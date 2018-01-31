More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Report: Proposal to allow immediate eligible transfers if coach leaves

By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Transfers for college athletes are back in the news this week thanks to a report from CBS Sports that the NCAA is considering a proposal from the Big 12 that would allow transfers to be immediately eligible if they decide to leave a school when their coach is fired or gets a new job, the caveat being they cannot follow their coach to the new school and be eligible immediately.

This would be a good thing!

It also would only be the start.

If you have read this space before, then you know my feelings on transfers in college basketball: The transferepidemic” is a crock and studies prove it and that the idea that these players are both amateur student-athletes and unable to transfer freely is unbearably hypocritical. Transfers should not be required to sit out. Period.

And I’m not sure how much there is to add beyond that.

This is a step in the right direction, and it sounds like the NCAA has been hearing as we’ve spent years and years banging our heads against a wall, trying to get them to understand that the way the system is set up is simply unfair.

But this doesn’t solve the problem.

It would just make the problem slightly less problematic.

Anyway, last week I spoke with Jamion Christian, the head coach at Mount St. Mary’s who had five players transfer out of his program — three to high-major schools — this past offseason. You can hear his take on transfers below:

North Carolina’s Jalek Felton is ‘not being punished,’ lawyer says

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jalek Felton was suspended by the University of North Carolina yesterday, and according to his lawyer, that suspension is not a punishment.

“It’s not a sanction, and he’s not being punished for something,” Kerry Sutton, a Durham attorney representing Felton, told the News & Observer. “That’s just something the school does while they gather information, and that’s what we’re doing at this point, as well – we’re gathering information.”

She did not detail what, if any, allegations were levied against Felton, citing federal privacy laws, but this appears to be a situation where the school wanted Felton off campus while they investigate.

Head coach Roy Williams was asked whether or not what happened with Felton was a reaction to the still-unfolding story regarding Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Here is his answer:

“I had nothing to do with how it was handled, so I can’t answer that. And that’s probably all I should say because I have been advised not to say anything and don’t know enough to say anything. I didn’t have anything to do with it and I don’t know enough about it.”

North Carolina lost their third straight game on Tuesday night.

Syracuse is running out of healthy players

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Syracuse will be down to six scholarship players for the near — and potentially long-term — future.

On Monday, according to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, guard Howard Washington suffered a right-leg injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech.

That’s not good.

And it’s made even worse by the fact that big man Matthew Moyer, who started the first 20 games of the season, will be out a while, according to Jim Boeheim.

That means that Syracuse will have just six scholarship players available to them for the time being — starters Tyus Battle, Frank Howard, Oshae Brissett, Marek Dolezaj and Paschal Chukwu and Bourama Sidibe, a center that doubles as the only player on their bench.

Boeheim better home that his guards don’t get into any foul trouble, or else he’ll have to put in assistant coach Gerry McNamara and pretend he’s a walk-on.

Missouri AD alleges South Carolina coach Dawn Staley ‘promoted’ atmosphere that led to racial slurs, spitting

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

The most heated rivalry in SEC sports does not involve Alabama, or Auburn, or Tennessee.

It is the rivalry between the South Carolina and Missouri women’s basketball teams, the two preeminent teams in that conference.

On Sunday, No. 9 South Carolina beat No. 11 Missouri on the Gamecocks’ home floor in a game that was intense and emotional and, according to Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, crossed the lines of what should be acceptable at a sporting event.

And he blamed South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, one of the most important figures in women’s basketball today, for instigating it.

It wasn’t a great atmosphere,” Sterk, who was sitting courtside, said of the game during an interview with a local radio outlet in Missouri. “It was really kind of unhealthy, if you will. We had players spit on, and called the N-word, and things like that. It was not a good environment and unfortunately, I think coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it’s unfortunate that she felt she had to do that.”

Sterk was not the only one to make these claims.

“I was really disappointed with some things that transpired,” said Robin Pingeton, Missouri’s head women’s basketball coach and, coincidentally, the aunt of Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter. “There’s no place in our game for that. Fans have got to be better all around. Our side. Their side. Fans have got to be better.”

“There were some things that were really unfortunate that transpired, Not only verbally, but some other things that you alluded to.”

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner released a statement saying that protecting the players, fans and coaches is of “the utmost importance” during their home games.

“Upon hearing the accusations regarding our crowd’s behavior towards the Missouri team, the athletics department conducted a review of our operations from the game, including interviews with staff and security personnel,” he said. “In this review, we received no confirmation of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team by fans at the game.”

So how did this all come about?

It started on January 7th, when these two teams played in Missouri and South Carolina had complaints about the way Missouri played.

