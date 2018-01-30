More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Miami’s Bruce Brown to undergo surgery, out for six weeks

By Rob DausterJan 30, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Bruce Brown will undergo surgery on Thursday after injuring his left foot in practice on Monday.

Brown was a potential lottery pick heading into the season, but he has not had as good of a year as many expected out of him. A 6-foot-3 athletic specimen, Brown has struggled to find consistency with his jumper and his playmaking.

He is expected to miss six weeks. The first round of the NCAA tournament begins precisely six weeks from the day that Brown has surgery, meaning that this is likely going to act as a season-ending injury.

Without Brown in the fold, expect Lonnie Walker and Chris Lykes to play a much bigger role. Both players have been terrific of late, with Walker finally looking like a five-star recruit and a potential NBA player.

Monday’s Three Things To Know: Kansas wins at Kansas State, snoozefests abound

By Rob DausterJan 30, 2018, 12:12 AM EST
1. NO. 7 KANSAS WENT INTO KANSAS STATE AND SMACKED THE WILDCATS AROUND

This was the big news of the night. A Kansas State team that has their sights set on getting to the NCAA tournament and a chance to land a massive, massive win at home over the best team in the league.

And … well, it sure didn’t go as planned.

The Wildcats were down double-digits within the first five minutes of the game, they trailed by 16 points in the first half and they eventually lost, 70-56, on their home floor despite the fact that Kansas missed their first ten shots of the second half.

Kansas remains one game ahead of the field in the Big 12 race. Kansas State, who is very much in the bubble picture, missed out on a chance to help themselves. A poor non-conference schedule has them needing to make up some ground.

2. DUKE GOT BACK TO THEIR WINNING WAYS

The Blue Devils used an 18-0 run midway through the second half to turn a game that was closer than expected into an absolute blowout.

Duke was coming off of a loss at home against Virginia that essentially clinched the Cavaliers’ third ACC regular season title in the last five years. The loss against Virginia probably said more about Virginia than it did Duke, however, as the Blue Devils still look like a team that can win a national title.

3. SNOOZERS ABOUND

Michigan and Northwestern played a 59 possession game that barely cracked 100 points. Saint Peter’s lost in triple-overtime at Siena, 59-57. (Seriously.) Hell, in an upset, the most entertaining game of the night was Nebraska’s win at Wisconsin, which is not something I thought I’d ever say. The Huskers – who could finish 14-4 in the Big Ten and not have a résumé that can get them into the NCAA tournament.

They did, however, erased an 11-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to beat Wisconsin. So there’s that.

Mediocrity does not prevail in the Big 12 as Kansas downs Kansas State

By Travis HinesJan 30, 2018, 12:08 AM EST
It’s basically accepted fact that the Big 12 is the best conference in the country this season. Four of the league’s 10 teams are ranked in the top 15 in The Associated Press poll this week and five are ranked in the top-25 at KenPom. The conference’s round-robin schedule is an absolute grinder.

But after the league’s lackluster performance over the weekend against the SEC and Kansas’ 70-56 manhandling of Kansas State in Manhattan on Monday, is it fair to wonder if the conference, while maybe the country’s best, may not be exactly the juggernaut it’s been thought to be?

The Big 12 has plenty of very good teams. The top of the league looks competitive and the middle is strong.

There are emerging signs, though, of the conference’s weaknesses.

Start with the game in Manhattan on Monday. A team like Kansas State being good – like top-25, fringe conference title contender good – is the crux on what the Big 12’s stated strength is built on. The Wildcats entered the night 5-3 in the conference, a game behind the Jayhawks in a four-way tie for second. If the Big 12 is an unmanageable buzzsaw, causing chaos with its high-level parity, Kansas State should be able to go toe-to-toe with Kansas, especially on its home floor.

