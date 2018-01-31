More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Virginia suspends Nigel Johnson three games

By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Virginia senior guard Nigel Johnson has been suspended for three games, according to a release from the school.

The 6-foot-1 Johnson is one of only three seniors on a young Cavaliers team that is currently fighting for an ACC title and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Johnson was suspended for a violation of team rules.

A key rotation member at guard, Johnson is averaging 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as his suspension started with Virginia’s ACC home game against Louisville on Wednesday. The Cavaliers play two games on the road after as they travel to Syracuse and Florida State.

Johnson’s loss isn’t huge for Virginia but the team is also dealing with a banged up De’Andre Hunter. If the Cavaliers can survive this stretch with a thinner rotation then they don’t have another ranked team on the schedule until the postseason.

No. 18 Tennessee trounces LSU 84-61 for 4th straight win

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — James Daniel III scored 17 points off the bench Wednesday to continue his recent surge as No. 18 Tennessee trounced LSU 84-61 for its fourth consecutive victory.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, Tennessee (16-5, 6-3 SEC) already has matched its 2016-17 win total. Tennessee went 16-16 last year and failed to earn an NCAA Tournament or NIT bid for a third straight season.

Tennessee has won seven of its last eight games while LSU (12-9, 3-6) has lost five of its last six.

Daniel shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and matched a season high in scoring. Tennessee shot 12 of 25 on 3-pointers as a team.

After averaging 27.1 points at Howard in 2015-16 to lead all Division I players, Daniel appeared in just two games last season due to injury and has accepted more of a complementary role this season as a Tennessee graduate transfer.

But he has heated up lately. The 6-footer scored 16 points and shot 3 of 7 from 3-point range Saturday in a 68-45 victory at Iowa State.

Grant Williams had 16 points for Tennessee despite missing much of the first half. Jordan Bone and Lamonte’ Turner added 12 points each.

Duop Reath had 21 points and Randy Onwuasor scored 10 for LSU.

LSU was playing two days after coach Will Wade announced that two reserves were suspended for one game each and two more were taking leaves of absence, leaving the Tigers with only seven available scholarship players to face Tennessee.

Guard Brandon Rachal and forward Wayde Sims were suspended for Wednesday’s game. Sims has made eight starts this season, but none in conference play. Rachal has been coming off the bench all season.

Forward Galen Alexander won’t play the rest of the season and is exploring a transfer. Forward Mayan Kiir has taken a leave of absence for the rest of the semester, but has the option of returning to the team next season.

Tennessee got a scare less than two minutes into the game when Williams landed awkwardly after attempting to get a rebound, causing the sophomore forward to walk slowly off the floor and head to the locker room.

The Vols showcased their depth by outscoring LSU 26-17 while Williams was out of the game. Tennessee led 28-21 when Williams returned to action with 7:25 left in the first half and stayed ahead the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Freshman Tremont Waters continued his recent slump by shooting 1 of 9 and scoring seven points. Waters entered the night with a team-high 15.2 points per game, but he has scored in double figures just once in his last five games. He has shot 2 of 16 over his last two games.

Tennessee: The Vols continue to showcase their depth as their reserves outscored LSU’s bench 44-8. Tennessee has outscored its last four opponents 134-48 in bench scoring.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Mississippi on Saturday.

Colorado St examines climate of hoops program under Eustachy

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 8:35 PM EST
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker says the school is performing a “climate assessment” on the basketball program under coach Larry Eustachy.

In a statement released Wednesday, Parker says the school is having conversations with students and staff members associated with men’s basketball. He offered no further information.

The statement came in the wake of a report published online by former Rocky Mountain Collegian sports editor Justin Michael who said Parker was interviewing players about Eustachy’s conduct.

The university looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players. In documents obtained by the Coloradoan nearly a year ago, Eustachy acknowledged he “crossed the line” when asked about the atmosphere within the program by former athletic director Jack Graham.

Eustachy is in his sixth year with Colorado State. The Rams were 10-13 heading into a home game Wednesday against Wyoming.

Fran McCaffery’s controversial Iowa contract extension gets an explanation

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was in the news last week after signing a contract extension to stay in Iowa City.

While McCaffery has helped rebuild the program with three NCAA tournament appearances in eight years, the Hawkeyes have struggled this season when they were expected to at least be competitive in a down year for the Big Ten. The extension — which was signed, in secret, on Nov. 29 — grants McCaffery a pay increase, additional years and a buyout number that makes a lot of Iowa fans uncomfortable.

