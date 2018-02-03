More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Flu crushing West Virginia program

By Scott PhillipsFeb 3, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

America is trying to get through flu season right now. One of the worst seasons in recent memory has people all over the country getting hospitalized and seeking relief.

This also applies to college basketball locker rooms. And West Virginia is getting crushed by the flu right now.

Head coach Bob Huggins spoke to reporters on Friday, including Matt Keller of Blue Gold News, as Huggins described a Mountaineers locker room that has been incredibly sick. Five players are currently dealing with the flu and flu-like symptoms on the eve of West Virginia’s Saturday Big 12 game with Kansas State as Huggins is working with a low-energy roster that could be missing a few players.

Two West Virginia players were hospitalized to receive IVs — including senior starter Daxter Miles Jr. The Mountaineers only had nine fully-healthy players before practice on Friday as they struggled to field two groups to go against each other.

“Dax is really feeling bad. He’s still sick. That’s been five or six days. He hasn’t practiced or played and still sounds and looks terrible. We are just trying to survive,” Huggins said to reporters Friday.

“Honestly I am just worried about having enough guys to play. I don’t know what all we can do. We are going to dummy through a bunch of stuff, but I don’t know what we can do. I don’t think we have ever had this many guys sick at one time. I don’t think there is any doubt the Iowa State game we had no legs. Try to save as much energy as we can. Hopefully some of them get better.”

The Mountaineers started this season 15-1 as they were the No. 2 team in the country three weeks ago. Recently in a tailspin, West Virginia has lost five of its last six games — including Wednesday night’s blowout loss to Iowa State. Looking tired and depleted, the Mountaineers gave up 53 first-half points to the Cyclones in that one. Knowing that West Virginia is dealing with a rare case of the flu spreading to this level, it makes sense why the Mountaineers didn’t look more like themselves in the Iowa State loss.

Even though the Mountaineer locker room is lethargic and sick, they have an important Big 12 game against Kansas State on Saturday. And the flu isn’t the only reason West Virginia has been struggling to pick up wins lately. Regardless of health and energy level, the Mountaineers’ defense has been inconsistent the last several weeks. And they still haven’t gotten junior forward Esa Ahmad rolling since his return to the rotation.

Kansas State, on the other hand, has won five of its last seven games. With only losses to in-state rival Kansas during that stretch, the Wildcats are playing with a lot of confidence right now.

West Virginia could really use a win to get its season back on track. But the Big 12, like the flu this season, is relentless. It’s going to be an uphill battle for the Mountaineers until they are healthy again.

St. John’s snaps 11-game losing streak, upsets No. 4 Duke in MSG

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
1 Comment

More College Hoops

Bubble Banter: Oklahoma State back in the mix, N.C. State continues their run Texas guard Andrew Jones making positive strides in battle against leukemia Flu crushing West Virginia program

St. John’s entered Saturday sitting at 10-13 on the season, winless in all 11 Big East games that they have played this season.

The Johnnies will still be winless in the Big East on Super Bowl Sunday, but they added a nice little consolation prize into the mix, as they rode 33 points from Shamorie Ponds to an 81-77 win over No. 4 Duke in Madison Square Garden.

Ponds was the best player on the floor on Saturday, finishing with seven boards, four steals and three assists to go along with those 33 points. He lit up whoever was tasked with trying to guard him and made a pair of massive buckets down the stretch — a layup with just over a minute left to answer Duke after the Blue Devils re-took the lead, and a three on the ensuing possession to put the Johnnies up 77-73 with just over 30 seconds left.

“They made us look bad but then we made ourselves look bad. We didn’t play basketball the first 32 minutes worthy of our program,” Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. “It was disgusting, really.”

He is a very, very good player and scorer. He doesn’t get much national attention because the Johnnies haven’t won this year, but it is not all that shocking to see Ponds go crazy in Madison Square Garden while carrying St. John’s to a big win over a good team.

And it’s also not all that surprising to see a lead guard slice up Duke’s defense. We’ve come to expect it at this point, right? Duke doesn’t guard, particularly dynamic, play-making ball-handlers.

Hell, I don’t even think it would be right to hammer Duke for losing this game. The fact of the matter is that St. John’s has the talent to be in the mix as an NCAA tournament team. They have been the most disappointing team in the Big East this season and one of the more disappointing teams in the counter. If the Johnnies were winning at the rate that they should be winning, this would just be another case of Duke losing a road game to an OK team that matched up well with them.

But none of that changes the fact that this Duke team just doesn’t seem to fit.

Grayson Allen was a total no-show again. He finished with just seven points on 1-for-7 shooting despite playing all 40 minutes. The only field goal he made came with less than a minute left, and if it wasn’t for two more threes that he missed on the final two possessions, he would have left the Garden having shot the ball just four times.

That said, I can appreciate what Allen is trying to do.

He’s trying to play a role. He’s trying to do what Quinn Cook did for the 2015 title-winning team. He’s trying to be the guy that sacrifices his numbers for the sake of winning. The problem is that the rest of these pieces just do not seem to fit.

