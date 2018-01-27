More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Alabama slowed down Trae Young to beat Oklahoma but the Sooners have the higher ceiling

By Scott PhillipsJan 27, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Alabama used a physical defensive effort to hold Player of the Year favorite Trae Young to below his season averages as the Crimson Tide picked up a huge 80-73 win over No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Using multiple defenders and face-guarding Young the length of the floor on many possessions, Alabama’s defense wore down the star freshman guard as he finished with 17 points and eight assists — well below his season averages. Looking visibly frustrated at times, Young faced constant double teams and traps from the Crimson Tide defense as the freshman faced a long and athletic defense that made it tough for him to make plays off the dribble. Young didn’t score the first 11 minutes he played. With his team down 10 with over a minute remaining, Young finished the game on the bench.

In a huge matchup of star freshman point guards that drew a sell-out crowd and over 50 NBA scouts in attendance, Alabama’s floor general, Collin Sexton, had a strong outing with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting to pace the Crimson Tide to the home win. Sexton doesn’t get the hype that Young is getting on a national level this season, but he was stellar at times in this one. Defending Young in some instances, Sexton played a solid overall floor game as he was in total control on offense while helping to limit his counterpart.

That’s the major difference between these two teams. The ceilings of their star freshmen point guards are at entirely different levels. That makes for an entirely different long-term trajectory for these two teams.

Young had an “off” game and still finished with 17 and 8 as his team came up short in a hostile road environment against an NCAA-caliber opponent. Sexton finished with 18 points, while getting more help around him, to lead his team to a hard-fought win at home. When Young is rolling and playing at his best, Oklahoma can knock off any team in the country on any night. When Sexton is playing at his best, Alabama can knock off some teams at home on some nights.

Young might have had the “off” game but he is still far and away the better player and bigger offensive threat this season. Oklahoma can still count on him to be productive in every game he plays. Young has an ability to take over a game that is second to none in college basketball. Sexton is still a big enough question mark with his consistency that the Crimson Tide can’t rely exclusively on him to lead them to victory.

There have been plenty of times this season that Sexton has finished in single digits while showing limited production. Saturday’s game was the second time all season Young was held below 20 points — and his minimum total for a game was the 15 points he had in the season opener.

This is not at all a knock on Sexton — an outstanding player who can erupt for 30 or 40 points on a good night. He has a bright NBA future himself. But Young is putting up historic numbers while beating teams like Wichita State on the road and Kansas in conference play.

Of course, basketball is also a team game and the argument about star point guards is a small part of the overall equation. But the main takeaway is this: Oklahoma has a superstar-caliber threat in Young that makes teams change entire gameplans. Alabama has an all-conference player in Sexton who can lead in stretches if his perimeter jumper is hot.

Regardless of future predictions, this is a huge win for Alabama. They’ve now earned a fourth top-50 win — with the others coming against Rhode Island, Texas A&M and Auburn — as it looks like the Crimson Tide are currently solidly in the Field of 68. Leading for nearly the entire game, Alabama used an impressive 13-0 run in the second half to build a decent lead before running clock and letting its defense do the rest.

But Alabama doesn’t seem like the kind of high-ceiling team that can make a run in the tournament. At least not yet. It took Alabama’s best game in front of a raucous crowd to take down a good team like Oklahoma when Young had an off night. Credit head coach Avery Johnson’s game plan and the Crimson Tide’s other players for also stepping up. Herbert Jones looked like a viable rotation threat with 14 points and strong two-way play while Braxton Key knocked down two important three-pointers to maintain a late lead.

It’s unlikely we see these two teams play again this season. But the Big 12/SEC Challenge gave us a solid non-conference glimpse at two star point guards and two tournament teams and where they might be headed. Alabama might have scored the win in this one, but even in a loss, Oklahoma’s outlook is still looking better thanks to Trae Young’s ceiling.

After win at No. 4 Duke, it’s time to give No. 2 Virginia their due

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 27, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
I will never doubt Tony Bennett again.

Ever.

In a year where the Virginia Cavaliers were supposed to be rebuilding, in a season where they were supposed to be a season away from underclassmen like Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter, Bennett may have the best team he’s ever had as a college basketball coach.

On Saturday, No. 2 Virginia went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and knocked off No. 4 Duke, 65-63, despite the fact that Duke’s super star Marvin Bagley III went for 30 points and 14 boards. Wendell Carter added 14 points, 15 boards, four blocks and four assists.

Duke — a top five team with arguably the most talented starting five in the sport — did what they always do: They dominated the paint, they ran their offense through the biggest and best front line in the country and, frankly, they controlled the majority of the second half in one of the best home courts in college hoops, and it still wasn’t enough.

Which begs the question: Is Virginia actually the best team in college basketball?

