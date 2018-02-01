More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Young Kwak

University asks Gonzaga fans to tone down on Mormon-mocking

By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 3:49 PM EST
Gonzaga has asked their rowdy student section to tone down on the Mormon-mocking ahead of a visit from BYU.

According to the Gonzaga Bulletin, there was a meeting last week between administrators and the athletic department in which it was decided that an effort would be made to stamp out anything that could be construed as making fun of BYU players for their religion.

It makes sense. If there was a Jewish or Muslim school in the WCC and these students dressed in costumes mimicking stereotypes associated with those religions, the student section would be disbanded.

But I also think that there are two other things that might have played a role in this decision.

For starters, Gonzaga now has a player on their roster that is Mormon and has served a mission in Jesse Wade.

The other?

Eric Mika, who had 29 points and 11 boards at Gonzaga last season as the Cougars handed them their first loss of the year in the final game of the regular season, told reporters that seeing those costumes fired him up.

I wonder if that has played a role in BYU’s third straight win at Gonzaga, or if that played a role in Gonzaga’s efforts to stamp this out.

Probably not.

But it may end up being a nice side effect.

Duke shuts down Krzyzewskiville due to flu concerns

By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 12:56 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s famed Krzyzewskiville will be a ghost town for a while because of flu concerns.

School officials said Thursday that students in the makeshift tent village outside Cameron Indoor Stadium have received an indefinite grace period to leave and return to their dorms.

Larry Moneta, Duke’s vice president for student affairs, said in a letter to parents that the school has “elected to take a cautious approach” but hopes to have Krzyzewskiville back to normal soon.

It’s a tradition at Duke for students to camp out in tents to claim the best seats for the North Carolina game, which is on March 3. Unless a grace period has been announced, students must be present in the tents both day and night.

Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh: ‘We weren’t mentally ready’

By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
One of the feel good stories of the 2016-17 college basketball season has turned into one of the most disappointing and head-scratching stories of this year.

Northwestern, after many, many, many close calls, finally ended their run as the only high-major basketball program to have never reached the NCAA tournament last year. And with a roster that was more or less unchanged from a season ago, the overarching consensus was simple: Northwestern would have a chance to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year.

That has not exactly gone to plan.

The Wildcats are 13-10 on the season. They are 4-6 in the Big Ten. They have totally and completely been forgotten from a national perspective. I can’t remember the last time I looked at a Northwestern box score, let alone watched a Northwestern game.

And the program is starting to talk about why.

“I kind of knew we weren’t ready,” star point guard Bryant McIntosh told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We weren’t really prepared to play a good team. We weren’t mentally ready. I don’t think we were in shape physically. I’m still not sure we’re even really in shape now.”

Yikes.

There’s more.

“Guys were working hard, but you can always notice when there’s an edge to a team,” head coach Chris Collins said. “There’s an edge to their workouts, when they’re lifting weights, when they’re shooting, when they’re practicing. Our guys were working, but we didn’t have that same edge. We didn’t have that same hunger that I had seen the previous couple years.”

“At the end of the day, I take responsibility for it. I told them, but I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be with it. I would love to go back and have a heavier hand with those guys and force them [to change].”

The running narrative of Northwestern’s season has been that it is easier to be the hunter than the hunted.

That appears to be true.

And, if these quotes are an accurate portrayal of what happened heading into the season, now we know why.

Michigan State Scandal: Tom Izzo refusing to talk is not going to quiet the questions

By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
The conversation surrounding the way Tom Izzo has answered questions regarding Michigan State’s handling of sexual assault allegations within the athletic department should start and end with this:

Do you think that Tom Izzo believes he did something wrong?

That he made a mistake?

That he erred in the way that he handled accusations against Travis Walton, Adreian Payne and Keith Appling?

Let’s think about this from Izzo’s perspective.

When Walton was accused in February of 2010 of punching a woman in the face at a bar, he had known Izzo — from recruitment through graduation — for upwards of seven years. Izzo thought enough of him as a player to name him captain three times and enough of him as a kid to, reportedly, allow Walton to move into his basement in January of 2010 so Walton can finish his degree.

Think about the people that you know best, that you really, really care about. If they were accused of assaulting a person in a bar and they told you that the accusations were not true, would you believe them? If a judge approved a ruling that would allow that person to travel across state lines, would that reinforce your belief in their innocence? If they eventually plead out to a charge of littering, would that confirm all of the assumptions you had made?

When Adreian Payne and Keith Appling were initially accused and investigated of sexually assaulting a woman in the fall of 2010, it was early in their first semester on campus, before practices were officially allowed to start. On October 1st of that year, before the season started, former Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III released a statement that included this sentence:

“Based on our review of all of the materials, including the police report, actual interviews, and the specific details that were elicited directly from the Complainant, our office reached the conclusion that no crime had been committed.” (My emphasis added.)

