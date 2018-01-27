More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Heron scores 21 points, No. 19 Auburn routs LSU 95-70

Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — After coming out flat in its previous two home games, Auburn gave the crowd plenty to cheer about right from the start Saturday.

Mustapha Heron had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting as No. 19 Auburn cruised to a 95-70 win over LSU, maintaining sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Bryce Brown scored 15 points and DeSean Murray had 18 points and eight rebounds for Auburn (19-2, 7-1 SEC). Heron also grabbed eight boards.

Auburn held LSU point guard Tremont Waters to four points on 1-of-7 shooting. Waters entered averaging 15.7 points and an SEC-high six assists per game. But he committed six turnovers and didn’t make his first field goal until midway through the second half.

“(Waters) didn’t know what to do,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We paid a lot of attention to him and made sure that we covered him on both sides of the ball screen.”

Duop Reath was a force inside for LSU (12-8, 3-5) and finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Randy Onwuasor added 14 points.

“We got whipped every way you can get whipped. Absolutely bludgeoned,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Auburn played fantastic. Coach Pearl had them ready to play. The crowd and the environment was tremendous. We didn’t respond like we needed to.”

Auburn put a quick end to its recent trend of slow starts with an 18-2 run early in the first half as Heron scored 16 points in five minutes to begin the game. Auburn hit 11 3-pointers in the opening half and led by 19 after 20 minutes.

Auburn shot 55 percent and led by as many as 32. The Tigers outrebounded LSU 38-24.

“I thought we did a good job,” Pearl said. “LSU was 11-1 when they outrebound their opponent. So we knew we had to fly around a little bit.”

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Lost for the third time in the last four games. LSU hasn’t been able to build on its upset of then-No. 11 Texas A&M on Jan. 6.

Auburn: Another impressive victory in a dream season so far. Auburn Arena has become one of the toughest places to play in the SEC, and the Tigers have yet to lose at home this season. Saturday marked the third straight game in which Auburn reached 50 points by halftime. The Tigers are on pace to be the SEC’s highest-scoring team since Kentucky in 1996.

Clark, Evans lead No. 9 Cincinnati past Memphis 62-48

Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gary Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Evans added 14 points — including a pair of 3-pointers to break Cincinnati out of a second-half shooting slump — as the No. 9 Bearcats defeated Memphis 62-48 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.

The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) used a stingy defense to hold Memphis to 31.1 percent shooting for the game, including converting only three of 17 shots from outside the arc.

Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers (13-8, 4-4) with 20 points, while Kareem Brewton Jr. finished with 10 for Memphis.

Memphis, which struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 34-21 at intermission, managed to put a dent in the Bearcats’ advantage in the early stages of the second half. Cincy missed its first five shots, leading to a timeout from Bearcats coach Mick Cronin, when the Tigers crept back to within 34-28.

Eventually, the Bearcats would miss 10 of their first 11, allowing Memphis to creep back in. The Tigers would get as close as 36-32.

At that point, the Bearcats converted four 3-pointers, including two by Evans, part of crafting a 15-2 rally to put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have held opponents under 70 points in their last eight games and made shots difficult for Memphis most of the night. During their winning streak, the Bearcats have defeated all but one opponent by double-digits.

Memphis: The Tigers really struggled offensively in the first half. The Tigers couldn’t get anything going early because of a pressing Bearcats defense that caused four quick turnovers. The Bearcats continually took Memphis out of any flow in the first half, leaving the Tigers stuck under 30 percent shooting at the latter stages of the first half. Those shooting woes contributed to a stretch of more than 5 minutes without Memphis scoring as Cincinnati had 12 straight points.

No. 11 Arizona holds on to beat Utah 74-73

Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona watched all of its 13-point lead over Utah disappear. Someone needed to step up and make a shot.

Of course it was Dusan Ristic, the Wildcats’ 7-foot big man, on a contested 3-pointer.

Ristic, 0 for 5 on the season from the arc, hit a 3-pointer in the final two minutes and made all three of his attempts while scoring 23 points, helping No. 11 Arizona hold off Utah 74-73 on Saturday.

“I made two before and I was confident enough to take it,” said Ristic, who eclipsed 1,000 career points with his final 3. “I usually don’t take those, even in practice.”

Despite playing without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins (foot) for the third time in four games, Arizona (18-4, 8-1 Pac-12) appeared to be in control after Ristic’s 3-pointer and two free throws put the Wildcats up four.

Utah rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit and made it interesting at the end, pulling within 74-73 on Justin Bibbins’ 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left, then got the ball back after Arizona’s Allonzo Trier was called for an offensive foul before the ball was inbounded.

The Utes (12-9, 4-5) passed the ball inside to Donnie Tillman, but he was unable to hit a contested shot. Arizona’s Keanu Pinder then missed a free throw with 0.3 seconds left and David Collette was well short on a desperation shot from the opposite free throw line.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 26 points and keyed a 12-0 second-half run that pushed the Utes into the lead.

