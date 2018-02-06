More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 15 Tennessee shows off toughness in win over No. 24 Kentucky

By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 6, 2018, 9:37 PM EST
The lone matchup of ranked teams on Tuesday’s schedule, a matchup between No. 15 Tennessee and No. 24 Kentucky, was not pretty by any stretch of the imagination. In the end the outcome came down to late-game execution, with Rick Barnes’ Volunteers making the plays that needed to be made on both ends of the floor.

Lamonte Turner buried a three to give Tennessee the lead with 26 seconds remaining. That was followed by a forced turnover and an Admiral Schofield dunk, and the Volunteers won by a 61-59 final score.

It’s Tennessee’s first season sweep of Kentucky since the 1998-99 season, and after ripping off three straight blowout victories the visitors called upon their toughness to pick up a critical road win.

Picked to finish 13th in the SEC’s preseason poll, Tennessee has emerged as the league’s second-best team behind No. 8 Auburn. And in a year that has seen the conference as a whole put forth an improved product on the court, the rise of the Volunteers and Tigers is the biggest development.

Auburn was picked to finish ninth, and with the FBI scandal that saw the team lose an assistant coach and two expected starters even less was expected of the Tigers in the aftermath. But here they are, sitting atop the SEC with a 21-2 record and in the top ten of the national polls for the first time in over a decade.

So what would Auburn’s success have in common with that of Tennessee? Simply put, both teams have an incredibly firm grasp of who they are. The Volunteers aren’t a team that will beat opponents with finesse; they do it with a talented, experienced rotation that can get key contributions from both starters and reserves alike.

Against Kentucky, leading scorer Grant Williams finished with ten points but tallied just three official field goal attempts (making one). A player who enters a game averaging 16.2 points per game having that few field goal attempts would be a major issue for many teams to overcome. For Tennessee, not so much thanks to the likes of Turner and Jordan Bowden.

Turner came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points, and Bowden added 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. Admiral Schofield shot just 6-for-16 from the field, but in addition to scoring 12 points he chipped in on the glass with six rebounds. Kentucky’s front court length certainly impacted Williams’ shot opportunities around the basket, but Tennessee was able to receive contributions in other areas.

It wasn’t pretty offensively, but the Volunteers managed to do enough to supplement its work on the other end of the floor.

After shooting poorly early Kentucky’s issues with ball and player movement proved to be the biggest issue late. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s key turnover led to the aforementioned Schofield dunk, the freshman was responsible for six of Kentucky’s seven assists.

Also, on the play in question none of Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates did much to get into a position where a passing lane could come open for the point guard. The end result was his over-penetrating and getting caught up in multiple Tennessee defenders.

Will Kentucky be able to properly address its issues on the offensive end of the floor ahead of postseason play? That remains to be seen, and the team’s inconsistency is in large part a product of the lack of influential veterans. Sure Wenyen Gabriel and Sacha Killeya-Jones are both sophomores, but neither played a major role last season. With that being the case, there’s only so much those two can call upon when looking to help get the freshmen all headed in the same direction.

Tennessee doesn’t have that problem, and it’s a big reason why the Volunteers managed to leave Rupp Arena with the win.

And it’s also a big reason why this team is capable of doing even more as college basketball’s biggest month approaches.

Reaves, Shamet lead No. 22 Wichita State past Memphis 85-65

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 12:54 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wichita State’s lead had dwindled to five points when coach Gregg Marshall called a timeout to settle his squad and get key players back on the floor.

The result was a rejuvenated Wichita State that pulled away from Memphis in the 22nd-ranked Shockers’ 85-65 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

“I just said: ‘OK, that’s enough. Just relax and execute, and stop turning the ball over,'” Marshall said.

Once Wichita State got things back in order, it built a lead that eventually reached 27, a strong reversal from the first half when the Shockers struggled to make shots.

“We executed flawlessly down the stretch,” Marshall said. “We got layups. We were pounding the offensive glass. We were getting it in to our post players.”

