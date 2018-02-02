More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Weekend Preview: Trae Young vs. Mo Bamba

By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2018, 12:36 PM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 12 OKLAHOMA at TEXAS (-2), Sat. 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The most entertaining game of the weekend features the two-best NBA prospects in the Big 12. Trae Young will be going up against Mo Bamba, although the two play vastly different positions. This is a big game for Texas, who currently sits right about the 8-9 game in most bracket projections. The key here is going to be how Oklahoma opts to attack this Texas defense. The Longhorns are one of college basketball’s best on that end of the floor, and they’ve been aided offensively by the fact that Bamba is starting to turn into the dominating prospect that we thought he would be all season long. One of the strengths for Bamba as a prospect is that he is able to move his feet well enough to play pick-and-roll defense at a high level. This will be a great chance to prove that.

  • PREDICTION: I think Oklahoma gets the job done. Young snapped out of the funk that he was in for a week or two with a 44-point, nine-assist outburst against Baylor, and I think we see something similarly impressive on Saturday. Oklahoma (+2)

No. 9 ARIZONA (-4) at WASHINGTON, Sat. 10:30 p.m. (Pac-12)

Washington is quietly the best story in the Pac-12. After Lorenzo Romar was fired for a 9-22 season that included No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, Mike Hopkins has come in and turned the Huskies into a tournament team. After a win over Arizona State on Thursday night, they are now 6-3 in league play. This will be their biggest test yet.

  • PREDICTION: I think Arizona is finding their rhythm. Allonzo Trier is playing smart, efficient basketball, Rawle Alkins was back against Washington State and it looks like they are starting to find ways to be effective offensively with Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic on the floor together. Arizona (-4)

KANSAS STATE at No. 15 WEST VIRGINIA (-6), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Is this the game where West Virginia rights the ship? We spent a long time talking about West Virginia on the podcast here, so I’ll let you listen, but it is worth noting: Kansas State is pretty good.

  • PREDICTION: I think this is the game where the Mountaineers get it going again. I would not want to be around Bob Huggins after losing by 16 points to Iowa State. West Virginia (-6)

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

You mean other than the Super Bowl? Plenty:

  • No. 10 TEXAS TECH at TCU (-2), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN): Texas Tech has had some road woes this season, and TCU has been snakebit in close games. TCU(-2)
  • No. 21 KENTUCKY at MISSOURI (-2), Sat. 2:00 p.m. (CBS): Kentucky won at West Virginia after trailing by 17 and beat Vanderbilt at home after trailing by 14. So they’re going to be Missouri after trailing big in the second half. Book it. Kentucky (+2)
  • No. 2 VIRGINIA (-6) at SYRACUSE, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ACC Net): Virginia is the slowest team in the country. Syracuse is the eighth-slowest team in the country. Virginia has an historically good defense. Syracuse is simply very, very good. Bet the under
  • USC at UCLA (-3), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2): USC has suddenly turned into one of the hottest teams in college hoops, but they haven’t really beaten anyone in their run. That will chance Saturday. USC (+3)
  • BYU at No. 14 GONZAGA (-11), Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2): BYU has won three straight at Gonzaga. That streak will end. By a lot. Gonzaga (-11)
  • SETON HALL at No. 1 VILLANOVA (-14), Sun. 12:00 p.m. (FOX): In theory, Seton Hall is the kind of team that can give Villanova a fight, and 14 points is a lot of points. The Pirates cover. Seton Hall (+14)

CBT Podcast: An interview with Tom Crean, plus West Virginia and Auburn

By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
Great episode today. Rob Dauster was joined by Tom Crean, the Tony Romo of college basketball broadcasting. Crean dishes on what he’s doing now that he’s out of coaching for the first time in 30 years, how he was able to predict the play that Oklahoma ran against Kansas and who he’s been stealing plays from while he’s been working in TV. Rob also broke down what’s wrong with West Virginia, what makes Auburn interesting and a little insight into why Northwestern is the nation’s most disappointing team. The rundown is below:

OPEN: Tom Crean joins the show.

25:30: What’s wrong with West Virginia?

38:40: Keenan Evans and where he ranks in the Big 12 point guard hierarchy.

