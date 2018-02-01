More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats drives against Elijah Long #55 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

No. 1 Villanova thumps Creighton 98-78 for 8th straight win

Associated PressFeb 1, 2018, 8:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Jalen Brunson had 19 to lead No. 1 Villanova to its eighth straight win, 98-78 over Creighton on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (21-1, 8-1 Big East) tied a program record with 19 3-pointers and provided a nice diversion for a city consumed with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Super Bowl.

Yes, the best team in college basketball plays across the street from the NFC champs. It just takes a lot to notice around town this week.

Creighton (17-6, 7-4) became the latest team to learn the hard way just talented the Wildcats are and how they can win in almost any possible.

Omari Spellman hit four 3s and scored 14 points, Brunson made 4 of 5 3s and Bridges, Eric Paschall and Donte DiVincenzo each made three.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays with 20 points.

The Wildcats are just waiting for March at this point of the season, and are cruising toward their fifth straight regular-season Big East title and yet another No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Collin Gillespie’s emergence can only strengthen the Wildcats down the stretch.

Gillespie, who had eight points and five assists, missed seven games over five weeks this season with a broken left and played his fifth game since his return. Gillespie, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, has gone from role player to key cog with Phil Booth out indefinitely with a broken bone in his right hand. Gillespie played perhaps his best all-around game of the season and helped the Wildcats build an 18-point lead in the first half.

Gillespie had two assists early during a 7-0 run. He buried a 3-pointer then took a charge from Marcus Foster on the other end that got the Wildcats rolling. He had an assist on Brunson’s four-point play during a 22-4 run that gave the Wildcats their biggest lead of the half.

Only injuries could slow the Wildcats. Gillespie and Booth have been hurt and forward Jermaine Samuels remains sidelined with a broken left hand. Bridges came up limping on his left ankle early in the second half and took a quick seat on the bench. The Wildcats used only seven players in the first half and depth issues, coupled with any more injuries, could crush their bid for a second national title in three seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays have defeated three Top 25 teams this season but have never in program history beat the No. 1 team in the poll (0-3). … The Bluejays have lost eight straight against the Wildcats. … Even with the three wins, Creighton is 12-25 under coach Greg McDermott against nationally-ranked teams.

Villanova: The Wildcats love to blow out teams. They built a 41-point lead against Saint Joseph’s, 19 points over nationally-ranked Gonzaga, 23 over Temple and 30 over DePaul, among other whopping leads.

UP NEXT

Creighton plays Wednesday at DePaul.

Villanova shares the Super Bowl sports schedule on Sunday in Philly against Seton Hall.

No. 16 Wichita State three games off AAC pace with OT loss at Temple

Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 1, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

The idea behind Wichita State’s move to the American Athletic Conference was to safeguard the Shockers from the perils of a one-bid league. After years in the Missouri Valley, which had been slipping into perennial one-bid status, Gregg Marshall’s program was looking for insulation from the fate that has befallen the like St. Mary’s, Murray State and Monmouth, whose regular-season success in recent years meant nothing after a conference-tournament stumble.

Wichita State has accomplished that by playing in the AAC this year, but the Shockers surely thought they’d be competing for a league championship down to the season’s final week, if not just winning the thing outright.

That’s not going as planned.

The Shockers lost Thursday at Temple, 81-79 in overtime, to suffer its third conference loss just one day into February and seemingly ceding the regular season title to Cincinnati, which remains perfect in league play.

It’s certainly far from the the end of the world for Wichita State, which will absolutely be among the field of 68 come Selection Sunday, but it sure is a bit of a bummer for two reasons.

The first is that the AAC race just got a lot less compelling. The Bearcats are 9-0 in the league and haven’t loss since back-to-back setbacks to Xavier and Florida in early December. They’re absolutely rolling, and now have a three-game cushion over the Shockers and Houston. Mick Cronin’s team giving back three games with Wichita State or the Cougars going perfect just isn’t a scenario that’s easy to picture right now. Cincy’s basically got this thing locked up more than a month before the finale regular season game.

