More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Oklahoma and Kentucky survive, UNC falls

By Raphielle JohnsonJan 30, 2018, 11:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

BUBBLE BANTER: Georgia knocks off No. 23 Florida

1. TRAE YOUNG GOES OFF AS NO. 12 OKLAHOMA HOLDS OFF BAYLOR

The matchup between the Sooners and Bears in Norman produced one of the better individual duels of the season, with Baylor’s Manu Lecomte doing everything he could to lead his team to an upset. But the Sooners ultimately hung on, winning 98-96 behind a 44-point, nine-assist effort from Trae Young with 31 of those points coming in the second half. Young shot 11-for-20 from the field (6-for-11 3PT) and 16-for-19 from the foul line, with Rashard Odomes leading three other starters in double figures with 18 points.

As for Lecomte, he scored 29 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field and dished out five assists, with Nuni Omot adding 23 points off the bench. That wasn’t enough for Baylor to pull the upset however, as Oklahoma received both a standout effort from Young (his fourth game of 40 points or more this season) and solid contributions from the supporting cast. That’s the formula the Sooners will need to lean on as they look to not only factor into the Big 12 title race but also play deep into March.

2. NO. 20 CLEMSON ENDS 10-GAME LOSING STREAK TO NORTH CAROLINA

While the Tigers missed out on their chance to win in Chapel Hill for the first time ever earlier this month, Brad Brownell’s team took advantage of its opportunity for a big win Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson shot 15-for-30 from three and hung on to win 82-78, despite North Carolina getting 32 points from Cameron Johnson and 27 from Joel Berry II. Marcquise Reed led four Tigers in double figures with 20 points, and Clemson also outscored North Carolina 22-10 in second-chance points.

For North Carolina, Theo Pinson left the game early with a strained left shoulder and Luke Maye (four points, nine rebounds) had his worst game of the season to date. But the biggest concern is the perimeter defense, which has been an issue all season long for the Tar Heels.

3. QUADE GREEN LAYUP PUSHES NO. 21 KENTUCKY PAST VANDERBILT

After coming back to win at then-No. 7 West Virginia Saturday night, the young Wildcats once again had to rally from a double-digit second half deficit on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge and would finish the night with a career-high 30 points. Vanderbilt had it chances to close the game out in regulation but made just one of its final five free throws, with the game going to overtime after Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining.

In the extra session it would be another freshman guard who provided the heroics, with Green’s layup with 4.3 seconds remaining giving Kentucky the 83-81 victory. Jeff Roberson led the Commodores with 23 points, but Vanderbilt missed out on what would have been a huge victory thanks to some shoddy foul shooting down the stretch.

No. 21 Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 83-81 in overtime

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green’s layup with five seconds remaining gave No. 21 Kentucky an 83-81 overtime victory against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a 57-46 deficit with 9 ½ minutes left to tie it on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s two free throws with three seconds left. The freshman then opened OT with a jumper, PJ Washington made two free throws and Kevin Knox hit a 3-pointer for a 78-74 lead.

Vanderbilt (8-14, 2-7) rallied for a 79-78 edge before Knox finished a three-point play, and that was answered by Clevon Brown’s layup. After Green found open space for the winning layup, Peyton Willis fired a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and sparked a dog pile at midcourt for the Wildcats.

The win comes a day after Kentucky returned to the Top 25 following its win at then-No. 7 West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 30 points for Kentucky, while Knox had 18 and Green 12.

Jeff Roberson had 23 points for the Commodores, who looked to string together consecutive wins for the first time since late last month. Vanderbilt was coming off a win over TCU in the Challenge.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Once again, the Commodores positioned themselves to beat the Wildcats but couldn’t close the deal. Saben Lee’s foul that led to Knox’s three-point play was especially costly. It wasted a game in which they led by 14 and then again by 11 and seemed headed toward a season split.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got off the mat to gut out another win. They went cold for stretches, looked beaten at other times and were outrebounded 37-35. Yet they found the resolve just as they did in upsetting then-No. 15 West Virginia on Saturday.

Brown leads No. 11 Auburn over Mississippi 79-70

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn was struggling to put away a mediocre Mississippi team in the second half when Bryce Brown made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Tigers a little separation.

