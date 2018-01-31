More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Keenan Evans knocks down OT buzzer-beater as No. 10 Texas Tech outlasts Texas

By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 11:37 PM EST
Keenan Evans was the hero for No. 10 Texas Tech on Wednesday night as he delivered the game-winning jumper at the buzzer to give the Red Raiders a 73-71 overtime win.

After Texas guard Kerwin Roach II tied the game at 71 on a banked-in three-pointer with just over 10 seconds left, Texas Tech opted not to call a timeout as Evans calmly dribbled up the floor and nailed a tough jumper over Roach.

Evans poured in a game-high 38 points as the senior guard helped Texas Tech to its third consecutive win.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: West Virginia gets upset again, top-ten teams avoid disaster

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 1, 2018, 12:09 AM EST
1. West Virginia could be in trouble following a blowout loss to Iowa State

Since they were the No. 2 team in the country three weeks ago, West Virginia has been in a freefall as they’ve now lost five of its last six following a blowout loss to Iowa State.

The Cyclones became the latest team to figure out the Mountaineer press as they used a balanced scoring effort and 53 first-half points to earn the Big 12 win.

At one point this season, West Virginia was 15-1 as they looked like they could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Now, the Mountaineers are desperately trying to get back on track as they try to stay in the top 25.

I go more in-depth on this game here.

2. Three top-ten teams needed serious comebacks at home to beat unranked teams

It was nearly a disastrous night for top-ten teams on Wednesday.

To begin the night, No. 5 Michigan State had a sluggish start and found themselves trailing at halftime against Penn State. Down 12 in the second half, the Spartans rallied for the Big Ten home win as Miles Bridges finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. It should also be noted that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo benched starting point guard Cassius Winston to start the second half. Winston seemed to get the message as he roared back to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.

In the American, No. 8 Cincinnati found themselves down by 18 in the first half against Houston before making a big comeback to tighten the game by halftime. The Bearcats used four double-figure scorers to eventually race past the Cougars for the win as Kyle Washington led the Cincinnati offense with 19 points.

To end the night, No. 10 Texas Tech needed a late comeback in the final minutes of regulation to take Texas to overtime. Still a close game in the extra frame, the Red Raiders used a game-winning jumper at the buzzer from senior Keenan Evans to knock off the Longhorns. Evans finished with a game-high 38 points as his cold-blooded three came right over the outstretched arms of Texas defender Kerwin Roach II — the player responsible for the game-tying three on the previous possession.

3. Virginia and Purdue extend double-digit winning streaks with home wins

While some of the top ten needed second-half rallies to earn victories, two of the nation’s hottest teams kept rolling on Wednesday night.

No. 2 Virginia extended its winning streak to 13 games as the Cavaliers used 22 points from Kyle Guy to help outlast Louisville. Although Virginia didn’t put together its strongest defensive effort, Guy and fellow sophomore guard Ty Jerome knocked down some key late three-pointers to help seal the ACC home win.

Over in the Big Ten, No. 3 Purdue is up to 18 consecutive wins after running past Maryland for a home win. Senior center Isaac Haas paced the Boilermakers with 20 points and nine rebounds while Carsen Edwards added 17 points as Purdue still won despite senior forward Vincent Edwards missing the game with an illness.

Bubble Banter: Butler, Missouri land critical wins

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 11:57 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Tuesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

WINNERS

BUTLER (RPI: 31, KenPom: 30, NBC seed: 10): Butler absolutely pounded Marquette on the road on Wednesday, giving them yet another Quadrant 1 win. The Bulldogs have wins over Villanova (2) at home, Ohio State (22) on a neutral and now Marquette (46) on the road. They’ve also beaten Marquette and Utah at home and don’t have a bad loss to their name. Perhaps the most important part of this win? They now have a road win better than Georgetown (153).