McCaffery originally had a buyout of $4.6 million if he were to be fired this spring. With the new extension, McCaffery’s buyout jumped to to $10.2 million and $9 million after next season. The buyout numbers stay relatively high for the next few seasons thereafter.

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta cleared up some of the misconceptions about McCaffery’s contract extension this week in an interview with Chad Leistikow the Des Moines Register. Since Barta believes that McCaffery aligns with the school’s goals and future plans, he wanted to make sure he secured his head coach with additional job security. Barta also said that McCaffery received interest from multiple Power 5 programs for his services and that also helped Iowa make the decision on the extension.

“When I hired him, he re-energized a broken program. He’s a tireless recruiter. He’s done a great job in recruiting,” Barta said.

“When I find somebody who matches our culture and is a proven winner and proven that they care about our student-athletes graduating, et cetera, I want to lock them in for a long time, because I want them to stay.”

The secretive nature of the extension — which was revealed publicly thanks to a FOIA request — also irked a lot of Iowa fans. Barta explained that he had a handshake deal in place with McCaffery this summer, but he wanted to wait to publicly announce the extension until after the season to avoid any in-season conflicts. Since Barta was dealing with some personal medical issues late last year, the contract extension couldn’t properly be announced before the season.

“Many times, when we announce coaches’ contracts, it’s for recruiting. In this case, we didn’t need an advantage in recruiting. Recruiting’s been going fine. So I made the decision to wait until the end of the season, knowing full well … it could get out during the season,” Barta said. “I hoped that it would be after the season — not because I’m worried about how we’re playing. But I just did not want to have this conversation in the middle of the season. But it is what it is. And there was no conspiracy.

“I could’ve announced it. I chose not to. There’s really nothing in it to hide. It’s fair for people to criticize.”

Iowa might have given McCaffery a ton of buyout money for the next few seasons, but the Hawkeyes also have a young team with more recruiting reinforcements on the way. In the Class of 2018, Iowa has a top-50 prospect in Joe Wieskamp committed while McCaffery’s two sons, Connor and Patrick, should also both join the program in the next few years. Both McCaffery sons are also four-star basketball prospects — although Connor only played sparingly during his freshman season this year while dealing with an ankle injury and lingering issues thanks to mononucleosis.

The buyout numbers are gaudy, and Iowa hasn’t given fans a lot of confidence with its play this season, but McCaffery at least deserves some of the benefit of the doubt until he plays through next season with nearly the same roster. If that group also underperforms next season, then the Hawkeyes might have a huge issue on their hands.

(H/t: Chad Leistikow, Des Moines Register

Report: Proposal to allow immediate eligible transfers if coach leaves

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
Transfers for college athletes are back in the news this week thanks to a report from CBS Sports that the NCAA is considering a proposal from the Big 12 that would allow transfers to be immediately eligible if they decide to leave a school when their coach is fired or gets a new job, the caveat being they cannot follow their coach to the new school and be eligible immediately.

This would be a good thing!

It also would only be the start.

If you have read this space before, then you know my feelings on transfers in college basketball: The transferepidemic” is a crock and studies prove it and that the idea that these players are both amateur student-athletes and unable to transfer freely is unbearably hypocritical. Transfers should not be required to sit out. Period.

And I’m not sure how much there is to add beyond that.

This is a step in the right direction, and it sounds like the NCAA has been hearing as we’ve spent years and years banging our heads against a wall, trying to get them to understand that the way the system is set up is simply unfair.

But this doesn’t solve the problem.

It would just make the problem slightly less problematic.

Anyway, last week I spoke with Jamion Christian, the head coach at Mount St. Mary’s who had five players transfer out of his program — three to high-major schools — this past offseason. You can hear his take on transfers below:

North Carolina’s Jalek Felton is ‘not being punished,’ lawyer says

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
1 Comment

Jalek Felton was suspended by the University of North Carolina yesterday, and according to his lawyer, that suspension is not a punishment.

“It’s not a sanction, and he’s not being punished for something,” Kerry Sutton, a Durham attorney representing Felton, told the News & Observer. “That’s just something the school does while they gather information, and that’s what we’re doing at this point, as well – we’re gathering information.”

She did not detail what, if any, allegations were levied against Felton, citing federal privacy laws, but this appears to be a situation where the school wanted Felton off campus while they investigate.

Head coach Roy Williams was asked whether or not what happened with Felton was a reaction to the still-unfolding story regarding Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Here is his answer:

“I had nothing to do with how it was handled, so I can’t answer that. And that’s probably all I should say because I have been advised not to say anything and don’t know enough to say anything. I didn’t have anything to do with it and I don’t know enough about it.”

North Carolina lost their third straight game on Tuesday night.