I’m not arguing whether or not Izzo messed up. I did that in this column, and spent 2,000 words parsing out all the nuances.

I think he did.

So go read that, then listen to the podcast below:

What I’m asking today is whether or not Izzo thinks he was wrong, and I truly don’t think that he does.

Maybe, in hindsight, he wishes he would have done things differently — especially after Walton was accused of a separate sexual assault just a couple of months after the incident at the bar — but if you caught Izzo in a moment of honesty, with no cameras and no recorders and no witnesses, I would be willing to bet my left thumb that he believes that he made the right decision with the information that he had at the time.

Izzo, more than anything else, is known for his honesty and his accessibility, more so than just about any coach in the country and certainly more than any that are at his level. Part of that is by design. It’s easier to stay in front of a story when a reporter can reach out directly to you, or vice versa; it’s easier to cultivate a blue-collar, one-of-the-guys persona by being willing to talk, on just about any topic that comes up.

That’s what makes the last five days and three press conferences so odd.

Seeing Izzo uncomfortable in front of a microphone is not what we are used to. Seeing him duck a question by sticking to his talking points — call the victims ‘survivors’, say you have and will participate in every investigation, repeat “I have given my comments, I have no additional ones” ad nauseum — is a stark contrast from the Izzo we’ve come to expect.

The thought has been that Izzo’s silence has been a direct result of some high-priced lawyers or PR professionals telling him to be quiet, giving him prepared statements, keeping him from going off-script in the ways that have made him so likable in the past. On Wednesday night, after Michigan State beat Penn State, he hinted that maybe that’s not quite the case.

“I don’t know if I can’t,” Izzo said. “I can do whatever I want to do, I just don’t think that it’s the right time right now.”

“Those of you that know me know that I’m going to do what I think is right,” he added. “I’m sorry. I really am. I watch a lot of TV and I see on shows, everybody thinks everybody has the right to ask a question. I’ve always believed that, I’ve always been a fan of the media. But I gotta have my rights too. I’m just going to, when time comes, I’ll be able to speak out. It might be frustrating, but it’s just what I gotta do.”

So if he doesn’t have to follow the advice of the people Michigan State pays to help them in situations like this, what is keeping him from answering the questions he needs to answer?

Is it what he’s gotta do because he doesn’t want to talk, because the last time he tried to broach a subject similar to this — when he misspoke in regards to Larry Nassar by saying he “hoped the right person was convicted” — he was run through the ringer for it?

Or is it what he’s gotta do because he knows the current climate is not one where it would behoove him to defend himself and his players for what he could very well believe is a witch hunt?

We cannot know.

And we will not know until he lets us know.

Until then, don’t expect these questions to die down, not when he is coaching a team that could win a national title in the one month of the year where college basketball is the single biggest story in sports.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: West Virginia gets upset again, top-ten teams avoid disaster

By Scott PhillipsFeb 1, 2018, 12:09 AM EST
1. West Virginia could be in trouble following a blowout loss to Iowa State

Since they were the No. 2 team in the country three weeks ago, West Virginia has been in a freefall as they’ve now lost five of its last six following a blowout loss to Iowa State.

The Cyclones became the latest team to figure out the Mountaineer press as they used a balanced scoring effort and 53 first-half points to earn the Big 12 win.

At one point this season, West Virginia was 15-1 as they looked like they could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Now, the Mountaineers are desperately trying to get back on track as they try to stay in the top 25.

I go more in-depth on this game here.

2. Three top-ten teams needed serious comebacks at home to beat unranked teams

It was nearly a disastrous night for top-ten teams on Wednesday.

To begin the night, No. 5 Michigan State had a sluggish start and found themselves trailing at halftime against Penn State. Down 12 in the second half, the Spartans rallied for the Big Ten home win as Miles Bridges finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. It should also be noted that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo benched starting point guard Cassius Winston to start the second half. Winston seemed to get the message as he roared back to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.

In the American, No. 8 Cincinnati found themselves down by 18 in the first half against Houston before making a big comeback to tighten the game by halftime. The Bearcats used four double-figure scorers to eventually race past the Cougars for the win as Kyle Washington led the Cincinnati offense with 19 points.

To end the night, No. 10 Texas Tech needed a late comeback in the final minutes of regulation to take Texas to overtime. Still a close game in the extra frame, the Red Raiders used a game-winning jumper at the buzzer from senior Keenan Evans to knock off the Longhorns. Evans finished with a game-high 38 points as his cold-blooded three came right over the outstretched arms of Texas defender Kerwin Roach II — the player responsible for the game-tying three on the previous possession.

3. Virginia and Purdue extend double-digit winning streaks with home wins

While some of the top ten needed second-half rallies to earn victories, two of the nation’s hottest teams kept rolling on Wednesday night.