“We made enough shots to make it interesting in the end,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “It was a heck of a game and it’s unfortunate anybody has to lose.

Utah avenged an earlier loss on Thursday by knocking off No. 21 Arizona State. Barefield hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and the Utes didn’t miss a shot in overtime in the 80-77 victory.

Arizona won the first meeting with Utah 94-82 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 4. Alkins had 22 points in that one, but was in street clothes for the rematch.

The Wildcats didn’t seem to miss their emotional leader, jumping out with a 14-4 run while hitting their first six shots.

The Utes gathered themselves after the early Arizona onslaught and quieted the rowdy McKale Center crowd — at least a little — with a 9-0 run to pull within 31-27 late in the first half.

Arizona kept hitting shots, though, and held Utah scoreless over the final 4:35 to lead 43-33 at halftime. The Wildcats went 16 for 23 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from the 3-point arc.

“We moved the ball well,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “We had an unselfish team.”

The Utes started making shots again in the second half. So did Arizona, keeping the lead to at least 7.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Trier each picked up fouls, giving Utah an opportunity.

The Utes took advantage even as Miller rotated both players back in, scoring 12 straight points to take a 66-65 lead with 5 ½ minutes left.

“We have a nice resilience to us and I think our guys are realizing that if you play hard and bring the fight, we have a chance,” Krystkowiak said.

BIG PICTURE

Utah got only a desert split, but beating one ranked team and losing to another in one of the nation’s toughest road environments is a solid trip.

Arizona keeps finding ways to win, is firmly in control of the Pac-12 lead and could move up in Monday’s AP Top 25.

ALKINS UPDATE

Alkins had surgery before the season for a stress fracture in his right foot, causing him to miss Arizona’s first nine games. When the soreness issue started to arise two weeks ago, Arizona decided to take a cautious route, hoping to have him pain free for March.

Miller said Alkins has been through a string of medical tests to see if there’s damage to his foot and nothing has shown up.

“He doesn’t have a fracture of any kind,” he said. “His bone is healing; in some parts it’s completely healed, other parts it’s good healing. But when a player that has a foot like that his that’s been surgically repaired and runs into discomfort all of a sudden, you really just have to shut him down.”

Division I’s only winless team snaps 21-game skid

Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Kylan Phillips scored 23 points and Mississippi Valley State, the only winless Division I team entering Saturday, snapped a 21-game losing streak with a 72-67 victory over Jackson State.

Mississippi Valley State (1-20, 1-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hadn’t won since March 4, 2017 when it beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-87. The Delta Devils lost their final game of 2017-18 against Alcorn State and started this season with 20-consecutive losses and owned the longest active losing streak in Division I.

Dante Scott scored 11 on just 2-of-9 shooting from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line. He broke a 67-all tie with 42 seconds left at the line after Phillips came up with a steal at the other end.

Darius Austin missed a 3-pointer on Jackson State’s next possession and, forced to foul with 20 seconds, sent Scott to the line where he made another pair.

Chalice Frank missed a 3 with 12 seconds left and Jeremiah Jefferson missed a jumper after gathering the rebound off Frank’s miss.

Maurice Rivers led Jackson State (9-12, 6-2) with 15 points and Austin scored 12.

No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Iowa State 68-45

Associated Press
AMES, Iowa (AP) — In search of a spark, Tennessee looked to its bench — and reserves Lamonte Turner and James Daniel III were more than ready to give the Volunteers the boost they needed.

Turner scored 20 points, Daniel had 16 and 22nd-ranked Tennessee rolled past Iowa State 68-45 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for its sixth win in seven games.

Admiral Schofield had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers (15-5), who overcame a horrid start to post their fifth road win of the season.

“We played like we try to play in terms of our defense,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, whose team handed Iowa State its worst nonconference loss since rival Iowa beat the Cyclones by 25 in 2001.

Tennessee missed 15 of its first 17 shots to fall into a quick early hole. But the Vols soon settled down in their first trip to Hilton Coliseum, closing the first half on a 26-7 run keyed by three 3s from Daniel, who led the nation in scoring in 2015-16 while at Howard.

Daniel had 14 points in the first half, which was two more than he scored in his previous three games combined.

“He had it going on,” Barnes said. “You could feel it.”

So did Turner. Tennessee extended its lead to 44-21 after he hit back-to-back 3s to cap a staggering 39-9 spurt spanning the halves.

Donovan Jackson had 13 points for the Cyclones (11-9), who were held to their lowest scoring output of the season after hitting only four 3s and shooting 7 of 17 from the line.

Senior Hans Brase replaced talented freshman Cam Lard in the starting lineup for the first time. Brase went scoreless while Lard finished with six points and nine rebounds, and coach Steve Prohm said after the game that Lard’s brief benching was “between me and him.”

Prohm said Lard will be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against West Virginia.