The bigger bummer, though, is it really takes some juice out of what should have been national marquee, must-watch, appointment viewing of the two matchups still on the schedule between Wichita State and Cincinnati. Those two games, the first coming in Wichita on a prime-viewing Sunday afternoon and the second the final day of the regular season in the Queen City, will still be great basketball contests. The stakes will really only amount to NCAA tournament seeding, though. That’s sort of interesting, I suppose, for the Bearcats’ pursuit of a No. 1 seed, but still a disappointing top storyline in what should be a heavyweight battle that captures the country’s attention.

Wichita State is getting what it wanted from the AAC this season, but the college basketball viewing public isn’t getting much out of the deal, at least in the regular season.

University asks Gonzaga fans to tone down on Mormon-mocking

AP Photo/Young Kwak
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 3:49 PM EST
1 Comment

Gonzaga has asked their rowdy student section to tone down on the Mormon-mocking ahead of a visit from BYU.

According to the Gonzaga Bulletin, there was a meeting last week between administrators and the athletic department in which it was decided that an effort would be made to stamp out anything that could be construed as making fun of BYU players for their religion.

It makes sense. If there was a Jewish or Muslim school in the WCC and these students dressed in costumes mimicking stereotypes associated with those religions, the student section would be disbanded.

But I also think that there are two other things that might have played a role in this decision.

For starters, Gonzaga now has a player on their roster that is Mormon and has served a mission in Jesse Wade.

The other?

Eric Mika, who had 29 points and 11 boards at Gonzaga last season as the Cougars handed them their first loss of the year in the final game of the regular season, told reporters that seeing those costumes fired him up.

I wonder if that has played a role in BYU’s third straight win at Gonzaga, or if that played a role in Gonzaga’s efforts to stamp this out.

Probably not.

But it may end up being a nice side effect.

Duke shuts down Krzyzewskiville due to flu concerns

Kevin Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 1, 2018, 12:56 PM EST
1 Comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s famed Krzyzewskiville will be a ghost town for a while because of flu concerns.

School officials said Thursday that students in the makeshift tent village outside Cameron Indoor Stadium have received an indefinite grace period to leave and return to their dorms.

Larry Moneta, Duke’s vice president for student affairs, said in a letter to parents that the school has “elected to take a cautious approach” but hopes to have Krzyzewskiville back to normal soon.

It’s a tradition at Duke for students to camp out in tents to claim the best seats for the North Carolina game, which is on March 3. Unless a grace period has been announced, students must be present in the tents both day and night.

Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh: ‘We weren’t mentally ready’

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of the feel good stories of the 2016-17 college basketball season has turned into one of the most disappointing and head-scratching stories of this year.

Northwestern, after many, many, many close calls, finally ended their run as the only high-major basketball program to have never reached the NCAA tournament last year. And with a roster that was more or less unchanged from a season ago, the overarching consensus was simple: Northwestern would have a chance to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year.

That has not exactly gone to plan.

The Wildcats are 13-10 on the season. They are 4-6 in the Big Ten. They have totally and completely been forgotten from a national perspective. I can’t remember the last time I looked at a Northwestern box score, let alone watched a Northwestern game.

And the program is starting to talk about why.

“I kind of knew we weren’t ready,” star point guard Bryant McIntosh told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We weren’t really prepared to play a good team. We weren’t mentally ready. I don’t think we were in shape physically. I’m still not sure we’re even really in shape now.”

Yikes.

There’s more.

“Guys were working hard, but you can always notice when there’s an edge to a team,” head coach Chris Collins said. “There’s an edge to their workouts, when they’re lifting weights, when they’re shooting, when they’re practicing. Our guys were working, but we didn’t have that same edge. We didn’t have that same hunger that I had seen the previous couple years.”

“At the end of the day, I take responsibility for it. I told them, but I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be with it. I would love to go back and have a heavier hand with those guys and force them [to change].”

The running narrative of Northwestern’s season has been that it is easier to be the hunter than the hunted.

That appears to be true.

And, if these quotes are an accurate portrayal of what happened heading into the season, now we know why.

Michigan State Scandal: Tom Izzo refusing to talk is not going to quiet the questions

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
4 Comments

More College Hoops

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: West Virginia gets upset again, top-ten teams avoid disaster Bubble Banter: Butler, Missouri land critical wins Report: Proposal to allow immediate eligible transfers if coach leaves

The conversation surrounding the way Tom Izzo has answered questions regarding Michigan State’s handling of sexual assault allegations within the athletic department should start and end with this:

Do you think that Tom Izzo believes he did something wrong?

