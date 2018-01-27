More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith hammers monster tip dunk on South Carolina

By Scott PhillipsJan 27, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith threw down a nasty tip dunk on Saturday as the Red Raiders play at South Carolina in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The 6-foot-5 Smith made a big block on the other end before running the floor and throwing down a tip dunk on the other end. This might be better than J.P. Macura’s big tip slam on Seton Hall last week.

Evans leads No. 14 Texas Tech to 70-63 win over South Carolina

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Keenan Evans scored 31 points including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:12 left to lift No. 14 Texas Tech to a 70-63 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Gamecocks (13-8) were looking to rally past their third ranked opponent in four games and were up 58-53 on Felipe Haase’s 3 with 6:21 to go. That’s when Evans scored eight of the Red Raiders’ next nine points, including the 3 from the left arc, for a 62-61 lead.

Evans followed that with a 3-point play with 46 seconds left to secure the win in the teams’ first meeting since December 1976.

Texas Tech (17-4) outscored South Carolina 17-5 over the final six minutes.

Evans, a 6-foot-2 senior, had four 3-pointers and made all 13 of his foul shots to lead the Red Raiders. Zhaire Smith had 11 points, the only other Texas Tech player in double figures.

The Gamecocks appeared to be on the verge of rallying against another Top 25 opponent. They came from 14 points down to top then 18th-ranked Kentucky 76-68 on Jan. 16, then were 11 points down at No. 20 Florida before their 77-72 win Wednesday night.

This time, though, South Carolina’s rally came up short, as it missed six of its final seven field-goal tries.

Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 16 points before fouling out in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went into a massive shooting funk with about five minutes left in the opening half. They went 6 for 20 during a 20-minute stretch that saw them squander an eight-point lead and trail 58-53 with 6:20 left. Texas Tech came in sixth in Big 12 Conference shooting at 47.1 percent a game.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have had a knack for coming out on top in ugly games. But aggressive play cost South Carolina in this one. Frank Booker was called for an intentional foul with the Gamecocks holding a lead, and two starters, forward Silva and point guard Wesley Myers, fouled out. Texas Tech made 23 of its 28 foul shots.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech goes home to play Texas on Wednesday night.

South Carolina finishes a two-game homestand against Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

VIDEO: No. 24 Rhode Island beats Duquesne on Stan Robinson’s buzzer-beater

By Rob DausterJan 27, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Stanford Robinson made one three all afternoon, but it was a big one.

The 6-foot-3 senior knocked down a triple at the buzzer as No. 24 Rhode Island knocked off Duquesne, 61-58, to remain undefeated in Atlantic 10 play on the season.

Robinson finished with just seven points. E.C. Matthews led the way with 20 points.

No. 20 Florida hits 14 3-pointers, beats Baylor 81-60

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 2:40 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Chris Chiozza scored 20 points, including 13 straight late in the first half, and No. 20 Florida used a barrage of 3-pointers to beat Baylor 81-60 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Jalen Hudson added 17 points for the Gators (15-6, 9-3 Southeastern Conference), who bounced back from a midweek loss to South Carolina to win for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Florida lost that one at the 3-point line. Coach Mike White’s team handled the Bears (12-9, 0-6 Big 12) thanks mostly to a red-hot shooting performance from behind the arc.

Chiozza and Hudson led the way. Chiozza hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, including consecutive treys during his 13-point spurt over a five-minute span in the opening 20 minutes. He also chipped in six rebounds and six assists. Hudson made 4 of 6 from behind the arc.

They got plenty of help, too.

Egor Koulechov made three 3s in the first five minutes of the game, including a banked-in shot that turned out to be an omen for what kind of day it would be for the home team. Koulechov finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

KeVaughn Allen, who chipped in 10 points, drained a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer. Hudson beat the shot clock with another trey and later sank back-to-back 3s that pushed Florida’s lead to 66-48 with about nine minutes to play.

The Gators finished 14 of 25 from behind the arc, the fifth most they’ve hit all season.

Baylor was 3 for 15 from 3-point range and fell to 4-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Bears also dropped to 25-4 against non-Big 12 teams since the start of last season.

Terry Maston led Baylor with 14 points. Mark Vital added 11. Leading scorer Manu Lecomte finished with 10 after getting into foul trouble in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears have lost three in a row for the first time since dropping five straight in January 2014. Baylor also had lost five of six this season, a huge drop-off for a team that made the Sweet 16 last year.

Florida: Senior center John Egbunu went through pre-game warmups for the second straight game and even dressed for the game for the first time all season, another sign of progress for the much-needed big man. Egbunu missed the final 10 games last year after tearing the ACL in his left knee. He began non-contact practice last week and could be a huge help in the post when he returns.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Returns to Big 12 action Tuesday night at Oklahoma.

Florida: Resumes SEC play Tuesday night at Georgia.

N.C. State knocks off No. 10 North Carolina in overtime for huge ACC road win

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 27, 2018, 2:17 PM EST
N.C. State outlasted No. 10 North Carolina, 95-91, for a huge ACC road win on Saturday afternoon.

Using hot three-point shooting and solid efforts from four players in the lineup, the Wolfpack (15-7, 5-4) earned a signature road victory for first-year head coach Kevin Keatts.

Allerik Freeman (29 points) and Torin Dorn (20 points) were both reliable scorers while Markell Johnson (18 points, 11 assists) and Omer Yurtseven (16 points, 13 rebounds) both put up double-doubles. The Wolfpack shot 15-for-30 from three-point range for the game, often matching North Carolina’s high-octane offense by hitting clutch shots down the stretch.

N.C. State’s guards were tremendous on Saturday, matching the North Carolina backcourt while also limiting Joel Berry II (six points, 3-for-12 shooting). Realizing that North Carolina’s defense doesn’t have a consistent rim protector, the Wolfpack guards played in constant attack mode while kicking out to open shooters when the North Carolina defense collapsed. Yurtseven, with six offensive rebounds, including a key putback in overtime, was there to clean up any misses using his size and touch around the rim.

At this current juncture, N.C. State doesn’t appear to be an NCAA tournament team, but a road win at a top-ten team certainly gives this team another life. The bubble is incredibly soft once again and the Wolfpack are going to have ample opportunities to earn quality wins to potentially play themselves in — including a home game against these same Tar Heels on Feb. 10.

North Carolina (16-6, 5-4) has been sluggish in ACC play as they drop another winnable game they should have taken at home. With Berry playing a subpar game, Luke Maye (31 points, 12 rebounds) and Theo Pinson (25 points, 15 rebounds) both played inspired outings but it ultimately wasn’t enough to get the win. The Tar Heels had some troubling lapses on defense as their switching on high ball screens hurt them in the final few minutes.

At what point do we start to get concerned about North Carolina? The Tar Heels have had some struggles on the road while also losing home games to teams like Wofford and N.C. State as they’re now in the middle of a deep conference. The schedule going forward doesn’t look too daunting for North Carolina but they still have a road game at Clemson and two against Duke.

Bubble Banter: The SEC-Big 12 Challenge is a big chance for a number of teams

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 27, 2018, 1:13 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

N.C. STATE (RPI: 70, KenPom: 74, NBC seed: First four out): The Wolfpack will go down as Saturday’s big winner, as they landed a road win over North Carolina, who is currently 5th in the RPI. Kevin Keatts’ club now has wins over Duke (1), Clemson (6) and Arizona (15), the latter of which came on a neutral floor. Losses to UNC Greensboro at home and Northern Iowa on a neutral floor are not ideal — both are Quadrant 3 losses — but I challenge you to find any program with four wins as good as N.C. State’s four wins.

LOSERS

SOUTH CAROLINA (RPI: 52, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Gamecocks wasted a great opportunity to add another Quadrant 1 win to the résumé, as they blew a late lead at home against Texas Tech. The good news for Frank Martin’s club is that those wins over Kentucky and at Florida aren’t going anywhere, and they will have plenty of chances to add to their profile in SEC play.

BAYLOR (RPI: 86, KenPom: 42, NBC seed: Out): The Bears can certainly play their way back into contention, but after losing at Florida on Saturday, they’ve lost five of six and seven of nine. They have a lot of ground to make up.