“Not much really to say, outside of (that) it’s a bad performance,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “When we get hit, we fold.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols have five road victories in their first seven tries — a stat the NCAA Tournament selection committee surely will appreciate. They did so with resilience, rallying from their early struggles in a tough venue with one of their best stretches of the season. A 49-31 edge on the boards didn’t hurt either.

Iowa State: This was one of the Cyclones’ worst performances of the season. As a rebuilding program, a lack of focus can make things get ugly in a hurry — and getting outscored by 30 points in less than 20 minutes is about as ugly as it gets. “Soft. One word. That’s all it is. We played soft,” Jackson said. “Hilton is supposed to be our safe haven. We’re disrespecting Hilton right now.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After beating Vanderbilt at home and Iowa State on the road this week, Tennessee could find itself moving up a few spots on Monday.

THE NUMBERS

This was Barnes’ 650th win as a head coach. Sixteen of those victories came against Iowa State, who Barnes faced 24 times as the coach at Texas. … The Cyclones’ previous low for points this season was 55, which came in an ugly six-point win over Maryland-Eastern Shore to close 2017. … The Vols shot 50 percent in the second half and hit 22 of their last 45 attempts from the floor. … Iowa State had 11 turnovers to just nine assists, and point guard Nick Weiler-Babb was held scoreless. He also had three turnovers and two assists.

HE SAID IT

“I do think we’re growing. I don’t think there’s any question about that … I do think playing a really hard schedule helps you,” said Barnes, whose team’s strength of schedule ranked third nationally entering play.

No. 5 Kansas builds big early lead, beats Texas A&M 79-68

Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has white-knuckled its way to the top of the Big 12.

It took hopping out of conference play to finally breeze to a comfortable win.

Svi Mykhailiuk poured in 24 points, Malik Newman added 15 and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks built a big lead on Texas A&M in the first half before sustaining it most of the way in a 79-68 victory Saturday.

Lagerald Vick added 10 points, and Udoka Azubuike had a couple of rim-rattling dunks, as the Jayhawks (17-4) — so accustomed to sweating out down-to-the-wire games this season — won their fourth straight in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 10th in a row over the Aggies.

“Oh, we sweated,” Mykhailiuk said, smiling.

Just not a whole lot. The Jayhawks built a 45-27 halftime advantage, kept the gap nearly that wide in the second half and managed to breathe easy in the final minute for a change.

“It wasn’t as easy,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said, “as I would have hoped.”

Tyler Davis had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas A&M (13-8), which began the season 11-1 with wins over Big 12 foes West Virginia and Oklahoma State. But after ascending to No. 5 in the AP poll, coach Billy Kennedy’s club has lost seven of its last nine in a calamitous freefall.

“I really think Kansas played as well as any team we’ve played all year, the way they shared the ball,” Kennedy said. “I think the Mykhailiuk kid, he made some special 3s, and giving up 10 3s in the first half was really hard to overcome against a good team.”

Robert Williams added 11 points, nine boards and four blocks for the Aggies, whose only win over Kansas in 22 tries came in 2007, before they bolted the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The Jayhawks took control with a 10-0 run midway through the first half, stretching a 20-18 lead into a 30-18 advantage behind the kind of 3-point barrage that has become so common this season.

At one point, they had hit nine of their first 13 from beyond the arc.

Mykhailiuk had three in the first half, part of his 17 points in 17 minutes, as the Jayhawks shot 53 percent from the field and took a 45-27 lead into the break against one of the nation’s best defenses.

“It seemed like every back-breaking play, we’d get a bad bounce and they’d hit a 3,” Kennedy said. “Every bounce, every play, they made it, and that’s the mark of a good team.”

Kansas kept the pace hot in the second half, creating run-outs every time the Aggies missed a shot — and there were plenty of them. And even when they were forced to set up offense, the Jayhawks managed to get high percentage shots, including a rim-shaking dunk by Azubuike early on.

Azubuike had barreled through Davis before slamming it home, then straddled the Aggies’ big man as he dropped back to the floor. He gave him a mean mug, too, that earned him a technical foul.

The Aggies finally clawed within 72-62 on free throws by Davis with 4:40 to go, but Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup and Azubuike added a baby hook to restore the Jayhawks’ advantage.

The Aggies never managed to get within single-digits down the stretch.

DOKE’S TECHNICAL

Self was not happy with Azubuike’s technical foul, which he called “selfish.” The play also took some of the fire out of the big guy, who had a big first half but was quiet in the second. Azubuike ended up with eight points, six boards and four blocks in 22 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M tried to establish its size in the paint, but the Jayhawks made up for their lack of size with scrappiness. The Aggies’ guards were outhustled to seemingly every loose ball, and that put too much pressure on Davis and Williams to make things happen in a game that hardly suited their style.

Kansas bounced back nicely from a late collapse at Oklahoma, showing a bit more moxie than the Jayhawks have in recent weeks. They had a 15-2 edge on fast-break points, and they hung with the bigger Aggies on the boards in a positive sign for a team that has struggled to rebound.