VIRGINIA TECH (RPI: 71, KenPom: 41, NBC seed: First four out): Virginia Tech added another Quadrant 1 win on Wednesday night when they picked off Boston College on the road in overtime. That’s their fourth Quadrant 1 win, although three of them could drop down a level if BC, Notre Dame and Ole Miss go cold. The biggest issue for the Hokies is probably their non-conference SOS, which is 323rd. That means they’ll have some ground to make up.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 65, KenPom: 70, NBC seed: Out): The Bulldogs added a second-straight win on Wednesday, going into South Carolina (54) and leaving with a Quadrant 1 win. It’s their second Quadrant 1 win but just the third Quadrant 1 or 2 win. MSU has no bad losses, but they do have a non-conference SOS of 279. They have a lot of work to do, and the next two home games — Georgia, Alabama — will help.

MISSOURI (RPI: 43, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: Next four out): The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak by going into Alabama and knocking off the Crimson Tide. That’s a top 25 road win, one that will likely have some staying power. It’s also the fourth Quadrant 1 for the Tigers. Four of their six best wins are away from home.

LOSERS

SYRACUSE (RPI: 32, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: First four out): The best thing you can say about Syracuse at this point in the season is that they still have chances left. They are going to need to capitalize on those chances, however, as the Orange don’t have a single Quadrant 1 win on their résumé. Their best win on the season? Buffalo, who lost to Kent State last night, at home. The Orange do have six more top 20 games left. So there’s still a chance.

MARYLAND (RPI: 57, KenPom: 42, NBC seed: Out): Maryland might have just relegated themselves to the NIT. They went into Purdue on Wednesday night and lost to Purdue (8), 75-67. Their profile isn’t awful. They’ll have a Quadrant 1 win once Butler’s win over Marquette works through the formula, but that’s their Quadrant 1 or 2 win. The killer? They only play one Quadrant 1 game the rest of the way. It’s auto-bid or bust.

MARQUETTE (RPI: 46, KenPom: 40, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Golden Eagles are in the midst of their most important stretch of the season, and thus far, it’s not going well. They’ve now lost three in a row, four out of five and five out of seven as they got worked over at home by Butler. They get Providence at home on Saturday then play five of their next six games on the road. The details of what is on Marquette’s profile right now are irrelevant if they don’t find a way to fix this slump and fast.

HOUSTON (RPI: 50, KenPom: , NBC seed: 11): Houston has some good wins — Arkansas, Wichita State, Temple, Providence on a neutral — but their biggest issue right now is that they did not play a good non-conference schedule and that they lost to Drexel on a neutral. They need some big wins to make up for it, and blew a GREAT chance at one on Wednesday, wasting an 18-point lead at Cincinnati. If they miss the tournament, that one will sting.

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 34, KenPom: 63, NBC seed: 9): The best thing about Providence getting their tails kicked at Seton Hall on Tuesday is that the RPI doesn’t factor in score. All it looks like is a road loss to a top 20 team. Forget it happened and get one back at Marquette on Saturday.

SOUTH CAROLINA (RPI: 54, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: Play-in game): Losing at home to Mississippi State did not help things for the Gamecocks, who are one of the teams right there on the cut-line. The rest of their schedule is brutal. All but two opponents are in the top 55, none are outside the top 80 and six of the nine are Quadrant 1 games.

ALABAMA (RPI: 24, KenPom: 56, NBC seed: 9): Alabama dropped a home game on Wednesday, falling to a Missouri team that had just lost three in a row. The Tigers are good enough this year that it is hardly a bad loss, and a loaded non-conference SOS plus four Quadrant 1 wins has Alabama in a good spot.

 

No. 3 Purdue gets past Maryland for 18th consecutive win

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 11:22 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Isaac Haas had 20 points and nine rebounds, Carsen Edwards scored 17 points and No. 3 Purdue pulled away from Maryland 75-67 on Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak to 18.

