No. 24 Michigan outlasts Northwestern 58-47

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 10:18 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charles Matthews scored 14 points, and No. 24 Michigan outlasted Northwestern 58-47 on Monday night.

The Wolverines (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten) labored through an ugly first half but still led 21-19 after 20 minutes. They ended up shooting just 42 percent from the field and 7 of 25 from 3-point range, but Northwestern (13-10, 4-6) couldn’t take advantage.

Scottie Lindsey scored 15 points for the Wildcats, but no other Northwestern player had more than nine.

Michigan was coming off an exciting 92-88 loss at Purdue on Thursday night, but this game wasn’t at all similar to that one. The Wolverines trailed 14-5 at the midpoint of the first half, and the Wildcats led 19-11 after a dunk by Lindsey with 7:06 remaining.

Then it was Northwestern that couldn’t score. The Wildcats were shut out for the rest of the half as Michigan chipped away.

Moe Wagner scored five points during a 7-0 run in the second half that put Michigan up 48-38.

Wagner, Jordan Poole and Duncan Robinson finished with eight points each. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 11 points for the Wolverines.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats shut down Michigan early, but Northwestern couldn’t afford to lose the turnover battle this badly. The Wildcats committed 16 to Michigan’s five. Northwestern also shot just 38 percent from the field.

Michigan: It was a defensive struggle for most of the night, but the Wolverines have looked comfortable in games like that this season. Michigan is 12-1 at home, with the only loss coming in the final seconds to Purdue.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats play at Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines have their longest break in the schedule since late December. They don’t play again until Saturday, at home against Minnesota.

CBT Podcast: Gary Parrish on Michigan State, Virginia and Kentucky

By Rob DausterJan 29, 2018, 11:23 PM EST
The Monday Overreactions podcast is a little bit late this week, but Rob Dauster was eventually joined by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports to talk through everything going on with Michigan State and Tom Izzo this week as well as Kentucky’s return to glory and whether or not Virginia is the best program in the ACC. There was more to get to, but the Michigan State discussion ran long, and the two struggled to stay on topic. It’s a fun listen.

OPEN: They get way off track.

9:57: Michigan State, Tom Izzo and what’s happening on campuses today.

33:45: Kentucky will make the Final Four! Maybe?

37:40: They get way off track, again, and we both make an embarrassing admission.

42:20: Is Virginia the best program in the ACC?

52:40: And they’re off track again.

Trent, No. 4 Duke bounce back by routing Irish 88-66

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — After its lowest-scoring game of the season, No. 4 Duke had no trouble putting up points on Notre Dame.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and tied a season high with 10 rebounds, and the Blue Devils routed the Fighting Irish 88-66 on Monday night.

Grayson Allen scored 18 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot nearly 55 percent after halftime and finished with 12 3-pointers.

They overcame a rare off night — by his high standards, anyway — from star freshman Marvin Bagley III, and bounced back from a two-point loss to No. 2 Virginia from what coach Mike Krzyzewski called “self-inflicted stuff.” Duke has yet to lose consecutive games this season.

“I’m not saying Virginia wasn’t worthy of winning, but we had a great shot at winning that game,” Krzyzewski said. “And you worry about a hangover where you’re still thinking about that. And that’s what we’ve tried to address for the last couple of days, and I thought our team did that.”

T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points and John Mooney added 14 with a career-high four 3-pointers for the injury-riddled Fighting Irish (13-9, 3-6), who have lost six straight.

Trent hit two of his six 3s and Carter scored eight points during a 28-4 run midway through the second half that broke the game open and put Duke up by 30.

“That offensive run they had in the second half, it kind of broke our back,” Irish coach Mike Brey said.

Bagley, the ACC’s leading scorer at 22 points per game, finished with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting. It was his lowest-scoring game since No. 5 Michigan State held him to four points in the third game of his career.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are trying to ride out the wave of injuries that has derailed their promising season, with ACC preseason player of the year Bonzie Colson and guards Matt Farrell and D.J. Harvey all sidelined. They were competitive for about 30 minutes before coming away with their longest losing streak since the 2008-09 team dropped seven in a row.

