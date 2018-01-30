More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

UMass botches missed free throw, No. 22 Rhode Island escapes

Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 9:21 PM EST
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rhode Island has mostly cruised to a string of big victories over the past six weeks. For the second time in two games, though, the Rams had to sweat out late drama to keep their winning streak going.

Jeff Dowtin had 19 points and 10 assists, and No. 22 Rhode Island escaped with an 85-83 win over Massachusetts on Tuesday night after the Minutemen botched an intentional missed free throw in the final seconds.

The Rams (18-3, 10-0 Atlantic 10) led by three with 1.8 seconds left when UMass’ Luwane Pipkins went to the free-throw line. Pipkins made the first shot and missed the second on purpose, but he was called for a lane violation while grabbing the rebound after throwing the ball off the front of the rim.

“I didn’t think there was any way they were going to miss that,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said. “You’re not even allowed to do that on the school yard.”

Rhode Island has won 13 straight games, though this is their second straight tight one after rallying from 15 down to stave off Duquesne over the weekend.

“Our lack of defensive focus early kind of got them going,” Hurley said. “We had a chance to win that one comfortably, up 14 late in the game. That’s on me.”

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 21 points and fueled a 21-2 run in the first half, capped by E.C. Matthews’ 3-pointer with under eight minutes left. Rhode Island led 44-41 at halftime.

“To be able to get down and get back up, I think it shows what our character’s like,” Terrell said.

Pipkins paced the Minutemen (10-13, 3-7) with 27 points. He came in as the A-10’s third-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game.

UMass coach Matt McCall lamented a missed chance to steal a win against a ranked opponent with a limited roster.

“Our margin for error is so small,” he said. “You have to be able to make those plays, especially against a team like Rhode Island.”

Dowtin added a few key free throws late in the second half, and Andre Berry had 15 points for Rhode Island.

Rhode Island shot 81.3 percent from the field in the second half. They made 8 of 15 3-point attempts, led by three from Dowtin.

TIP-INS

Rhode Island: The Rams have won 18 straight games against conference opponents dating to Feb. 18 of last year. No other A-10 team has won more than six in a row during that stretch.

UMass: Tuesday’s performance was the 10th this season in which Pipkins has scored 20 or more points. The redshirt sophomore point guard had only two such games last year.

BAKER’S DOZEN

The Rams have won by an average of 12.8 points over their past 13 games. They’ve averaged 77.7 points in those victories.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The first-place Rams extended their lead atop the A-10 standings to 3 1/2 games while taking another step toward securing an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

UMass: The Minutemen’s late-January slide toward the bottom of the A-10 continued. The loss was the team’s fifth in a row.

UP NEXT

UMass: Hosts Dayton on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rhode Island: Travels to VCU on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 19 North Carolina’s defensive struggles continue in loss to No. 19 Clemson

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 30, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
For the first time since January of 2014, North Carolina is on a three-game losing streak.

No. 19 North Carolina has not won since January 20th, a win that capped a four-game win streak in the aftermath of its 61-49 loss to Virginia on January 6. Tuesday night it was No. 20 Clemson that did the job, holding off a second-half Tar Heel rally to win 82-78 and end a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Brad Brownell’s team picked up its biggest win since senior forward Donte Grantham went down with a torn ACL in a loss to NC State on January 11, and the Tigers did it thanks in large part to their three-point shooting. Clemson, which did not make a two-point field goal until 7:50 remaining in the first half, shot 15-for-30 from beyond the arc on the night.

Gabe DeVoe made five, with Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell making three apiece, and the struggles defending the three has been a theme for North Carolina throughout the season.

Roy Williams’ team entered the game ranked 309th in three-point percentage defense, with opponents shooting 37.9 percent from three. During the current losing streak, the Tar Heels have allowed each of their three opponents to shoot better than that percentage. Virginia Tech shooting 40 percent (12-for-30) wasn’t significantly better than the percentage that the Heels are allowing on the season, but both NC State and Clemson shot 15-for-30 from deep.

