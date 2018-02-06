More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ex-Michigan State forward Adreian Payne signs in Greece

By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
Greek club Panathinaikos announced on Monday that they have signed ex-Michigan State forward Adreian Payne.

Payne was waived by the Orlando Magic two days after an ESPN report that he was accused of sexual assault while at Michigan State. That incident occurred in 2010. Payne was never charged.

A first round pick in 2014, Payne has been on a tw0-way contract with the Magic, although he did not see all that much time this season, playing in just five NBA games.

Payne’s teammate at Michigan State, Keith Appling, was also accused in the incident in 2010, but he is currently in prison on gun charges. Travis Walton was also in the ESPN report, and he has since lost his job as a coach with the Clippers’ G-League affiliate.

‘Barn’ 90th birthday gives older Gopher fans discount ticket

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Williams Arena is turning 90 years old.

The university has organized birthday tributes to “The Barn” for the Gophers men’s basketball game on Tuesday night against Nebraska. The building with the uniquely raised floor opened in 1928.

Tickets are available for fans age 90 and older for 90 cents. The first 250 ticket-holders through the doors will receive a voucher to purchase one concession item at the 1928 price. Free cupcakes will be given to the first 90 people to purchase a regular-price concession item in section 114.

Historical audio and video features will be played in the arena throughout the game.

Sense of urgency, tough stretch ahead for No. 24 Kentucky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2018, 12:44 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — There is a sense of urgency looming over Kentucky.

The 24th-ranked Wildcats have struggled and now face a challenging stretch that could determine whether they compete for a fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

Already three games behind No. 8 Auburn, the Kentucky (17-6, 6-4) host No. 15 Tennessee (17-5, 7-3) on Tuesday before hitting the road for games at Texas A&M on Saturday and against the streaking No. 8 Tigers on Feb. 14.

One of the areas Kentucky needs to focus on is its offense after posting season lows in last week’s 69-60 loss at Missouri . The Wildcats shot just 31 percent and 2 of 20 from long range, resulting in their lowest total.

“To make better shots we have to get better looks, the looks we think we can make,” sophomore forward Sacha Killeya-Jones said Monday.

“It’s not a matter of us shooting 20 3’s every game, but obviously we have to make more than two. That’s just going to come with offensive continuity, learning to play with each other and more ball movement to get those better shots.”

Kentucky seemed to be developing an offensive flow with comeback wins against No. 19 West Virginia and Vanderbilt, where the Wildcats overcame double-digit deficits.

The Wildcats started off better at Mizzou before breakdowns on both ends resulted in a Tigers’ 10-0 run that seized the lead for good.

Kentucky coach John Calipari has used that loss to stress the importance of defense to players who arrived in Lexington with offense-first mindsets — hoping to change their thinking in hopes of creating more — and better— offensive opportunities.

“If you defend and we get out and run, you’re going to be fine,” Calipari said. “But if they’re scoring and they’re being the aggressor on defense, you really have issues so I’m as concerned defensively.”

Kentucky’s challenge is slowing a Tennessee squad that has won five in a row, including Saturday’s 94-61 home rout of Mississippi.

The Volunteers beat Kentucky 76-65 last month in Knoxville and seek their first season sweep since 1998-99. It won’t be easy, considering they’ve won just four times at Rupp Arena and have lost 10 consecutive visits dating back to 2006.

“The biggest thing for us is we can’t worry about them or the crowd or the scene,” Vols junior forward Admiral Schofield said. “We’ve got to worry about ourselves like we’ve been doing, guarding and competing at a high level and sticking together.”

The Wildcats’ hope to extend Tennessee’s misery but know that requires better execution — particularly with hostile environments looming after Tuesday.

“The biggest thing is just playing 40 minutes,” Kentucky freshman forward PJ Washington said. “We have to start off games a lot better. I felt like we didn’t really start off that really good and we should be able to get teams down really early, and we need to start working on that.”

Notes: Calipari said sophomore forward Tai Wynyard and freshman guard Jemarl Baker likely won’t play this season because of injuries. Wynyard has been bothered by a back issue while Baker is recovering from left knee surgery last fall.

Player Of The Year Power Rankings: Jalen Brunson is having a season that we’ve never seen before

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
When it comes down to the nitty gritty, there are two things that have to happen for a player to be named the National Player of the Year: They either need to be the best player that happens to play for a national title contender, or they need to put up outlandish numbers on a team that finishes, at worst, as a No. 4 seed.

We’ve gone through this in detail before.

In the last 12 years, just four of the players that won the consensus National Player of the Year award — college basketball is stupid in that there are six recognized Player of the Year awards, but there is almost always a majority winner — have been a member of the team that wasn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Doug McDermott in 2014, Trey Burke in 2013, Jimmer Fredette in 2011 and Kevin Durant in 2007. Adam Morrison was just beaten out by J.J. Redick in 2006.

