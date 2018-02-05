More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Team Of The Week: Washington Huskies

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
Think about where Washington was last season.

They had more or less the same roster they do today, expect they had the 2017 No. 1 pick — Markelle Fultz — in the mix while being coached by Lorenzo Romar.

That team went 9-22 and was barely competitive in the Pac-12 during the regular season.

But that was last year.

This year?

Washington is coached by Mike Hopkins, and things are totally different. The talent that Romar amassed is paying off. After sweeping the Arizona schools this week, Washington is now sitting pretty at 17-6 on the season with a 7-3 mark in Pac-12 play. That’s a helluva way to start off a tenure, especially when you consider that Romar is now an assistant coach with Arizona.

But this week was much more important than simply being a chance for the Huskies to get a win over their former head coach. This was the last time that Washington would play the Arizona schools or the LA schools this season, and that is a big deal because those are essentially the only quality wins in the conference this year.

Washington is now in a great spot to make a run at getting to the NCAA tournament, and I’m not sure they would have had the chance to make that happen had they not won these two games.

Should I mention that the latter came on a buzzer-beater that will go down as one of the best plays of the entire season?:

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • MISSOURI: It was a massive week for the Tigers, who shook off a three-game losing streak to land a pair of critical, Quadrant 1 wins: they won at Alabama and followed that up with an impressive home win over Kentucky. The Tigers were already on the right side of the bubble entering the week.
  • TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders have now won four straight after losing by 18 points at Iowa State. They capped it off this week with a come-from-behind, overtime win over Texas at home and a dominating win at TCU on Saturday.
  • CLEMSON: Despite playing without Donte Grantham, the Tigers have now won three straight games. It started with a mid-week win over North Carolina and they followed that up with a win at Wake Forest. It’s impressive to lose a piece as important as Grantham without missing a beat.
  • TENNESSEE: Is there a team that has been hotter in the last two weeks than Tennessee? The Vols have now won three straight games by at least 23 points. They have not allowed more than 63 points in a game since January 10th.
  • TEXAS A&M: The Aggies got headed back in the right direction this week, beating both Arkansas and South Carolina at home in impressive fashion. It’s made all the more important for this group considering that they have games at Auburn and against Kentucky at home this week. That could be the difference between the NIT and the NCAA tournament.

Dates, details released for $100,000 3-on-3 tournament

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Details of the $100,000 3-on-3 tournament that will be taking place at the Final Four were announced on Monday morning.

The tournament — which has been branded the 3X3U National Championship — will be played from Friday, March 30th, through Sunday, April 1st.

The way it works is this: There will be 32 four-man teams competing in the event. Each one of those teams will be made up of players from the same conference, seniors that have completed all of their eligibility. (Full disclosure: I am on the Selection Committee for these teams.)

Those 32 teams will be broken up into eight pools of four teams, and those four teams will then play three pool play games on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The winners will advance to play in an eight-team tournament that will take place on Sunday, with the finals being a best-of-three series.

Every win will earn that team $1,000, or $250 per team member, until the finals, where the champ will take home a cool $50,000 to split between the four of them.

All of the games will be broadcast live on twitter until the championship series, which will be live on ESPN2.

The rosters will officially be revealed during the four days before the start of the tournament and can only consist of players from teams that did not reach the Final Four. A second watch-list will be released in February.

Player Of The Week: Keenan Evans, Texas Tech

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 10:41 AM EST
The Big 12 is absolutely loaded at the point guard spot.

Loaded.

Trae Young, Devonte’ Graham, Jevon Carter, Manu Lecomte. Barry Brown has been one of the most improved players in the country. Matt Coleman was fantastic this weekend for Texas. TCU replaced one very good point guard (Jaylen Fisher) with another (Alex Robinson).

It’s hard to differentiate yourself from the field in that league, but Keenan Evans has been just as good, if not better, than anyone in the conference not named Trae Young.

He had his breakout game on Tuesday: 38 points and three assists while leading Texas Tech back from a late deficit and hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer in overtime. He followed that up with a team-high 17 points in a blowout win at TCU.

