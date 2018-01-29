More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Lauren Rakes/Getty Images

Team Of The Week: Virginia Tech Hokies

By Rob DausterJan 29, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Bracketology: Virginia pushing for No. 1 overall seed Player Of The Week: Kevin Knox, Kentucky College Basketball Power Rankings: The top three remain the same, but in a new order

No one helped their NCAA tournament chances more this week than Virginia Tech did.

Not only did the Hokies land a win over North Carolina on their home floor, but they then went into South Bend and picked off Notre Dame. That win may not age that well, but it is still a Quadrant 1 win as of today.

Which means that the Hokies went from being a team that was well off of the bubble to someone that could very well end up being in the NCAA tournament they can do the things they are supposed to do down the stretch of the season.

Because the truth is that Virginia Tech is a team that should be better than what they have been to date. They have the talent and offensive firepower on their roster to be able to win a game or two in March if they an get there.

And this past week took them that much closer to realizing that goal.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • N.C. STATE: The week did not start off all that great for the Wolfpack, as they very nearly lost to Pitt at home on Wednesday night. But things got significantly better before the week was out, as N.C. State went into the Dean Dome and knocked off No. 10 North Carolina in overtime. They now own wins over Duke and Clemson at home, Arizona on a neutral and North Carolina on the road. Kevin Keatts is going to take this team to the NCAA tournament.
  • VIRGINIA: The Cavaliers look like they are going to win another outright ACC regular season title after winning at Duke on Saturday. They currently hold a two-game lead on everyone in the league not named Louisville.
  • KENTUCKY: Kentucky looked like Kentucky for the first time this season, as they came back from 17 points down in the final 17 minutes to beat No. 7 West Virginia in Morgantown. The Wildcats still have a ceiling that is very, very high.
  • WYOMING: Wyoming won a pair of league games in overtime this week, including a double-OT victory over Nevada, the conference leader.

Bracketology: Virginia pushing for No. 1 overall seed

Lance King/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 29, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

Virginia exorcised a road demon Saturday, winning a rare game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils.  In the process, the Cavaliers inched past Purdue for No. 2 on the overall seed list (Purdue is now No. 3), and they could end up passing Villanova for the No. 1 overall seed with a strong February.  The Duke loss, as close as it was, also allows Kansas to narrowly inch past the Blue Devils and claim the final No. 1 seed in today’s bracket update.  Basketball minds can agree to disagree on the oh-so-close resumes of the Jayhawks and Blue Devils, but if today were Selection Sunday (as it were), KU would likely get the nod as Big 12 champion.  The good news for Duke fans is this: it would allow Duke to be moved back into the East Region rather than be placed out West.

Here’s today’s update …

UPDATED: January 29, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • South Carolina vs. Marquette | South Region
  • SMU vs. Boise State Midwest Region
  • HARVARD vs. NC A&T | East Region
  • LONG BEACH ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | Midwest Region

BRACKET PROJECTION 

EAST Boston                        SOUTH – Atlanta      
Pittsburgh Charlotte
1) VILLANOVA 1) VIRGINIA
16) HARVARD / NC A&T 16) WAGNER
8) Miami-FL 8) Michigan
9) Alabama 9) TCU
Boise Dallas
5) RHODE ISLAND 5) Tennessee
12) LOYOLA-CHI 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
4) Ohio State 4) West Virginia
13) BELMONT 13) E. TENNESSEE ST
Dallas Nashville
6) Seton Hall 6) Wichita State
11) Houston 11) South Carolina / Marquette
3) Texas Tech 3) Michigan State
14) VERMONT 14) WRIGHT STATE
Charlotte Detroit
7) Arizona State 7) Louisville
10) Butler 10) Kansas State
2) Duke 2) Xavier
15) NORTHEASTERN 15) RIDER
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Detroit
1) KANSAS 1) PURDUE
16) FL GULF COAST 16) LONG BEACH ST / ARK-PB
8) NEVADA 8) Texas
9) Arkansas 9) Providence
Boise San Diego
5) Kentucky 5) Florida
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) BUFFALO
4) North Carolina 4) Clemson
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) LOUISIANA
Pittsburgh Wichita
6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Gonzaga
11) Washington 11) SMU / Boise State
3) CINCINNATI 3) Oklahoma
14) MONTANA 14) S.F. AUSTIN
San Diego Nashville
7) Creighton 7) Florida State
10) NC State 10) USC
2) ARIZONA 2) AUBURN
15) UNC-ASHEVILLE 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Virginia, Purdue, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Kansas State, NC State, Washington, Houston