That he made a mistake?

That he erred in the way that he handled accusations against Travis Walton, Adreian Payne and Keith Appling?

Let’s think about this from Izzo’s perspective.

When Walton was accused in February of 2010 of punching a woman in the face at a bar, he had known Izzo — from recruitment through graduation — for upwards of seven years. Izzo thought enough of him as a player to name him captain three times and enough of him as a kid to, reportedly, allow Walton to move into his basement in January of 2010 so Walton can finish his degree.

Think about the people that you know best, that you really, really care about. If they were accused of assaulting a person in a bar and they told you that the accusations were not true, would you believe them? If a judge approved a ruling that would allow that person to travel across state lines, would that reinforce your belief in their innocence? If they eventually plead out to a charge of littering, would that confirm all of the assumptions you had made?

When Adreian Payne and Keith Appling were initially accused and investigated of sexually assaulting a woman in the fall of 2010, it was early in their first semester on campus, before practices were officially allowed to start. On October 1st of that year, before the season started, former Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III released a statement that included this sentence:

“Based on our review of all of the materials, including the police report, actual interviews, and the specific details that were elicited directly from the Complainant, our office reached the conclusion that no crime had been committed.” (My emphasis added.)

I’m not arguing whether or not Izzo messed up. I did that in this column, and spent 2,000 words parsing out all the nuances.

I think he did.

So go read that, then listen to the podcast below:

What I’m asking today is whether or not Izzo thinks he was wrong, and I truly don’t think that he does.

Maybe, in hindsight, he wishes he would have done things differently — especially after Walton was accused of a separate sexual assault just a couple of months after the incident at the bar — but if you caught Izzo in a moment of honesty, with no cameras and no recorders and no witnesses, I would be willing to bet my left thumb that he believes that he made the right decision with the information that he had at the time.

Izzo, more than anything else, is known for his honesty and his accessibility, more so than just about any coach in the country and certainly more than any that are at his level. Part of that is by design. It’s easier to stay in front of a story when a reporter can reach out directly to you, or vice versa; it’s easier to cultivate a blue-collar, one-of-the-guys persona by being willing to talk, on just about any topic that comes up.

That’s what makes the last five days and three press conferences so odd.

Seeing Izzo uncomfortable in front of a microphone is not what we are used to. Seeing him duck a question by sticking to his talking points — call the victims ‘survivors’, say you have and will participate in every investigation, repeat “I have given my comments, I have no additional ones” ad nauseum — is a stark contrast from the Izzo we’ve come to expect.

The thought has been that Izzo’s silence has been a direct result of some high-priced lawyers or PR professionals telling him to be quiet, giving him prepared statements, keeping him from going off-script in the ways that have made him so likable in the past. On Wednesday night, after Michigan State beat Penn State, he hinted that maybe that’s not quite the case.

“I don’t know if I can’t,” Izzo said. “I can do whatever I want to do, I just don’t think that it’s the right time right now.”

“Those of you that know me know that I’m going to do what I think is right,” he added. “I’m sorry. I really am. I watch a lot of TV and I see on shows, everybody thinks everybody has the right to ask a question. I’ve always believed that, I’ve always been a fan of the media. But I gotta have my rights too. I’m just going to, when time comes, I’ll be able to speak out. It might be frustrating, but it’s just what I gotta do.”

So if he doesn’t have to follow the advice of the people Michigan State pays to help them in situations like this, what is keeping him from answering the questions he needs to answer?

Is it what he’s gotta do because he doesn’t want to talk, because the last time he tried to broach a subject similar to this — when he misspoke in regards to Larry Nassar by saying he “hoped the right person was convicted” — he was run through the ringer for it?

Or is it what he’s gotta do because he knows the current climate is not one where it would behoove him to defend himself and his players for what he could very well believe is a witch hunt?

We cannot know.

And we will not know until he lets us know.

Until then, don’t expect these questions to die down, not when he is coaching a team that could win a national title in the one month of the year where college basketball is the single biggest story in sports.