The smooth-shooting junior was just getting started.

Brown made several crucial shots down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 11 Auburn over Ole Miss 79-70 on Tuesday night.

“Bryce has got a different gear,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He’s got a confidence and a swagger. He’s fearless.”

Brown’s big game earned Auburn its first win over Ole Miss in Oxford in nearly 10 years. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and made three 3-pointers.

Auburn (20-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss for the second time this season. Mustapha Heron added 16 points for the Tigers. Jared Harper had 13 points and seven assists.

Brown made the difference during a crucial stretch of the second half when Auburn used a 13-2 run to turn a narrow lead into a 72-57 advantage. The 6-foot-3 guard shook off a slow start and some early foul trouble to pick apart the Ole Miss defense when it mattered most.

“That was the biggest difference in the second half — I was in attack mode,” Brown said.

Ole Miss (11-11, 4-5) lost for the first time at home during conference play. The Rebels were led by Deandre Burnett, who scored 16 points. Terence Davis, Markel Crawford and Devontae Shuler each added 11.

Auburn won despite shooting 39 percent from the field. One reason is the Tigers were able to extend several possessions thanks to 19 offensive rebounds.

“They killed us on the glass,” Crawford said. “Whenever a team comes in and gets 19 offensive rebounds — 12 in the second half — I don’t think you’ve got a good chance of winning against a good team like that.”

Auburn hit six 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 38-36 halftime lead. The Rebels managed to keep the game close despite rampant foul trouble — seven players had two fouls before the break.

Ole Miss trailed the entire second half. The Rebels were hurt by 17 turnovers.

“It comes down to decision making and playing through contact,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. “These games are hard to win, and you’ve got to play through some contact. They knocked us off our spot a little bit, and we didn’t handle the ball as well as we needed to.”

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers jumped eight spots in the most recent AP Top 25 poll and rewarded the voters’ confidence with a gritty road win. Auburn has another very winnable game this weekend when it hosts Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss: The Rebels still have a decent RPI considering their mediocre record, but they’re quickly running out of chances to make a late push into NCAA Tournament at-large consideration. Ole Miss faces a crucial road game this weekend against Tennessee.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Auburn’s stock continues to rise and with very good reason. The Tigers are at the top of the heap of the SEC and Florida’s loss to Georgia on Tuesday means Auburn now has a two-game lead on the rest of the pack.

Young’s 44 help No. 12 Oklahoma top Baylor 98-96

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Only one thing was going to slow Oklahoma point guard Trae Young’s offensive onslaught Tuesday night.

“He got subbed out,” Baylor coach Scott Drew quipped. “Put up the white flag, and they took him out for a second.”

Young scored 31 of his 44 points in the second half to help No. 12 Oklahoma hold off Baylor 98-96. The freshman, who leads the nation in scoring and assists, scored at least 40 points for the fourth time this season and the third time in the past six games.

Young, just 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is best known for making deep 3-pointers and highlight-reel passes. Against Baylor, he focused on attacking the basket and made 16 of 19 free throws.

“Trae Young is a special player,” Drew said. “His 3-point shot is obviously elite. What we tried to do was not get him on the free-throw line. As you can see, we weren’t effective there.”

Young made 11 of 20 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers, in one of his best shooting games of the season. He was criticized by some for his 48-point outburst against Oklahoma State because he took 39 shots and the Sooners lost. He learned his lesson and has been more selective with his shots since, though he wowed the crowd with several deep 3s against Baylor.

“I don’t think you can say I was inefficient tonight,” Young said. “I remember against Oklahoma State, I had a lot of points but wasn’t efficient. But I was glad that I was very efficient and my teammates did a great job of scoring as well.”

Rashard Odomes scored 18 points, Brady Manek had 16 and Khadeem Lattin added 15 for the Sooners (16-5, 6-3 Big 12).

“When they’re knocking down shots, it’s a lot easier for me to score, and they did a great job of that tonight,” Young said.

Young was more effective closer to the hoop than he had been in recent games. Against Oklahoma State, for example, he made just 6 of 19 shots inside the 3-point line.

“I’m just wanting to make the right play,” he said. “I saw some gaps early on in the game. Got the bigs involved off some pick-and-rolls and things like that. Just wanted to be aggressive and make the right play.”

