Self slams Kansas’ “attitude” and “effort”

By Travis HinesFeb 5, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
A loss at Allen Fieldhouse over the weekend knocked Kansas out of its place of sole possession of first place in the Big 12, and brought on some pointed words from coach Bill Self.

“You look back to why we’ve lost some games, it’s been attitude,” Self said Monday. “It’s been focus. It’s been preparation. It’s been selfishness. It’s been effort. It’s been energy. It’s been intensity. It’s been competitiveness, or lack thereof.”

The Jayhawks lost to Oklahoma State, 84-79, trailing by as many 18 points. It was the third loss at home this season for Kansas, which historically has one of the more impenetrable home-court advantages in the country.

“If you’re coaching effort, you can never work on execution,” Self said. “It never works that way. If you’re coaching effort, you’re going to stink execution-wise. Period.

“Even selfish guys play for themselves, which is better than playing for no one. We have obviously have gone through periods of time where individuals haven’t played for anyone.”

Self had more than just words as he’s benching LaGerald Vick and moving Mitch Lightfoot into the starting lineup. Kansas hosts TCU on Tuesday night.

“We have  couple of guys, starters, who obviously don’t try very hard,” Self said. “It would be nice to have guys compete and play to their athletic ability. We’re going to try to do that”

Monday’s Three Things To Know: Syracuse is a more deserving tourney team than Louisville

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 11:27 PM EST
1. IN A BATTLE OF BUBBLE TEAMS, LOUISVILLE DROPS ONE AT HOME TO SYRACUSE

Tyus Battle popped off for 25 points while Frank Howard chipped in with 22 as Syracuse went into the Yum! Center and knocked off Louisville, 78-73, despite the fact that they have just six scholarship players currently available.

This was an enormous win for the Orange. I can’t stress that enough. Enormous. Syracuse, entering Monday night, had yet to notch a Quadrant 1 win. Beating Louisville, who is 42nd in the RPI, on the road? That’s a Quadrant 1 win. It’s not exactly a marquis win, but Quadrant 1 is Quadrant 1.

The other part of this that is important for Syracuse? This is the first road win for the Orange that didn’t come against Georgetown or Pitt. Put another way, winning this game put Syracuse on the road in two categories that are valued by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

Louisville, on the other end, is trending in the wrong direction. They have just one Quadrant 1 win and two Quadrant 2 wins. They’ve also lost three in a row and four of their last five, including back-to-back games at home against Quadrant 2 opponents. Most brackets currently have Louisville in and Syracuse out, and I’d love to hear the logic for why Louisville is currently a tournament team over Syracuse.

2. WEST VIRGINIA SWEPT OKLAHOMA

Trae Young scored 32 points but finished with just a single assists as the Sooners lost to West Virginia for the second time this season. The win keeps the Mountaineers within a game of first place in the Big 12, while Oklahoma falls two games off the pace. It’s the first time that the Sooners have lost at home this season, and another worrying sign that Young carrying the water for this team offensively might just be a little too much for him to handle on his own.

But credit where it is due: West Virginia took away everyone not named Young, and did their best to allow college basketball’s best perimeter defender — Jevon Carter — go one-on-one against the youngster. It worked out. Young finished with just a single assist, although if we are going to be fair to the kid, he could have had five or six more if some shots had gone down.

3. HMM …

On a slow night, this is tough.

I’m going to go with Patriot League leaders Bucknell losing in overtime to Lehigh over Indiana beating Rutgers by 22 points.

Auburn applies for Purifoy’s reinstatement

By Travis HinesFeb 5, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Danjel Purifoy has yet to play for Auburn this season as part of the fallout of the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball, but the Tigers have sought his reinstatement from the NCAA, according to 247 Sports.

Auburn previously applied for the reinstatement of Austin Wiley, but that application was denied by the NCAA. Wiley has not played this season, either.

Purifoy, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range. He is believed to be an unidentified player in federal documents whose mother is alleged to have received $11,000 from Tigers assistant Chuck Person, who was won of 10 people arrested as part of the probe last year.

Despite being without Wiley and Purifoy, Auburn is 21-2 overall and alone in first place in the SEC with a 9-1 conference mark. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl expects both Wiley and Purifoy to test the NBA waters come the spring.

“I think we have several players that should do that this year,” Pearl said Monday. “You know, go see where they’re at because they can come back if they don’t like their position.

“While we miss Danjel and Austin on the floor, my advice to both of those guys is see where you’re at, go work out, if you like the position then you’re hearing – and one thing about the NBA: They do a really good job. They’ll let you know pretty close to about where you’re going to go. That’s what I would expect them to do.”

Villanova, Virginia, Purdue stay 1-2-3 atop latest AP Top 25

Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25. And with the way they’re playing, they might stay there for a while longer, too.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday’s latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks while avoiding the upsets that hit national powers Duke, Kansas, Arizona and Kentucky last weekend.

Villanova (22-1, 9-1 Big East) has won nine straight and hasn’t lost in the 2018 calendar year.

