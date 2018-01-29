Team Of The Week: Virginia Tech Hokies

No one helped their NCAA tournament chances more this week than Virginia Tech did.
Not only did the Hokies land a win over North Carolina on their home floor, but they then went into South Bend and picked off Notre Dame. That win may not age that well, but it is still a Quadrant 1 win as of today.
Which means that the Hokies went from being a team that was well off of the bubble to someone that could very well end up being in the NCAA tournament they can do the things they are supposed to do down the stretch of the season.
Because the truth is that Virginia Tech is a team that should be better than what they have been to date. They have the talent and offensive firepower on their roster to be able to win a game or two in March if they an get there.
And this past week took them that much closer to realizing that goal.
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
- N.C. STATE: The week did not start off all that great for the Wolfpack, as they very nearly lost to Pitt at home on Wednesday night. But things got significantly better before the week was out, as N.C. State went into the Dean Dome and knocked off No. 10 North Carolina in overtime. They now own wins over Duke and Clemson at home, Arizona on a neutral and North Carolina on the road. Kevin Keatts is going to take this team to the NCAA tournament.
- VIRGINIA: The Cavaliers look like they are going to win another outright ACC regular season title after winning at Duke on Saturday. They currently hold a two-game lead on everyone in the league not named Louisville.
- KENTUCKY: Kentucky looked like Kentucky for the first time this season, as they came back from 17 points down in the final 17 minutes to beat No. 7 West Virginia in Morgantown. The Wildcats still have a ceiling that is very, very high.
- WYOMING: Wyoming won a pair of league games in overtime this week, including a double-OT victory over Nevada, the conference leader.