McDermott, Fredette and Morrison were No. 3 seeds in the NCAA tournament in the year they won the award. Burke and Durant were No. 4 seeds. All five players — with the potential exception of Burke — had seasons that were statistical oddities.

That’s where Young is right now.

He’s doing something we’ve never seen before — leading the nation in scoring and assists — because Oklahoma is allowing him to play in a way that we’ve never seen someone play before: At the fourth-fastest pace in the country with the entire offense revolving around what he does with the ball in his hands.

The question that I have at this point is whether or not Oklahoma is going to end up being good enough to put Young into that category.

Personally, I would no longer slot the Sooners in as a national title contender. They don’t defend well enough, and the more that opponents throw bodies at Young, the more difficult it is going to be for his supporting cast to help carry the water. They’ve now lost five of their last seven games, and the two wins were a two-point home win against Baylor and a home win over Kansas that was heavily-aided by intentionally fouling Udoka Azubuike.

As it stands, Oklahoma is currently projected as the top No. 4 seed, according to Bracket Matrix, a site that compiles all of the relevant bracket projections in one place. If they go 4-3 down the stretch, as KenPom projects, it’s hard to imagine them finishing that much lower, and at that point, Young almost has to be the Player of the Year.

But let me paint a picture here for you:

Villanova is currently the No. 1 team in the country both on KenPom and in the AP and Coaches polls. Jalen Brunson, as we detailed last week, is on another planet in terms of how efficient he has been this season given the level of usage and importance he has in Villanova’s offense.

That Villanova offense, it should be noted, is historically good. Their adjusted offensive efficiency metric is higher than any in the KenPom era — Villanova is at 131.0, higher than 2015 Wisconsin’s 129.0 — while their raw points-per-possession numbers are even more of an outlier.

Heading into this season, no team had ever posted more than 1.211 PPP for an entire season. That record was set by both 2015 Wisconsin and 2017 UCLA. This year, Villanova is scoring 1.253 PPP, and while 0.042 PPP doesn’t seem like all that much, I promise you: it is.

Let me put this another way. Jalen Brunson is currently having a season that, in many ways, is as incredible as Young’s, only he is doing it for the best team in the country as the centerpiece of what may be the best offense we’ve seen in college basketball.

Trae Young is still the Player of the Year as of today.

But Jalen Brunson can still win this thing, too.

And it is a lot closer than anyone is willing to admit.

1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
2. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
3. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
4. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
5. JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s
6. KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
7. KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech
8. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas
9. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
10. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier

ALSO CONSIDERED: MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova; MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State; JEVON CARTER, West Virginia; GARY CLARK, Cincinnati; CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State; CALEB MARTIN, Nevada; YANTE MATEN, Georgia; LUKE MAYE, North Carolina; SHAKE MILTON, SMU; ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona

Young goes for 32, but No. 19 West Virginia tops No. 17 Oklahoma

Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 6, 2018, 12:27 AM EST
There are typical rhythms and currents to a basketball game that are present just about anytime 10 people share a court. There’s the natural movements and interplay that makes it easy to identify cause and effect, even before anything even happens.

Then there are games with Trae Young, whose creativity, ESP-level feel for the game and boundless shooting range wholly turns a game on its head. It makes for breathtaking basketball because those conventions that are so well-worn into your psyche simply don’t apply to Young. He operates outside the standard rules of the game.

It makes for breathtaking basketball, but it also has its limitations.

Oklahoma appears to be butting up to those borders.

Nineteenth-ranked West Virginia topped the No. 17 Sooners, 75-73, on Monday night with Young putting up 32 points but with just one assist and six turnovers.

Young is undoubtedly awesome, but the Sooners are swooning, losers of three of their last four and five of their last seven. Their freshman phenom has taken heat in recent weeks for his shot selection – and volume – but there’s more at play than just that, not to mention he’s tempered his 3-point shooting quite a bit. His teammates shot just 41.7 percent overall and were 2 of 6 from 3-point range. Hard to rack up assists when your teammates don’t make a ton of shots.

The bigger issue, though, is the charge that the rest of the Sooners do too much watching of Young. That’s often a criticism of teams and players when one guy does so much – Young’s 40 percent usage rate is the highest in the country and his 35.5 percent shooting rate is seventh – but it’s particularly interesting to consider with the Sooners.

Usually that critique comes as commentary on how players tune out and become disengaged when they know the ball is going up and not coming to them. There’s standing because there’s no ball movement, and there’s no ball movement because, for lack of a better term, there’s a ball hog on the floor. Think of those particularly grinding Allen Iverson 76ers teams.