Virginia (22-1, 11-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won 14 straight games and leads the rest of the tradition-rich league by at least three games in the loss column. Its defense ranks No. 1 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rankings (82.2 points allowed per 100 possessions), and the Cavaliers are coming off a game in which they held Syracuse to 44 points — the Orange’s lowest output ever in the Carrier Dome.

“The guys are playing at a high level, for sure,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said afterward. “They understand how they have to play. … I like what our guys are doing.”

Then there’s Purdue (23-2, 12-0 Big Ten). The Boilermakers have the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games with the only hiccups coming in a two-day blip in November’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

“If there is a better team inside and out in the country, I haven’t seen them yet,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said after his team’s Saturday overtime loss to the Boilermakers.

HERE IS THE FULL POLL

1. Villanova (48 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (16)
3. Purdue (1)
4. Michigan State
5. Xavier
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas Tech
8. Auburn
9. Duke
10. Kansas
11. Saint Mary’s
12. Gonzaga
13. Arizona
14. Ohio State
15. Tennessee
16. Clemson
17. Oklahoma
18. Rhode Island
19. West Virginia
20. Michigan
21. North Carolina
22. Wichita State
23. Nevada
24. Kentucky
25. Miami

TOP-10 CHANGES

Several teams reached first-time-in-years perches in the top 10.

Cincinnati (21-2) followed No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Xavier, reaching No. 6 for its highest ranking since January 2004. Next came No. 7 Texas Tech (19-4), which reached its highest ranking since hitting No. 7 in March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn (21-2) has its highest ranking since January 2000.

Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10, each sliding along with fellow national powers Arizona (No. 13) and Kentucky (No. 24) after losses in an upset-filled weekend.

HIGH MARKS

St. Mary’s (23-2) is rolling along with 18 straight wins behind high-scoring forward Jock Landale (24.5 points per game). Now the Gaels have their highest ranking in program history at No. 11, surpassing a two-week stay at No. 12 last season.

And No. 18 Rhode Island (19-3) also claimed its highest ever slot in the AP Top 25.

VOLS’ CHARGE

Tennessee (17-5) has won five straight games — the last two by a combined 56 points — to reach No. 15, the program’s highest mark since hitting No. 7 in December 2011.

TOP RISERS

Rhode Island joined No. 16 Clemson and No. 20 Michigan in making the week’s biggest climbs of four spots each.

LONGEST SLIDES

No. 22 Wichita State (17-5) had the week’s biggest fall of six spots after losing in overtime at Temple. Duke fell five spots after losing to a St. John’s team that was 0-11 in the Big East, while No. 17 Oklahoma also fell five spots after losing to Texas.

NEWCOMERS

No. 23 Nevada and No. 25 Miami were new to this week’s poll, though both have been ranked multiple weeks this season.

SLIDING OUT

Florida fell out from No. 23 after two losses to unranked teams, while Arizona State fell out from No. 25 in what has been a big decline after a strong start. The Sun Devils went from unranked in the preseason all the way to No. 3 in December, but stand at just 5-6 in the Pac-12.

CBT Podcast: Monday Overreactions: Are you more worried about Duke, Kansas or Arizona?

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined on Monday by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic to go through all of the Monday Overreactions. The two open with a discussion of whether they are more worried about Duke, Kansas or Arizona after this weekend, as well as long discussions about the hierarchy of the Big 12, whether or not Jalen Brunson has a shot at winning National Player of the Year and who in the Big Ten can get to a Final Four. Plus, a bonus discussion on Miles Bridges. The rundown:

OPEN: Super Bowl sides, and prop bet success.

7:15: Are you more concerned about Duke, Arizona or Kansas? Are they still title contenders?

33:30: Overreactions! The best team in the Big 12 is Texas Tech.

41:00: Jalen Brunson is the National Player of the Year.

46:30: There will not be a Final Four team out of the Big Ten.

55:30: Is Miles Bridges having a bad season?

Dates, details released for $100,000 3-on-3 tournament

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Details of the $100,000 3-on-3 tournament that will be taking place at the Final Four were announced on Monday morning.

The tournament — which has been branded the 3X3U National Championship — will be played from Friday, March 30th, through Sunday, April 1st.

The way it works is this: There will be 32 four-man teams competing in the event. Each one of those teams will be made up of players from the same conference, seniors that have completed all of their eligibility. (Full disclosure: I am on the Selection Committee for these teams.)

Those 32 teams will be broken up into eight pools of four teams, and those four teams will then play three pool play games on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The winners will advance to play in an eight-team tournament that will take place on Sunday, with the finals being a best-of-three series.

Every win will earn that team $1,000, or $250 per team member, until the finals, where the champ will take home a cool $50,000 to split between the four of them.

All of the games will be broadcast live on twitter until the championship series, which will be live on ESPN2.

The rosters will officially be revealed during the four days before the start of the tournament and can only consist of players from teams that did not reach the Final Four. A second watch-list will be released in February.