“We’re trying to figure this thing out,” Brey said. “Maybe we’ll have a few bodies back for N.C. State. … We could use a couple more bodies back. Now you’ve got the back nine of the league.”

Duke: The Blue Devils got back to their high-scoring ways two nights after a 65-63 loss to the Cavaliers that set a season low for scoring by 15 points. All five starters reached double figures for a team that slipped to No. 2 nationally with 90.3 points per game, a fraction of a point behind 12th-ranked Oklahoma.

STAR WATCH

Bagley went 21 minutes between field goals. He made his first shot 20 seconds in, but didn’t even attempt one in the final 13 minutes of the first half before throwing down an alley-oop from Duval 90 seconds into the second half.

“I thought he played well,” Krzyzewski said. “He didn’t play great. We’re all accustomed to great.”

BENCH POINTS

Krzyzewski was criticized for his refusal to use his bench in the Virginia loss — the reserves combined to play six minutes in that one, and Duke used no subs in the second half. Little-used Jack White came in midway through the first half Monday and immediately made things happen.

The sophomore from Australia threw down an authoritative putback dunk off Allen’s missed 3-pointer, then grabbed a tough rebound that directly led to one of Trent’s 3s. Later, his tough rebound set up another 3 from Trent — and earned him a midcourt backslap from Coach K — and a 3-pointer of his own put Duke up by 20 for the first time, prompting the Cameron Crazies to chant his name.

STAT LINE

Trent hit six 3s for the fourth time, and all of them have come against ACC opponents.

HE SAID IT

“There’s nothing like it” — White, on hearing the students chant his name.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Returns to the North Carolina Triangle on Saturday to face N.C. State.

Duke: Steps out of ACC play to take on St. John’s on Saturday in Madison Square Garden.

LSU suspends two, grants “leave of absence” to two others

By Travis HinesJan 29, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
LSU had a small mountain of roster news Monday.

Tigers coach Will Wade announced that Galen Alexander and Mayan Kiir have been placed on a “leave of absence” with Alexander set to transfer away from the school, and that both Wayde Sims and Brandon Rachal have been suspended for the Tigers’ game Wednesday at No. 18 Tennessee.

“Galen will take a leave of absence from our team for the rest of the season and look for other places at the end of the season to move his life in a positive direction,” Wade said, according to SECCountry.com.

Kiir is expected to have the option to return, Wade said.

Sims and Rachal are both marginal contributors for the Tigers, who have dropped four of their last five games.

“They made a mistake that young people make,” Wade said. “I think they both regret it, though I don’t want to put words in their mouth… it’s difficult as a coach.

“It’s not a lot of fun to have those meetings, but it’s something you’ve got to do to maintain a culture and a level of discipline within your program.”

Sims is averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game while Rachal averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.

Alexander and Kiir have both appeared in fewer than half of LSU’s games this season.

Top three remains unchanged in Coaches Poll

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats drives against Elijah Long #55 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesJan 29, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
The top three of the Coaches Poll remained unchanged this week, with Villanova occupying the top spot, followed by Virginia and Purdue in second and third, respectively.

Michigan State moved up two spots to fourth and Duke dropped to fifth to round out the top five.

Arizona (ninth) and Texas Tech (10th) both moved into the top-10 while West Virginia (11) fell out.