Austin Reaves scored 22 points, and Landry Shamet added 20 points and five assists. Darral Willis Jr. finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Brown scored 11 points for the Shockers (18-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), who were coming off an overtime loss at Temple on Saturday.

Brown also was instrumental in holding down Jeremiah Martin, Memphis’ leading scorer, who was held to 2 of 10 from the field while scoring 16 points to lead the Tigers (14-10, 5-6). Martin missed all five shots from outside the arc.

“(Martin) had five turnovers and 16 points, but, man, he really had to work for it,” Marshall said.

Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 12 points and Raynere Thornton had 11 points, missing only one of his six shots as Memphis lost its second straight and fourth of five.

“We were right in the thick of it,” Memphis coach Tubby Smith said. “We had our chances, our bench was outstanding.. … While we were with our bench we had good production.”

Wichita State, which was hovering around 33 percent shooting through much of the first half, shot 53.8 percent in the second half.

Memphis actually pulled within five points twice after halftime, only to have Shamet score to stem the rally. The second time, his field goal started a 17-3 run and the Shockers ran the lead to 19 points with about 5 minutes left and coasted home.

“The game was much closer, obviously, than the final score would indicate,” Marshall said. “I’m just glad we stood there, took the punch and responded well.”

TURNOVER TROUBLES

Wichita State committed only eight turnovers, but several came at key points in the second half, allowing Memphis to pull closer. “The way they got back in the game was silly turnovers,” Marshall said. “We’ve got to stop turning the ball over by throwing it to the other team on live-ball turnovers.”

REAVES ROLLING

Reaves has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. Over that span, the sophomore guard has made 21 of 35 shots, including 15 of 27 from outside the arc. “He’s a good player,” Marshall said, adding: “We passed the ball well. … We were sharing it. The guards were sharing it back and forth.”

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, who dropped six spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, may have improved their record, but their overall performance was still a bit rough early. They let Memphis hang around until the flurry at the midway portion of the second half when they scored easily at the rim. They outrebounded Memphis 39-28, including 14 offensive boards that led to 23 second-chance points.

Memphis: Earlier in the week, Smith hinted that the Tigers were “right on the cusp” of consideration for the NCAA Tournament. They showed they could stay with a nationally-ranked team for short stretches, but the more talented Shockers eventually had their way.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Entertains UConn on Saturday.

Memphis: Hosts Central Florida on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Bubble Banter: A wild night on the bubble drops two teams from consideration

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 12:25 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Tuesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

ARKANSAS (RPI: 37, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: 11): The Razorbacks committed some bubble-on-bubble crime on Tuesday, picking off South Carolina at home and adding a second Quadrant 2 win to their name. Arkansas is 4-6 against Quadrant 1 opponents, although a 1-6 road record and a loss at home to LSU — a Quadrant 3 loss — is going to be something they need to overtime. Four of their last seven games are at home, and five of the seven are Quadrant 1 games. If they go 4-3 down the stretch, they’re in.

MISSOURI (RPI: 29, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: 10): The Tigers won their third straight game on Tuesday night, beating Ole Miss on the road for their eight win against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents; Missouri is 5-6 against Quadrant 1 teams and 3-1 against Quadrant 2. The one issue Missouri has is that they only play one more Quadrant 1 game, and with a loss to Illinois (156) already to their name, they can’t afford many more slip-ups.

NEBRASKA (RPI: 54, KenPom: 61, NBC seed: Out): Every game that Nebraska plays the rest of the season falls into one of two categories: must-win or can’t-lose. Winning at Minnesota tonight? That was a must-win because, as of today, it’s one of just three Quadrant 2 wins that the Huskers have to their name. That’s a problem considering they are 0-5 against Quadrant 1 opponents. Nebraska could end up 14-4 in the Big Ten and miss the NCAA tournament.