Last Four IN (at large): SMU, Marquette, Boise State, South Carolina

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Texas AM, Virginia Tech, UCLA

Next four teams OUT (at large): Missouri, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Miami-FL, NC State

SEC (7): AUBURN, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Providence, Butler, Marquette

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Kansas State

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

American (4): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston, SMU

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA, Boise State

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), Long Beach State (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Northeastern (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Player Of The Week: Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 29, 2018, 8:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Bracketology: Virginia pushing for No. 1 overall seed College Basketball Power Rankings: The top three remain the same, but in a new order Kentucky’s come-from-behind win at No. 7 West Virginia a turning point in their season?

The big question for Kentucky this entire season has been whether or not this team has a star.

Part of what has made John Calipari’s so good despite having to rely so heavily on freshmen is that he almost always has one freshman that he can rely on to be better than everyone else. Whether it is John Wall or Jamal Murray, Karl Towns or Anthony Davis, he’s always had a rock that he knew he would be able to build around; a foundation, if you will.

He hasn’t had that this year. Not until this week, at least, when Kevin Knox, the guy on this roster with the highest-upside, decided to finally look like a player that deserved consideration as a top ten pick. Knox had 19 points in a win over Mississippi State during the week before going absolutely bonkers at No. 7 West Virginia. He had 34 points, making five thees and shooting 11-for-17 from the floor as he sparked a comeback from 17 points down in the second half.

It was Kentucky’s first great win of the season.

The question now becomes whether or not it was the turning point.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: Coming off of back-to-back losses, No. 14 Texas Tech needed a good week. And they got it, sweeping Oklahoma State and South Carolina (on the road) thanks to Evans returning to form. He averaged 29.5 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 56 percent from the floor and 7-for-10 from three.
  • MO BAMBA, Texas: The offensive side of things is starting to come around for the player that may be the best defensive prospect we’ve seen come through the college ranks. In two wins this week, Bamba averaged 24.5 points, 13.5 boards and 3.5 blocks, setting a career-high for points twice.
  • JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming: The Pokes landed two huge wins this week, including knocking off No. 23 Nevada at home in double-overtime. James had 33 points in both games, averaging 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists on the week.
  • JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State: After putting 21 points, 11 boards and six blocks on Illinois, Jackson followed that up with 12 points, eight boards and four blocks in a come-from-behind win at Maryland.
  • TONY CARR, Penn State: Carr averaged 22 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists in two wins this week, including a 28-point outburst and this game-winner at No. 13 Ohio State:

VIDEO: Tom Izzo grilled at press conference after Maryland win

By Rob DausterJan 29, 2018, 12:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Following Michigan State’s close win at Maryland on Sunday, head basketball coach Tom Izzo was grilled by reporters about the university’s scandal involving sexual assault and student-athletes. Here is what he said.

College Basketball Power Rankings: The top three remain the same, but in a new order

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 29, 2018, 12:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Bracketology: Virginia pushing for No. 1 overall seed Player Of The Week: Kevin Knox, Kentucky Kentucky’s come-from-behind win at No. 7 West Virginia a turning point in their season?

For my money, Villanova is still the best team in the country.

But it’s getting harder and harder to ignore the fact that Virginia is right there with them.

Last week, I wrote a long feature on Purdue and their new star Carsen Edwards, how he has gone about replacing Caleb Swanigan as the best player on that roster. When I wrote that, I was all-in on Purdue being the second-best team in the country.

Then Virginia went out and beat Duke at Duke and … well … what else is there to say?

Virginia has one loss on the season, which came at West Virginia. Purdue lost to Western Kentucky. Virginia has won on the road against the No. 6 team in the country. Purdue’s best win is at Michigan.

Those three teams aren’t sexy.

But you don’t have to be flashy to win at this level.

Here is the rest of the top 25.

