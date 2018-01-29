Bracketology: Virginia pushing for No. 1 overall seed

Virginia exorcised a road demon Saturday, winning a rare game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils. In the process, the Cavaliers inched past Purdue for No. 2 on the overall seed list (Purdue is now No. 3), and they could end up passing Villanova for the No. 1 overall seed with a strong February. The Duke loss, as close as it was, also allows Kansas to narrowly inch past the Blue Devils and claim the final No. 1 seed in today’s bracket update. Basketball minds can agree to disagree on the oh-so-close resumes of the Jayhawks and Blue Devils, but if today were Selection Sunday (as it were), KU would likely get the nod as Big 12 champion. The good news for Duke fans is this: it would allow Duke to be moved back into the East Region rather than be placed out West.
Here’s today’s update …
UPDATED: January 29, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- South Carolina vs. Marquette | South Region
- SMU vs. Boise State | Midwest Region
- HARVARD vs. NC A&T | East Region
- LONG BEACH ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|EAST – Boston
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|Charlotte
|1) VILLANOVA
|1) VIRGINIA
|16) HARVARD / NC A&T
|16) WAGNER
|8) Miami-FL
|8) Michigan
|9) Alabama
|9) TCU
|Boise
|Dallas
|5) RHODE ISLAND
|5) Tennessee
|12) LOYOLA-CHI
|12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|4) Ohio State
|4) West Virginia
|13) BELMONT
|13) E. TENNESSEE ST
|Dallas
|Nashville
|6) Seton Hall
|6) Wichita State
|11) Houston
|11) South Carolina / Marquette
|3) Texas Tech
|3) Michigan State
|14) VERMONT
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|Charlotte
|Detroit
|7) Arizona State
|7) Louisville
|10) Butler
|10) Kansas State
|2) Duke
|2) Xavier
|15) NORTHEASTERN
|15) RIDER
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|Detroit
|1) KANSAS
|1) PURDUE
|16) FL GULF COAST
|16) LONG BEACH ST / ARK-PB
|8) NEVADA
|8) Texas
|9) Arkansas
|9) Providence
|Boise
|San Diego
|5) Kentucky
|5) Florida
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) BUFFALO
|4) North Carolina
|4) Clemson
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|13) LOUISIANA
|Pittsburgh
|Wichita
|6) SAINT MARY’S
|6) Gonzaga
|11) Washington
|11) SMU / Boise State
|3) CINCINNATI
|3) Oklahoma
|14) MONTANA
|14) S.F. AUSTIN
|San Diego
|Nashville
|7) Creighton
|7) Florida State
|10) NC State
|10) USC
|2) ARIZONA
|2) AUBURN
|15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
|15) BUCKNELL
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Virginia, Purdue, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Kansas State, NC State, Washington, Houston
Last Four IN (at large): SMU, Marquette, Boise State, South Carolina
First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Texas AM, Virginia Tech, UCLA
Next four teams OUT (at large): Missouri, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Miami-FL, NC State
SEC (7): AUBURN, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Providence, Butler, Marquette
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Kansas State
Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan
American (4): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston, SMU
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Mountain West (1): NEVADA, Boise State
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), Long Beach State (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Northeastern (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