Oklahoma played short-handed — guard Christian James was out with the flu, and forward Jamuni McNeace played limited minutes because of an ankle injury.

Manu Lecomte scored 29 points and Nuni Omot scored 23 for Baylor (12-10, 2-7), which lost its fourth straight.

Oklahoma led 97-96 when Baylor’s Jake Lindsey was fouled with 4.7 seconds remaining. Lindsey missed the free throw and Oklahoma rebounded. Odomes was fouled with 3.9 seconds to play. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but Baylor’s King McClure missed a wild shot at the buzzer.

“Jake is crying in the locker room thinking that he cost us the game,” Drew said. “He didn’t cost us the game. Everybody misses free throws. But he is a winner. He is going to take it hard, but that is what you expect from winners.”

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears missed a chance to revive a season that had been falling off the rails. They did a lot of things right but could not handle Young in the second half.

Oklahoma: The Sooners bounced back from a loss to Alabama on Saturday and remained within striking distance of Big 12 leader Kansas.

STAT LINES

Young’s season scoring average jumped from 29.6 to 30.3. He joined Wayman Tisdale and Jeff Webster as the only freshmen in school history with at least 600 points.

QUOTABLE

Drew, on what worked for Young: “The free-throw line worked for him. He got to the line more than our whole team. There was no defense there. He did a great job getting fouled. That was the best thing he did.”

No. 6 Xavier beats St. John’s; Red Storm 0-11 Big East

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 11:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — When it was over, Xavier coach Chris Mack breathed a sigh of relief.

He and his staff got the tough, grinding game they expected, and now the sixth-ranked Musketeers don’t have to face Big East rival St. John’s again this regular season.

“We’re fortunate to come away with a win,” Mack said after Xavier’s 73-68 victory over St. John’s on Tuesday night in New York. “That might be the best 0-11 team I’ve ever seen anywhere in a conference. Period.”

Trevon Bluiett was one of four players in double-figure scoring for the Musketeers (20-3, 8-2 Big East). Bluiett led Xavier with 14 points. Kerem Kanter and Quentin Goodin each had 13 points, and J.P. Macura added 11.

“We didn’t play particularly well,” Mack said. “We didn’t play very well on offense.”

Despite a 31-point performance from Shamorie Ponds, the Red Storm (10-13, 0-11) dropped their 11th straight. Marvin Clark II added 19 points, and Bashir Ahmed had 12.

“We had three guys going,” said coach Chris Mullin, who added “our margin of error is pretty low. (We’ve) had a hard time having four or five guys click on the same night. ”

In the final 2:29, Bluiett made four free throws, and Kanter and Kasier Gates each converted layups. Kanter was aided by a defensive goaltending call on Tariq Owens, which led Mullin to complain to senior associate commissioner Stu Jackson after the game.

Mullin said he did not get an explanation from Jackson.

St. John’s committed other errors which aided Xavier’s cause, such as Ahmed taking a shot clock violation and shoving Bluiett on the ensuing possession. Bluiett made both free throws.

A few minutes earlier, Amar Alibegovic fouled out attempting to grab an offensive rebound of Clark’s missed 3.

“It’s exactly what we’re dealing with,” Mullin said. “That’s where we are.”

The Musketeers went into halftime leading 37-32. After falling behind 14-8 at the first media timeout, Xavier outscored St. John’s 29-18 for the remainder of the half.

St. John’s opened the second half with a 13-6 run spanning the first 4:25 to take 45-43 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Xavier has 20 wins with seven games remaining in conference play. Xavier has won at least 20 games in five straight seasons. Dating to 1992-93, Xavier has won 20 or more games 23 times.

St. John’s: Mullin’s team hoped to return to national prominence this year, but after winning 10 of 12 to open the season, the Red Storm have collapsed in Big East play. St. John’s has eight games left this season, seven in conference and a national televised game Saturday against No. 4 Duke.

1,000 FAST

Ponds scored his 1,000th career point on a driving layup midway through the second half. Ponds is the 10th player in program history to score 1,000 points in his freshman and sophomore years.

