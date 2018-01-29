Player Of The Week: Kevin Knox, Kentucky

The big question for Kentucky this entire season has been whether or not this team has a star.
Part of what has made John Calipari’s so good despite having to rely so heavily on freshmen is that he almost always has one freshman that he can rely on to be better than everyone else. Whether it is John Wall or Jamal Murray, Karl Towns or Anthony Davis, he’s always had a rock that he knew he would be able to build around; a foundation, if you will.
He hasn’t had that this year. Not until this week, at least, when Kevin Knox, the guy on this roster with the highest-upside, decided to finally look like a player that deserved consideration as a top ten pick. Knox had 19 points in a win over Mississippi State during the week before going absolutely bonkers at No. 7 West Virginia. He had 34 points, making five thees and shooting 11-for-17 from the floor as he sparked a comeback from 17 points down in the second half.
It was Kentucky’s first great win of the season.
The question now becomes whether or not it was the turning point.
THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM
- KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: Coming off of back-to-back losses, No. 14 Texas Tech needed a good week. And they got it, sweeping Oklahoma State and South Carolina (on the road) thanks to Evans returning to form. He averaged 29.5 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 56 percent from the floor and 7-for-10 from three.
- MO BAMBA, Texas: The offensive side of things is starting to come around for the player that may be the best defensive prospect we’ve seen come through the college ranks. In two wins this week, Bamba averaged 24.5 points, 13.5 boards and 3.5 blocks, setting a career-high for points twice.
- JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming: The Pokes landed two huge wins this week, including knocking off No. 23 Nevada at home in double-overtime. James had 33 points in both games, averaging 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists on the week.
- JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State: After putting 21 points, 11 boards and six blocks on Illinois, Jackson followed that up with 12 points, eight boards and four blocks in a come-from-behind win at Maryland.
- TONY CARR, Penn State: Carr averaged 22 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists in two wins this week, including a 28-point outburst and this game-winner at No. 13 Ohio State: