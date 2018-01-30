Ex-Michigan State player Travis Walton denies allegations made in ESPN story

Former Michigan State player Travis Walton, a central figure in the controversy involving the men’s basketball program at the university, denied reports that he committed physical and sexual assault against different women in 2010, while a student assistant with the team.
His statement, which can be read below, refutes accounts that he punched a woman at a bar in the face twice, knocking her unconscious, and an allegation that he committed a sexual assault against another woman roughly two months later.
Walton had been a member of the Clippers’ G-League coaching staff before being placed on administrative leave following last week’s story.
Here is his statement in its entirety, which was given to Mike Sullivan, a radio host at 97.1 in Detroit:
“Over the last several days, allegations have been made about me during my tenure at Michigan State University. In this case, the facts are:
- I was never hired or fired by Michigan State University. In January of 2010, I was enrolled at Michigan State University, taking the necessary classes to complete my degree. Upon graduation, I returned to Europe to continue my basketball career.
- I never physically assaulted a woman at an East Lansing establishment, as alleged. While conversing with her, and without notice or provocation, she threw a drink at me, and I subsequently left the establishment. Two written statements from independent, objective witnesses were given to the City Attorney, and support my innocence. Ultimately, the determination to resolve the case was based on the merits of the investigation.
- I have never been charged with sexual assault and, to my knowledge, the alleged sexual assault was never reported to Michigan State University or the police. My encounters with this woman were more than just a single occasion, and my actions with her were always consensual.
I stand by these facts, and will defend myself to the extent that the law allows.
I apologize for the negative attention this has brought my Spartan family, the Clippers organization, and my family and friends.”
According to Outside The Lines, which published the explosive story on Friday, Walton was charged over the assault that occurred in the bar, but he eventually plead out to a littering civil infraction.
Keith Appling also refuted claims made in that story regarding a well-publicized sexual assault allegation against him and Adreian Payne that occurred back in 2010. Payne, who was cut by the Orlando Magic’s G-League team, has yet to comment publicly.