Evans is the head of the snake for Chris Beard’s club. He’s the senior leader, a defensive menace and the guy that has the cajones to take and make big shots on a seemingly-nightly basis. But my favorite part about Evans’ emergence is that he is not a Beard recruit. He was brought into the program by Tubby Smith and he has embraced everything that Beard wants him to embrace.

It is not always easy for a coach to work with a player recruited by someone else, and it is not always easy for a player to play for a new coach after the guy that recruited him left.

So credit to both of those guys.

They’re currently tied for first place in the Big 12 standings with a home game against Kansas.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • NOAH DICKERSON, Washington: In Washington’s biggest weekend of the season, Dickerson played his best basketball. The 6-foot-8 junior had 25 points and seven boards in a win over No. 9 Arizona just 48 hours after going for 21 points and 16 boards in a win over No. 25 Arizona State.
  • ANTHONY LAWRENCE, Miami: Miami picked up a pair of wins after losing Bruce Brown, and Lawrence was one of the stars. He posted a pair of double-doubles this week, including 25 points, 13 boards, three blocks and two assists against Virginia Tech.
  • SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s: Ponds had 31 points, six steals, five assists and five boards in a loss to Xavier, then followed that up with 33 points, seven boards, four steals and three assists — including two huge buckets in the final 75 seconds — as the Johnnies snapped an 11-game losing streak and beat No. 4 Duke.
  • JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s: In two wins this week, Landale averaging 30 points, 15 boards, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks. The Gaels are still sitting a game in front of Gonzaga in the WCC title race.
  • TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: Bluiett led the Musketeers with 14 points in a win at St. John’s and followed that up with a thrilling 31-point performance in a home win over Georgetown that included this four-point play that forced overtime:

Bracketology: Villanova leads march to Selection Sunday

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 5, 2018, 9:33 AM EST
It’s a good morning to be a Philadelphia sports fan.  After winning a thrilling Super Bowl, the Eagles stand alone atop the National Football League world.  Then there’s Villanova,  who after defeating Seton Hall earlier on Sunday, continues to hold the No. 1 overall spot in today’s bracket.

Joining Villanova on the top line are Virginia, Purdue, and Xavier.  The Musketeers can thank Kansas and Duke, both of whom lost over the weekend.  They can also thank arch-rival Cincinnati.  Xavier’s non-conference win over the Bearcats was enough to push the Musketeers past Auburn for the final No. 1 seed.

The middle and lower portions of the bracket remain quite fluid.  It’s been a wild season in college hoops.  Should we expect anything different now?  Enjoy the countdown. March Madness is right around the corner.

UPDATED: February 5, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Houston vs. Kansas State | Midwest Region
  • Virginia Tech vs. LSU West Region
  • NICHOLLS ST vs. NC A&T | East Region
  • NC-ASHEVILLE vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston       SOUTH – Atlanta                 
Pittsburgh Charlotte
1) VILLANOVA 1) VIRGINIA
16) NICHOLLS ST / NC A&T 16) NC-ASHEVILLE / ARK-PB
8) Arizona State 8) Michigan
9) Louisville 9) Butler
Boise Wichita
5) RHODE ISLAND 5) Kentucky
12) LOYOLA-CHI 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
4) Ohio State 4) Oklahoma
13) BUFFALO 13) E. TENNESSEE ST
Pittsburgh Detroit
6) Florida State 6) Miami-FL
11) Arkansas 11) USC
3) CINCINNATI 3) Michigan State
14) VERMONT 14) WRIGHT ST
Charlotte Nashville
7) Alabama 7) Texas
10) Washington 10) NC State
2) Duke 2) AUBURN
15) CHARLESTON 15) BUCKNELL
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Nashville Detroit
1) Xavier 1) PURDUE
16) FL GULF COAST 16) PENN
8) NEVADA 8) Wichita State
9) Texas AM 9) TCU
San Diego Boise
5) West Virginia 5) Gonzaga
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) LOUISIANA
4) North Carolina 4) Tennessee
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BELMONT
San Diego Dallas
6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Seton Hall
11) Virginia Tech / LSU 11) Houston / Kansas St
3) ARIZONA 3) Clemson
14) MONTANA 14) RIDER
Wichita Dallas
7) Creighton 7) Florida
10) Missouri 10) Providence
2) KANSAS 2) Texas Tech
15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) WAGNER

