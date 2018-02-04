More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 17 Ohio State holds off pesky Illinois to win 75-67

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 35 points and had 13 rebounds and No. 17 Ohio State held off Illinois 75-67 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes, playing without suspended guard Kam Williams, overcame an Illinois lead to tie the score at the 5-minute mark. But they wouldn’t get the game in hand until Kaleb Wesson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up with 48 seconds left. That gave the Buckeyes a 72-67 lead, and any momentum Illinois had was gone for good.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 11 points for the Buckeyes (20-5, 11-1), who have won three straight and 10 of their last 11. They move on to a showdown with No. 3 Purdue on Wednesday to determine first place in the Big Ten.

Bates-Diop had 17 of his points in the first half — 11 straight in one stretch — when Ohio State had to dig its way out of a 15-point hole. He finished with his 10th double-double of the season.

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, in his first year at Ohio State after a successful run at Butler, now has won 20 or more games in each of his last five full years as a head coach.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Illinois (12-12, 2-9). The Illini have yet to win a game on the road this season.

Mark Alstork paced Illinois with 19 points, and Trent Frazier chipped in 12.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini fought gallantly but didn’t have enough to beat the more talented Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Big Ten bottom feeder gave the Buckeyes a scare. Did they miss Williams, whose suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules was announced hours before the game? Were they looking ahead to Purdue?

No. 1 Villanova tops Seton Hall 92-76, fans chant for Eagles

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 3:47 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Omari Spellman had 26 points, 11 rebounds and helped No. 1 Villanova kick off a rousing day in Philadelphia sports with a 92-76 win over Seton Hall on Sunday.

The Wildcats (22-1, 9-1 Big East) won their ninth straight game in front of a crowd dotted with green jerseys and chanting for the Eagles just hours before the Super Bowl.

Villanova’s win served as the sports appetizer for a city absolutely whipped into a frenzy, with fans lined up hours before kickoff around the block to get into sports bars to watch the Eagles play the New England Patriots.

Mikal Bridges, who scored 17 points, hit a 3 with 2:22 left for a 21-point lead that seemed to serve as the cue for fans to turn their full attention toward the Super Bowl. They put on dog masks (an Eagles rallying symbol) and chanted “We Want Brady!”

For about 25 minutes, the Pirates (17-6, 6-4) gave the Wildcats a serious scare.

Eric Paschall slammed into the court with such a thump it could be heard in the nose bleeds and subbed out for a quick breather on the bench. Paschall’s timeout was brief. He hit a 3 that tied the game at 48-all.

Jalen Brunson, a top candidate for national player of the year, followed with another 3 that snapped a tie game and seemed to signal the part of the game where Nova usually goes on a decisive run.

It was that time.

Paschall dunked on the next possession and Bridges came flying out of nowhere down the baseline to put back a missed shot that sent the roaring crowd to their feet in appreciation.

Khadeen Carrington, who averages 14.2 points, was whistled for his fourth foul just 6 1/2 minutes into the half and Bridges blocked a shot that sent the ball soaring over Seton Hall’s bench.

Myles Powell steadied the Pirates with a pair of 3s that kept pulled them to 62-60. Spellman hit a 3 and Bridges nailed a three-point play to help the Wildcats start to pull away. Powell hit one more 3 that gave Seton Hall a feint glimmer of hope but that’s about all teams get these days against Nova.

Seton Hall was one underdog Philly had no interest in rooting for an upset.

The “Good Luck, Philadelphia Eagles!” sign flashed on the big screen as fans belted out “Fly, Eagles, Fly!” and the Wells Fargo Center soon turned into the site of a Super Bowl pep rally.

The Pirates played the first half like the team that spent most of the season in the AP Top 25 and reached as high as No. 13. Seton Hall shot 49 percent from the floor and Angel Delgado hurt Villanova inside with 10 points and six rebounds. Delgado finished with 18 points and Desi Rodriguez had 20.

