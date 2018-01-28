More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Screengrab via @Redbird_MBB

VIDEO: Illinois State’s Madison Williams threw down a Dunk Of The Year candidate

By Rob DausterJan 28, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
Illinois State has had a disappointing season in 2017-18.

Thought to be a contender to win the league, the Redbirds are currently sitting at .500 overall and just 5-5 in the Missouri Valley after a win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

But there are still some highlights to talk about here, namely this:

Whoa.

That is Madison Williams, and he now owns the sole of the defender that shall not be named.

Sean Miller: Rawle Alkins’ healing process is ‘just about over’

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 28, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
Arizona’s Rawle Alkins has not reinjured the surgically-repaired broken foot that sidelined him for the first part of the season.

He’s missed three of the last four games, but it’s because the screw that is currently in his foot is causing him soreness.

That’s it, or so says Sean Miller.

“He doesn’t have a fracture of any kind. We’ve given him a cat scan and MRI and an X-ray,” Miller said. “His bone is healing. In some parts of it, it’s completely healed and in others, it’s good healing but when a player has a foot like his that’s been surgically repaired and he runs into some discomfort all of a sudden, you really just have to shut him down.”

“He broke his fifth metatarsal. He had a screw inserted, which is really common. There’s a ton of NBA players who have played years, almost decades, and as long as it heals properly sometimes you can make the case that it’s even stronger. But yes, there’s nothing going on with that (screw). The X-ray would have shown that. Everything that was surgically done was 100 percent done correctly and his healing process is just about over.”

That is good news for Arizona, although the Wildcats have now won six straight games, including all three in which Alkins did not play.

Saturday’s College Basketball Recap: Virginia wins, Kentucky comes back, UNC and Duke lost at home

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 28, 2018, 2:25 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY

Kevin Knox finally looked like the guy that everyone has been talking about as a potential top ten pick.

He went for 34 points on Saturday night, leading Kentucky back from a 17-point deficit with 17 minutes left in the game as the Wildcats knocked off No. 7 West Virginia in Morgantown.

The big question for Kentucky now is whether or not this is something that the program is going to be able to build off of this season. They finally — finally — look like they’re on the right track.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: He finished with 31 points as the No. 14 Red Raiders landed a come-from-behind win at South Carolina.
  • MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke: It was in a losing effort, but Bagley still finished with 30 points and 14 boards. His season has been overshadowed by Trae Young, but he’s been fantastic.
  • HERB JONES, Alabama: Jones had 14 points, five boards, three assists, two steals and a block off the bench for the Crimson Tide, but he’s listed here because of the work he did defending Trae Young down the stretch of a win over the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners.
  • AL FREEMAN, N.C. State: A career-high 29 points on 7-for-7 shooting from three in a game where you win in the Dean Dome? Not bad at all.

TEAM OF THE DAY

No. 2 Virginia is in total control of the ACC title race, as they went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and knocked off No. 4 Duke despite the fact that Bagley went off for 30 points and 14 boards. Sophomores Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome both his massive shots for the Wahoos down the stretch of this one.

Who would have thought five years ago that Virginia would be on the verge of their third ACC title in five years.

GAME OF THE DAY

The N.C. State Wolfpack landed their third elite win of the season on Saturday as they went into the Dean Dome and upset No. 10 North Carolina in an overtime thriller.

Allerik Freeman led the way with 29 points and made all seven of his threes. N.C. State looks like they are going to be on the verge of getting into the NCAA tournament.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

This is what Texas forward Dylan Osetkowski looks like now:

That’s … interesting.

And apparently he has more coming.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Alabama landed a critical win over No. 12 Oklahoma and Collin Sexton outplayed Trae Young. Much more on that game can be found here.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 24 points and No. 5 Kansas shot 12-for-26 from three as they smacked around Texas A&M in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Aggies have now lost seven of nine.

No. 11 Arizona tried their damnedest to give a game away against Utah in the McKale Center, but they couldn’t do it, hanging on to win 74-73 despite blowing a 13-point second half lead.

Mustapha Heron had 21 points, nine boards, two assists and two steals as No. 19 Auburn continued their winning ways, beating LSU 95-70.

No. 24 Rhode Island is still undefeated in the Atlantic 10 because Stanford Robinson did this:

Kentucky’s come-from-behind win at No. 7 West Virginia a turning point in their season?

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 28, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Kentucky is 21 games and 78 days into the 2017-18 season, and for the first time we can definitely say that we’ve seen why this group can get to a Final Four.

Down by 17 points with 17 minutes left, playing against No. 7 West Virginia on the road, having turned the ball over 10 times in the first 10 minutes of the game, the Wildcats looked dead in the water.

And then proceeded to reel off a 21-2 run, pulling away down the stretch on the back of 34 points from Kevin Knox in an 83-76 win over the Mountaineers.

It was one of the most surprising and unexpected come-from-behind wins that I can remember seeing, and the question now becomes whether or not this was a fleeting moment of greatness in an otherwise underwhelming season for the Wildcats, or if this was ‘the moment,’ the turning point for a young-but-talented, flawed-but-still-learning roster.

And that is a question that I don’t think we’ll have an answer to anytime soon, which is part of the intrigue here.

For the first time since John Calipari showed up in Lexington, Kentucky feels like a team of underdogs. Yes, this is a roster that is full of five-star recruits and has a handful of players that will likely end up playing in the NBA. I understand that. They are never going to be a Cinderella. This is not the plot of Hoosiers.