44:05: Let’s talk about Auburn and Bruce Pearl.

53:00: Bryant McIntosh’s comments about what happened at Northwestern.

56:00: Gonzaga banning Mormon-mocking costumes.

59:50: Let’s make some picks.

Bracketology: Don’t sleep on Xavier

By Dave OmmenFeb 2, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
Don’t sleep on X.  That would be Xavier.  The Musketeers have an opportunistic stretch ahead. Navigate it successfully, and X will remain squarely in the hunt for a No. 1 seed.  To date, the Musketeers are 9-3 vs. Quadrants 1 and 2 on the new RPI breakdown sheets.  They own a Top 15 strength of schedule, and the metrics coincide with their profile.  That stretch we spoke of?  It includes these four games in a row: at Butler, at Creighton, Seton Hall, Villanova.  Winning three of those would be strong.  Win all four?  That would be enough to place Xavier front and center in the top-seed discussion.

The middle of the bracket remains very unsteady in terms of seeding.  The bubble isn’t overly deep, but the margins between those teams is thin.  February should be fun.

UPDATED: February 2, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Missouri vs. SMU | East Region
  • Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech West Region
  • HARVARD vs. NC A&T | East Region
  • FL-GULF COAST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston SOUTH – Atlanta                        
Pittsburgh Charlotte
1) VILLANOVA 1) VIRGINIA
16) HARVARD / NC A&T 16) FL-GULF CST / ARK-PB
8) TCU 8) Michigan
9) NC State 9) Butler
Dallas Boise
5) RHODE ISLAND 5) West Virginia
12) LOYOLA-CHI 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
4) Clemson 4) Tennessee
13) BUFFALO 13) E. TENNESSEE ST
Detroit Dallas
6) Louisville 6) Gonzaga
11) Missouri / SMU 11) Houston
3) Michigan State 3) Texas Tech
14) VERMONT 14) S.F. AUSTIN
Nashville Pittsburgh
7) Creighton 7) Miami-FL
10) USC 10) Arkansas
2) AUBURN 2) Xavier
15) RIDER 15) WILLIAM & MARY
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Detroit
1) KANSAS 1) PURDUE
16) WAGNER 16) UNC-ASHEVILLE
8) Florida State 8) Arizona State
9) Alabama 9) Texas
Boise San Diego
5) Florida 5) North Carolina
12) LOUISIANA 12) NEW MEXICO ST
4) Ohio State 4) Kentucky
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BELMONT
Nashville Wichita
6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Seton Hall
11) Kansas St / Virginia Tech 11) Texas AM
3) CINCINNATI 3) Oklahoma
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) MONTANA
San Diego Charlotte
7) NEVADA 7) Wichita State
10) Providence 10) Washington
2) ARIZONA 2) Duke
15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Virginia, Purdue, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Washington, USC, Houston, Texas AM

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Missouri, SMU, Virginia Tech

First Four OUT (at large): Marquette, Boise State, South Carolina, Georgia

Next four teams OUT (at large): Syracuse, Western Kentucky, UCLA, Utah

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Louisville, Miami-FL, Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech

SEC (7): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Texas, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

American (4): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston, SMU

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, USC

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Thursday’s Three Things To Know: Arizona State, Wichita State both lose

By Travis HinesFeb 2, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
1. NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE LOSES ANOTHER ONE

College basketball’s last remaining unbeaten team will drop out of the top 25 come Monday morning.

Arizona State, at one point in the season, was No. 3 in the country with wins over Xavier on a neutral floor and Kansas in Lawrence. They still have those wins, but as of today, Arizona State is now just 4-6 in the Pac-12, sitting in eighth place in the league standings, after falling at Washington, 68-64.

The fall that we all knew was inevitable happened.

The truth is this: Arizona State is a team that doesn’t really defend with a roster full of talented-but-little guards that love to shooting tough shots. When those tough shots go in, they look great. When they don’t, they look … well, they look the way they’ve looked over the course of the last month.