NOTABLE

Xavier: The No. 6 Musketeers are the highest ranked team to play the Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena since Feb. 16, 1980, against then No. 2 Syracuse. Louis Orr had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Orange in their 72-71 win.

St. John’s: Along with having lost 11 straight games, St. John’s has dropped five in a row, seven of nine since 2013-14, and seven of 10 overall to Xavier.

No. 19 North Carolina’s defensive struggles continue in loss to No. 20 Clemson

Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 30, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
1 Comment

For the first time since January of 2014, North Carolina is on a three-game losing streak.

No. 19 North Carolina has not won since January 20th, a win that capped a four-game win streak in the aftermath of its 61-49 loss to Virginia on January 6. Tuesday night it was No. 20 Clemson that did the job, holding off a second-half Tar Heel rally to win 82-78 and end a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Brad Brownell’s team picked up its biggest win since senior forward Donte Grantham went down with a torn ACL in a loss to NC State on January 11, and the Tigers did it thanks in large part to their three-point shooting. Clemson, which did not make a two-point field goal until 7:50 remaining in the first half, shot 15-for-30 from beyond the arc on the night.

Gabe DeVoe made five, with Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell making three apiece, and the struggles defending the three has been a theme for North Carolina throughout the season.

Roy Williams’ team entered the game ranked 309th in three-point percentage defense, with opponents shooting 37.9 percent from three. During the current losing streak, the Tar Heels have allowed each of their three opponents to shoot better than that percentage. Virginia Tech shooting 40 percent (12-for-30) wasn’t significantly better than the percentage that the Heels are allowing on the season, but both NC State and Clemson shot 15-for-30 from deep.

Obviously, that can’t happen if a team is to be successful. But why is it happening? Far too often Tuesday night, North Carolina’s perimeter defenders were caught over-helping on dribble drives. Not having their best perimeter defender in Theo Pinson, who left the game with a strained left shoulder after taking a hard fall early in the first half, certainly didn’t help matters. But this was more about the players who were on the court than who wasn’t.

If anything, North Carolina’s struggles in defending the three are a combination of things as opposed to just one issue. There’s the struggle to defend on the ball, as Clemson’s guards were able to break down their defenders off the dribble. And whether it’s to compensate for the on-ball defender getting beat, or not fully trusting that man to handle his assignment, others get caught too far away from their matchups on the perimeter. As a result opponents have managed to find good looks, and at that level more often than not teams are going to take advantage.

Here’s something else to ponder when it comes to North Carolina’s defense. Could the questions surrounding the front court have something to do with the perimeter defending? As in, is the apparent need to cover up for their inexperienced bigs resulting in North Carolina’s perimeter defenders overcompensating in an attempt to cut off dribble penetration?

While Sterling Manley gave North Carolina some solid minutes off the bench, finishing with six points, six rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes, Garrison Brooks accounted for just two points and four rebounds. Luke Maye has been outstanding throughout the season — Tuesday’s four-point, nine-rebound, three-block effort notwithstanding — Manley and Brooks have out of necessity been thrown into the deep end of the pool so to speak.

Both freshmen have a ways to go from a development standpoint. But to put North Carolina’s perimeter defending woes on the need to cover for the front court may be unfair. At a certain point the guards and wings have to be better, and be more committed, when it comes to not only defending on the ball but remaining focused off of it.

Yet even with those defensive struggles North Carolina had an opportunity to essentially steal a win, thanks to Joel Berry II and Cameron Johnson. Berry tallied 27 points and Johnson 32, the most he’s scored in a North Carolina uniform. Pinson’s playmaking ability would have helped, especially with Seventh Woods injured and Jalek Felton suspended, but once again not having the senior wing on the court was not why North Carolina lost.

Clemson deserves credit for what it was able to do offensively, thanks in large part to a perimeter that has become a source of strength after being a bit suspect last season. And with Wake Forest and Pittsburgh next on the schedule, the Tigers have the opportunity to build on this momentum ahead of a stretch run that includes games against Florida State (twice) and Duke.

But this result says even more about North Carolina and its continued struggles defending on the perimeter. If they don’t get this addressed, and soon, this group won’t be around long come NCAA tournament time.

The good news for North Carolina in the meantime: next up on the schedule is Pitt.