virginia and Vanderbilt, where the Wildcats overcame double-digit deficits.

The Wildcats started off better at Mizzou before breakdowns on both ends resulted in a Tigers’ 10-0 run that seized the lead for good.

Kentucky coach John Calipari has used that loss to stress the importance of defense to players who arrived in Lexington with offense-first mindsets — hoping to change their thinking in hopes of creating more — and better— offensive opportunities.

“If you defend and we get out and run, you’re going to be fine,” Calipari said. “But if they’re scoring and they’re being the aggressor on defense, you really have issues so I’m as concerned defensively.”

Kentucky’s challenge is slowing a Tennessee squad that has won five in a row, including Saturday’s 94-61 home rout of Mississippi.

The Volunteers beat Kentucky 76-65 last month in Knoxville and seek their first season sweep since 1998-99. It won’t be easy, considering they’ve won just four times at Rupp Arena and have lost 10 consecutive visits dating back to 2006.

“The biggest thing for us is we can’t worry about them or the crowd or the scene,” Vols junior forward Admiral Schofield said. “We’ve got to worry about ourselves like we’ve been doing, guarding and competing at a high level and sticking together.”

The Wildcats’ hope to extend Tennessee’s misery but know that requires better execution — particularly with hostile environments looming after Tuesday.

“The biggest thing is just playing 40 minutes,” Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington said. “We have to start off games a lot better. I felt like we didn’t really start off that really good and we should be able to get teams down really early, and we need to start working on that.”

Notes: Calipari said sophomore forward Tai Wynyard and freshman guard Jemarl Baker likely won’t play this season because of injuries. Wynyard has been bothered by a back issue while Baker is recovering from left knee surgery last fall.

Player Of The Year Power Rankings: Jalen Brunson is having a season that we’ve never seen before

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
When it comes down to the nitty gritty, there are two things that have to happen for a player to be named the National Player of the Year: They either need to be the best player that happens to play for a national title contender, or they need to put up outlandish numbers on a team that finishes, at worst, as a No. 4 seed.

We’ve gone through this in detail before.

In the last 12 years, just four of the players that won the consensus National Player of the Year award — college basketball is stupid in that there are six recognized Player of the Year awards, but there is almost always a majority winner — have been a member of the team that wasn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Doug McDermott in 2014, Trey Burke in 2013, Jimmer Fredette in 2011 and Kevin Durant in 2007. Adam Morrison was just beaten out by J.J. Redick in 2006.

McDermott, Fredette and Morrison were No. 3 seeds in the NCAA tournament in the year they won the award. Burke and Durant were No. 4 seeds. All five players — with the potential exception of Burke — had seasons that were statistical oddities.

That’s where Young is right now.

He’s doing something we’ve never seen before — leading the nation in scoring and assists — because Oklahoma is allowing him to play in a way that we’ve never seen someone play before: At the fourth-fastest pace in the country with the entire offense revolving around what he does with the ball in his hands.

The question that I have at this point is whether or not Oklahoma is going to end up being good enough to put Young into that category.

Personally, I would no longer slot the Sooners in as a national title contender. They don’t defend well enough, and the more that opponents throw bodies at Young, the more difficult it is going to be for his supporting cast to help carry the water. They’ve now lost five of their last seven games, and the two wins were a two-point home win against Baylor and a home win over Kansas that was heavily-aided by intentionally fouling Udoka Azubuike.

As it stands, Oklahoma is currently projected as the top No. 4 seed, according to Bracket Matrix, a site that compiles all of the relevant bracket projections in one place. If they go 4-3 down the stretch, as KenPom projects, it’s hard to imagine them finishing that much lower, and at that point, Young almost has to be the Player of the Year.

But let me paint a picture here for you:

Villanova is currently the No. 1 team in the country both on KenPom and in the AP and Coaches polls. Jalen Brunson, as we detailed last week, is on another planet in terms of how efficient he has been this season given the level of usage and importance he has in Villanova’s offense.

That Villanova offense, it should be noted, is historically good. Their adjusted offensive efficiency metric is higher than any in the KenPom era — Villanova is at 131.0, higher than 2015 Wisconsin’s 129.0 — while their raw points-per-possession numbers are even more of an outlier.

Heading into this season, no team had ever posted more than 1.211 PPP for an entire season. That record was set by both 2015 Wisconsin and 2017 UCLA. This year, Villanova is scoring 1.253 PPP, and while 0.042 PPP doesn’t seem like all that much, I promise you: it is.

Let me put this another way. Jalen Brunson is currently having a season that, in many ways, is as incredible as Young’s, only he is doing it for the best team in the country as the centerpiece of what may be the best offense we’ve seen in college basketball.

Trae Young is still the Player of the Year as of today.

But Jalen Brunson can still win this thing, too.

And it is a lot closer than anyone is willing to admit.

1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
2. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
3. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
4. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
5. JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s
6. KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
7. KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech
8. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas
9. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
10. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier

ALSO CONSIDERED: MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova; MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State; JEVON CARTER, West Virginia; GARY CLARK, Cincinnati; CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State; CALEB MARTIN, Nevada; YANTE MATEN, Georgia; LUKE MAYE, North Carolina; SHAKE MILTON, SMU; ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona