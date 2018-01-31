More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 8 Cincinnati rallies from 18 down to beat Houston 80-70

Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Jacob Evans III scored 18 points, hitting the pivotal shots during Cincinnati’s rally from an 18-point deficit, and the eighth-ranked Bearcats extended the nation’s longest home-court winning streak by beating Houston 80-70 on Wednesday night.

After trailing 33-15, the Bearcats (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic) closed out the first half with a flourish that featured Evans’ steal and banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer. His 3 gave Cincinnati its first lead of the second half.

Cincinnati has won 13 in a row since back-to-back losses against Xavier and Florida, the only ranked teams it has played. The Bearcats have won 38 straight home games, the longest active streak.

Houston (16-5, 6-3) couldn’t get a breakthrough win in the series. The Cougars fell to 0-16 on the Bearcats’ home court and 2-30 overall against Cincinnati.

The Cougars stunned the Bearcats by getting eight steals and rolling out to the big early lead. Gary Clark hit a 3-pointer that stopped the Cougars’ 26-7 run, and he added another 3 and a pair of free throws that got the Bearcats going. Clark finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston’s Rob Gray came in leading the AAC at 18.7 points per game but managed only nine on 4-of-15 shooting. Corey Davis Jr. led the Cougars with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars beat then-No. 7 Wichita State 73-59 at home on Jan. 20, got votes in the AP poll and were looking for a signature road win at BB&T Arena. They faded down the stretch, getting outscored 24-14 over the final 10 minutes.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have had only one close call since getting into league play, a 55-53 win at Temple. The only currently ranked team left on their schedule is No. 16 Wichita State.

UP NEXT

Houston: Plays at Central Florida on Saturday. The teams split their series last season.

Cincinnati: Plays at Connecticut on Saturday. The Bearcats won all three games between the teams last season, including the conference tournament.

VIDEO: East Carolina’s B.J. Tyson completes insane Hail Mary to force overtime

By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 10:35 PM EST
East Carolina was able to force overtime against Tulane thanks to an insane Hail Mary at the end of regulation on Wednesday night.

Down by two points with two seconds left, Pirates junior guard Kentrell Barkley hoisted an inbounds pass the full length of the floor as teammate B.J. Tyson caught the ball in traffic and converted a falling layup to force overtime.

The unlikely bucket helped East Carolina force the extra frame but they would eventually fall, 71-69, as another inbounds play in overtime ultimately helped cost them the game.

This time the Pirates inbounded under their own basket when they were down by two with a chance to tie with under 10 seconds left. But after the miracle inbounds play to end regulation, East Carolina completely missed a wide open Tyson under the basket for the game-tying play.

Tulane eventually ended up with the steal, missed the front-end of a one-and-one at the free-throw line, and added another steal to secure the win.

Report: At least four women filed complaints against Missouri’s Phillips

By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
Missouri announced late last week that they were suspending point guard Terrence Phillips indefinitely, and now it appears that we know why.

According to a report from the Kansas City Star, Phillips has been accused by at least four women of misconduct, ranging from physical abuse to harassing text messages “of a sexual nature” to the unauthorized recording of a sexual encounter.

“There are two sides to every story,” Phillips was quoted as saying in the story. “Some people really want to say ‘Me too’ because apparently it’s the cool thing to do. I have a side.”

Phillips was suspended indefinitely from the team on Friday for a violation of team policy.

Guy, Jerome lead No. 2 Virginia past Louisville, 74-64

Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 10:01 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 22 points and No. 2 Virginia held off hot-shooting Louisville to win its 13th straight, 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Ty Jerome added 16 points and Devon Hall 12 for the Cavaliers (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia’s start is its best in ACC play since the 1980-81 team won its first 12 games. The winning streak is its longest since winning 19 in a row to begin the 2014-15 season.

Ray Spalding scored 16 points and Deng Adel had 15 points for the Cardinals (16-6, 6-3). Louisville made nine of 10 shots at one point down the stretch, closing to within 62-57 on a long 3-pointer by Ryan McMahon with 3:44 left, but Jerome answered with back-to-back 3s for the Cavaliers.

The victory gave Virginia a three-game lead in the conference.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals continue to have trouble with Virginia’s Pack-Line defense, even while shooting 50 percent (25-50). They committed 13 turnovers and were outscored 22-6 off those mistakes. The loss was also the fifth straight for Louisville against Virginia, and sixth in seven games since the Cardinals joined the ACC.

Virginia: A three-game suspension for reserve guard Nigel Johnson provided a rare opportunity for freshman Marco Anthony and he made the most of it, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in 18 minutes. It was only the fourth ACC game that Anthony has gotten into and his point total doubled his career high. He scored five against Savannah State on Dec. 19.

UP NEXT

Louisville is at home against Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia is on the road at Syracuse on Saturday.

No. 5 Michigan State rallies and beats Penn State 76-68

Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 9:56 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges had 23 points and nine rebounds, helping No. 5 Michigan State come back from a double-digit deficit to beat Penn State 76-68 on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (21-3, 9-2 Big Ten) rallied to win after trailing by 12 with 15:23 left after coming back from 13-point deficit to win their previous game at Maryland.