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 28, KenPom: 62, NBC seed: 10): The Friars avoided disaster on Tuesday, beating Georgetown at home after trailing at the half. With a pair of Quadrant 3 losses to their name already, that would have been a major blow. As it stands, a 4-5 record against Quadrant 1 teams with home games left against Villanova and Seton Hall and road trips at butler and Xavier means the Friars will have chances to lock up their bid.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 53, KenPom: 64, NBC seed: Out): The Bulldogs have now won four in a row, including two Quadrant 1 and two Quadrant 2 wins. Tonight’s win over Alabama. This was an important stretch for a team that had love five of their previous six. The biggest issue Ben Howland’s club is currently facing is that their non-conference schedule was pathetic, meaning that they all of their Quadrant 1 wins and two of their three Quadrant 2 wins have come in the last two weeks.

BOISE STATE (RPI: 31, KenPom: 48, NBC seed: First four out): The Broncos avoided disaster with a wild comeback at New Mexico on Tuesday night. The way I see it, if Boise State wants an at-large bid, they have to win out. They already have a Quadrant 3 loss and have not yet landed a Quadrant 1 win. They only have one more Quadrant 1 game and two more Quadrant 2 games on their schedule.

LOSERS

BUTLER (RPI: 32, KenPom: 20, NBC seed: 9): Losing at home to Xavier doesn’t hurt Butler’s profile in-so-much as it is a glorious opportunity missed. The Bulldogs took a top five team to overtime and lost. They end the season like this: at Villanova, Georgetown, Providence, Creighton, at St. John’s, at Seton Hall. Going 3-3 in that stretch should be enough to lock up a bid.

TCU (RPI: 31, KenPom: 24, NBC seed: 9): TCU lost to Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has been beatable at home this year, but that’s still The Phog. Move on. The Horned Frogs are still in a good spot with a 4-7 record against Quadrant 1 opponents and just one loss to teams outside the top Quadrant.

SOUTH CAROLINA (RPI: 64, KenPom: 83, NBC seed: Next four out): The Gamecocks have not lost four in a row to drop to 12-11 on the season after losing at Arkansas. They’re just 2-8 against Quadrant 1 opponents. They will no longer be under consideration until they string together a few wins.

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 105, KenPom: 69, NBC seed: Out): The Pokes had a chance to make some noise against winning at Kansas over the weekend. Then they lost to Baylor at home. They probably need to go at least 5-2 down the stretch to have a real chance at dancing.

No. 4 Michigan State survives Iowa 96-93

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 11:44 PM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Once the calendar hits February, avoiding a bad loss can often be as important as earning a big win.

The fourth-ranked Spartans somehow survived their trip to Iowa City on Tuesday night — and if they can beat No. 3 Purdue on Saturday, their hopes for a Big Ten title will remain intact.

Miles Bridges had 25 points and a crucial steal with five seconds left and fourth-ranked Michigan State rallied past lowly Iowa 96-93 for its seventh straight win.

Nick Ward added 17 points and Joshua Langford had 15 for the tired Spartans (23-3, 11-2 Big Ten), playing their fifth game in 12 days. But they got a serious scare from the Hawkeyes in what was supposed to be a tune-up for Saturday’s huge home game against the Boilermakers.

“I hope y’all enjoyed the offensive fireworks, because I don’t think either team played any defense,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of a game in which both teams shot over 50 percent. “These are the dog days.”

And Michigan State had a star in Bridges to make the big plays down the stretch.

After trailing by as much as eight, Bridges hit a pair of free throws to give Michigan State a 92-91 lead with 1:02 left. He hit two more from the line to make it a 3-point game.

Tyler Cook pulled Iowa within 94-93 — and Bridges missed both of his free throws after his big steal with his team ahead by 3. But Nicholas Baer could only muster up a half-court shot for the Hawkeyes, and it bounced harmlessly off the rim.

Cook scored 26 points for Iowa (12-14, 3-10), which was coming off a 24-point loss at Penn State.

And yet the team that its fans thought it might see all year suddenly showed up against the Spartans.