Take Gary Trent Jr., for example. He’s really come on strong shooting the ball in ACC play, but he’s been such a liability on the defensive end of the floor, whether Duke is in zone or in man. Wendell Carter might be an all-american, but he essentially plays the same spot on the floor as Bagley, and hes not as good as Bagley is. Then there is Trevon Duval. No one respects his ability to shoot, which makes it that much easier to throw bodies at Duke’s bigs.

And then there is the issue of what happens when Bagley is off the floor. On Saturday, Duke’s offense went directly into the toilet. They were already the majority of the way through a slow start to the second half when Bagley picked up his fourth foul, but as soon as he went to the bench, Duke’s offense looked awful. I’m not sure they had one quality possession during the five or so minutes he was on the bench.

All told, the Johnnies used a 27-11 surge to open the second half and build a 59-50 lead.

“The basketball gods understand, in most cases, who should win,” Coach K said. “We got what we deserved.”

Oh, and Bagley?

He sat for seven minutes midway through the second half, the stretch when Duke has made a habit of digging themselves out of the holes that they create.

And to me, that right there is the most important part of this game.

Duke once again dug themselves a hole. Then Bagley got into foul trouble, and the Blue Devils didn’t have the horses to dig themselves back out.

The truth is, other than the game against Michigan State on the fifth day of the season, Duke has yet to really put in a complete performance against a team that looks like they can get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. They needed to come storming back against Texas, and Florida, and Indiana. They rallied late against Miami and even trailed Virginia by 10 points at the half. Their best performance against a good team came at home against Florida State when they gave up 93 points.

And all of those comebacks more or less have one thing in common: Marvin Bagley III taking over.

It really isn’t hard to frame Duke’s season like this: They are a bad defensive team with incohesive talent that would be 15-8 on the season if Bagley wasn’t a super-human.

No. 8 Cincinnati beats UConn 65-57 for 14th straight win

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 3, 2018, 3:07 PM EST
1 Comment

STORRS, Conn. — Jacob Evans III scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Cincinnati to its 14th straight win, 65-57 over a struggling UConn team.

Kyle Washington added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (21-2, 10-0 American), who never trailed.

Jalen Adams scored 20 points and Christian Vital added 18 for the Huskies, who have lost five of their last six to fall below the .500 mark at 11-12 (4-6) American.

The Bearcats shot just 36 percent from the floor, 10 percentage points below their season average. But they held UConn to 29 percent.

Cincinnati opened the game with three straight 3-pointers and ran out to a 13-0 lead. The Huskies missed their first 10 shots and didn’t score until Christian Vital drove the lane for a layup almost eight minutes into the game.

The Bearcats had a drought of their own, getting just six free throws over a nine-minute span before a 3-pointer from Evans made it 26-16.

A 3-pointer by Keith Williams at the halftime buzzer sent the Bearcats into the locker room up 32-21.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Cane Broome eight minutes into the second half extended the lead to 17 points and the Bearcats weathered a late 12-4 UConn run.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: A win in its next game against UCF would tie the team’s longest winning streak in the 12-years since Mick Cronin took over as head coach. The school record for consecutive wins is 37, during the 1961-62 and 1962-63 seasons.

UConn: The Huskies are now 27-29 over the past two seasons. UConn has lost 12 straight against ranked opponents and is 0-5 against the Top 25 this season. Despite their struggles, this was the Huskies first loss on campus this season. The Huskies are now 5-1 at Gampel Pavilion.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Heads home to face UCF on Tuesday before at two-game road trip to SMU and Houston.

UConn: The Huskies remain at home to face USF on Wednesday. It will be the first time this season the Huskies have had back-to-back games at Gampel Pavilion.

The Big 12 race is wide open after No. 7 Kansas loses at home to Oklahoma State

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 3, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
1 Comment

With No. 7 Kansas picking up another surprising home loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Big 12 regular-season race is wide open once again.

The Cowboys used impressive outside shooting and balanced scoring to race past the Jayhawks with an 84-79 Big 12 win — the second time in conference play the Jayhawks have lost at home. Using red-hot, first-half three-point shooting, and hitting timely shots in the second half, the Cowboys (14-9, 4-6) held a comfortable lead for nearly the entire game. Oklahoma State shot 44 percent (12-for-27) from distance while four players finished in double figures, led by big efforts from Kendall Smith (24 points) and Cameron McGriff (20 points).

This is a feel-good win for the Cowboys and first-year head coach Mike Boynton. It gives them an outside shot at the NCAA tournament and a huge boost of confidence following a three-game losing streak.

The real story, however, is Kansas losing another winnable game at home. The Big 12 race just got much harder for the Jayhawks. The loss also makes you question the validity of Kansas as an elite team this season.

Kansas (18-5, 7-3) is currently tied in the loss column with Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings. A number of other schools are just a game or two outside of the conference’s top three teams. And with eight games remaining on the Big 12 schedule, there is still plenty of time for things to change.

Kansas losing to a team like Oklahoma State at home means that they’re capable of being defeated by anybody in the league on any given night. The Jayhawks still played a relatively good game on Saturday, but they were still soundly outplayed by one of the worst teams in the Big 12 at home. Outside of Lagerald Vick’s poor 2-for-10 shooting night, Kansas had four players in double figures and only 11 turnovers while shooting a respectable 36 percent from three-point range.

