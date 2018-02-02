More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo

Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2018, 12:51 AM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A switch to a zone defense may be just what Northwestern needed to get going in Big Ten play.

At the least, the zone has given the Wildcats a spark during a tough road stretch.

Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.

Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who held the Badgers without a field goal until Brad Davison’s 3 with 13:38 left in the first half ended Northwestern’s spurt.

Coach Chris Collins credits the zone for helping the Wildcats win twice on a three-game road swing.

“It’s enabled us to get off to good starts because it takes a while for teams to kind of see how they can attack it,” Collins said.

But what started as a runway slowed down into a miss-filled mess that allowed the Badgers to hang around in the second half.

Northwestern went 8 of 8 from the foul line to hang on after Aleem Ford’s 3 with 1:21 left got Wisconsin within 52-46. Ford finished with 12 points.

The early struggles caught up with Wisconsin late.

“We got the ball point-blank. We got the ball deep and didn’t complete,” coach Greg Gard said. Northwestern “is too good of a team when you have to dig out of that type of a hole, against a veteran team.”

Khalil Iverson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (10-14, 3-8), who have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. Northwestern held Badgers star forward Ethan Happ to 6 of 13 from the field and 14 points.

Wisconsin did manage to get within two possessions late in the game after playing more active defense and keeping the Wildcats off the glass during an ugly second half for both schools.

The teams combined to shoot 15 of 52 after halftime, including 5 of 18 (28 percent) for Northwestern.

But the game-opening run gave the Wildcats a comfortable cushion the rest of the night. Northwestern attacked the basket and flustered Wisconsin.

“Often in basketball, the way you start the sets the tone for the game,” Collins said. “I thought our energy was good.”

TIP INS

Northwestern: Bryant McIntosh’s assist on Lindsey’s 3-pointer with 15:59 to go in the first half allowed the senior to pass Illinois’ Dee Brown for seventh place on the conference career list. The assist also allowed Lindsey to join Michigan’s Gary Grant and Illinois’ Demetri McCarney as the only players in Big Ten history with 1,650 points and 675 assists. … The Wildcats’ three-game road swing is their longest in league play since the 2002-3 season.

Wisconsin: Iverson continued his midseason surge after entering the night averaging 13 points in his last four games. The 6-foot-5 forward can find holes along the baseline and maneuver his athletic frame for buckets when Happ gets double-teamed.

IN THE ZONE

The Wildcats earlier in the season were giving up too many points in the paint and too many fouls playing primarily man-to-man, so Collins switched to a zone. It helped them open and close their three-game road trip with victories.

“We were having a hard time with communication, with fouling, with dribble penetration,” Collins said, “and I think going to the zone has helped us in all three of those areas.”

HAPPENINGS

Subjected to another healthy dose of double teams, Happ had four of Wisconsin’s eight first-half turnovers. The Badgers, who are plagued by injuries in the backcourt, don’t have enough consistent shooting from 3-point range or enough penetrators to take the pressure off Happ.

UNFAMILIAR GROUND

The Badgers’ steak of 19 straight NCAA tournaments is in serious jeopardy. It’s a young team in which freshmen or less experienced players have been forced to play more minutes because of injuries, especially at guard.

“It’s definitely frustrating. No one here is used to losing,” said Davison, who had 11 points. “We’re going to keep working, keep pushing, keep trying to improve.”

Thursday’s Three Things To Know: Arizona State, Wichita State both lose

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 2, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
1. NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE LOSES ANOTHER ONE

College basketball’s last remaining unbeaten team will drop out of the top 25 come Monday morning.

Arizona State, at one point in the season, was No. 3 in the country with wins over Xavier on a neutral floor and Kansas in Lawrence. They still have those wins, but as of today, Arizona State is now just 4-6 in the Pac-12, sitting in eighth place in the league standings, after falling at Washington, 68-64.

The fall that we all knew was inevitable happened.

The truth is this: Arizona State is a team that doesn’t really defend with a roster full of talented-but-little guards that love to shooting tough shots. When those tough shots go in, they look great. When they don’t, they look … well, they look the way they’ve looked over the course of the last month.