I’ve long argued that it is Villanova. They have a lottery pick in Mikal Bridges. They have another NBA player and a potential National Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson. Their head coach has won a national title and may end up in the Hall of Fame when it is all said and done. They are old, they shoot the cover off the ball, they are a nightmare to matchup with given their versatility. It’s not a coincidence that the Wildcats have been the most successful program in the country for the last five seasons.

If not them, then Purdue seemed to be the name at the forefront of the discussion. Or maybe you thought it was one of the absurdly-talented preseason title favorites — Michigan State, or Arizona, or the Duke team that Virginia just knocked off — that haven’t quite seemed to put it all together yet.

Whatever the case was, prior to Saturday, unless your address is in Charlottesville, you probably didn’t think that Virginia was college basketball’s best team.

But if Saturday was evidence of anything, they might just be.

Nothing about the way that Virginia plays is sexy. They are the slowest team in the country. They grind you down defensively. Their fans cheer shot clock violations louder than they do three-pointers. They prefer to run through two or three sets and take 28 seconds off of the shot clock than shoot anything other than a great shot.

And while watching them may put you to sleep faster than taking a dose of Nyquil and trying to read War And Peace, playing against them is death by 1,000 papercuts. Every win looks beautiful in the ACC standings, and as things currently stand, the only team within two games of Virginia in the conference title race is Louisville, who probably won’t be making any miraculous runs to a league title, not when they’ve lost to Virginia the last four times they’ve faced off.

That may be why Virginia cannot get the respect that they have earned.

Sexy sells in college basketball. The teams that have the NBA talent, the high-flying athletes, the pace-and-space offense. They are the ones that get the attention. Virginia doesn’t really have any of that. De’Andre Hunter, a redshirt freshman that played 24 minutes off the bench on Sunday, is probably the best NBA prospect on the UVA roster, but he’s still a few years away and likely won’t be the kind of player that we’re talking about as a potential lottery pick. Kyle Guy is fun to watch when he gets it going, but he’s not going to do all that much more than run off of screens and catch-and-shoot. Ty Jerome makes more big shots than anyone, but he also makes London Perrantes look athletic.

But that’s only half the problem.

Virginia is dealing with some of the same issues that Villanova dealt with before they won their title; that Bill Self and Jim Calhoun dealt with before their titles; that Sean Miller is currently dealing with. Tony Bennett has never done it in March. He’s been to the last four NCAA tournaments and made it out of the first weekend just twice. He lost in the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed in 2014. He lost in the second round as a No. 2 seed in 2015. He lost in the Elite 8 in 2016, blowing an 16-point lead against No. 10 seed Syracuse in the final nine minutes. Last year, as a No. 5 seed, Virginia got dropped by Florida in the second round.

Fair or not — it’s not — until Virginia is playing on that first weekend in April, they are always going to be looked at as that team that can win games in January but cannot in March.

When that is the reputation your team has, it is really hard to shake it. Ask Villanova. They are not even two years removed from a national title and they still battle it.

This may finally be the group that gets Virginia to the Final Four.

And if this team — the one that was supposed to be rebuilding, the one that was supposed to still be a year away from reaching its peak — is the one that finally gets Bennett and Virginia to the Final Four, it would be the perfectly fitting for the program that is quietly one of, if not the best in the ACC today.

Evans leads No. 14 Texas Tech to 70-63 win over South Carolina

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Keenan Evans scored 31 points including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:12 left to lift No. 14 Texas Tech to a 70-63 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Gamecocks (13-8) were looking to rally past their third ranked opponent in four games and were up 58-53 on Felipe Haase’s 3 with 6:21 to go. That’s when Evans scored eight of the Red Raiders’ next nine points, including the 3 from the left arc, for a 62-61 lead.

Evans followed that with a 3-point play with 46 seconds left to secure the win in the teams’ first meeting since December 1976.

Texas Tech (17-4) outscored South Carolina 17-5 over the final six minutes.

Evans, a 6-foot-2 senior, had four 3-pointers and made all 13 of his foul shots to lead the Red Raiders. Zhaire Smith had 11 points, the only other Texas Tech player in double figures.

The Gamecocks appeared to be on the verge of rallying against another Top 25 opponent. They came from 14 points down to top then 18th-ranked Kentucky 76-68 on Jan. 16, then were 11 points down at No. 20 Florida before their 77-72 win Wednesday night.

This time, though, South Carolina’s rally came up short, as it missed six of its final seven field-goal tries.

Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 16 points before fouling out in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went into a massive shooting funk with about five minutes left in the opening half. They went 6 for 20 during a 20-minute stretch that saw them squander an eight-point lead and trail 58-53 with 6:20 left. Texas Tech came in sixth in Big 12 Conference shooting at 47.1 percent a game.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have had a knack for coming out on top in ugly games. But aggressive play cost South Carolina in this one. Frank Booker was called for an intentional foul with the Gamecocks holding a lead, and two starters, forward Silva and point guard Wesley Myers, fouled out. Texas Tech made 23 of its 28 foul shots.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech goes home to play Texas on Wednesday night.

