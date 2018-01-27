WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.
It starts with Duquesne at No. 24 Rhode Island at 12:00 p.m. EST and ends with Massachusetts at Fordham at 2:00 p.m. EST
Missouri is trying to figure things out in the midst of a tailspin as the team suspended junior point guard Terrence Phillips indefinitely on Friday.
Down to only eight scholarship players with the suspension of Phillips, the Tigers have to play on the road for an SEC conference game at Mississippi State on Saturday having lost three of their last four games. Phillips violated an undisclosed team policy and did not make the trip to Starkville.
“Phillips’ future status with the program will be determined in coordination with campus and department leadership,” the release said.
Missouri’s point guard depth has been gutted the past few weeks as freshman Blake Harris transferred while Phillips was suspended. A starter the past two seasons, Phillips has come off the bench for the Tigers this season as he’s played 10.6 minutes per game, averaging 2.5 points and 1.9 assists.
Even with the transfer of Harris, Phillips wasn’t seeing more minutes at point as Jordan Geist has been given more minutes instead. But now down to eight scholarship players, Missouri has little room for error as they need to quickly correct things to make an NCAA tournament run.
Jalan West entered college basketball in the same freshman class as Anthony Davis.
Seven seasons later, the Northwestern State point guard’s college hoops career is finally over, according to a release from the school. West left the team during Christmas break due to personal reasons and didn’t play in the last eight games for the Demons. West opted not to enroll for the new semester.
The 5-foot-11 point guard received a nearly unprecedented seventh year of eligibility this offseason to return to Northwestern State. West redshirted his freshman year in 2011-12, played a stellar three seasons at for the Demons, and was viewed as a consensus top-100 player in college basketball entering his senior season in 2015-16.
In West’s first game of his senior season on the road at Ole Miss, he scored 25 points and dished out six assists before tearing the ACL in his left knee in the final minute of the game. Missing the rest of the 2015-16 season, West tore the same ACL, for the second time, that August. The second knee injury forced West to miss the 2016-17 season.
West fought through the second knee injury and returned to play his senior season at Northwestern State this season after nearly two full seasons away from the sport. Finishing 13-16 last season, the Demons had high hopes entering 2017-18. They’re only 3-16 at this point in the season. West played in eight games and averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest before leaving the team. Fellow senior guard Devonte Hall also left the team for personal reasons after eight games and did not return, according to the release.
Before West’s back-to-back knee injuries, he was one of the most potent offensive players in the country. As a junior in 2014-15, West put up 20.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. One time he made two insane buzzer-beaters in the same game. The nation’s career leader in assists among active players, West is the Southland Conference’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage and a two-time all-conference selection.
West won’t get to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013, but at least he made a return to the floor. After two major knee injuries and two years away from the game, West was still a productive player. Things might not have worked out as planned for West after the long journey to play his senior season, but hopefully he’ll have other opportunities awaiting him now that he’s leaving Northwestern State. It’ll be fascinating to see what West chooses to do for his basketball future.
Facing the media for the first time following a bombshell report regarding Michigan State’s handling of sexual assault allegations within the athletic department, Tom Izzo made one thing very clear: He’s not retiring.
“I’m not going anywhere, in my mind,” Izzo said, what could only be interpreted as the coach acknowledging that, yes, he could get fired over this. “I’m definitely not retiring.”
“There’s a lot of things that happened today that are part of life. I’m going to worry about my team, I’m going to worry about the survivors, and I’m going to worry about what I’m going to do.”
That was about the only thing that Izzo definitively responded to on Friday night. In a press conference that lasted just under 12 minutes, Izzo repeatedly referenced those survivors and that he would “hope that I’m a big part of the healing process for them and our campus community.”
More than anything, it sounded as if the coach was coached.
He repeatedly said that he would not answer questions about ESPN’s bombshell report, which included allegations against a former player-turned-assistant coach, Travis Walton, as well as four former players, only two of whom were named — Adreian Payne and Keith Appling.
“We’ll cooperate with any investigation going forward as we have always done,” Izzo said in a prepared statement, conveniently ignoring the simple truth that Michigan State had been nothing but uncooperative with any investigations in the past, going as far as suing ESPN three times to prevent them from obtaining documents that made their way into today’s story. “And that’s about all I have to say about it. I understand you might have a million questions. I’m probably not going to answer them. I’m going to stick to what I said and talk about the game.”
This was expected. Last week, Izzo created a firestorm when he spoke off-the-cuff about former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon. “I have to say, though, that I have the utmost — the utmost — faith and respect for the leadership of our president, too, at Michigan State,” adding that, “that’s a woman who has dedicated over 40 years — and I’ve been here 33 with her, and I think I know what she stands for.”
Izzo would walk back those comments, and three days later Simon would resign from her post for her inaction in regards to Larry Nassar and allegations that were made about him.
There was never any chance that Izzo was going to say anything other than what the PR professionals told him to say. He was never going to answer for why he allowed Walton to remain on his coaching staff, to allow him to be a part of a Final Four run, after he was accused of knocking a woman out with two punches in a bar. Walton was eventually fired after he was accused of a sexual assault along with two of his former teammates. Both of those teammates, unnamed in ESPN’s report, remained with the program. Izzo was never going to answer any questions about that, either.
And he certainly wasn’t going to answer any questions about why there was no discipline for Appling or Payne when they were accused of sexual assault as freshmen. The duo was never charged with a crime, but Payne essentially copped to the assault during the investigation, telling investigators that he could “understand how [the victim] would feel that she was not free to leave” during the alleged assault.
The complicating factor is that much of this was reported at the time. I wrote about it in 2010. It is convenient that it is not becoming a national story because Larry Nassar was allowed to prey on children on that campus for two decades.
I get that.
But eight years after these allegations were made, Walton and Payne both lost their G-League jobs, Walton as a coach with the Clippers and Payne as a player with the Magic, on the day the report came out when they escaped punishment from Michigan State at the time. (Appling is currently in prison on unrelated gun charges.)
That is a bad look for Michigan State.
It something that Izzo needs to answer for.
It is something that he will continue to be asked about, likely as soon as Sunday, when the Spartans play at Maryland.
Just don’t expect anything more than a canned response.
NCAA president Mark Emmert was alerted to the problems with sexual assault reporting and enforcement at Michigan State in 2010, six months after he got the job, according to a report from Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
Auerbach obtained a letter that was sent from Kathy Redmond, the founder of the National Coalition Against Violent Athletes, to Emmert in 2010 alerting him to the problems that were detailed in ESPN’s bombshell report on Michigan State.
Detailed in that letter was handling of an allegation against Michigan State basketball players, Keith Appling and Adreian Payne.
Redmond had a face-to-face meeting with Emmert, she told Auerbach, prior to sending the letter, and during that meeting she specifically mentioned the way that MSU president Lou Anna Simon was dealing with the basketball players. Simon resigned from her position earlier this week.
Payne told investigators that he could “understand how [his accuser] would feel that she was not free to leave” during their encounter. Prosecutors declined to press charges, and the assistant prosecutor that interviewed Payne’s alleged victim now works in Michigan State’s Title IX office.