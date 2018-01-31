More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fran McCaffery’s controversial Iowa contract extension gets an explanation

By Scott PhillipsJan 31, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was in the news last week after signing a contract extension to stay in Iowa City.

While McCaffery has helped rebuild the program with three NCAA tournament appearances in eight years, the Hawkeyes have struggled this season when they were expected to at least be competitive in a down year for the Big Ten. The extension — which was signed, in secret, on Nov. 29 — grants McCaffery a pay increase, additional years and a buyout number that makes a lot of Iowa fans uncomfortable.

McCaffery originally had a buyout of $4.6 million if he were to be fired this spring. With the new extension, McCaffery’s buyout jumped to to $10.2 million and $9 million after next season. The buyout numbers stay relatively high for the next few seasons thereafter.

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta cleared up some of the misconceptions about McCaffery’s contract extension this week in an interview with Chad Leistikow the Des Moines Register. Since Barta believes that McCaffery aligns with the school’s goals and future plans, he wanted to make sure he secured his head coach with additional job security. Barta also said that McCaffery received interest from multiple Power 5 programs for his services and that also helped Iowa make the decision on the extension.

“When I hired him, he re-energized a broken program. He’s a tireless recruiter. He’s done a great job in recruiting,” Barta said.

“When I find somebody who matches our culture and is a proven winner and proven that they care about our student-athletes graduating, et cetera, I want to lock them in for a long time, because I want them to stay.”

The secretive nature of the extension — which was revealed publicly thanks to a FOIA request — also irked a lot of Iowa fans. Barta explained that he had a handshake deal in place with McCaffery this summer, but he wanted to wait to publicly announce the extension until after the season to avoid any in-season conflicts. Since Barta was dealing with some personal medical issues late last year, the contract extension couldn’t properly be announced before the season.

“Many times, when we announce coaches’ contracts, it’s for recruiting. In this case, we didn’t need an advantage in recruiting. Recruiting’s been going fine. So I made the decision to wait until the end of the season, knowing full well … it could get out during the season,” Barta said. “I hoped that it would be after the season — not because I’m worried about how we’re playing. But I just did not want to have this conversation in the middle of the season. But it is what it is. And there was no conspiracy.

“I could’ve announced it. I chose not to. There’s really nothing in it to hide. It’s fair for people to criticize.”

Iowa might have given McCaffery a ton of buyout money for the next few seasons, but the Hawkeyes also have a young team with more recruiting reinforcements on the way. In the Class of 2018, Iowa has a top-50 prospect in Joe Wieskamp committed while McCaffery’s two sons, Connor and Patrick, should also both join the program in the next few years. Both McCaffery sons are also four-star basketball prospects — although Connor only played sparingly during his freshman season this year while dealing with an ankle injury and lingering issues thanks to mononucleosis.

The buyout numbers are gaudy, and Iowa hasn’t given fans a lot of confidence with its play this season, but McCaffery at least deserves some of the benefit of the doubt until he plays through next season with nearly the same roster. If that group also underperforms next season, then the Hawkeyes might have a huge issue on their hands.

(H/t: Chad Leistikow, Des Moines Register

Report: Proposal to allow immediate eligible transfers if coach leaves

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
Transfers for college athletes are back in the news this week thanks to a report from CBS Sports that the NCAA is considering a proposal from the Big 12 that would allow transfers to be immediately eligible if they decide to leave a school when their coach is fired or gets a new job, the caveat being they cannot follow their coach to the new school and be eligible immediately.

This would be a good thing!

It also would only be the start.

If you have read this space before, then you know my feelings on transfers in college basketball: The transferepidemic” is a crock and studies prove it and that the idea that these players are both amateur student-athletes and unable to transfer freely is unbearably hypocritical. Transfers should not be required to sit out. Period.

And I’m not sure how much there is to add beyond that.

This is a step in the right direction, and it sounds like the NCAA has been hearing as we’ve spent years and years banging our heads against a wall, trying to get them to understand that the way the system is set up is simply unfair.

But this doesn’t solve the problem.

It would just make the problem slightly less problematic.

Anyway, last week I spoke with Jamion Christian, the head coach at Mount St. Mary’s who had five players transfer out of his program — three to high-major schools — this past offseason. You can hear his take on transfers below:

North Carolina’s Jalek Felton is ‘not being punished,’ lawyer says

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
Jalek Felton was suspended by the University of North Carolina yesterday, and according to his lawyer, that suspension is not a punishment.

“It’s not a sanction, and he’s not being punished for something,” Kerry Sutton, a Durham attorney representing Felton, told the News & Observer. “That’s just something the school does while they gather information, and that’s what we’re doing at this point, as well – we’re gathering information.”

She did not detail what, if any, allegations were levied against Felton, citing federal privacy laws, but this appears to be a situation where the school wanted Felton off campus while they investigate.