But not all five-star prospects are created equal. Some are Marvin Bagley III or Deandre Ayton or Trae Young, and some are guys that need some seasoning before their find their footing at this level, guys like Nick Richards, or Wenyen Gabriel, or Hamidou Diallo or, hell, everyone on this Kentucky roster, save for maybe Knox.

In hindsight, it was silly to think that this group would dominate this season. An uninspiring start to the year led to an unimpressive non-conference slate which led to SEC play, where Kentucky lost three of their first seven games, and we should have seen it coming. Many did, but not to this extent. As the weeks passed, it looked more and more like this was just who Kentucky was.

Which led us to Saturday’s second half, where the youngest team in the country, a team that hasn’t handled pressure well, a team that turns the ball over on more than 20 percent of their possessions was down by 17 on the road in one of college basketball’s best environments against Press Virginia.

And they won.

If Kentucky’s season was the plot of a movie, this would be the turning point.

Knox, the guy that entered the program with all the hype in the world, finally played like a superstar. Gabriel proved to the college basketball world just how important he is to this team, with his energy and leadership. Jarred Vanderbilt showed off the dynamic he can bring to this team. Richards, who has spent the last two and a half months looking somewhere between lost and clueless, powered home the tip-dunk that sealed the win.

In that movie, the next five minutes would be a montage of powerful dunks and swished threes as the Wildcats won game after game before a dramatic victory at the end of the movie sending them to the Final Four with a win over their nemesis, those Big Bad Duke Blue Devils.

Saturday in Morgantown was the “left side, strong side” scene in Remember The Titans. It was the moment when Billy Hoyle and Sidney Dean realized they could win $5,000 if the played in that 2-on-2 tournament together in White Men Can’t Jump.

Whether or not that is how this narrative plays out remains to be seen.

West Virginia has now lost four of their last five games, and in three of those losses they led by double-figures in the second half.

Maybe Kentucky just got West Virginia at the right time.

Only time will tell us the truth.

But I will say this: I’m entirely more intrigued in how Kentucky’s season will play out than I was 12 hours ago.

And hopefully, Big Blue Nation didn’t abandon ship when I did.

Clark, Evans lead No. 9 Cincinnati past Memphis 62-48

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gary Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Evans added 14 points — including a pair of 3-pointers to break Cincinnati out of a second-half shooting slump — as the No. 9 Bearcats defeated Memphis 62-48 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.

The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) used a stingy defense to hold Memphis to 31.1 percent shooting for the game, including converting only three of 17 shots from outside the arc.

Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers (13-8, 4-4) with 20 points, while Kareem Brewton Jr. finished with 10 for Memphis.

Memphis, which struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 34-21 at intermission, managed to put a dent in the Bearcats’ advantage in the early stages of the second half. Cincy missed its first five shots, leading to a timeout from Bearcats coach Mick Cronin, when the Tigers crept back to within 34-28.

Eventually, the Bearcats would miss 10 of their first 11, allowing Memphis to creep back in. The Tigers would get as close as 36-32.

At that point, the Bearcats converted four 3-pointers, including two by Evans, part of crafting a 15-2 rally to put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have held opponents under 70 points in their last eight games and made shots difficult for Memphis most of the night. During their winning streak, the Bearcats have defeated all but one opponent by double-digits.

Memphis: The Tigers really struggled offensively in the first half. The Tigers couldn’t get anything going early because of a pressing Bearcats defense that caused four quick turnovers. The Bearcats continually took Memphis out of any flow in the first half, leaving the Tigers stuck under 30 percent shooting at the latter stages of the first half. Those shooting woes contributed to a stretch of more than 5 minutes without Memphis scoring as Cincinnati had 12 straight points.

Heron scores 21 points, No. 19 Auburn routs LSU 95-70

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — After coming out flat in its previous two home games, Auburn gave the crowd plenty to cheer about right from the start Saturday.

Mustapha Heron had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting as No. 19 Auburn cruised to a 95-70 win over LSU, maintaining sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Bryce Brown scored 15 points and DeSean Murray had 18 points and eight rebounds for Auburn (19-2, 7-1 SEC). Heron also grabbed eight boards.

Auburn held LSU point guard Tremont Waters to four points on 1-of-7 shooting. Waters entered averaging 15.7 points and an SEC-high six assists per game. But he committed six turnovers and didn’t make his first field goal until midway through the second half.

“(Waters) didn’t know what to do,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We paid a lot of attention to him and made sure that we covered him on both sides of the ball screen.”

Duop Reath was a force inside for LSU (12-8, 3-5) and finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Randy Onwuasor added 14 points.

“We got whipped every way you can get whipped. Absolutely bludgeoned,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Auburn played fantastic. Coach Pearl had them ready to play. The crowd and the environment was tremendous. We didn’t respond like we needed to.”

Auburn put a quick end to its recent trend of slow starts with an 18-2 run early in the first half as Heron scored 16 points in five minutes to begin the game. Auburn hit 11 3-pointers in the opening half and led by 19 after 20 minutes.

Auburn shot 55 percent and led by as many as 32. The Tigers outrebounded LSU 38-24.

“I thought we did a good job,” Pearl said. “LSU was 11-1 when they outrebound their opponent. So we knew we had to fly around a little bit.”

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Lost for the third time in the last four games. LSU hasn’t been able to build on its upset of then-No. 11 Texas A&M on Jan. 6.

Auburn: Another impressive victory in a dream season so far. Auburn Arena has become one of the toughest places to play in the SEC, and the Tigers have yet to lose at home this season. Saturday marked the third straight game in which Auburn reached 50 points by halftime. The Tigers are on pace to be the SEC’s highest-scoring team since Kentucky in 1996.