Obviously, that can’t happen if a team is to be successful. But why is it happening? Far too often Tuesday night, North Carolina’s perimeter defenders were caught over-helping on dribble drives. Not having their best perimeter defender in Theo Pinson, who left the game with a strained left shoulder after taking a hard fall early in the first half, certainly didn’t help matters. But this was more about the players who were on the court than who wasn’t.

If anything, North Carolina’s struggles in defending the three are a combination of things as opposed to just one issue. There’s the struggle to defend on the ball, as Clemson’s guards were able to break down their defenders off the dribble. And whether it’s to compensate for the on-ball defender getting beat, or not fully trusting that man to handle his assignment, others get caught too far away from their matchups on the perimeter. As a result opponents have managed to find good looks, and at that level more often than not teams are going to take advantage.

Here’s something else to ponder when it comes to North Carolina’s defense. Could the questions surrounding the front court have something to do with the perimeter defending? As in, is the apparent need to cover up for their inexperienced bigs resulting in North Carolina’s perimeter defenders overcompensating in an attempt to cut off dribble penetration?

While Sterling Manley gave North Carolina some solid minutes off the bench, finishing with six points, six rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes, Garrison Brooks accounted for just two points and four rebounds. Luke Maye has been outstanding throughout the season — Tuesday’s four-point, nine-rebound, three-block effort notwithstanding — Manley and Brooks have out of necessity been thrown into the deep end of the pool so to speak.

Both freshmen have a ways to go from a development standpoint. But to put North Carolina’s perimeter defending woes on the need to cover for the front court may be unfair. At a certain point the guards and wings have to be better, and be more committed, when it comes to not only defending on the ball but remaining focused off of it.

Yet even with those defensive struggles North Carolina had an opportunity to essentially steal a win, thanks to Joel Berry II and Cameron Johnson. Berry tallied 27 points and Johnson 32, the most he’s scored in a North Carolina uniform. Pinson’s playmaking ability would have helped, especially with Seventh Woods injured and Jalek Felton suspended, but once again not having the senior wing on the court was not why North Carolina lost.

Clemson deserves credit for what it was able to do offensively, thanks in large part to a perimeter that has become a source of strength after being a bit suspect last season. And with Wake Forest and Pittsburgh next on the schedule, the Tigers have the opportunity to build on this momentum ahead of a stretch run that includes games against Florida State (twice) and Duke.

But this result says even more about North Carolina and its continued struggles defending on the perimeter. If they don’t get this addressed, and soon, this group won’t be around long come NCAA tournament time.

The good news for North Carolina in the meantime: next up on the schedule is Pitt.

No. 17 Ohio State takes control early, beats Indiana 71-56

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jae’Sean Tate scored 16 points and No. 17 Ohio State took control early in cruising to a 71-56 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Wesson added 14 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Buckeyes (19-5, 10-1 Big Ten) bounced back from last week’s buzzer-beater loss to Penn State that dropped them three places in the AP Top 25 poll.

Devonte Green scored 20 for the Hoosiers (12-11, 5-6), who have lost three in a row and four of five. Indiana, playing its fourth game in eight days, shot just 36.4 percent from the floor after hitting better than 50 percent of its shots the past three games.

The Hoosiers struggled on defense, too. They had trouble stopping Wesson when he went to the basket in the lane. Ohio State scored 40 points in the paint.

Zach McRoberts hit two quick jump shots, one of them a 3-pointer, in the first 1:14 to put the Hoosiers up by one, but Ohio State reeled off 10 straight points and didn’t relinquish the lead again.

