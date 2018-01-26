NCAA president Mark Emmert alerted to Michigan State sexual assault reports in 2010

Auerbach obtained a letter that was sent from Kathy Redmond, the founder of the National Coalition Against Violent Athletes, to Emmert in 2010 alerting him to the problems that were detailed in ESPN’s bombshell report on Michigan State.
Detailed in that letter was handling of an allegation against Michigan State basketball players, Keith Appling and Adreian Payne.
Redmond had a face-to-face meeting with Emmert, she told Auerbach, prior to sending the letter, and during that meeting she specifically mentioned the way that MSU president Lou Anna Simon was dealing with the basketball players. Simon resigned from her position earlier this week.
Payne told investigators that he could “understand how [his accuser] would feel that she was not free to leave” during their encounter. Prosecutors declined to press charges, and the assistant prosecutor that interviewed Payne’s alleged victim now works in Michigan State’s Title IX office.
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo says he’s ‘definitely not retiring,’
“I’m not going anywhere, in my mind,” Izzo said, what could only be interpreted as the coach acknowledging that, yes, he could get fired over this. “I’m definitely not retiring.”
“There’s a lot of things that happened today that are part of life. I’m going to worry about my team, I’m going to worry about the survivors, and I’m going to worry about what I’m going to do.”
That was about the only thing that Izzo definitively responded to on Friday night. In a press conference that lasted just under 12 minutes, Izzo repeatedly referenced those survivors and that he would “hope that I’m a big part of the healing process for them and our campus community.”
More than anything, it sounded as if the coach was coached.
“We’ll cooperate with any investigation going forward as we have always done,” Izzo said in a prepared statement, conveniently ignoring the simple truth that Michigan State had been nothing but uncooperative with any investigations in the past, going as far as suing ESPN three times to prevent them from obtaining documents that made their way into today’s story. “And that’s about all I have to say about it. I understand you might have a million questions. I’m probably not going to answer them. I’m going to stick to what I said and talk about the game.”
This was expected. Last week, Izzo created a firestorm when he spoke off-the-cuff about former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon. “I have to say, though, that I have the utmost — the utmost — faith and respect for the leadership of our president, too, at Michigan State,” adding that, “that’s a woman who has dedicated over 40 years — and I’ve been here 33 with her, and I think I know what she stands for.”
Izzo would walk back those comments, and three days later Simon would resign from her post for her inaction in regards to Larry Nassar and allegations that were made about him.
There was never any chance that Izzo was going to say anything other than what the PR professionals told him to say. He was never going to answer for why he allowed Walton to remain on his coaching staff, to allow him to be a part of a Final Four run, after he was accused of knocking a woman out with two punches in a bar. Walton was eventually fired after he was accused of a sexual assault along with two of his former teammates. Both of those teammates, unnamed in ESPN’s report, remained with the program. Izzo was never going to answer any questions about that, either.
And he certainly wasn’t going to answer any questions about why there was no discipline for Appling or Payne when they were accused of sexual assault as freshmen. The duo was never charged with a crime, but Payne essentially copped to the assault during the investigation, telling investigators that he could “understand how [the victim] would feel that she was not free to leave” during the alleged assault.
The complicating factor is that much of this was reported at the time. I wrote about it in 2010. It is convenient that it is not becoming a national story because Larry Nassar was allowed to prey on children on that campus for two decades.
I get that.
But eight years after these allegations were made, Walton and Payne both lost their G-League jobs, Walton as a coach with the Clippers and Payne as a player with the Magic, on the day the report came out when they escaped punishment from Michigan State at the time. (Appling is currently in prison on unrelated gun charges.)
That is a bad look for Michigan State.
It something that Izzo needs to answer for.
It is something that he will continue to be asked about, likely as soon as Sunday, when the Spartans play at Maryland.
Just don’t expect anything more than a canned response.
Report: Tom Izzo, men’s basketball implicated in coverup of sexual misconduct at Michigan State
We now know why Mark Hollis resigned as Michigan State’s Athletic Director on Friday morning.
Just a few hours after Hollis completed a press conference in East Lansing announcing that he would be stepping down from his role at the top of the athletic department, ESPN dropped a bombshell report detailing a “pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression” of sexual violence allegations involving not just Larry Nassar but the football and men’s basketball programs as well.
The problems go beyond simply playing players that have been accused of violence and sexual misconduct.