Perhaps the better story here is actually Washington. A team that lost the No. 1 pick in the draft and was so dead in the water that they fired the guy that was going to bring in Michael Porter Jr. is now sitting at 16-6 on the season with a 6-3 record in the league. The Huskies, as of today, are an NCAA tournament team.

Who saw that coming?

2. TEMPLE TOPPLES THE SHOCKERS

The Owls forced 16 turnovers, held Wichita State to 41.2 percent shooting and pulled off an 81-79 upset at home.

A win is a big deal for Temple, which began AAC play with four-straight losses to negate a nice non-con that featured wins over Clemson, Auburn and Wisconsin, but the biggest news is that the 16th-ranked Shockers already have three conference losses in their inaugural AAC season.

Basically, Wichita State’s loss to the Owl handed Cincinnati, which is 9-0 in AAC play, the regular season crown with about 5 weeks still on the schedule and robbed college basketball of two really juicy matchups in the season’s last month, as is explained here.

The other big news is game provided us with this GIF of a Temple player getting laid out while celebrating, which is very important.

3. WISCONSIN’S SLIDE CONTINUES

The list of programs that have been as consistently good as Wisconsin in the 21st is a very short one. The Badgers have been in every NCAA tournament since 1999, never finish worse than fourth in the Big Ten and went to back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015.

It’s been the steady achiever plugging along for nearly two decades.

The wheels have fallen off this season, though.

Wisconsin fell to 10-14 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten with 60-52 loss to Northwestern at the Kohl Center in Madison.

It was clear the Badgers were due for drawback this season with the roster looking very much like Ethan Happ and everybody else, but just how bad things have gotten for Wisconsin are rather startling. They’ve already lost five games at home and have looked thoroughly overmatched against so-so competition like Northwestern, Nebraska and Iowa. Against the league’s best, they’ve been throttled, losing to Michigan State by 15 and Purdue by 38.

Greg Gard took Wisconsin to back-to-back Sweet 16s after taking over for Bo Ryan, but he and the Badger faithful are experiencing a season like one they are wholly unaccustomed to. To put it into perspective, most underclassmen on campus in Madison right now have never known a year without Wisconsin in their lifetimes.

Williams leads No. 14 Gonzaga over San Diego 69-59

Kent C. Horner/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 12:53 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga is one of the nation’s elite offensive teams. On Thursday night, the Zags showed they can also grind out a defensive win.

Johnathan Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Gonzaga edged stubborn San Diego 69-59.

“We kind of needed it,” Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. said of the grinder. “We want to see what kind of guys we’ve got.”

Norvell had two clutch 3-pointers in the closing minutes to keep the Zags ahead. The game featured poor shooting by both teams, and was close throughout.

“We got punched in the mouth a couple of times,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We reacted the right way.”

Norvell, who finished with 13 points, has got a knack for late game heroics, Few said.

“He’s got a lot of confidence in himself,” Few said of the freshman from Chicago.

Josh Perkins also scored 13 points and Silas Melson added 12 for Gonzaga (20-4, 10-1 West Coast), which has won 18 of the past 19 games against the Toreros.

Olin Carter III scored 21 points for San Diego (15-8, 6-5), a surprise team in the league this year.

“I thought we did a great job defensively,” San Diego coach Lamont Smith said. “We just had a hard time boxing out.”

“We gave them too many second chance opportunities and it’s hard to do that and win on the road.”

Gonzaga had 14 offensive rebounds they converted into 24 points. They outscored the Toreros 38-20 in the paint.

But neither team shot well, with Gonzaga making 41 percent and San Diego just 33 percent from the floor. In the first, Gonzaga went on a 12-0 run while the Toreros were in the midst of a 1 for 9 slump to take a 31-20 lead.

Gonzaga led 36-27 after a first half in which they held San Diego to 27 percent shooting (8 of 30).

San Diego opened the second half with a 13-2 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by Tyler Williams, to take a 40-38 lead.

