Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Missouri AD alleges South Carolina coach Dawn Staley ‘promoted’ atmosphere that led to racial slurs, spitting

By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
The most heated rivalry in SEC sports does not involve Alabama, or Auburn, or Tennessee.

It is the rivalry between the South Carolina and Missouri women’s basketball teams, the two preeminent teams in that conference.

On Sunday, No. 9 South Carolina beat No. 11 Missouri on the Gamecocks’ home floor in a game that was intense and emotional and, according to Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, crossed the lines of what should be acceptable at a sporting event.

And he blamed South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, one of the most important figures in women’s basketball today, for instigating it.

It wasn’t a great atmosphere,” Sterk, who was sitting courtside, said of the game during an interview with a local radio outlet in Missouri. “It was really kind of unhealthy, if you will. We had players spit on, and called the N-word, and things like that. It was not a good environment and unfortunately, I think coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it’s unfortunate that she felt she had to do that.”

Sterk was not the only one to make these claims.

“I was really disappointed with some things that transpired,” said Robin Pingeton, Missouri’s head women’s basketball coach and, coincidentally, the aunt of Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter. “There’s no place in our game for that. Fans have got to be better all around. Our side. Their side. Fans have got to be better.”

“There were some things that were really unfortunate that transpired, Not only verbally, but some other things that you alluded to.”

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner released a statement saying that protecting the players, fans and coaches is of “the utmost importance” during their home games.

“Upon hearing the accusations regarding our crowd’s behavior towards the Missouri team, the athletics department conducted a review of our operations from the game, including interviews with staff and security personnel,” he said. “In this review, we received no confirmation of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team by fans at the game.”

So how did this all come about?

It started on January 7th, when these two teams played in Missouri and South Carolina had complaints about the way Missouri played.

“I think there were some things out there that weren’t basketball, that weren’t basketball plays,” Staley said on Friday, before the game. “And I get that you want to take key people out of the game. We want to do that. If we get the opportunity to get [Missouri star] Sophie [Cunningham] out of the game, yes, we’re going to try to do that, but within the confines of the rules of the game.”

She was referencing plays like these:

Staley was eventually ejected from that game after receiving two technical fouls.

Then on Sunday, late in the first half, there was a scuffle that resulted in two players from Missouri being ejected for leaving the bench, as well as a player on each team being assessed a technical foul:

Am I the only one that’s here for a rubber match in the SEC tournament title game?

No. 21 Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 83-81 in overtime

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green’s layup with five seconds remaining gave No. 21 Kentucky an 83-81 overtime victory against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a 57-46 deficit with 9 ½ minutes left to tie it on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s two free throws with three seconds left. The freshman then opened OT with a jumper, PJ Washington made two free throws and Kevin Knox hit a 3-pointer for a 78-74 lead.

Vanderbilt (8-14, 2-7) rallied for a 79-78 edge before Knox finished a three-point play, and that was answered by Clevon Brown’s layup. After Green found open space for the winning layup, Peyton Willis fired a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and sparked a dog pile at midcourt for the Wildcats.

The win comes a day after Kentucky returned to the Top 25 following its win at then-No. 7 West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 30 points for Kentucky, while Knox had 18 and Green 12.

Jeff Roberson had 23 points for the Commodores, who looked to string together consecutive wins for the first time since late last month. Vanderbilt was coming off a win over TCU in the Challenge.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Once again, the Commodores positioned themselves to beat the Wildcats but couldn’t close the deal. Saben Lee’s foul that led to Knox’s three-point play was especially costly. It wasted a game in which they led by 14 and then again by 11 and seemed headed toward a season split.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got off the mat to gut out another win. They went cold for stretches, looked beaten at other times and were outrebounded 37-35. Yet they found the resolve just as they did in upsetting then-No. 15 West Virginia on Saturday.

Brown leads No. 11 Auburn over Mississippi 79-70

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn was struggling to put away a mediocre Mississippi team in the second half when Bryce Brown made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Tigers a little separation.

The smooth-shooting junior was just getting started.

Brown made several crucial shots down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 11 Auburn over Ole Miss 79-70 on Tuesday night.

“Bryce has got a different gear,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He’s got a confidence and a swagger. He’s fearless.”

Brown’s big game earned Auburn its first win over Ole Miss in Oxford in nearly 10 years. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and made three 3-pointers.

Auburn (20-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss for the second time this season. Mustapha Heron added 16 points for the Tigers. Jared Harper had 13 points and seven assists.

Brown made the difference during a crucial stretch of the second half when Auburn used a 13-2 run to turn a narrow lead into a 72-57 advantage. The 6-foot-3 guard shook off a slow start and some early foul trouble to pick apart the Ole Miss defense when it mattered most.

“That was the biggest difference in the second half — I was in attack mode,” Brown said.

Ole Miss (11-11, 4-5) lost for the first time at home during conference play. The Rebels were led by Deandre Burnett, who scored 16 points. Terence Davis, Markel Crawford and Devontae Shuler each added 11.

Auburn won despite shooting 39 percent from the field. One reason is the Tigers were able to extend several possessions thanks to 19 offensive rebounds.