Instead, Kansas had little issue in a 14-point win. The Wildcats shot 32.3 percent from the field on their homecourt, and made just 22.2 percent of their 3s. Kansas didn’t shoot the lights out,  connecting at 45.7 percent overall, but did hit nine 3s. The Jayhawks even turned the ball over 16 times, and that wasn’t enough to propel K-State to threaten Kansas in front of a raucous crowd at the Octagon of Doom.

Kansas State was just leagues behind their in-state rivals. Which does not bode well for the strength of the Big 12. Conferences are often judged by their top and their bottom, the best and worst they have to offer, but often the true tale is told in the middle. When a conference’s average team is above-average, that’s when a conference really has something.

Kansas State is a pretty good stand-in for that average team. If the Wildcats can get got on their home court by 14 by the league’s best, that’s not a great sign. And are they really all that different than the likes of Texas or TCU?

So the middle of the league doesn’t look as daunting as once thought, and suddenly the floor of the conference looks to be lowering as well. Iowa State entered conference play looking like an NCAA tournament hopeful with nine-straight wins, but the Cyclones are now 2-6 in the conference and got blown out at home by Tennessee over the weekend. Baylor was thought to be a dark horse Big 12 contender, but the Bears are tied for last with Iowa State and have lost five of their last six. Oklahoma State has been scrappier than expected, but will enter February without a road win.

Part of the argument for the Big 12’s supremacy has been that there are No Nights Off. That thought is looking less airtight at the moment.

As for the top of the conference, the SEC Challenge did no favors for the Big 12. West Virginia lost at home to Kentucky and Oklahoma lost at Alabama. Texas Tech picked up a nice win at South Carolina, but the Red Raiders still look a little wobbly after losing three of four and needing to escape with a win at home against the Cowboys in recent weeks.

Kansas is clearly the toast of the league – surprise, surprise – but the Jayhawks aren’t typically discussed as legit national championship contenders due to a roster that appears to have just too many vulnerabilities.

The Big 12 is still probably the best conference in the country, but it’s probably a little overrated, too. Those two things aren’t mutually exclusive.

CBT Podcast: Gary Parrish on Michigan State, Virginia and Kentucky

By Rob DausterJan 29, 2018, 11:23 PM EST
The Monday Overreactions podcast is a little bit late this week, but Rob Dauster was eventually joined by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports to talk through everything going on with Michigan State and Tom Izzo this week as well as Kentucky’s return to glory and whether or not Virginia is the best program in the ACC. There was more to get to, but the Michigan State discussion ran long, and the two struggled to stay on topic. It’s a fun listen.

OPEN: We get way off track.

9:57: Michigan State, Tom Izzo and what’s happening on campuses today.

33:45: Kentucky will make the Final Four! Maybe?

37:40: We get way off track, again, and we both make an embarrassing admission.

42:20: Is Virginia the best program in the ACC?

52:40: And we’re off track again.

No. 24 Michigan outlasts Northwestern 58-47

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 10:18 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charles Matthews scored 14 points, and No. 24 Michigan outlasted Northwestern 58-47 on Monday night.

The Wolverines (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten) labored through an ugly first half but still led 21-19 after 20 minutes. They ended up shooting just 42 percent from the field and 7 of 25 from 3-point range, but Northwestern (13-10, 4-6) couldn’t take advantage.

Scottie Lindsey scored 15 points for the Wildcats, but no other Northwestern player had more than nine.

Michigan was coming off an exciting 92-88 loss at Purdue on Thursday night, but this game wasn’t at all similar to that one. The Wolverines trailed 14-5 at the midpoint of the first half, and the Wildcats led 19-11 after a dunk by Lindsey with 7:06 remaining.

Then it was Northwestern that couldn’t score. The Wildcats were shut out for the rest of the half as Michigan chipped away.

Moe Wagner scored five points during a 7-0 run in the second half that put Michigan up 48-38.

Wagner, Jordan Poole and Duncan Robinson finished with eight points each. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 11 points for the Wolverines.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats shut down Michigan early, but Northwestern couldn’t afford to lose the turnover battle this badly. The Wildcats committed 16 to Michigan’s five. Northwestern also shot just 38 percent from the field.