The Coaches Poll Top 25            

  1. Villanova (22) 20-1
  2. Virginia (8) 20-1
  3. Purdue (1) 21-2
  4. Michigan State 20-3
  5. Duke 18-3
  6. Xavier 19-3
  7. Kansas 17-4
  8. Cincinnati 19-2
  9. Arizona 18-4
  10. Texas Tech 17-4
  11. West Virginia 16-5
  12. Gonzaga 19-4
  13. Auburn 19-2
  14. Saint Mary’s 21-2
  15. Oklahoma 15-5
  16. Wichita State 17-4
  17. North Carolina 16-6
  18. Ohio State 18-5
  19. Tennessee 15-5
  20. Clemson 17-4
  21. Rhode Island 17-3
  22. Kentucky 16-5
  23. Arizona State 16-5
  24. Florida 15-6
  25. Michigan 17-6

College Basketball AP Poll: Virginia pulls closer to top-ranked Villanova in Top 25

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 4:31 PM EST
Virginia has not been ranked No. 1 since Ralph Sampson patrolled the lane in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers took a step toward their first top ranking in 35 years on Monday, earning 17 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel following wins over No. 18 Clemson and No. 4 Duke.

Villanova remained at No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 47 first-place votes after a pair of victories last week.

Purdue had one first-place vote and remained at No. 3, Duke did not fall back despite its loss to Virginia and Michigan State moved up a spot to round out the top 5.

The Cavaliers (20-1, 9-0) annually have one of the nation’s top defenses under coach Tony Bennett and this season has been no different.

Virginia is first nationally in scoring defense at 52.1 points allowed per game and is third in field goal percentage against, holding opponents to 37 percent.

The Cavaliers held No. 18 Clemson to 36 points — 13 in the second half — in a 25-point victory and shut down one of the nation’s top offenses in a 65-63 win over Duke, their 12th straight victory.

The Cavaliers lead the ACC by 2 1/2 games and are off to their best conference start since the Sampson-led 1980-81 team won its first 12 games. Virginia has not been ranked No. 1 since 1981-82, a team also centered by Sampson.

“There’s talent and I don’t think our players sometimes get enough credit for their talent,” Bennett said. “But there is a synergy or a chemistry that when they’re right, it’s even better.”

Virginia hosts Louisville on Wednesday and plays at Syracuse on Saturday.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Villanova (47 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (17)
3. Purdue (1)
4. Duke
5. Michigan State
6. Xavier
7. Kansas
8. Cincinnati
9. Arizona
10. Texas Tech
11. Auburn
12. Oklahoma
13. Saint Mary’s
14. Gonzaga
15. West Virginia
16. Wichita State
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Clemson
21. Kentucky
22. Rhode Island
23. Florida
24. Michigan
25. Arizona State

STEADY BOILERMAKERS

Purdue (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) held onto its highest ranking since 2009-10 by extending the nation’s longest winning streak.

The Boilermakers held off No. 25 Michigan 92-88, then knocked off rival Indiana 74-67 in games last week.

Purdue has won a school-record 17 straight games since suffering its lone loss, to Tennessee in the Bahamas on Nov. 22. The Boilermakers have set another school mark with 12 straight Big Ten victories and joins Virginia as the only power-five schools still unbeaten in league play.

TAR HEELS FALLING

North Carolina’s national title defense has hit some bumps in the road.

The Tar Heels went 11-2 in nonconference, but are middle of the pack in the ACC at 5-4. North Carolina (16-6) lost both of its games after moving into the top 10 last week, 80-69 to Virginia Tech and 95-91 to North Carolina State.

The rough week cost the Tar Heels in this week’s poll. They had the week’s biggest drop, falling nine spots to No. 19.

KENTUCKY’S BACK

Kentucky fell out of the poll for the first time in nearly four years last week after losses to South Carolina and Florida.

Look who’s bask.

The Wildcats (16-5, 5-3 SEC) moved back into the poll at No. 21 this week following victories over Mississippi State and No. 7 West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky faces Vanderbilt and Missouri this week.

MOUNTAINEERS DROP

West Virginia’s loss to Kentucky wasn’t its only setback last week and it cost the Mountaineers.

West Virginia (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) fell eight spots in this week’s poll to No. 15 after dropping games to the Wildcats and TCU. The Mountaineers are in a four-way tie for second in the Big 12 with No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 12 Oklahoma and Kansas State, a game behind Kansas.

FALLING OUT

Nevada was the only team to drop out this week, falling from No. 23 after losing to Wyoming in double overtime.