“I think there were some things out there that weren’t basketball, that weren’t basketball plays,” Staley said on Friday, before the game. “And I get that you want to take key people out of the game. We want to do that. If we get the opportunity to get [Missouri star] Sophie [Cunningham] out of the game, yes, we’re going to try to do that, but within the confines of the rules of the game.”

She was referencing plays like these:

Staley was eventually ejected from that game after receiving two technical fouls.

Then on Sunday, late in the first half, there was a scuffle that resulted in two players from Missouri being ejected for leaving the bench, as well as a player on each team being assessed a technical foul:

Am I the only one that’s here for a rubber match in the SEC tournament title game?

No. 21 Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 83-81 in overtime

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green’s layup with five seconds remaining gave No. 21 Kentucky an 83-81 overtime victory against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a 57-46 deficit with 9 ½ minutes left to tie it on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s two free throws with three seconds left. The freshman then opened OT with a jumper, PJ Washington made two free throws and Kevin Knox hit a 3-pointer for a 78-74 lead.

Vanderbilt (8-14, 2-7) rallied for a 79-78 edge before Knox finished a three-point play, and that was answered by Clevon Brown’s layup. After Green found open space for the winning layup, Peyton Willis fired a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and sparked a dog pile at midcourt for the Wildcats.

The win comes a day after Kentucky returned to the Top 25 following its win at then-No. 7 West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 30 points for Kentucky, while Knox had 18 and Green 12.

Jeff Roberson had 23 points for the Commodores, who looked to string together consecutive wins for the first time since late last month. Vanderbilt was coming off a win over TCU in the Challenge.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Once again, the Commodores positioned themselves to beat the Wildcats but couldn’t close the deal. Saben Lee’s foul that led to Knox’s three-point play was especially costly. It wasted a game in which they led by 14 and then again by 11 and seemed headed toward a season split.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got off the mat to gut out another win. They went cold for stretches, looked beaten at other times and were outrebounded 37-35. Yet they found the resolve just as they did in upsetting then-No. 15 West Virginia on Saturday.

Brown leads No. 11 Auburn over Mississippi 79-70

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn was struggling to put away a mediocre Mississippi team in the second half when Bryce Brown made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Tigers a little separation.

The smooth-shooting junior was just getting started.

Brown made several crucial shots down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 11 Auburn over Ole Miss 79-70 on Tuesday night.

“Bryce has got a different gear,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He’s got a confidence and a swagger. He’s fearless.”

Brown’s big game earned Auburn its first win over Ole Miss in Oxford in nearly 10 years. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and made three 3-pointers.

Auburn (20-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss for the second time this season. Mustapha Heron added 16 points for the Tigers. Jared Harper had 13 points and seven assists.

Brown made the difference during a crucial stretch of the second half when Auburn used a 13-2 run to turn a narrow lead into a 72-57 advantage. The 6-foot-3 guard shook off a slow start and some early foul trouble to pick apart the Ole Miss defense when it mattered most.

“That was the biggest difference in the second half — I was in attack mode,” Brown said.

Ole Miss (11-11, 4-5) lost for the first time at home during conference play. The Rebels were led by Deandre Burnett, who scored 16 points. Terence Davis, Markel Crawford and Devontae Shuler each added 11.

Auburn won despite shooting 39 percent from the field. One reason is the Tigers were able to extend several possessions thanks to 19 offensive rebounds.

“They killed us on the glass,” Crawford said. “Whenever a team comes in and gets 19 offensive rebounds — 12 in the second half — I don’t think you’ve got a good chance of winning against a good team like that.”

Auburn hit six 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 38-36 halftime lead. The Rebels managed to keep the game close despite rampant foul trouble — seven players had two fouls before the break.

Ole Miss trailed the entire second half. The Rebels were hurt by 17 turnovers.

“It comes down to decision making and playing through contact,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. “These games are hard to win, and you’ve got to play through some contact. They knocked us off our spot a little bit, and we didn’t handle the ball as well as we needed to.”

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers jumped eight spots in the most recent AP Top 25 poll and rewarded the voters’ confidence with a gritty road win. Auburn has another very winnable game this weekend when it hosts Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss: The Rebels still have a decent RPI considering their mediocre record, but they’re quickly running out of chances to make a late push into NCAA Tournament at-large consideration. Ole Miss faces a crucial road game this weekend against Tennessee.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Auburn’s stock continues to rise and with very good reason. The Tigers are at the top of the heap of the SEC and Florida’s loss to Georgia on Tuesday means Auburn now has a two-game lead on the rest of the pack.