Perhaps the better story here is actually Washington. A team that lost the No. 1 pick in the draft and was so dead in the water that they fired the guy that was going to bring in Michael Porter Jr. is now sitting at 16-6 on the season with a 6-3 record in the league. The Huskies, as of today, are an NCAA tournament team.

Who saw that coming?

2. TEMPLE TOPPLES THE SHOCKERS

The Owls forced 16 turnovers, held Wichita State to 41.2 percent shooting and pulled off an 81-79 upset at home.

A win is a big deal for Temple, which began AAC play with four-straight losses to negate a nice non-con that featured wins over Clemson, Auburn and Wisconsin, but the biggest news is that the 16th-ranked Shockers already have three conference losses in their inaugural AAC season.

Basically, Wichita State’s loss to the Owl handed Cincinnati, which is 9-0 in AAC play, the regular season crown with about 5 weeks still on the schedule and robbed college basketball of two really juicy matchups in the season’s last month, as is explained here.

The other big news is game provided us with this GIF of a Temple player getting laid out while celebrating, which is very important.

3. WISCONSIN’S SLIDE CONTINUES

The list of programs that have been as consistently good as Wisconsin in the 21st is a very short one. The Badgers have been in every NCAA tournament since 1999, never finish worse than fourth in the Big Ten and went to back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015.

It’s been the steady achiever plugging along for nearly two decades.

The wheels have fallen off this season, though.

Wisconsin fell to 10-14 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten with 60-52 loss to Northwestern at the Kohl Center in Madison.

It was clear the Badgers were due for drawback this season with the roster looking very much like Ethan Happ and everybody else, but just how bad things have gotten for Wisconsin are rather startling. They’ve already lost five games at home and have looked thoroughly overmatched against so-so competition like Northwestern, Nebraska and Iowa. Against the league’s best, they’ve been throttled, losing to Michigan State by 15 and Purdue by 38.

Greg Gard took Wisconsin to back-to-back Sweet 16s after taking over for Bo Ryan, but he and the Badger faithful are experiencing a season like one they are wholly unaccustomed to. To put it into perspective, most underclassmen on campus in Madison right now have never known a year without Wisconsin in their lifetimes.

Williams leads No. 14 Gonzaga over San Diego 69-59

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 12:53 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga is one of the nation’s elite offensive teams. On Thursday night, the Zags showed they can also grind out a defensive win.

Johnathan Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Gonzaga edged stubborn San Diego 69-59.

“We kind of needed it,” Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. said of the grinder. “We want to see what kind of guys we’ve got.”

Norvell had two clutch 3-pointers in the closing minutes to keep the Zags ahead. The game featured poor shooting by both teams, and was close throughout.

“We got punched in the mouth a couple of times,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We reacted the right way.”

Norvell, who finished with 13 points, has got a knack for late game heroics, Few said.

“He’s got a lot of confidence in himself,” Few said of the freshman from Chicago.

Josh Perkins also scored 13 points and Silas Melson added 12 for Gonzaga (20-4, 10-1 West Coast), which has won 18 of the past 19 games against the Toreros.

Olin Carter III scored 21 points for San Diego (15-8, 6-5), a surprise team in the league this year.

“I thought we did a great job defensively,” San Diego coach Lamont Smith said. “We just had a hard time boxing out.”

“We gave them too many second chance opportunities and it’s hard to do that and win on the road.”

Gonzaga had 14 offensive rebounds they converted into 24 points. They outscored the Toreros 38-20 in the paint.

But neither team shot well, with Gonzaga making 41 percent and San Diego just 33 percent from the floor. In the first, Gonzaga went on a 12-0 run while the Toreros were in the midst of a 1 for 9 slump to take a 31-20 lead.

Gonzaga led 36-27 after a first half in which they held San Diego to 27 percent shooting (8 of 30).

San Diego opened the second half with a 13-2 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by Tyler Williams, to take a 40-38 lead.

But the Toreros did not score for more than eight minutes, missing 12 shots, and Gonzaga replied with an 11-0 run for a 49-40 lead. San Diego stormed back and Isaiah Pineiro’s 3-pointer brought them within a point at 51-50. But it was a last gasp as Gonzaga closed the game on an 18-9 run.

Norvell hit a 3 to lift Gonzaga to a 61-54 lead with 3:02 left.

