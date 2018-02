Bracketology: Villanova leads march to Selection Sunday

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s a good morning to be a Philadelphia sports fan. After winning a thrilling Super Bowl, the Eagles stand alone atop the National Football League world. Then there’s Villanova, who after defeating Seton Hall earlier on Sunday, continues to hold the No. 1 overall spot in today’s bracket.

Joining Villanova on the top line are Virginia, Purdue, and Xavier. The Musketeers can thank Kansas and Duke, both of whom lost over the weekend. They can also thank arch-rival Cincinnati. Xavier’s non-conference win over the Bearcats was enough to push the Musketeers past Auburn for the final No. 1 seed.

The middle and lower portions of the bracket remain quite fluid. It’s been a wild season in college hoops. Should we expect anything different now? Enjoy the countdown. March Madness is right around the corner.

UPDATED: February 5, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

Houston vs. Kansas State | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region Virginia Tech vs. LSU | West Region

vs. West Region NICHOLLS ST vs. NC A&T | East Region

vs. East Region NC-ASHEVILLE vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST – Boston SOUTH – Atlanta Pittsburgh Charlotte 1) VILLANOVA 1) VIRGINIA 16) NICHOLLS ST / NC A&T 16) NC-ASHEVILLE / ARK-PB 8) Arizona State 8) Michigan 9) Louisville 9) Butler Boise Wichita 5) RHODE ISLAND 5) Kentucky 12) LOYOLA-CHI 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4) Ohio State 4) Oklahoma 13) BUFFALO 13) E. TENNESSEE ST Pittsburgh Detroit 6) Florida State 6) Miami-FL 11) Arkansas 11) USC 3) CINCINNATI 3) Michigan State 14) VERMONT 14) WRIGHT ST Charlotte Nashville 7) Alabama 7) Texas 10) Washington 10) NC State 2) Duke 2) AUBURN 15) CHARLESTON 15) BUCKNELL WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha Nashville Detroit 1) Xavier 1) PURDUE 16) FL GULF COAST 16) PENN 8) NEVADA 8) Wichita State 9) Texas AM 9) TCU San Diego Boise 5) West Virginia 5) Gonzaga 12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) LOUISIANA 4) North Carolina 4) Tennessee 13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BELMONT San Diego Dallas 6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Seton Hall 11) Virginia Tech / LSU 11) Houston / Kansas St 3) ARIZONA 3) Clemson 14) MONTANA 14) RIDER Wichita Dallas 7) Creighton 7) Florida 10) Missouri 10) Providence 2) KANSAS 2) Texas Tech 15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) WAGNER

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Virginia, Purdue, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Texas AM, Missouri, Arkansas, USC

Last Four IN (at large): Houston, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, LSU

First Four OUT (at large): SMU, Boise State, UCLA, Syracuse

Next four teams OUT (at large): Georgia, Marquette, Nebraska, South Carolina

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech

SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Texas AM, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, USC

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