Seton Hall and Butler have been the only thorns in Villanova’s Big East side since the conference was reconfigured in 2013. Each team had defeated Villanova three times — or, six of the program’s 12 losses over that span.

Spellman hit three 3s in the first half and scored 15 points to give the Wildcats a 41-37 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall fell to 3-2 this season against Top 25 teams.

Villanova coach Jay Wright, an Eagles season-ticket holder, had said this week he planned to watch the Super Bowl in downtown and enjoy the experience with the rest of the city. The Wildcats were the last area team to win a major championship when they won the 2016 national title.

DOUBLE TECHNICAL

Powell shoulder bumped Donte DiVincenzo then shoved him in the chest late in the second half. Both players were whistled for technical fouls.

Washington appears tourney-bound after beating No. 9 Arizona at the buzzer (VIDEO)

By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2018, 12:50 AM EST
Noah Dickerson finished with 25 points and seven boards, but it was Dominic Green coming off the bench for 14 points — including this game-winning three at the buzzer — as Washington completed a sweep of the Arizona schools with a 78-75 win over No. 9 Arizona:

I cannot stress enough just how important this weekend was for the Huskies.

They were already in a good position to make a run at an NCAA tournament berth given their win over Kansas on a neutral floor, but knocking off both Arizona and Arizona State this weekend like puts them into the 8-9 when brackets update on Monday morning.

Think about that for a second.

Just last season, with essentially everyone that is on this current roster not named Jaylen Nowell, the Huskies won nine games with the guy that was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft over Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma, etc.

The difference?

Instead of being coaching by Lorenzo Romar, Washington is now coached by former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins.

And it makes you wonder: How does Romar feel about all of this? Now an assistant, he was given a standing ovation by Washington fans when he walked onto the floor on Saturday night, and his new team — one loaded with blue-chip recruits and future NBA players — proceeded to lose at the buzzer to the team that he himself built and got fired with.

It’s a fascinating dynamic and a situation that I cannot imagine we’ve seen before or will see again.

Brown, Heron lead No. 11 Auburn past Vanderbilt, 93-81

Associated PressFeb 3, 2018, 11:04 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Brown scored 25 points and Mustapha Heron had 23 to lead hot-shooting No. 11 Auburn to a 93-81 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The two high-scoring guards alternated taking over for the Tigers (21-2, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) in the second half.

It was almost as if they were trying to one-up each other against the last-place Commodores (8-15, 2-8). Heron scored 13 straight Auburn points, including three 3-pointers. Then Brown topped that with a 15-point run that also included a trio of 3s, one of which he turned into a four-point play.

Auburn made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 26 attempts to snap a 13-game losing streak against Vanderbilt.

Jared Harper scored 14 points and had 14 assists for Auburn, making three 3-pointers in the first nine minutes. Chuma Okeke hit a pair of 3s and had 12 points.

Jeff Roberson had the hot hand for the Commodores, pouring in 30 points and making 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Riley LaChance scored 13.

Auburn raced to a 22-point lead in the first half after making 7 of 11 3-pointers. The Commodores got back into it with their own outside shooting. Roberson and LaChance punctuated a quick 11-0 run with back-to-back 3s, and Vandy cut it all the way to down to seven.

Then Okeke scooped up a loose ball and hit a 3 with 2 seconds left to give Auburn a 45-35 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores kept fighting back but still fell to 0-9 against Top 25 teams this season.

Auburn: The SEC-leading Tigers are now two games ahead of No. 18 Tennessee and three ahead of Florida and Kentucky, which both lost. The Tigers haven’t held sole possession of first this late since winning the regular-season conference title in 1998-99 and have won five straight.

No. 5 Michigan St. beats Indiana 63-60 for 6th straight win

Associated PressFeb 3, 2018, 11:04 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Matt McQuaid scored 12 points and made the decisive 3-pointer with 1:08 to play Saturday night, leading No. 5 Michigan State past Indiana 63-60.