The teams traded baskets, but the Toreros could not make up ground.

TWENTY AGAIN

The win lifted Gonzaga to a 21st consecutive year of at least 20 wins, and Few took a moment to bask in the achievement. “People think they (20 wins) magically land here in Spokane,” Few said. “They don’t. We’re an anomaly. It’s still an accomplishment.”

SHOOTING WOES

San Diego made just 20 of 61 shots. Gonzaga made 25 of 61.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Toreros came in on a two-game winning streak and are fourth in the league. They are one of the nation’s top defensive teams, limiting opponents to 64 points per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won four in a row since losing to No. 13 Saint Mary’s. The Zags have never lost to the Toreros in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004. Gonzaga is the only team in the nation that has six players averaging in double figures and is third in the nation with an average of 88.2 points per game.

Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2018, 12:51 AM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A switch to a zone defense may be just what Northwestern needed to get going in Big Ten play.

At the least, the zone has given the Wildcats a spark during a tough road stretch.

Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.

Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who held the Badgers without a field goal until Brad Davison’s 3 with 13:38 left in the first half ended Northwestern’s spurt.

Coach Chris Collins credits the zone for helping the Wildcats win twice on a three-game road swing.

“It’s enabled us to get off to good starts because it takes a while for teams to kind of see how they can attack it,” Collins said.

But what started as a runway slowed down into a miss-filled mess that allowed the Badgers to hang around in the second half.

Northwestern went 8 of 8 from the foul line to hang on after Aleem Ford’s 3 with 1:21 left got Wisconsin within 52-46. Ford finished with 12 points.

The early struggles caught up with Wisconsin late.

“We got the ball point-blank. We got the ball deep and didn’t complete,” coach Greg Gard said. Northwestern “is too good of a team when you have to dig out of that type of a hole, against a veteran team.”

Khalil Iverson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (10-14, 3-8), who have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. Northwestern held Badgers star forward Ethan Happ to 6 of 13 from the field and 14 points.

Wisconsin did manage to get within two possessions late in the game after playing more active defense and keeping the Wildcats off the glass during an ugly second half for both schools.

The teams combined to shoot 15 of 52 after halftime, including 5 of 18 (28 percent) for Northwestern.

But the game-opening run gave the Wildcats a comfortable cushion the rest of the night. Northwestern attacked the basket and flustered Wisconsin.

“Often in basketball, the way you start the sets the tone for the game,” Collins said. “I thought our energy was good.”

TIP INS

Northwestern: Bryant McIntosh’s assist on Lindsey’s 3-pointer with 15:59 to go in the first half allowed the senior to pass Illinois’ Dee Brown for seventh place on the conference career list. The assist also allowed Lindsey to join Michigan’s Gary Grant and Illinois’ Demetri McCarney as the only players in Big Ten history with 1,650 points and 675 assists. … The Wildcats’ three-game road swing is their longest in league play since the 2002-3 season.

Wisconsin: Iverson continued his midseason surge after entering the night averaging 13 points in his last four games. The 6-foot-5 forward can find holes along the baseline and maneuver his athletic frame for buckets when Happ gets double-teamed.

IN THE ZONE

The Wildcats earlier in the season were giving up too many points in the paint and too many fouls playing primarily man-to-man, so Collins switched to a zone. It helped them open and close their three-game road trip with victories.

“We were having a hard time with communication, with fouling, with dribble penetration,” Collins said, “and I think going to the zone has helped us in all three of those areas.”

HAPPENINGS

Subjected to another healthy dose of double teams, Happ had four of Wisconsin’s eight first-half turnovers. The Badgers, who are plagued by injuries in the backcourt, don’t have enough consistent shooting from 3-point range or enough penetrators to take the pressure off Happ.

UNFAMILIAR GROUND

The Badgers’ steak of 19 straight NCAA tournaments is in serious jeopardy. It’s a young team in which freshmen or less experienced players have been forced to play more minutes because of injuries, especially at guard.

“It’s definitely frustrating. No one here is used to losing,” said Davison, who had 11 points. “We’re going to keep working, keep pushing, keep trying to improve.”