No. 2 Virginia extended its winning streak to 13 games as the Cavaliers used 22 points from Kyle Guy to help outlast Louisville. Although Virginia didn’t put together its strongest defensive effort, Guy and fellow sophomore guard Ty Jerome knocked down some key late three-pointers to help seal the ACC home win.

Over in the Big Ten, No. 3 Purdue is up to 18 consecutive wins after running past Maryland for a home win. Senior center Isaac Haas paced the Boilermakers with 20 points and nine rebounds while Carsen Edwards added 17 points as Purdue still won despite senior forward Vincent Edwards missing the game with an illness.

Bubble Banter: Butler, Missouri land critical wins

By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 11:57 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Tuesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

BUTLER (RPI: 31, KenPom: 30, NBC seed: 10): Butler absolutely pounded Marquette on the road on Wednesday, giving them yet another Quadrant 1 win. The Bulldogs have wins over Villanova (2) at home, Ohio State (22) on a neutral and now Marquette (46) on the road. They’ve also beaten Marquette and Utah at home and don’t have a bad loss to their name. Perhaps the most important part of this win? They now have a road win better than Georgetown (153).

VIRGINIA TECH (RPI: 71, KenPom: 41, NBC seed: First four out): Virginia Tech added another Quadrant 1 win on Wednesday night when they picked off Boston College on the road in overtime. That’s their fourth Quadrant 1 win, although three of them could drop down a level if BC, Notre Dame and Ole Miss go cold. The biggest issue for the Hokies is probably their non-conference SOS, which is 323rd. That means they’ll have some ground to make up.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 65, KenPom: 70, NBC seed: Out): The Bulldogs added a second-straight win on Wednesday, going into South Carolina (54) and leaving with a Quadrant 1 win. It’s their second Quadrant 1 win but just the third Quadrant 1 or 2 win. MSU has no bad losses, but they do have a non-conference SOS of 279. They have a lot of work to do, and the next two home games — Georgia, Alabama — will help.

MISSOURI (RPI: 43, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: Next four out): The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak by going into Alabama and knocking off the Crimson Tide. That’s a top 25 road win, one that will likely have some staying power. It’s also the fourth Quadrant 1 for the Tigers. Four of their six best wins are away from home.

LOSERS

SYRACUSE (RPI: 32, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: First four out): The best thing you can say about Syracuse at this point in the season is that they still have chances left. They are going to need to capitalize on those chances, however, as the Orange don’t have a single Quadrant 1 win on their résumé. Their best win on the season? Buffalo, who lost to Kent State last night, at home. The Orange do have six more top 20 games left. So there’s still a chance.

MARYLAND (RPI: 57, KenPom: 42, NBC seed: Out): Maryland might have just relegated themselves to the NIT. They went into Purdue on Wednesday night and lost to Purdue (8), 75-67. Their profile isn’t awful. They’ll have a Quadrant 1 win once Butler’s win over Marquette works through the formula, but that’s their Quadrant 1 or 2 win. The killer? They only play one Quadrant 1 game the rest of the way. It’s auto-bid or bust.

MARQUETTE (RPI: 46, KenPom: 40, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Golden Eagles are in the midst of their most important stretch of the season, and thus far, it’s not going well. They’ve now lost three in a row, four out of five and five out of seven as they got worked over at home by Butler. They get Providence at home on Saturday then play five of their next six games on the road. The details of what is on Marquette’s profile right now are irrelevant if they don’t find a way to fix this slump and fast.

HOUSTON (RPI: 50, KenPom: , NBC seed: 11): Houston has some good wins — Arkansas, Wichita State, Temple, Providence on a neutral — but their biggest issue right now is that they did not play a good non-conference schedule and that they lost to Drexel on a neutral. They need some big wins to make up for it, and blew a GREAT chance at one on Wednesday, wasting an 18-point lead at Cincinnati. If they miss the tournament, that one will sting.

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 34, KenPom: 63, NBC seed: 9): The best thing about Providence getting their tails kicked at Seton Hall on Tuesday is that the RPI doesn’t factor in score. All it looks like is a road loss to a top 20 team. Forget it happened and get one back at Marquette on Saturday.

SOUTH CAROLINA (RPI: 54, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: Play-in game): Losing at home to Mississippi State did not help things for the Gamecocks, who are one of the teams right there on the cut-line. The rest of their schedule is brutal. All but two opponents are in the top 55, none are outside the top 80 and six of the nine are Quadrant 1 games.

ALABAMA (RPI: 24, KenPom: 56, NBC seed: 9): Alabama dropped a home game on Wednesday, falling to a Missouri team that had just lost three in a row. The Tigers are good enough this year that it is hardly a bad loss, and a loaded non-conference SOS plus four Quadrant 1 wins has Alabama in a good spot.

 