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Virginia, Purdue, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Texas AM, Missouri, Arkansas, USC

Last Four IN (at large): Houston, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, LSU

First Four OUT (at large): SMU, Boise State, UCLA, Syracuse

Next four teams OUT (at large): Georgia, Marquette, Nebraska, South Carolina

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech

SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Texas AM, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, USC

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

College Basketball Power Rankings: This is what you need to know to get caught up post-Super Bowl

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2018, 11:49 PM EST
So that was anything-but the boring weekend of college basketball that I was expecting.

Kansas lost at home.

Duke snapped St. John’s’ 11-game losing streak.

Kentucky lost at Missouri.

Arizona lost at Washington.

And it’s created a weird top 25, at least for people that are just now tuning into college basketball. Only two of the top seven teams entered the season as a national title contender. Auburn and Cincinnati have snuck their way into the top ten above Duke, Arizona and Kansas. Tennessee, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Saint Mary’s are all ranked above the fighting Trae Youngs while North Carolina is 25th and Kentucky is out of the poll.

Good luck explaining that to people just catching up on our little sport.

Other than that, I’m tired after hosting a Super Bowl party. Here is the entire top 25:

1. Villanova, 22-1 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Virginia, 22-1 (2)
3. Purdue, 23-2 (3)
4. Michigan State, 22-3 (5)
5. Xavier, 21-3 (8)
6. Auburn, 21-2 (9)
7. Cincinnati, 21-2 (10)
8. Duke, 19-4 (6)
9. Arizona, 19-5 (7)
10. Kansas, 18-5 (4)
11. Texas Tech, 19-4 (12)
12. Tennessee, 17-5 (13)
13. West Virginia, 17-6 (11)
14. Saint Mary’s, 23-2 (16)
15. Gonzaga, 21-4 (17)
16. Oklahoma, 16-6 (14)
17. Ohio State, 20-5 (17)
18. Clemson, 19-4 (19)
19. Rhode Island, 19-3 (20)
20. Nevada, 20-4 (21)
21. Butler, 17-7 (NR)
22. Michigan, 19-6 (NR)
23. Washington, 17-6 (NR)
24. North Carolina, 17-7 (17)
25. Wichita State, 17-5 (15)

DROPPED OUT: No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Florida State, No. 24 Florida, No. 25 Creighton

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 Butler, No. 22 Michigan, No. 23 Washington

No. 17 Ohio State holds off pesky Illinois to win 75-67

Leon Halip/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 35 points and had 13 rebounds and No. 17 Ohio State held off Illinois 75-67 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes, playing without suspended guard Kam Williams, overcame an Illinois lead to tie the score at the 5-minute mark. But they wouldn’t get the game in hand until Kaleb Wesson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up with 48 seconds left. That gave the Buckeyes a 72-67 lead, and any momentum Illinois had was gone for good.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 11 points for the Buckeyes (20-5, 11-1), who have won three straight and 10 of their last 11. They move on to a showdown with No. 3 Purdue on Wednesday to determine first place in the Big Ten.

Bates-Diop had 17 of his points in the first half — 11 straight in one stretch — when Ohio State had to dig its way out of a 15-point hole. He finished with his 10th double-double of the season.

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, in his first year at Ohio State after a successful run at Butler, now has won 20 or more games in each of his last five full years as a head coach.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Illinois (12-12, 2-9). The Illini have yet to win a game on the road this season.

Mark Alstork paced Illinois with 19 points, and Trent Frazier chipped in 12.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini fought gallantly but didn’t have enough to beat the more talented Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Big Ten bottom feeder gave the Buckeyes a scare. Did they miss Williams, whose suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules was announced hours before the game? Were they looking ahead to Purdue?