Moss then gave the Hawkeyes their first lead, 61-60, with 14:16 left. Jordan Bohannon pushed it to 68-64 on a transition 3, but Kenny Goines drilled a 3 with 2:10 left to put Michigan State back ahead 90-89.

“I’ll give you the best excuse I can give you. The five games in 12 days is really taking a toll on us,” Izzo said. “We were beat.”

Bohannon had 17 on five 3s despite missing Monday’s practice with an illness for Iowa, which clinched its first losing season in the Big Ten since 2011-12.

“He’s one tough dude,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Bohannon.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: What is it with the Hawkeyes that can give Michigan State such fits at times? Iowa beat the top-ranked Spartans by 13 in December of 2015 in Iowa City. Still, a road win in February can never be discounted — even if the Spartans continue to give their fans such stress. “We’re ways away from our ceiling,” Izzo said. “These guys are learning a lot. These guys are very, very young.”

Iowa: This was a major measure of progress for a program that has struggled mightily all year. “I’m really proud of their fight,” McCaffery said. A win would’ve been nice, but the Hawkeyes are building for 2018-19 anyway — and they got promising news on that front earlier Tuesday when commit Joe Wieskamp, a four-star recruit from nearby Muscatine, Iowa, broke the state record for points in his class.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even with a win over Purdue, the Spartans could take a tumble next week. The Boilermakers led Iowa by 31 at halftime on the road in cruising to a blowout win.

THE NUMBERS

This was the highest scoring Iowa-Michigan State game since 1988, when the Hawkeyes won 103-87 in East Lansing. …Michigan State finished 24 of 29 from the line. …Iowa shot 9 of 20 on 3s, but was just 12 of 19 from the line. In a game in which fouls were plentiful, that stat really bit the Hawkeyes. …Michigan State was 24 of 40 inside the arc. …Iowa had four guys with four or more assists.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts the third-ranked Boilermakers. Purdue plays No. 14 Ohio State, which sits a game back in the Big Ten, on Wednesday.

Iowa plays at Ohio State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Graham leads No. 10 Kansas to close home win over TCU

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 11:40 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas had another game come down to the wire in Allen Fieldhouse and TCU couldn’t close out a winnable one late.

These two trends have carried throughout Big 12 play and were on display Tuesday night as Devonte’ Graham scored 24 points to help No. 10 Kansas beat TCU 71-64.

The Jayhawks (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) have struggled this season to dominate at home as they traditionally have, but were able to avoid dropping two straight in their own building thanks to a gritty finish in which they didn’t make a single field goal in the final five minutes.

“Coach said we needed a game like this,” Graham said. “Just a grind-it-out. Had to play to every possession…playing how we should play every game.”

The Horned Frogs (16-8, 4-7) trailed by two with under four minutes left, but couldn’t get it done, going nearly 3 minutes without a point.

“As I told them in the huddle a couple times, we were right where we wanted to be, and we had our opportunities,” coach Jamie Dixon said.

They have now dropped six conference games by single digits, many of which came down to the end like this one.

“It’s tough to compare them,” Desmond Bane said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to close out games down the stretch when we have opportunities.”

Kouat Noi led the way for TCU with 17 points. Vlad Brodzianksy had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Alex Robinson had a game-high nine assists.

Foul trouble limited Udoka Azubuike to play just seven minutes in the first half for Kansas, but that rest allowed him to play 18 in the second. He finished with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

TCU is now 1-4 against top 10 teams this season. The Horned Frogs haven’t won a road game against a ranked opponent since 1998.

Kansas is now 16-2 all-time against TCU, and is a perfect 7-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

NEW LOOK LINEUP

Self announced earlier in the week that Mitch Lightfoot would enter the starting lineup for this game and moving forward, replacing Lagerald Vick who has struggled mightily as of late.

“I think we have a couple of guys that obviously don’t try very hard, and we’re going to make some changes in our lineup, at least one change,” Self said on Monday.