South Carolina finishes a two-game homestand against Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

VIDEO: No. 24 Rhode Island beats Duquesne on Stan Robinson’s buzzer-beater

By Rob DausterJan 27, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Stanford Robinson made one three all afternoon, but it was a big one.

The 6-foot-3 senior knocked down a triple at the buzzer as No. 24 Rhode Island knocked off Duquesne, 61-58, to remain undefeated in Atlantic 10 play on the season.

Robinson finished with just seven points. E.C. Matthews led the way with 20 points.

No. 20 Florida hits 14 3-pointers, beats Baylor 81-60

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 2:40 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Chris Chiozza scored 20 points, including 13 straight late in the first half, and No. 20 Florida used a barrage of 3-pointers to beat Baylor 81-60 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Jalen Hudson added 17 points for the Gators (15-6, 9-3 Southeastern Conference), who bounced back from a midweek loss to South Carolina to win for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Florida lost that one at the 3-point line. Coach Mike White’s team handled the Bears (12-9, 0-6 Big 12) thanks mostly to a red-hot shooting performance from behind the arc.

Chiozza and Hudson led the way. Chiozza hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, including consecutive treys during his 13-point spurt over a five-minute span in the opening 20 minutes. He also chipped in six rebounds and six assists. Hudson made 4 of 6 from behind the arc.

They got plenty of help, too.

Egor Koulechov made three 3s in the first five minutes of the game, including a banked-in shot that turned out to be an omen for what kind of day it would be for the home team. Koulechov finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

KeVaughn Allen, who chipped in 10 points, drained a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer. Hudson beat the shot clock with another trey and later sank back-to-back 3s that pushed Florida’s lead to 66-48 with about nine minutes to play.

The Gators finished 14 of 25 from behind the arc, the fifth most they’ve hit all season.

Baylor was 3 for 15 from 3-point range and fell to 4-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Bears also dropped to 25-4 against non-Big 12 teams since the start of last season.

Terry Maston led Baylor with 14 points. Mark Vital added 11. Leading scorer Manu Lecomte finished with 10 after getting into foul trouble in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears have lost three in a row for the first time since dropping five straight in January 2014. Baylor also had lost five of six this season, a huge drop-off for a team that made the Sweet 16 last year.

Florida: Senior center John Egbunu went through pre-game warmups for the second straight game and even dressed for the game for the first time all season, another sign of progress for the much-needed big man. Egbunu missed the final 10 games last year after tearing the ACL in his left knee. He began non-contact practice last week and could be a huge help in the post when he returns.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Returns to Big 12 action Tuesday night at Oklahoma.

Florida: Resumes SEC play Tuesday night at Georgia.

N.C. State knocks off No. 10 North Carolina in overtime for huge ACC road win

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 27, 2018, 2:17 PM EST
N.C. State outlasted No. 10 North Carolina, 95-91, for a huge ACC road win on Saturday afternoon.

Using hot three-point shooting and solid efforts from four players in the lineup, the Wolfpack (15-7, 5-4) earned a signature road victory for first-year head coach Kevin Keatts.

Allerik Freeman (29 points) and Torin Dorn (20 points) were both reliable scorers while Markell Johnson (18 points, 11 assists) and Omer Yurtseven (16 points, 13 rebounds) both put up double-doubles. The Wolfpack shot 15-for-30 from three-point range for the game, often matching North Carolina’s high-octane offense by hitting clutch shots down the stretch.

N.C. State’s guards were tremendous on Saturday, matching the North Carolina backcourt while also limiting Joel Berry II (six points, 3-for-12 shooting). Realizing that North Carolina’s defense doesn’t have a consistent rim protector, the Wolfpack guards played in constant attack mode while kicking out to open shooters when the North Carolina defense collapsed. Yurtseven, with six offensive rebounds, including a key putback in overtime, was there to clean up any misses using his size and touch around the rim.

At this current juncture, N.C. State doesn’t appear to be an NCAA tournament team, but a road win at a top-ten team certainly gives this team another life. The bubble is incredibly soft once again and the Wolfpack are going to have ample opportunities to earn quality wins to potentially play themselves in — including a home game against these same Tar Heels on Feb. 10.

North Carolina (16-6, 5-4) has been sluggish in ACC play as they drop another winnable game they should have taken at home. With Berry playing a subpar game, Luke Maye (31 points, 12 rebounds) and Theo Pinson (25 points, 15 rebounds) both played inspired outings but it ultimately wasn’t enough to get the win. The Tar Heels had some troubling lapses on defense as their switching on high ball screens hurt them in the final few minutes.

At what point do we start to get concerned about North Carolina? The Tar Heels have had some struggles on the road while also losing home games to teams like Wofford and N.C. State as they’re now in the middle of a deep conference. The schedule going forward doesn’t look too daunting for North Carolina but they still have a road game at Clemson and two against Duke.