Head coach Roy Williams was asked whether or not what happened with Felton was a reaction to the still-unfolding story regarding Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Here is his answer:

“I had nothing to do with how it was handled, so I can’t answer that. And that’s probably all I should say because I have been advised not to say anything and don’t know enough to say anything. I didn’t have anything to do with it and I don’t know enough about it.”

North Carolina lost their third straight game on Tuesday night.

Syracuse is running out of healthy players

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Syracuse will be down to six scholarship players for the near — and potentially long-term — future.

On Monday, according to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, guard Howard Washington suffered a right-leg injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech.

That’s not good.

And it’s made even worse by the fact that big man Matthew Moyer, who started the first 20 games of the season, will be out a while, according to Jim Boeheim.

That means that Syracuse will have just six scholarship players available to them for the time being — starters Tyus Battle, Frank Howard, Oshae Brissett, Marek Dolezaj and Paschal Chukwu and Bourama Sidibe, a center that doubles as the only player on their bench.

Boeheim better home that his guards don’t get into any foul trouble, or else he’ll have to put in assistant coach Gerry McNamara and pretend he’s a walk-on.

Missouri AD alleges South Carolina coach Dawn Staley ‘promoted’ atmosphere that led to racial slurs, spitting

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 31, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
The most heated rivalry in SEC sports does not involve Alabama, or Auburn, or Tennessee.

It is the rivalry between the South Carolina and Missouri women’s basketball teams, the two preeminent teams in that conference.

On Sunday, No. 9 South Carolina beat No. 11 Missouri on the Gamecocks’ home floor in a game that was intense and emotional and, according to Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, crossed the lines of what should be acceptable at a sporting event.

And he blamed South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, one of the most important figures in women’s basketball today, for instigating it.

It wasn’t a great atmosphere,” Sterk, who was sitting courtside, said of the game during an interview with a local radio outlet in Missouri. “It was really kind of unhealthy, if you will. We had players spit on, and called the N-word, and things like that. It was not a good environment and unfortunately, I think coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it’s unfortunate that she felt she had to do that.”

Sterk was not the only one to make these claims.

“I was really disappointed with some things that transpired,” said Robin Pingeton, Missouri’s head women’s basketball coach and, coincidentally, the aunt of Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter. “There’s no place in our game for that. Fans have got to be better all around. Our side. Their side. Fans have got to be better.”

“There were some things that were really unfortunate that transpired, Not only verbally, but some other things that you alluded to.”

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner released a statement saying that protecting the players, fans and coaches is of “the utmost importance” during their home games.

“Upon hearing the accusations regarding our crowd’s behavior towards the Missouri team, the athletics department conducted a review of our operations from the game, including interviews with staff and security personnel,” he said. “In this review, we received no confirmation of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team by fans at the game.”

So how did this all come about?

It started on January 7th, when these two teams played in Missouri and South Carolina had complaints about the way Missouri played.

“I think there were some things out there that weren’t basketball, that weren’t basketball plays,” Staley said on Friday, before the game. “And I get that you want to take key people out of the game. We want to do that. If we get the opportunity to get [Missouri star] Sophie [Cunningham] out of the game, yes, we’re going to try to do that, but within the confines of the rules of the game.”

She was referencing plays like these:

Staley was eventually ejected from that game after receiving two technical fouls.

Then on Sunday, late in the first half, there was a scuffle that resulted in two players from Missouri being ejected for leaving the bench, as well as a player on each team being assessed a technical foul:

Am I the only one that’s here for a rubber match in the SEC tournament title game?

No. 21 Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 83-81 in overtime

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green’s layup with five seconds remaining gave No. 21 Kentucky an 83-81 overtime victory against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a 57-46 deficit with 9 ½ minutes left to tie it on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s two free throws with three seconds left. The freshman then opened OT with a jumper, PJ Washington made two free throws and Kevin Knox hit a 3-pointer for a 78-74 lead.

Vanderbilt (8-14, 2-7) rallied for a 79-78 edge before Knox finished a three-point play, and that was answered by Clevon Brown’s layup. After Green found open space for the winning layup, Peyton Willis fired a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and sparked a dog pile at midcourt for the Wildcats.

The win comes a day after Kentucky returned to the Top 25 following its win at then-No. 7 West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 30 points for Kentucky, while Knox had 18 and Green 12.

Jeff Roberson had 23 points for the Commodores, who looked to string together consecutive wins for the first time since late last month. Vanderbilt was coming off a win over TCU in the Challenge.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Once again, the Commodores positioned themselves to beat the Wildcats but couldn’t close the deal. Saben Lee’s foul that led to Knox’s three-point play was especially costly. It wasted a game in which they led by 14 and then again by 11 and seemed headed toward a season split.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got off the mat to gut out another win. They went cold for stretches, looked beaten at other times and were outrebounded 37-35. Yet they found the resolve just as they did in upsetting then-No. 15 West Virginia on Saturday.