Lightfoot played 22 minutes and picked up six points and four rebounds. Vick, coincidentally, played 29 minutes.

MOVING UP

With his nine assists, Robinson passes his coach Dixon for seventh all-time in TCU history. Kenrich Williams made history as well, as his nine rebounds boost him to fifth all-time in the program past Mickey McCarty.

SILENT SVI

Svi Mykhailiuk entered the game as the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer, but went without a field goal against the Horned Frogs.

Mykhailiuk’s lone point came on a free throw in the opening minute, and he put up just two shots otherwise. Coach Bill Self says this came not as a result of poor play from Mykhailiuk but rather strong defense on the other side.

“I asked Svi after the game, I said ‘why couldn’t you get a look?'” Self said. “He said, ‘Well, they just didn’t leave me.’ They switched everything so there was always somebody on him.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas earns a much-needed win after dropping its third Big 12 game this past weekend to Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks now sit in first place in the conference, one-half game ahead of Texas Tech.

TCU continues its slide since losing star Jaylen Fisher, whose knee injury in January sidelined him for the rest of the year.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Baylor Saturday for a matchup with the last place Bears.

TCU returns home to host Texas on Saturday.

Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Xavier wins a classic, Tennessee and Michigan State win on the road

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonFeb 6, 2018, 11:36 PM EST
1. NO. 5 XAVIER BEAT BUTLER IN ONE OF THE BEST GAMES OF THE SEASON

Despite the fact that the two programs shared a season in the Atlantic 10, with the move to the Big East the series between Xavier and Butler has really taken off. Tuesday night the two teams combined to produce on of the best games of the season to date, with the Musketeers winning 98-93 in overtime. Trevon Bluiett, who hit some huge shots in the second half and overtime, led the Musketeers with 26 points and Kerem Kanter added 22 for the Musketeers.

Xavier, which at one point in the first half led 29-11, survived despite Butler receiving a big second-half performance from Kelan Martin. Martin scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half and overtime, and the Bulldogs were able to force overtime thanks to huge three-pointers hit by Sean McDermott and Kamar Baldwin. But LaVall Jordan’s team missed out on what would have been a big win for their NCAA tournament profile, as Bluiett and the Musketeers regained their poise in overtime and closed out the game.

2. TENNESSEE COMPLETES FIRST SWEEP OF KENTUCKY SINCE 1999

Picked to finish 13th in the SEC’s preseason poll, No. 15 Tennessee has exceeded those expectations in a big way. Tuesday night Rick Barnes’ team made big plays on both ends of the court late as they knocked off No. 24 Kentucky 61-59 in Lexington. Lamonte Turner, who hit a big three with 26 seconds remaining that gave the Vols a one-point lead, led four double-digit scorers with 16 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green scored 15 apiece to lead Kentucky, with the former also responsible for six of the team’s seven assists. Ball and player movement remains an issue for John Calipari’s young Wildcats, and those issues combined with Tennessee’s late-game execution proved to be too much to overcome. As a result of Tennessee’s win, the SEC’s two best teams are squads people did not expect much from back in October.

3. NO. 4 MICHIGAN STATE SURVIVES IN IOWA CITY

For 38-plus minutes Iowa looked nothing like the group that was just 3-9 in Big Ten play, going blow for blow with a Michigan State team that rates among the nation’s best. Tom Izzo’s team looked lost defensively for significant stretches, but in “winning time” the differences between the teams was quite clear. Michigan State was able to string together a few stops late while continuing to execute offensively, going on to win 96-93 as Jordan Bohannon’s heave as time expired bounced off the rim.

The Spartans putting up 96 points, with Miles Bridges and Nick Ward leading the way with 25 and 17 respectively, and shooting 56.1 percent from the field comes as no surprise. But the defensive breakdowns, for which Iowa certainly deserves some credit for, were startling for a team that’s one of the best when it comes to defensive efficiency. And with No. 2 Purdue next on the schedule, Michigan State will need to tighten things up in the coming days.