But the Toreros did not score for more than eight minutes, missing 12 shots, and Gonzaga replied with an 11-0 run for a 49-40 lead. San Diego stormed back and Isaiah Pineiro’s 3-pointer brought them within a point at 51-50. But it was a last gasp as Gonzaga closed the game on an 18-9 run.

Norvell hit a 3 to lift Gonzaga to a 61-54 lead with 3:02 left.

The teams traded baskets, but the Toreros could not make up ground.

TWENTY AGAIN

The win lifted Gonzaga to a 21st consecutive year of at least 20 wins, and Few took a moment to bask in the achievement. “People think they (20 wins) magically land here in Spokane,” Few said. “They don’t. We’re an anomaly. It’s still an accomplishment.”

SHOOTING WOES

San Diego made just 20 of 61 shots. Gonzaga made 25 of 61.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Toreros came in on a two-game winning streak and are fourth in the league. They are one of the nation’s top defensive teams, limiting opponents to 64 points per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won four in a row since losing to No. 13 Saint Mary’s. The Zags have never lost to the Toreros in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004. Gonzaga is the only team in the nation that has six players averaging in double figures and is third in the nation with an average of 88.2 points per game.

Bubble Banter: Temple is the bubble’s weirdest team this season

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2018, 12:27 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

TEMPLE (RPI: 45, KenPom: 85, NBC seed: Out): Temple picked up a win that they absolutely needed, knocking off Wichita State (25) at home for their fourth Quadrant 1 win. They are now 4-6 against Quadrant 1 opponents, including neutral court wins over Clemson (5) and Auburn (7) and SMU on the road. There aren’t many teams that wins as good as Temple’s four best wins.

The problem? They’ve also lost four times to Quadrant 3 teams, including George Washington, Tulane and Memphis at home. Overall, Temple is 12-10 on the season, meaning that they are barely in the NCAA tournament bubble picture. Like I said, weird.

WASHINGTON (RPI: 49, KenPom: 93, NBC seed: 11): Mike Hopkins furthered his efforts to get named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by knocking off Arizona State at home on Thursday night. The Huskies now have three Quadrant 1 wins to go with their first Quadrant 2 win. Saturday’s game against Arizona is suddenly critical: This is the last game that Washington will play that will be against a Quadrant 1 opponent.

OREGON (RPI: 76, KenPom: 75, NBC seed: Out): Oregon did what they needed to do: They won at Cal. Next up is Stanford. They’ll need that one, too. As it stands, the Ducks have just one Quadrant 1 win and three Quadrant 2 wins. The good news? There are four Quadrant 1 and three Quadrant 2 opponents left on their schedule. They’ll have chances to add to it.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (RPI: 44, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: Next four out) and MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 28, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: 12): The Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders both won on Thursday night. Western Kentucky has the best win (Purdue) but worse losses. They both have just one Quadrant 1 win. The problem? Conference USA has a lot of bad teams. Neither team can afford a loss to anyone else in the league.

LOSERS

SMU (RPI: 60, KenPom: 43, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Mustangs took a fairly ugly loss on Thursday, falling at Tulsa (120). But SMU did not have Shake Milton for this game, and that is something that the committee will take into account. They play Quadrant 1 games in three of their next four. I’d recommend winning two of those.

BYU (RPI: 70, KenPom: 52, NBC seed: Out): BYU’s at-large candidacy is all-but dead after they lost to LMU (286). It’s their second Quadrant 4 loss.

No. 16 Wichita State three games off AAC pace with OT loss at Temple

Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 1, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
The idea behind Wichita State’s move to the American Athletic Conference was to safeguard the Shockers from the perils of a one-bid league. After years in the Missouri Valley, which had been slipping into perennial one-bid status, Gregg Marshall’s program was looking for insulation from the fate that has befallen the like St. Mary’s, Murray State and Monmouth, whose regular-season success in recent years meant nothing after a conference-tournament stumble.

Wichita State has accomplished that by playing in the AAC this year, but the Shockers surely thought they’d be competing for a league championship down to the season’s final week, if not just winning the thing outright.