“They killed us on the glass,” Crawford said. “Whenever a team comes in and gets 19 offensive rebounds — 12 in the second half — I don’t think you’ve got a good chance of winning against a good team like that.”

Auburn hit six 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 38-36 halftime lead. The Rebels managed to keep the game close despite rampant foul trouble — seven players had two fouls before the break.

Ole Miss trailed the entire second half. The Rebels were hurt by 17 turnovers.

“It comes down to decision making and playing through contact,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. “These games are hard to win, and you’ve got to play through some contact. They knocked us off our spot a little bit, and we didn’t handle the ball as well as we needed to.”

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers jumped eight spots in the most recent AP Top 25 poll and rewarded the voters’ confidence with a gritty road win. Auburn has another very winnable game this weekend when it hosts Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss: The Rebels still have a decent RPI considering their mediocre record, but they’re quickly running out of chances to make a late push into NCAA Tournament at-large consideration. Ole Miss faces a crucial road game this weekend against Tennessee.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Auburn’s stock continues to rise and with very good reason. The Tigers are at the top of the heap of the SEC and Florida’s loss to Georgia on Tuesday means Auburn now has a two-game lead on the rest of the pack.

Young’s 44 help No. 12 Oklahoma top Baylor 98-96

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Only one thing was going to slow Oklahoma point guard Trae Young’s offensive onslaught Tuesday night.

“He got subbed out,” Baylor coach Scott Drew quipped. “Put up the white flag, and they took him out for a second.”

Young scored 31 of his 44 points in the second half to help No. 12 Oklahoma hold off Baylor 98-96. The freshman, who leads the nation in scoring and assists, scored at least 40 points for the fourth time this season and the third time in the past six games.

Young, just 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is best known for making deep 3-pointers and highlight-reel passes. Against Baylor, he focused on attacking the basket and made 16 of 19 free throws.

“Trae Young is a special player,” Drew said. “His 3-point shot is obviously elite. What we tried to do was not get him on the free-throw line. As you can see, we weren’t effective there.”

Young made 11 of 20 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers, in one of his best shooting games of the season. He was criticized by some for his 48-point outburst against Oklahoma State because he took 39 shots and the Sooners lost. He learned his lesson and has been more selective with his shots since, though he wowed the crowd with several deep 3s against Baylor.

“I don’t think you can say I was inefficient tonight,” Young said. “I remember against Oklahoma State, I had a lot of points but wasn’t efficient. But I was glad that I was very efficient and my teammates did a great job of scoring as well.”

Rashard Odomes scored 18 points, Brady Manek had 16 and Khadeem Lattin added 15 for the Sooners (16-5, 6-3 Big 12).

“When they’re knocking down shots, it’s a lot easier for me to score, and they did a great job of that tonight,” Young said.

Young was more effective closer to the hoop than he had been in recent games. Against Oklahoma State, for example, he made just 6 of 19 shots inside the 3-point line.

“I’m just wanting to make the right play,” he said. “I saw some gaps early on in the game. Got the bigs involved off some pick-and-rolls and things like that. Just wanted to be aggressive and make the right play.”

Oklahoma played short-handed — guard Christian James was out with the flu, and forward Jamuni McNeace played limited minutes because of an ankle injury.

Manu Lecomte scored 29 points and Nuni Omot scored 23 for Baylor (12-10, 2-7), which lost its fourth straight.

Oklahoma led 97-96 when Baylor’s Jake Lindsey was fouled with 4.7 seconds remaining. Lindsey missed the free throw and Oklahoma rebounded. Odomes was fouled with 3.9 seconds to play. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but Baylor’s King McClure missed a wild shot at the buzzer.

“Jake is crying in the locker room thinking that he cost us the game,” Drew said. “He didn’t cost us the game. Everybody misses free throws. But he is a winner. He is going to take it hard, but that is what you expect from winners.”

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears missed a chance to revive a season that had been falling off the rails. They did a lot of things right but could not handle Young in the second half.

Oklahoma: The Sooners bounced back from a loss to Alabama on Saturday and remained within striking distance of Big 12 leader Kansas.

STAT LINES

Young’s season scoring average jumped from 29.6 to 30.3. He joined Wayman Tisdale and Jeff Webster as the only freshmen in school history with at least 600 points.

QUOTABLE

Drew, on what worked for Young: “The free-throw line worked for him. He got to the line more than our whole team. There was no defense there. He did a great job getting fouled. That was the best thing he did.”

No. 6 Xavier beats St. John’s; Red Storm 0-11 Big East

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:47 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — When it was over, Xavier coach Chris Mack breathed a sigh of relief.

He and his staff got the tough, grinding game they expected, and now the sixth-ranked Musketeers don’t have to face Big East rival St. John’s again this regular season.

“We’re fortunate to come away with a win,” Mack said after Xavier’s 73-68 victory over St. John’s on Tuesday night in New York. “That might be the best 0-11 team I’ve ever seen anywhere in a conference. Period.”

