Boise State’s Leon Rice is a maniac in all of the good ways

Virginia has not been ranked No. 1 since Ralph Sampson patrolled the lane in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers took a step toward their first top ranking in 35 years on Monday, earning 17 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel following wins over No. 18 Clemson and No. 4 Duke.
Villanova remained at No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 47 first-place votes after a pair of victories last week.
Purdue had one first-place vote and remained at No. 3, Duke did not fall back despite its loss to Virginia and Michigan State moved up a spot to round out the top 5.
The Cavaliers (20-1, 9-0) annually have one of the nation’s top defenses under coach Tony Bennett and this season has been no different.
Virginia is first nationally in scoring defense at 52.1 points allowed per game and is third in field goal percentage against, holding opponents to 37 percent.
The Cavaliers held No. 18 Clemson to 36 points — 13 in the second half — in a 25-point victory and shut down one of the nation’s top offenses in a 65-63 win over Duke, their 12th straight victory.
The Cavaliers lead the ACC by 2 1/2 games and are off to their best conference start since the Sampson-led 1980-81 team won its first 12 games. Virginia has not been ranked No. 1 since 1981-82, a team also centered by Sampson.
“There’s talent and I don’t think our players sometimes get enough credit for their talent,” Bennett said. “But there is a synergy or a chemistry that when they’re right, it’s even better.”
Virginia hosts Louisville on Wednesday and plays at Syracuse on Saturday.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Villanova (47 first-place votes)
2. Virginia (17)
3. Purdue (1)
4. Duke
5. Michigan State
6. Xavier
7. Kansas
8. Cincinnati
9. Arizona
10. Texas Tech
11. Auburn
12. Oklahoma
13. Saint Mary’s
14. Gonzaga
15. West Virginia
16. Wichita State
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Clemson
21. Kentucky
22. Rhode Island
23. Florida
24. Michigan
25. Arizona State
STEADY BOILERMAKERS
Purdue (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) held onto its highest ranking since 2009-10 by extending the nation’s longest winning streak.
The Boilermakers held off No. 25 Michigan 92-88, then knocked off rival Indiana 74-67 in games last week.
Purdue has won a school-record 17 straight games since suffering its lone loss, to Tennessee in the Bahamas on Nov. 22. The Boilermakers have set another school mark with 12 straight Big Ten victories and joins Virginia as the only power-five schools still unbeaten in league play.
TAR HEELS FALLING
North Carolina’s national title defense has hit some bumps in the road.
The Tar Heels went 11-2 in nonconference, but are middle of the pack in the ACC at 5-4. North Carolina (16-6) lost both of its games after moving into the top 10 last week, 80-69 to Virginia Tech and 95-91 to North Carolina State.
The rough week cost the Tar Heels in this week’s poll. They had the week’s biggest drop, falling nine spots to No. 19.
KENTUCKY’S BACK
Kentucky fell out of the poll for the first time in nearly four years last week after losses to South Carolina and Florida.
Look who’s bask.
The Wildcats (16-5, 5-3 SEC) moved back into the poll at No. 21 this week following victories over Mississippi State and No. 7 West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky faces Vanderbilt and Missouri this week.
MOUNTAINEERS DROP
West Virginia’s loss to Kentucky wasn’t its only setback last week and it cost the Mountaineers.
West Virginia (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) fell eight spots in this week’s poll to No. 15 after dropping games to the Wildcats and TCU. The Mountaineers are in a four-way tie for second in the Big 12 with No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 12 Oklahoma and Kansas State, a game behind Kansas.
FALLING OUT
Nevada was the only team to drop out this week, falling from No. 23 after losing to Wyoming in double overtime.
College coaches willing to take risks on players despite growing sexual assault scandals
“Why did you let two prospects who were accused of that come onto your campus?”
That is the question posed by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports on a podcast last week, after news broke that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had allowed at least four players and a student assistant to remain with his program while and after they were accused of and investigated for violence against women.
“You couldn’t do it now,” Parrish continued. “If there were two recruits in the country who were accused of what Adreian Payne and Keith Appling were accused of, you could not enroll them at a University.”
And that is a beautiful sentiment, one I wish was true.
But it’s not reality.
On the same day that the ESPN published a report detailing what appears to be a system in place to cover-up sexual assaults by athletes in the Michigan State athletic department, LSU accepted a commitment from a five-star prospect that was accused of rape just over three months ago. If that player does end up enrolling at LSU, he will be the second player on that roster with a highly-publicized sexual assault allegation in his recent past.