1. Villanova, 20-1 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Virginia, 20-1 (3)
3. Purdue, 21-2 (2)
4. Kansas, 17-4 (4)
5. Michigan State, 20-3 (5)
6. Duke, 18-3 (6)
7. Arizona, 18-4 (8)
8. Xavier, 19-3 (9)
9. Auburn, 19-2 (15)
10. Cincinnati, 19-2 (13)
11. West Virginia, 16-5 (7)
12. Texas Tech, 17-4 (12)
13. Tennessee, 15-5 (16)
14. Oklahoma, 15-5 (10)
15. Wichita State, 17-4 (17)
16. Saint Mary’s, 21-2 (19)
17. Gonzaga, 19-4 (20)
18. Ohio State, 18-5 (14)
19. Clemson, 17-4 (18)
20. Rhode Island, 17-3 (23)
21. Nevada, 18-4 (21)
22. Kentucky, 16-5 (NR)
23. Florida State, 16-5 (NR)
24. Florida, 15-6 (22)
25. Creighton, 17-5 (NR)

DROPPED OUT: No. 24 Arizona State, No. 25 TCU

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Florida State, No. 25 Creighton

Emmert defends NCAA effort to address campus sexual assaults

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
1 Comment

A day after a report suggested the NCAA could have years ago looked into problems at Michigan State, President Mark Emmert said Saturday that sexual assault allegations against Spartans athletes in 2010 were “widely reported” and already being investigated by law enforcement and the school.

Emmert made the comments in an email to the NCAA Board of Governors and other university presidents. Spokeswoman Stacey Osburn provided Emmert’s email to The Associated Press. It was in response to a request for comment about a report by The Athletic that cited a letter sent to NCAA leadership by the National Coalition Against Violent Athletes.

The coalition letter, dated Nov. 17, 2010, and also provided to the AP, detailed what the group described as a “growing epidemic” of sexual assaults by male athletes against women, and used “recent reports” of sexual violence involving two Michigan State basketball players as an example. The letter also referenced an “earlier report of similar violence” involving Michigan State basketball players and “37 reports of sexual assault by MSU athletes” that had been reported in the previous two years.

Michigan State’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations has come under increasing scrutiny since former university sports doctor Larry Nassar was charged with assaulting scores of girls and young women for years . Nassar, who has been sentenced to decades in prison, also worked for USA Gymnastics, where some of the top gymnasts in the sport have accused him of molesting them.

Both school President Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis stepped down in the past week and Michigan State is facing investigations from the state attorney general as well as the NCAA. An ESPN report on Friday about the handling of sexual assault allegations against athletes put football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo under scrutiny as well.

Emmert noted he met with the coalition’s Katherine Redmond and legal expert Wendy Murphy in November 2010. A letter sent by Emmert, dated Dec. 6 and addressed to Redmond and Parker, was also provided to AP. It detailed programs the NCAA was helping to implement on campuses to address sexual violence and student behavior, though it made no specific reference to Michigan State.

As for his role, Emmert told the NCAA board in his email: “The MSU cases were widely reported in the press and already being investigated by law enforcement and university officials. Kathy did not imply that these were unreported cases or that she was acting as a whistleblower to report unknown information to the letter’s recipients.”

Redmond said Saturday she never intended to act as a whistleblower, and she recalled the cases and numbers cited in the letter by the NCAVA were compiled from researching media reports.

Emmert made a point in his email that Redmond’s letter made no mention of Nassar.

“As I often have said, even one act of sexual violence is too many. Yet, it is extremely important to know that in no way was I ever notified of Larry Nassar’s abhorrent acts,” Emmert wrote. “I only learned of his crimes when they were reported by the media in August 2016.”

Redmond said the Nassar case is uncommon, but the goal of NCAVA is to encourage deeper NCAA involvement in a more common problem.

“With regard to athlete violence on a college campus, we see it constantly,” Redmond said.

Emmert’s email to the board laid out numerous steps the NCAA has taken to address sexual violence in recent years, including the 2014 publication of the Handbook on Addressing Sexual Assault and Interpersonal Violence.

“Our work to prevent sexual assault on campuses has much further to go,” Emmert wrote to the board. “There can be no room for this scourge anywhere in higher education. The assertion that I and the NCAA are not reporting crimes, however, is blatantly false. We cannot let stories of this kind deter us from our important work.”

Follow Ralph D. Russo on Twitter @ralphDrussoAP