That’s not going as planned.

The Shockers lost Thursday at Temple, 81-79 in overtime, to suffer its third conference loss just one day into February and seemingly ceding the regular season title to Cincinnati, which remains perfect in league play.

It’s certainly far from the the end of the world for Wichita State, which will absolutely be among the field of 68 come Selection Sunday, but it sure is a bit of a bummer for two reasons.

The first is that the AAC race just got a lot less compelling. The Bearcats are 9-0 in the league and haven’t loss since back-to-back setbacks to Xavier and Florida in early December. They’re absolutely rolling, and now have a three-game cushion over the Shockers and Houston. Mick Cronin’s team giving back three games with Wichita State or the Cougars going perfect just isn’t a scenario that’s easy to picture right now. Cincy’s basically got this thing locked up more than a month before the finale regular season game.

The bigger bummer, though, is it really takes some juice out of what should have been national marquee, must-watch, appointment viewing of the two matchups still on the schedule between Wichita State and Cincinnati. Those two games, the first coming in Wichita on a prime-viewing Sunday afternoon and the second the final day of the regular season in the Queen City, will still be great basketball contests. The stakes will really only amount to NCAA tournament seeding, though. That’s sort of interesting, I suppose, for the Bearcats’ pursuit of a No. 1 seed, but still a disappointing top storyline in what should be a heavyweight battle that captures the country’s attention.

Wichita State is getting what it wanted from the AAC this season, but the college basketball viewing public isn’t getting much out of the deal, at least in the regular season.

No. 1 Villanova thumps Creighton 98-78 for 8th straight win

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats drives against Elijah Long #55 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 1, 2018, 8:58 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Jalen Brunson had 19 to lead No. 1 Villanova to its eighth straight win, 98-78 over Creighton on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (21-1, 8-1 Big East) tied a program record with 19 3-pointers and provided a nice diversion for a city consumed with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Super Bowl.

Yes, the best team in college basketball plays across the street from the NFC champs. It just takes a lot to notice around town this week.

Creighton (17-6, 7-4) became the latest team to learn the hard way just talented the Wildcats are and how they can win in almost any possible.

Omari Spellman hit four 3s and scored 14 points, Brunson made 4 of 5 3s and Bridges, Eric Paschall and Donte DiVincenzo each made three.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays with 20 points.

The Wildcats are just waiting for March at this point of the season, and are cruising toward their fifth straight regular-season Big East title and yet another No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Collin Gillespie’s emergence can only strengthen the Wildcats down the stretch.

Gillespie, who had eight points and five assists, missed seven games over five weeks this season with a broken left and played his fifth game since his return. Gillespie, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, has gone from role player to key cog with Phil Booth out indefinitely with a broken bone in his right hand. Gillespie played perhaps his best all-around game of the season and helped the Wildcats build an 18-point lead in the first half.

Gillespie had two assists early during a 7-0 run. He buried a 3-pointer then took a charge from Marcus Foster on the other end that got the Wildcats rolling. He had an assist on Brunson’s four-point play during a 22-4 run that gave the Wildcats their biggest lead of the half.

Only injuries could slow the Wildcats. Gillespie and Booth have been hurt and forward Jermaine Samuels remains sidelined with a broken left hand. Bridges came up limping on his left ankle early in the second half and took a quick seat on the bench. The Wildcats used only seven players in the first half and depth issues, coupled with any more injuries, could crush their bid for a second national title in three seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays have defeated three Top 25 teams this season but have never in program history beat the No. 1 team in the poll (0-3). … The Bluejays have lost eight straight against the Wildcats. … Even with the three wins, Creighton is 12-25 under coach Greg McDermott against nationally-ranked teams.

Villanova: The Wildcats love to blow out teams. They built a 41-point lead against Saint Joseph’s, 19 points over nationally-ranked Gonzaga, 23 over Temple and 30 over DePaul, among other whopping leads.

UP NEXT

Creighton plays Wednesday at DePaul.

Villanova shares the Super Bowl sports schedule on Sunday in Philly against Seton Hall.