The Boilermakers (22-2, 11-0 Big Ten) also continued their best conference start in school history, broke another school record with their 13th consecutive win over a league foe and still won their 21st straight home game. Only Cincinnati (38) has a longer home-court streak.

Bruno Fernando finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maryland (15-9, 4-7). Kevin Huerter had 16 points and four 3s for the Terrapins, who have lost three straight with the last two coming to top-10 teams.

The Boilermakers wasted no time taking control by scoring the first nine points.

Maryland spent the rest of the game futilely playing catch-up.

After making only three baskets in the first 12 minutes, they trailed by as much as 13 points at 27-14.

Early in the second half, they charged back and cut the deficit to six three times early in the second half.

But Purdue answered the first challenge with five straight points and the third with an 8-2 run to make it 51-40.

Maryland got one more chance when Huerter knocked down the last of three consecutive 3s with 9:17 left. Suddenly, the Terrapins were within 55-52 and Purdue’s streak appeared as though it could be in jeopardy.

Instead, Haas made two free throws, P.J. Thompson hit a 3 and Haas posted up for a dunk to give Purdue a 62-52 cushion.

The Terrapins couldn’t get closer than six again.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins’ showed some grit Wednesday. Despite never leading and never being tied, they fought and clawed to stay close enough to make it interesting. And they wound up falling to the hottest college team in America.

Purdue: The Boilermakers just keep overcoming obstacles. With their best player, Vincent Edwards, sick, Haas and Carsen Edwards picked up the pace and made sure the streak did not end.

KEY STATS

Maryland: Missed its first six shots and had 11 of 14 turnovers in the first half. … The Terrapins are 3-6 since a six-game winning streak ended. … Maryland has lost four straight in the series. … Despite being one of the nation’s top rebounding teams, the Terrapins only had a 33-32 edge. … Darryl Morsell had 13 points and nine rebounds. … Anthony Cowan Jr. had 11 points and eight assists.

Purdue: Has only allowed one team, Michigan, to top 70 points since Dec. 3. … The Boilermakers have tied Ohio State for the second-best start in conference play over the last 20 years. Only Illinois, at 15-0 in 2004-05, was better. … Purdue’s shot 44.8 percent from the field and has now shot better than 44.3 percent in 16 consecutive games. … Vincent Edwards had eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home Sunday to face Wisconsin.

Purdue: Will try to extend its seven-game road winning streak Saturday at Rutgers.

VIDEO: East Carolina’s B.J. Tyson completes insane Hail Mary to force overtime

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 10:35 PM EST
East Carolina was able to force overtime against Tulane thanks to an insane Hail Mary at the end of regulation on Wednesday night.

Down by two points with two seconds left, Pirates junior guard Kentrell Barkley hoisted an inbounds pass the full length of the floor as teammate B.J. Tyson caught the ball in traffic and converted a falling layup to force overtime.

The unlikely bucket helped East Carolina force the extra frame but they would eventually fall, 71-69, as another inbounds play in overtime ultimately helped cost them the game.

This time the Pirates inbounded under their own basket when they were down by two with a chance to tie with under 10 seconds left. But after the miracle inbounds play to end regulation, East Carolina completely missed a wide open Tyson under the basket for the game-tying play.

Tulane eventually ended up with the steal, missed the front-end of a one-and-one at the free-throw line, and added another steal to secure the win.

Report: At least four women filed complaints against Missouri’s Phillips

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
Missouri announced late last week that they were suspending point guard Terrence Phillips indefinitely, and now it appears that we know why.

According to a report from the Kansas City Star, Phillips has been accused by at least four women of misconduct, ranging from physical abuse to harassing text messages “of a sexual nature” to the unauthorized recording of a sexual encounter.

“There are two sides to every story,” Phillips was quoted as saying in the story. “Some people really want to say ‘Me too’ because apparently it’s the cool thing to do. I have a side.”

Phillips was suspended indefinitely from the team on Friday for a violation of team policy.