The Spartans (22-3, 10-2 Big Ten) have won six straight to stay two games behind Purdue in the conference title chase.

Juwan Morgan had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (12-12, 5-7), which has lost four straight overall. Freddie McSwain Jr. finished with eight points and 16 rebounds.

Indiana, which lost to the Spartans 85-57 earlier this season, had a chance to force overtime, but Devonte Green’s 70-foot heave bounced high off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

It was deliberate, old-school basketball at its finest.

The teams regularly went deep into the shot clock, and Michigan State eventually hung on because of size and defense.

Despite shooting a season-low 28.8 percent from the field, the Hoosiers sure made it tough.

Indiana trailed 58-50 with 5:05 left before Morgan scored seven straight points to get the Hoosiers within one. After Miles Bridges missed a 17-footer on Michigan State’s next possession, Indiana had a chance to take the lead. But Robert Johnson’s layup rolled out and McSwain missed two free throws after grabbing the offensive rebound.

McQuaid’s final 3 made it a four-point game and after Green’s three-point play with 3.7 seconds to go made it 63-60, the Hoosiers got one last chance when Joshua Langford missed two free throws.

Langford and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 10 points and Jackson finished with seven blocks.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Offensively, the Spartans struggled. But defensively, they showed just how good they can be with their size and length. Just eight minutes into the game, Michigan State had eight blocks. It finished the half with nine with 13. The only downfall was that the Hoosiers took advantage of second chances and managed to keep it close.

Indiana: After getting blown out by the Spartans on Jan. 19 in East Lansing, the Hoosiers inserted McSwain into the starting lineup and turned it around. No, they didn’t get the win. But the young Hoosiers showed how much they had learned from the first matchup and they can go toe-to-toe with any team.

KEY STATS

Michigan State: Bridges finished with seven points and eight rebounds. …. Langford had 10 points. … The Spartans pushed their single-season school record for blocks to 204. … Michigan State was 9 of 18 on 3s and 8 of 17 on free throws.

Indiana: Morgan recorded his seventh double-double of the season. … The Hoosiers made only 2 of its first 22 shots, 9.1 percent, and went more than 8½ minutes in the first half without a basket. …Indiana had a 53-29 rebounding edge including a 25-3 advantage on the offensive end against the best rebounding team in Division I. … The Hoosiers have played three straight ranked opponents.

No. 19 North Carolina ends 3-game skid, beating Pitt 96-65

Associated PressFeb 3, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye scored 26 points to help No. 19 North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 96-65 on Saturday night, ending its first three-game losing streak in four years.

The Tar Heels (17-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) found themselves in a close game late in the first half with a team that had yet to win a league game, but they blew it open with a big run spanning halftime.

Graduate transfer Cameron Johnson scored eight points against his former team in UNC’s 14-3 half-ending flurry, which grew to 25-5 when Joel Berry II hit his fourth 3-pointer for a 56-37 lead with 16:48 left.

Freshman Marcus Carr scored 22 points for the Panthers (8-16, 0-11), who hit eight first-half 3s to hang around but made 2 of 16 after halftime as the Tar Heels’ lead ballooned.

That sent Pitt to its 11th straight loss, the longest skid in program history.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: Things just keep getting worse for the Panthers. They entered Chapel Hill ranked last in the league in major categories such as scoring offense, shooting percentage, rebounding margin and turnover margin. Now they’ve lost 15 straight regular-season ACC games and are approaching a year since their last win.

UNC: The Tar Heels were facing the possibility of their first four-game losing streak since February 2010, the only one of the Roy Williams era. And the past week in particular had been bumpy: There was an overtime home loss to North Carolina State last weekend, a loss at No. 20 Clemson on Tuesday and the suspension of freshman guard Jalek Felton from the university for unspecified reasons. This win — a relatively easy get-right cruise in front of a friendly home crowd — might have helped drain a bit of the tension that had built during the skid.