The Buckeyes led 38-23 at halftime on 5-for-5 shooting by Wesson. Indiana couldn’t get any closer than 12 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Coach Archie Miller’s first season continues to have its ups and downs. The Hoosiers might have been a little fatigued, too.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes showed resilience after a tough loss last week and continue to roll toward a Feb. 7 showdown with No. 3 Purdue for Big Ten supremacy.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

Bubble Banter: Georgia lands critical win over No. 23 Florida

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Tuesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

GEORGIA (RPI: 57, KenPom: 69, NBC seed: Next four out): The Bulldogs landed an important win on Tuesday night, picking off Florida (35) at home. That is just a Quadrant 2 win for the Bulldogs, but they already have three Quadrant 1 wins — Saint Mary’s (38) on a neutral, Marquette (46) on the road and Alabama (26) at home — on their résumé. The key for Mark Fox’s club is going to be amassing enough good wins to make up for the fact that they lost to San Diego State (123) on a neutral and UMass (200) at home. That UMass loss will be one of the worst we see for an at-large team this season.

This win snapped a three game-losing streak. Georgia had also lost five of their last six games. Their next two games, three of their next four and four of their next six games come on the road. The next two — at Mississippi State (63) and Vanderbilt (115) — are wins that Georgia needs to get if they are serious about being a tournament team.

LOSERS

BUFFALO (RPI: 27, KenPom: 73, NBC seed: 12): Buffalo probably cost themselves just about any chance they have of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Bulls had a terrific RPI entering the day (27), but that is going to take a dip with a loss at Kent State (174). Buffalo also does not have a win better than Toledo (71) at home. That is their only win against a team in the top 130, and Miami (OH (134) is the highest-ranked team they have left. There was a slim chance that Buffalo would be able to get an at-large if they had won out. They didn’t win out.

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 87, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: Out): TCU missed out on a chance to earn another Quadrant 1 win at home when they lost to TCU (22) on Tuesday. The Cowboys are now 13-9 on the season, and while there are no bad losses to their name, two of their next three games are at Kansas and at West Virginia. At this point, OK State is going to be pulled out of contention until they string together a few wins.

LEFT TO PLAY

 

TEXAS A&M (RPI: 33, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: First four out)

ARKANSAS (RPI: 21, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: 9)

Player Of The Year Power Rankings: What does Jalen Brunson have to do to catch Trae Young?

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats drives against Elijah Long #55 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2018, 4:28 PM EST
1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
2. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova

One of the assumptions that has been made in regards to the Player of the Year race is that there is no race.

Trae Young has had this thing done and dusted since he decided to start leading the nation in both scoring and assists.

And as of today, he is still in the lead. The absurd numbers that he is putting up combined with the incredible performances that he has produced in big games and big moments makes it hard to truly craft an argument that anyone is in the same realm as Young right now.

Which is why I’m going to dedicate today’s Power Rankings to a hypothetical: What does Jalen Brunson, who is my clear-cut No. 2 today, have to do in order to have a real chance at winning the National Player of the Year award.

The big thing that Brunson has to do is to hope that Young continues to come back to earth. The numbers that he has put up this season are absolutely mind-blowing, and if he continues to score and assist at this rate while Oklahoma continues to keep on winning games, it’s hard to imagine that anyone — Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton included — would come close to being able to usurp him.

But there are signs that are pointing to Young slowing down as defenses begin to key entirely on him. Oklahoma has lost three of their last four games and four of their last seven — to be fair, each of those losses came on the road — while Young’s super-human levels of efficiency at his sky-high usage rate have started to look more in line with what we would expect to see. For example: His offensive rating, according to KenPom, is ten points lower in league play than it is over the entire season, and you don’t even need to see the advanced metrics to know that’s the case.

And Brunson?

What he’s doing on the offensive end, the efficiency that he is playing with, is similarly inhuman. It’s literally never been done before, not even close:

I think there may be a more important point to make here as well: Villanova is much better than Oklahoma.