Trevon Bluiett was one of four players in double-figure scoring for the Musketeers (20-3, 8-2 Big East). Bluiett led Xavier with 14 points. Kerem Kanter and Quentin Goodin each had 13 points, and J.P. Macura added 11.

“We didn’t play particularly well,” Mack said. “We didn’t play very well on offense.”

Despite a 31-point performance from Shamorie Ponds, the Red Storm (10-13, 0-11) dropped their 11th straight. Marvin Clark II added 19 points, and Bashir Ahmed had 12.

“We had three guys going,” said coach Chris Mullin, who added “our margin of error is pretty low. (We’ve) had a hard time having four or five guys click on the same night. ”

In the final 2:29, Bluiett made four free throws, and Kanter and Kasier Gates each converted layups. Kanter was aided by a defensive goaltending call on Tariq Owens, which led Mullin to complain to senior associate commissioner Stu Jackson after the game.

Mullin said he did not get an explanation from Jackson.

St. John’s committed other errors which aided Xavier’s cause, such as Ahmed taking a shot clock violation and shoving Bluiett on the ensuing possession. Bluiett made both free throws.

A few minutes earlier, Amar Alibegovic fouled out attempting to grab an offensive rebound of Clark’s missed 3.

“It’s exactly what we’re dealing with,” Mullin said. “That’s where we are.”

The Musketeers went into halftime leading 37-32. After falling behind 14-8 at the first media timeout, Xavier outscored St. John’s 29-18 for the remainder of the half.

St. John’s opened the second half with a 13-6 run spanning the first 4:25 to take 45-43 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Xavier has 20 wins with seven games remaining in conference play. Xavier has won at least 20 games in five straight seasons. Dating to 1992-93, Xavier has won 20 or more games 23 times.

St. John’s: Mullin’s team hoped to return to national prominence this year, but after winning 10 of 12 to open the season, the Red Storm have collapsed in Big East play. St. John’s has eight games left this season, seven in conference and a national televised game Saturday against No. 4 Duke.

1,000 FAST

Ponds scored his 1,000th career point on a driving layup midway through the second half. Ponds is the 10th player in program history to score 1,000 points in his freshman and sophomore years.

NOTABLE

Xavier: The No. 6 Musketeers are the highest ranked team to play the Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena since Feb. 16, 1980, against then No. 2 Syracuse. Louis Orr had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Orange in their 72-71 win.

St. John’s: Along with having lost 11 straight games, St. John’s has dropped five in a row, seven of nine since 2013-14, and seven of 10 overall to Xavier.

Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Oklahoma and Kentucky survive, UNC falls

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 30, 2018, 11:42 PM EST
BUBBLE BANTER: Georgia knocks off No. 23 Florida

1. TRAE YOUNG GOES OFF AS NO. 12 OKLAHOMA HOLDS OFF BAYLOR

The matchup between the Sooners and Bears in Norman produced one of the better individual duels of the season, with Baylor’s Manu Lecomte doing everything he could to lead his team to an upset. But the Sooners ultimately hung on, winning 98-96 behind a 44-point, nine-assist effort from Trae Young with 31 of those points coming in the second half. Young shot 11-for-20 from the field (6-for-11 3PT) and 16-for-19 from the foul line, with Rashard Odomes leading three other starters in double figures with 18 points.

As for Lecomte, he scored 29 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field and dished out five assists, with Nuni Omot adding 23 points off the bench. That wasn’t enough for Baylor to pull the upset however, as Oklahoma received both a standout effort from Young (his fourth game of 40 points or more this season) and solid contributions from the supporting cast. That’s the formula the Sooners will need to lean on as they look to not only factor into the Big 12 title race but also play deep into March.

2. NO. 20 CLEMSON ENDS 10-GAME LOSING STREAK TO NORTH CAROLINA

While the Tigers missed out on their chance to win in Chapel Hill for the first time ever earlier this month, Brad Brownell’s team took advantage of its opportunity for a big win Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson shot 15-for-30 from three and hung on to win 82-78, despite North Carolina getting 32 points from Cameron Johnson and 27 from Joel Berry II. Marcquise Reed led four Tigers in double figures with 20 points, and Clemson also outscored North Carolina 22-10 in second-chance points.

For North Carolina, Theo Pinson left the game early with a strained left shoulder and Luke Maye (four points, nine rebounds) had his worst game of the season to date. But the biggest concern is the perimeter defense, which has been an issue all season long for the Tar Heels.

3. QUADE GREEN LAYUP PUSHES NO. 21 KENTUCKY PAST VANDERBILT

After coming back to win at then-No. 7 West Virginia Saturday night, the young Wildcats once again had to rally from a double-digit second half deficit on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge and would finish the night with a career-high 30 points. Vanderbilt had it chances to close the game out in regulation but made just one of its final five free throws, with the game going to overtime after Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining.

In the extra session it would be another freshman guard who provided the heroics, with Green’s layup with 4.3 seconds remaining giving Kentucky the 83-81 victory. Jeff Roberson led the Commodores with 23 points, but Vanderbilt missed out on what would have been a huge victory thanks to some shoddy foul shooting down the stretch.