Emmitt Williams is a five-star prospect from Florida that was, at one time or another, being recruited by the likes of Kansas, Duke and Oregon. NBC Sports broke the news that he was arrested on Oct. 18th on accusations of sexual battery and false imprisonment which stemmed from an incident that happened a week earlier. His accuser told police that Williams was at her house but that he would not let her leave, even when she tried to go pick up her friend. Williams began touching her, she said, despite the fact that she told Williams she was not interested in sex. Williams ignored that, pulled down her pants and raped her while her attempts to stop him were unsuccessful, she said.
In the arrest report it states that a friend of the victim, in the presence of police officers, had a text conversation with Williams where he acknowledged being told “no”.
Charges were filed.
They were dropped on Dec. 21st.
Williams committed to LSU on Jan. 25th.
If he eventually enrolls at LSU, he’ll team up with Kavell Bigby-Williams, a former Oregon player who played the entirety of the 2016-17 season while under investigation for forcible rape. In mid-September of 2016, Bigby-Williams, who transferred to Oregon from Gillette College in Wyoming, returned to his previous school to visit for a week. On the night of Sept. 17th, according to the police report, the victim drank whiskey and vodka and blacked from from 10 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. the next day. Her roommates, who were in the suite the night of the incident, told police that she was throwing up in a trashcan at midnight and passed out in her bed afterwards. She woke up the next morning, naked with a large bruise on her neck and soreness and bleeding in her vagina. There were dark stains on her bedsheets.
The roommates told police that Bigby-Williams admitted to having sex with the victim but that he insisted it was consensual. He had already returned to Oregon by the time police in Wyoming contacted him, and a Sports Illustrated investigation determined that Oregon failed to follow its Title IX policies during the investigation. The University, just two years earlier, was at the epicenter of a scandal that should have cost head coach Dana Altman his job, when three players were accused of a gang rape — including one player that has been under investigation for sexual assault while at Providence.
Bigby-Williams helped Oregon get to the Final Four. He was never interviewed by police in Wyoming or Oregon. He was never charged with a crime. He announced his commitment to LSU in June of this year. LSU did not make his enrollment official until August.
“The university conducted a responsible and comprehensive review before approving the transfer,” a release posted on LSU’s Athletics site read at the time, “including close coordination with Title IX officials, multiple discussions with Gillette and Oregon officials and a thorough examination of available public records.”
All of this is and was public.
If LSU head coach Will Wade or his coaching staff are surprised by any of this, they should be fired for an inability to do their job.
It’s a risk they are taking, bringing players like Williams and Bigby-Williams to their campus, and one that I’m not sure is wrong to take.
In the eyes of the law, neither of these men committed a crime. This is still America and we are all still considered innocent until proven guilty. Sexual assaults are unbelievably difficult to prosecute because they all end up being ‘he said, she said’ cases. Proving beyond a reasonable doubt that one person is telling the truth while the other is lying is not easy. When charges are not brought in a sexual assault case, it usually means that the charges are not provable, not that prosecutors believe the person being accused is innocent.
While they are exceedingly rare, there are cases where false allegations do occur. The settlement that Dez Wells received from Xavier for their reaction to a false allegation made against him was roughly the same as what Oregon paid out to the woman that was allegedly raped by the three players in 2014.
Should a player never again allowed to be a part of a team because of an accusation that was never proven in court?
I don’t believe so.
But there has to be responsibility for those that consent to bringing a player like Williams or Bigby-Williams — or Reggie Lynch, or Brandon Austin — to campus. It’s why I believe that Altman should have been fired back in 2014. It’s why I believe that Richard Pitino should lose his job over the way that Minnesota has handled Lynch. And it’s why I believe that Wade and his coaching staff should be fired if either Williams or Bigby-Williams has anything even close to an accusation of violence against women or sexual assault while on the LSU campus.
If there are no serious repercussions for taking a risk that the kid you are bringing onto a college campus, where sexual violence is an epidemic, might actually be a serial sexual predator, then nothing is ever going to change.
College coaches that NBC Sports spoke with agreed for the most part. They were granted anonymity in exchange for honesty.
“We’ve missed out on some all-league guys because of background checks from guys in high school or transfer,” said one head coach that has reached the NCAA tournament. “We do a lot of background work.”
That coach also added that he’s stepped up the amount of effort he puts into educating his players about sexual violence on campus. His school has two seminars a year trying to educate students about the epidemic, and he has made his players read the police report from the alleged gang rape at Oregon, out loud in the locker room in front of the team.
One coach from a top 25 program that initially tried to get involved in the Williams recruitment said they would not even have been able to recruit the player once the arrest went public.
“If you were arrested for rape, I don’t trust your judgement,” said a high-major assistant coach. “I don’t want anyone associated with the word rape around my program.”
Which leads me back to Izzo.
The crux of the problems the Hall of Famer is currently facing isn’t necessarily with Payne and Appling. They were accused of sexual assault by a Michigan State student during one of their first weekends on campus as freshmen. In an interview with police, Payne said that his victim had indicated she wanted to leave, and that he could “understand how she would feel that she was not free to leave.” Neither Payne nor Appling appear to have been punished at all by the basketball program, athletic department or the University.