I’d make the argument that Villanova is the best team in college basketball, and part of the reason for that is that Brunson makes full use of the weapons that are around him. Yes, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman and Phil Booth are better than Brady Manek, Christian James and Kristian Doolittle, but being on a team that is led by a point guard that is as good, as smart and as unselfish as Brunson has unquestionably made each of them better.

So let’s take a look into the future.

Young has 10 league games remaining, and five of them are on the road. KenPom currently has them projected to win seven of those ten games, but two of those wins are by one points: West Virginia at home and Baylor on the road. I would personally set the over/under for Oklahoma regular season wins at six, which would put them at 11-7 in the Big 12, which will likely put them in second or third place in the league and somewhere in the 15-20 range in the AP polls. Let’s say Young has as many Alabama games (17 points, eight assists, five turnovers, 6-for-17 shooting, vanishing act down the stretch) as he does TCU games (43 points, 11 boards, seven assists, dominant down the stretch) the rest of the way.

Would that be too much for Brunson to overcome if he keeps up with his production and Villanova wins the Big East outright? As it currently stands, Villanova has a one-game lead on Xavier and a two-game lead on everyone else in the league. Their four toughest games left on the schedule — at Providence, at Xavier, at Creighton, at Seton Hall — come in a five-game stretch over the course of 14 days. I think they’ll win at least two, and probably three, of those games.

And then there is this nugget: Brunson has played his best basketball this season against KenPom’s Tier A opponents, meaning games against top 50 competition, adjusted for home-or-away.

In theory, that would mean that Brunson will be better down the stretch than he has been to date.

So while I still think Young has a commanding lead, this race is far from over.

3. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
4. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona
5. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas
6. JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s
7. KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
8. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
9. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier
10. KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech

ALSO CONSIDERED: MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova; MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State; KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech; TRA HOLDER, Arizona State; CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State; CALEB MARTIN, Nevada; YANTE MATEN, Georgia; LUKE MAYE, North Carolina; SHAKE MILTON, SMU; ALLONZO TRIER, Arizona

Ex-Michigan State player Travis Walton denies allegations made in ESPN story

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
Former Michigan State player Travis Walton, a central figure in the controversy involving the men’s basketball program at the university, denied reports that he committed physical and sexual assault against different women in 2010, while a student assistant with the team.

His statement, which can be read below, refutes accounts that he punched a woman at a bar in the face twice, knocking her unconscious, and an allegation that he committed a sexual assault against another woman roughly two months later.

Walton had been a member of the Clippers’ G-League coaching staff before being placed on administrative leave following last week’s story.

Here is his statement in its entirety, which was given to Mike Sullivan, a radio host at 97.1 in Detroit:

“Over the last several days, allegations have been made about me during my tenure at Michigan State University. In this case, the facts are:

  • I was never hired or fired by Michigan State University. In January of 2010, I was enrolled at Michigan State University, taking the necessary classes to complete my degree. Upon graduation, I returned to Europe to continue my basketball career.
  • I never physically assaulted a woman at an East Lansing establishment, as alleged. While conversing with her, and without notice or provocation, she threw a drink at me, and I subsequently left the establishment. Two written statements from independent, objective witnesses were given to the City Attorney, and support my innocence. Ultimately, the determination to resolve the case was based on the merits of the investigation.
  • I have never been charged with sexual assault and, to my knowledge, the alleged sexual assault was never reported to Michigan State University or the police. My encounters with this woman were more than just a single occasion, and my actions with her were always consensual.

I stand by these facts, and will defend myself to the extent that the law allows.

I apologize for the negative attention this has brought my Spartan family, the Clippers organization, and my family and friends.”

According to Outside The Lines, which published the explosive story on Friday, Walton was charged over the assault that occurred in the bar, but he eventually plead out to a littering civil infraction.

Keith Appling also refuted claims made in that story regarding a well-publicized sexual assault allegation against him and Adreian Payne that occurred back in 2010. Payne, who was cut by the Orlando Magic’s G-League team, has yet to comment publicly.