I’m not convinced that’s the case with Oklahoma.

First off, there’s the easy data point that Young leads the country in assists with more than nine helpers per game. He’s finding teammates in positions to score and situations to be successful. The trick of it is there still is standing around. It’s almost like Young’s teammates are like us – they get caught watching Young because the don’t know what he’s going to do next. When you’ve got a guy that – in a single game – made a 35-footer like it was nothing, made a layup in which the ball bounced off the top of the backboard and then through the rim and had a number of passes only he could see the lane for, it’s easy to see why.

Young is unpredictable because he’s playing the game on another wavelength, one that really only he can see. Sometimes it can be hard to run coherent offense when your teammates struggle to predict what’s coming next, no matter how dazzling that next move may be.

West Virginia also deserves a ton of praise for their work against Young. Sure, he went for 32, but by limiting his assist total, the Mountaineers contained his offensive contributions to just his scoring. That’s a major win when you’re facing a player that can totally tilt a defense with his all-consuming gravity. Young got his, but West Virginia blunted his impact by making him solely a scorer and not the hub that Oklahoma’s whole offense can spin around.

West Virginia has dealt with Young as well as anyone, handing him two losses in their two meetings while forcing him to commit a total of 14 turnovers. The concerns facing the Mountaineers after three-straight losses to end January seem to have blown over with their 38-point beatdown of Kansas State over the weekend and now a win in Norman. Jevon Carter went for 10 points, eight assists and six steals while Sagaba Konate continues to be a dominating presence inside, blocking two shots and altering plenty more.

West Virginia seems just fine.

The Sooners are probably fine too, but they’re learning how being so utterly dependent on one transcendent player can put a ceiling on success, but maybe just in the regular season. Big 12 defenses get two cracks at solving Young, and they usually have multiple days to put together a game plan. In the 18-game grinder that is the Big 12 round-robin, some clunkers – and it’s absolutely bonkers to call a 32-point performance a clunker – are inevitable.

In the NCAA tournament, though, handing the whole workload over to Young is a high-upside proposition. Playing Young is something that you can’t truly prepare for until he’s canned a 35-footer right in your face. Plus, while Young is going to have off nights over 18 games and two months, him getting hot for a few games could put Oklahoma in San Antonio. Sample size can be your friend in a one-and-done tournament when you’ve got a player who can fill it up like Young can.

Young is a force that makes you bend to his presence. That works both for and against Oklahoma at times. That’s one of those good problems.

Monday’s Three Things To Know: Syracuse is a more deserving tourney team than Louisville

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
1. IN A BATTLE OF BUBBLE TEAMS, LOUISVILLE DROPS ONE AT HOME TO SYRACUSE

Tyus Battle popped off for 25 points while Frank Howard chipped in with 22 as Syracuse went into the Yum! Center and knocked off Louisville, 78-73, despite the fact that they have just six scholarship players currently available.

This was an enormous win for the Orange. I can’t stress that enough. Enormous. Syracuse, entering Monday night, had yet to notch a Quadrant 1 win. Beating Louisville, who is 42nd in the RPI, on the road? That’s a Quadrant 1 win. It’s not exactly a marquis win, but Quadrant 1 is Quadrant 1.

The other part of this that is important for Syracuse? This is the first road win for the Orange that didn’t come against Georgetown or Pitt. Put another way, winning this game put Syracuse on the road in two categories that are valued by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

Louisville, on the other end, is trending in the wrong direction. They have just one Quadrant 1 win and two Quadrant 2 wins. They’ve also lost three in a row and four of their last five, including back-to-back games at home against Quadrant 2 opponents. Most brackets currently have Louisville in and Syracuse out, and I’d love to hear the logic for why Louisville is currently a tournament team over Syracuse.

2. WEST VIRGINIA SWEPT OKLAHOMA

Trae Young scored 32 points but finished with just a single assists as the Sooners lost to West Virginia for the second time this season. The win keeps the Mountaineers within a game of first place in the Big 12, while Oklahoma falls two games off the pace. It’s the first time that the Sooners have lost at home this season, and another worrying sign that Young carrying the water for this team offensively might just be a little too much for him to handle on his own.

But credit where it is due: West Virginia took away everyone not named Young, and did their best to allow college basketball’s best perimeter defender — Jevon Carter — go one-on-one against the youngster. It worked out. Young finished with just a single assist, although if we are going to be fair to the kid, he could have had five or six more if some shots had gone down.

3. HMM …

On a slow night, this is tough.

I’m going to go with Patriot League leaders Bucknell losing in overtime to Lehigh over Indiana beating Rutgers by 22 points.