There are questions that Izzo needs to answer about that situation. Why there was never any punishment? Why were they immediately allowed back into the program? Why didn’t the University start a Title IX investigation into the allegation until, according to Outside The Lines, a representative of the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights alerted them that not doing so broke federal law?
To be crystal clear, the way that was handled — by Izzo, by Mark Hollis, by the athletic department, by the school — was wrong.
But that is also old news that was a major story locally at the time that it happened. It did not draw anywhere near the national media attention it’s generating now. This happened before the scandals that plagued Baylor and Oregon and Penn State, before the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. The very reason that those two things exist, that so many men in power are having to pay for their actions, is because it has become abundantly clear that we, as a society, did not take sexual harassment and sexual assault seriously enough for far too long. No one is denying that, but it’s fair to question whether or not we can hold Izzo to a 2018 standard for an incident that occurred in 2010.
Where Izzo may be in real trouble is in the way that Travis Walton was handled.
Walton played for the Spartans until 2009. He was a three-time captain. He spent the 2009-10 season as a student assistant with the program as he finished his degree. He told The Lima News, in a story published two days before this news broke, that he lived in Izzo’s basement that year.
In February of 2010, Walton was accused by a woman of punching her twice in the face at a bar, knocking her unconscious and giving her a concussion. A judge ruled that Walton was “OK to travel with the MSU basketball team,” according to Outside the Lines, and he was with the team when they reached the Final Four that season.
That charge eventually was reduced to a civil infraction for littering, which Walton plead guilty to, but his name came up in another accusation. Walton and two players on that 2009-10 team were named in a sexual assault report given to the Michigan State athletic department and obtained by Outside The Lines. That incident occurred in April of 2010. “None of the players were reprimanded in anyway,” according to the report, although it does allege that Walton was fired. Walton told Outside The Lines that he left Michigan State after the season to pursue a pro career in Europe.
And this is Izzo’s biggest problem.
He believed in a member of his program that he had known for at least seven years. He trusted a former player, student assistant coach, a three-time captain of his program when he said that the allegation against him was a lie. That is understandable; you never want to believe the worst about a person, especially a person you care about. Hearing a judge allow that person to travel out of state while there is an investigation into those charges confirms what you already want to believe.
But Izzo also must understand that allowing someone that has been accused of that kind of violence around your program and on your campus means that you are, in part, culpable if they strike again. Walton is alleged to have struck again, possibly more than once.
You cannot control what the people you trust do in their free time.
What you can control, however, is who you trust.
Tom Izzo is finding out the hard way that he shouldn’t have trusted everyone. Just like Dana Altman should have, just like Richard Pitino has and just like Will Wade will if the players he recruited make headlines again.
Bracketology: Virginia pushing for No. 1 overall seed
Virginia exorcised a road demon Saturday, winning a rare game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils. In the process, the Cavaliers inched past Purdue for No. 2 on the overall seed list (Purdue is now No. 3), and they could end up passing Villanova for the No. 1 overall seed with a strong February. The Duke loss, as close as it was, also allows Kansas to narrowly inch past the Blue Devils and claim the final No. 1 seed in today’s bracket update. Basketball minds can agree to disagree on the oh-so-close resumes of the Jayhawks and Blue Devils, but if today were Selection Sunday (as it were), KU would likely get the nod as Big 12 champion. The good news for Duke fans is this: it would allow Duke to be moved back into the East Region rather than be placed out West.