Cassius Winston made a go-ahead layup midway through the second half and Michigan State led by as much as 15.

The Nittany Lions (15-9, 5-6) had won two straight, including a buzzer-beater at Ohio State, and they didn’t give up their winning streak easily. They went on an 11-2 run to pull within six points with 37 seconds left after Carr made consecutive 3-pointers in 6 seconds. Carr just missed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds.

Joshua Langford made two free throws to seal the victory and finished with 14 points. Winston had 15 points and 10 assists for the Spartans, who have won five straight.

Penn State’s Tony Carr scored 28, and Lamar Stevens had 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Carr is showing he can make shots all over the court no matter who he’s facing, but the Nittany Lions have to give him more help. Stevens was his only teammate in double figures. Carr had 28 points in last week’s win at Ohio State and is averaging 19-plus points a game even though every team is trying to slow him down. Entering the game, the Nittany Lions had five players averaging in double-digits.

Michigan State: The crisis on campus related to Larry Nassar and an ESPN report isn’t going away and the Spartans know it. Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo wore a teal ribbon on the left lapel of his suit and his players wore the same ribbon over their hearts on their pullovers, honoring survivors of sexual violence. Nassar, a former doctor at the school, has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing young girls and women. ESPN has detailed various allegations involving Michigan State football and basketball players, putting Izzo in awkward situations during postgame news conferences.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Iowa on Saturday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Indiana on Saturday night, one of five road games in a seven-game stretch to close the regular season.

Iowa State upsets No. 15 West Virginia as the Mountaineers could be in serious trouble

By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 9:52 PM EST
Iowa State picked up a blowout win over No. 15 West Virginia on Wednesday night as the Cyclones used some “Hilton Magic” to earn a 93-77 Big 12 home win.

While Iowa State (12-9, 3-6) had a balanced scoring effort to earn its biggest win of the season — getting huge outings from guards Donovan Jackson (25 points) and Lindell Wigginton (22 points) — the real story in this one is the continued freefall of West Virginia after a promising start to the 2017-2018 season.

Ranked as the No. 2 team in the country three weeks ago, the Mountaineers started the season at 15-1 with a 4-0 mark in the Big 12. After another meltdown against the Cyclones on Wednesday, West Virginia (16-6, 5-4) has lost five of its last six games while playing in the nation’s deepest conference.

So what happened to West Virginia to cause its sudden reversal? Opponents are figuring out the vaunted press that head coach Bob Huggins has used so successfully over the past few years.

After scoring only 45 points total in an ugly home loss to Tennessee over the weekend, Iowa State put up 53 points on the Mountaineers in the first half after West Virginia struggled to force turnovers. Giving up eye-opening point totals during a 20-minute stretch has been a common trend for the Mountaineers during this recent skid.

West Virginia has blown three second-half, double-digit leads during that span. The second half of games, overall, has been abysmal for the Mountaineers in recent weeks. They allowed 50 points in the second half to Kentucky, 47 points to TCU and 43 points to Kansas — all of them losses. And keep in mind that this team was ranked No. 16 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, entering Wednesday night’s game. Defense and forcing turnovers is West Virginia’s identity.

The Iowa State first-half blitz is the outlier of that recent stretch, but it also shows that if a team is prepared to face West Virginia’s press then the Mountaineers are in serious trouble. The losses to Kentucky, TCU and Kansas all signified teams who made halftime adjustments and were able to put up serious points in a hurry once they figured out West Virginia’s first wave of defenders.

Iowa State didn’t even need a halftime break to beat the brakes off of West Virginia. The Cyclone backcourt of Jackson and Wigginton tore up the press and was good to go from the start.

That could be the main issue for West Virginia.

Now that we’re in the heart of conference play, teams in the Big 12 aren’t intimidated by “Press Virginia.” All of the Big 12’s coaches and players have faced the Mountaineers two-to-three times each season over the last few years. They know what to expect.

If a Big 12 team has strong guard play, and limits turnovers, like Iowa State did with only eight turnovers on Wednesday, then West Virginia is forced to create offense in the half court. That’s never been a strength for this group. As NBC colleague Rob Dauster noted, Mountaineer leading scorer Jevon Carter puts up more ridiculous shots than perhaps any All-American candidate in the country because West Virginia is so desperate for consistent half-court offense.

West Virginia is also still trying to effectively integrate Esa Ahmad back into the rotation since his return to the team. The second leading scorer and rebounder for the Mountaineers last season, Ahmad has looked visibly rusty since his return, as he went scoreless playing a combined 36 minutes in the losses to TCU and Kentucky.

A team that once looked like a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is now desperately trying to prevent themselves from falling out of the top 25 all in the course of a month. And it doesn’t get any easier for West Virginia from here. The four teams that beat the Mountaineers in the Big 12 all get another crack at West Virginia. Shaky on the road during some recent games, the Mountaineers also have plenty of games away from Morgantown.

Once regarded as one of the best teams in college hoops, West Virginia should still be safely in the Field of 68. But they certainly don’t look like the darkhorse Final Four team that some predicted.