On most nights, Kansas can win with that.

The problem is, the Jayhawks didn’t have the depth and firepower to overtake a team that hit a flurry of three-pointers in the first half. This loss for Kansas was a bit reminiscent of when Wichita State lost at home to SMU a few weeks back. The Mustangs, just like the Cowboys, were knocking down tough and timely shots after building an early lead. Neither unranked home loss for Kansas or Wichita State felt like it was particularly bad. It didn’t feel like all the season was lost.

But both losses also made it feel as though Kansas and Wichita State might not be elite this season. Many had assumed both were elite since the preseason. It’s not that Kansas can’t still make the Final Four (or Wichita State, for that matter). It’s just that losses like this at home haven’t usually happened to these two programs the past few years. It gives an uneasy sense as Kansas tries to capture yet another Big 12 regular-season title.

Since that SMU loss, the Shockers have dropped two more games to unranked teams as they’re suddenly looking out of the American race while feeling like a good, but not great, team.

The Big 12 race is much tighter with a much tougher schedule. It would be silly to assume that Kansas will go on some sort of tailspin because of one home loss. But if the Jayhawks can lose to a team like Oklahoma State at the Phog, it does make you wonder about their future.

Bubble Banter: Oklahoma State back in the mix, N.C. State continues their run

AP Photo/Sue Ogrock
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2018, 2:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 115, KenPom: 74, NBC seed: Out): The Cowboys are back in the mix! The Cowboys had lost three in a row and seven of their last ten games before going into Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday and knocking off Kansas. Combine that with a win over Oklahoma at home and a win over Florida State on a neutral and that’s three Quadrant 1 wins, two of which came over top 15 teams. Seven of their nine losses are against Quadrant 1 teams as well, and they don’t have any bad losses. They still have quite a bit of ground to make up, but in the Big 12, they’ll have chances to do just that.

N.C. STATE (RPI: 65, KenPom: 64, NBC seed: 9): The Wolfpack have now won three in a row and six of their last eight games, a stretch that has included wins over Duke, Clemson and at North Carolina, after blowing out Notre Dame at home. Kevin Keatts has four Quadrant 1 wins, including three over top ten teams, They are probably comfortably in the tournament as of today, but a poor non-conference SOS (271) is something of a concern.

BUTLER (RPI: 26, KenPom: 21, NBC seed: 9): The Bulldogs did what they needed to do by knocking off DePaul at home. Wins over Villanova and Ohio State at home plus a blowout win at Marquette gives Butler three Quadrant 1 wins. They don’t have a single loss that isn’t a Quadrant 1 loss. They are in a very good spot right now.

HOUSTON (RPI: 48, KenPom: 38, NBC seed: 11): The Cougars added their fourth Quadrant 1 win of the season on Saturday, as they went into Orlando and picked off a UCF team that has been obliterated by injury. The Cougars are right on the edge, however. Three of their four Quadrant 1 wins could easily fall to Quadrant 2 — Arkansas (28) and Wichita State (29) at home, UCF (70) on the road — which means that they still have some work to do.

LOSERS

NOTRE DAME (RPI: 77, KenPom: 35, NBC seed: Out): The Fighting Irish were smoked at N.C. State on Saturday. They will no longer be featured in this space until they land a win or two of note. Or until Bonzie Colson makes a return.

YET TO PLAY

TCU
VIRGINIA TECH
SOUTH CAROLINA
MISSOURI
TEXAS A&M
PROVIDENCE
MARQUETTE
ARKANSAS
SYRACUSE
KANSAS STATE
ALABAMA
FLORIDA STATE
OREGON
GEORGIA
MISSISSIPPI STATE
UCLA
USC
MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE
BOISE STATE

Texas guard Andrew Jones making positive strides in battle against leukemia

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 3, 2018, 11:57 AM EST
1 Comment

Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones continues to be away from the men’s basketball program as he battles leukemia.

A positive update about Jones was released on Saturday as he’s been receiving treatment in Houston for the last several weeks. Jones was originally diagnosed back in early January in the midst of a promising sophomore season with the Longhorns.

“Andrew was moved to Houston on Jan. 19 and has been receiving treatment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is receiving the best possible care and taking the next steps in recovery,” the school’s statement said.

“We do want everyone to know that in the last two weeks, Andrew has made some positive strides. He’s even able to get out of bed and move around some, which is a huge difference from when he was first diagnosed in Austin.

“We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love and support for Andrew and our family, and we do ask that you continue to keep Andrew in your daily thoughts and prayers. We know there’s a long battle ahead, but together we will win this fight.”

Since Jones has been away, Texas has supported him in various ways, including holding up his jersey after an emotional double overtime win over TCU right after the diagnosis. Opponents have also supported Jones in various ways as the news has been felt all over college basketball.

The University of Texas also launched a website for the Andrew Jones and Family Support Fund that can be found right here. So far, over $156,000 worth of donations have been made by over 1,590 people as Jones has received support from all over the world.