Here’s today’s update …
UPDATED: January 29, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
South Carolina vs. Marquette | South Region
SMU vs. Boise State | Midwest Region
HARVARD vs. NC A&T | East Region
LONG BEACH ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
EAST – Boston
SOUTH – Atlanta
Pittsburgh
Charlotte
1) VILLANOVA
1) VIRGINIA
16) HARVARD / NC A&T
16) WAGNER
8)Miami-FL
8) Michigan
9) Alabama
9) TCU
Boise
Dallas
5) RHODE ISLAND
5) Tennessee
12) LOYOLA-CHI
12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
4) Ohio State
4) West Virginia
13) BELMONT
13) E. TENNESSEE ST
Dallas
Nashville
6) Seton Hall
6) Wichita State
11) Houston
11) South Carolina / Marquette
3) Texas Tech
3) Michigan State
14) VERMONT
14) WRIGHT STATE
Charlotte
Detroit
7) Arizona State
7) Louisville
10) Butler
10) Kansas State
2) Duke
2) Xavier
15) NORTHEASTERN
15) RIDER
WEST – Los Angeles
MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita
Detroit
1) KANSAS
1) PURDUE
16) FL GULF COAST
16) LONG BEACH ST / ARK-PB
8) NEVADA
8) Texas
9) Arkansas
9) Providence
Boise
San Diego
5) Kentucky
5) Florida
12) NEW MEXICO ST
12) BUFFALO
4) North Carolina
4) Clemson
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
13) LOUISIANA
Pittsburgh
Wichita
6) SAINT MARY’S
6) Gonzaga
11) Washington
11) SMU / Boise State
3) CINCINNATI
3) Oklahoma
14) MONTANA
14) S.F. AUSTIN
San Diego
Nashville
7) Creighton
7) Florida State
10) NC State
10) USC
2) ARIZONA
2) AUBURN
15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
15) BUCKNELL
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Virginia, Purdue, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Kansas State, NC State, Washington, Houston
Last Four IN (at large): SMU, Marquette, Boise State, South Carolina
First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Texas AM, Virginia Tech, UCLA
Next four teams OUT (at large): Missouri, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Miami-FL, NC State
SEC (7): AUBURN, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Providence, Butler, Marquette
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Kansas State
Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan
American (4): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston, SMU
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Mountain West (1): NEVADA, Boise State
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
ONE BID LEAGUES:Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), Long Beach State (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Northeastern (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
No one helped their NCAA tournament chances more this week than Virginia Tech did.
Not only did the Hokies land a win over North Carolina on their home floor, but they then went into South Bend and picked off Notre Dame. That win may not age that well, but it is still a Quadrant 1 win as of today.
Which means that the Hokies went from being a team that was well off of the bubble to someone that could very well end up being in the NCAA tournament they can do the things they are supposed to do down the stretch of the season.
Because the truth is that Virginia Tech is a team that should be better than what they have been to date. They have the talent and offensive firepower on their roster to be able to win a game or two in March if they an get there.
And this past week took them that much closer to realizing that goal.
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
N.C. STATE: The week did not start off all that great for the Wolfpack, as they very nearly lost to Pitt at home on Wednesday night. But things got significantly better before the week was out, as N.C. State went into the Dean Dome and knocked off No. 10 North Carolina in overtime. They now own wins over Duke and Clemson at home, Arizona on a neutral and North Carolina on the road. Kevin Keatts is going to take this team to the NCAA tournament.
VIRGINIA: The Cavaliers look like they are going to win another outright ACC regular season title after winning at Duke on Saturday. They currently hold a two-game lead on everyone in the league not named Louisville.
KENTUCKY: Kentucky looked like Kentucky for the first time this season, as they came back from 17 points down in the final 17 minutes to beat No. 7 West Virginia in Morgantown. The Wildcats still have a ceiling that is very, very high.
WYOMING: Wyoming won a pair of league games in overtime this week, including a double-OT victory over Nevada, the conference leader.
The big question for Kentucky this entire season has been whether or not this team has a star.
Part of what has made John Calipari’s so good despite having to rely so heavily on freshmen is that he almost always has one freshman that he can rely on to be better than everyone else. Whether it is John Wall or Jamal Murray, Karl Towns or Anthony Davis, he’s always had a rock that he knew he would be able to build around; a foundation, if you will.
He hasn’t had that this year. Not until this week, at least, when Kevin Knox, the guy on this roster with the highest-upside, decided to finally look like a player that deserved consideration as a top ten pick. Knox had 19 points in a win over Mississippi State during the week before going absolutely bonkers at No. 7 West Virginia. He had 34 points, making five thees and shooting 11-for-17 from the floor as he sparked a comeback from 17 points down in the second half.
KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: Coming off of back-to-back losses, No. 14 Texas Tech needed a good week. And they got it, sweeping Oklahoma State and South Carolina (on the road) thanks to Evans returning to form. He averaged 29.5 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 56 percent from the floor and 7-for-10 from three.
MO BAMBA, Texas: The offensive side of things is starting to come around for the player that may be the best defensive prospect we’ve seen come through the college ranks. In two wins this week, Bamba averaged 24.5 points, 13.5 boards and 3.5 blocks, setting a career-high for points twice.
JUSTIN JAMES, Wyoming: The Pokes landed two huge wins this week, including knocking off No. 23 Nevada at home in double-overtime. James had 33 points in both games, averaging 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists on the week.
JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State: After putting 21 points, 11 boards and six blocks on Illinois, Jackson followed that up with 12 points, eight boards and four blocks in a come-from-behind win at Maryland.
TONY CARR, Penn State: Carr averaged 22 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists in two wins this week, including a 28-point outburst and this game-winner at No. 13 Ohio State:
INSANE FINISH IN COLUMBUS! 😱
Tony Carr and Keita Bates-Diop were unstoppable down the stretch, and Carr had the final answer for @PennStateMBB at the buzzer to seal the upset over No. 13 Ohio State: pic.twitter.com/aoDBprnPRG