Michigan: It was a defensive struggle for most of the night, but the Wolverines have looked comfortable in games like that this season. Michigan is 12-1 at home, with the only loss coming in the final seconds to Purdue.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats play at Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines have their longest break in the schedule since late December. They don’t play again until Saturday, at home against Minnesota.

Trent, No. 4 Duke bounce back by routing Irish 88-66

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — After its lowest-scoring game of the season, No. 4 Duke had no trouble putting up points on Notre Dame.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and tied a season high with 10 rebounds, and the Blue Devils routed the Fighting Irish 88-66 on Monday night.

Grayson Allen scored 18 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot nearly 55 percent after halftime and finished with 12 3-pointers.

They overcame a rare off night — by his high standards, anyway — from star freshman Marvin Bagley III, and bounced back from a two-point loss to No. 2 Virginia from what coach Mike Krzyzewski called “self-inflicted stuff.” Duke has yet to lose consecutive games this season.

“I’m not saying Virginia wasn’t worthy of winning, but we had a great shot at winning that game,” Krzyzewski said. “And you worry about a hangover where you’re still thinking about that. And that’s what we’ve tried to address for the last couple of days, and I thought our team did that.”

T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points and John Mooney added 14 with a career-high four 3-pointers for the injury-riddled Fighting Irish (13-9, 3-6), who have lost six straight.

Trent hit two of his six 3s and Carter scored eight points during a 28-4 run midway through the second half that broke the game open and put Duke up by 30.

“That offensive run they had in the second half, it kind of broke our back,” Irish coach Mike Brey said.

Bagley, the ACC’s leading scorer at 22 points per game, finished with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting. It was his lowest-scoring game since No. 5 Michigan State held him to four points in the third game of his career.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are trying to ride out the wave of injuries that has derailed their promising season, with ACC preseason player of the year Bonzie Colson and guards Matt Farrell and D.J. Harvey all sidelined. They were competitive for about 30 minutes before coming away with their longest losing streak since the 2008-09 team dropped seven in a row.

“We’re trying to figure this thing out,” Brey said. “Maybe we’ll have a few bodies back for N.C. State. … We could use a couple more bodies back. Now you’ve got the back nine of the league.”

Duke: The Blue Devils got back to their high-scoring ways two nights after a 65-63 loss to the Cavaliers that set a season low for scoring by 15 points. All five starters reached double figures for a team that slipped to No. 2 nationally with 90.3 points per game, a fraction of a point behind 12th-ranked Oklahoma.

STAR WATCH

Bagley went 21 minutes between field goals. He made his first shot 20 seconds in, but didn’t even attempt one in the final 13 minutes of the first half before throwing down an alley-oop from Duval 90 seconds into the second half.

“I thought he played well,” Krzyzewski said. “He didn’t play great. We’re all accustomed to great.”

BENCH POINTS

Krzyzewski was criticized for his refusal to use his bench in the Virginia loss — the reserves combined to play six minutes in that one, and Duke used no subs in the second half. Little-used Jack White came in midway through the first half Monday and immediately made things happen.

The sophomore from Australia threw down an authoritative putback dunk off Allen’s missed 3-pointer, then grabbed a tough rebound that directly led to one of Trent’s 3s. Later, his tough rebound set up another 3 from Trent — and earned him a midcourt backslap from Coach K — and a 3-pointer of his own put Duke up by 20 for the first time, prompting the Cameron Crazies to chant his name.

STAT LINE

Trent hit six 3s for the fourth time, and all of them have come against ACC opponents.

HE SAID IT

“There’s nothing like it” — White, on hearing the students chant his name.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Returns to the North Carolina Triangle on Saturday to face N.C. State.

Duke: Steps out of ACC play to take on St. John’s on Saturday in Madison Square Garden.