The Athletic Department actively tried to suppress the information and allowed coaches, as opposed to administrators of Title IX investigators, to handle the punishments.
This quote is one of the most damning from the story:
“Whatever protocol or policy was in place, whatever frontline staff might normally be involved in response or investigation, it all got kind of swept away and it was handled more by administration [and] athletic department officials,” said former Michigan State sexual assault counselor Lauren Allswede, who left the university after seven years over the way they handled these investigations. “It was all happening behind closed doors. … None of it was transparent or included people who would normally be involved in certain decisions.”
The details of the report are much more damning for the football program and head coach Mark D’Antonio, but Tom Izzo and the basketball program certainly do not come off looking good. The specific allegations involving the men’s basketball team date back to 2010 and 2011. In 2010, former player Travis Walton, who was then a graduate assistant with the program, was accused of knocking out a woman in a bar after hitting her twice in the head. He was allowed to travel to the Final Four with the team that season.
That allegedly occurred in Feb. of 2010. By April, the charges had been reduced after Walton found two witnesses of his own to contradict the victim’s account, but in that same month he was accused, along with two other unnamed players, of raping a woman off-campus. The parent’s of that accuser came forward because she had heard the players had tried to assault another woman, and that they were not going to be punished by the university.
Then in the fall of that year, before the start of the season, then-freshmen Adreian Payne and Keith Appling were accused by a student of sexual assault. It was investigated by police — Payne was even brought in for questioning — but no charges were filed in that case. The victim eventually brought legal action against the school as a result.
Michigan State released this statement: “Over the past several years, we have dedicated significant new resources to strengthening our efforts to combat sexual violence. Every day, people across campus are working diligently on this critical issue. We acknowledge, however, that we have sometimes fallen short of our goal and the expectations of others. It is clear more needs to be done, and we are using every resource available to get better.”
No Shock, just surprise: Wichita State’s departure invites chaos to the Valley
DES MOINES, Ia. — The reminders came from the public address. They came from the arena MC, and they came from the crowd.
Time and again, the stakes were stated, as much to stir emotion, it seemed, as to evoke a communal reality check, as if it kept being repeated, that meant it had to be true, no matter how unlikely it seemed.
“This,” the refrain came again and again, “is for first place.”
Here, at Drake’s Knapp Center, is not where the battle was supposed to be fought for a leg up in the Missouri Valley Conference heading into the backstretch of the league race. Yet, here it was.
Even for a league that has been recently remade, the state of the Valley at its 2018 midpoint makes little sense, and it was never more evident than Wednesday’s matchup between Drake and Loyola, with first place on the line, between one team that hasn’t finished in the upper half of the standings in a decade and another who was a conference realignment door prize four years ago.
It’s a new day in the Valley. Or maybe it’s night. Or dawn or dusk. Whatever it is, it’s confusing.
“It’s a coach’s nightmare,” Ramblers coach Porter Moser told NBCSports.com after his team pulled alone into first with an 80-57 win over the Bulldogs. “You can’t look ahead. I’ll go to the funny farm if I look ahead.
“I really believe that 10 could beat one. In this league, anybody could beat anyone. I believe that in my heart.”
From top to bottom, the Valley, recently one of the country’s most predictable leagues, is a mess to make sense of. The preseason favorite, Missouri State, is hovering just above .500. Northern Iowa, the pick to finish second, is 3-6. Illinois State, with one of the best pro prospects in the league and a preseason darkhorse, is 4-5.
It’s hard to know what to make of it other than it’s chaos created by a vacuum. First, Creighton left for the Big East in 2013. Then, this spring, Wichita State, having established itself not only as MVC juggernaut but national powerhouse, abruptly moved on to the AAC.
“It opened the door and everybody knows they have a chance to win the conference,” Loyola point guard Clayton Custer said, “and if we win the (conference) tournament, go to the NCAA tournament.”
The Shockers run of dominance brought order to the league. Without Gregg Marshall and Charles Koch’s money backing him up, mayhem reigns.
“They were operating at such a different level,” Moser said. “They had such a dominance. Their home court. It was the monster in the room.”
Without the monster to keep them tucked away, the rest of the league has come out to play.
“It’s this huge overwhelming wave of optimism,” Moser said. “I think every single program is asking, ‘Why not us?’
“Every program has that opportunity. I’m looking at the recruiting. I’m looking at how everybody’s playing and you can just see this wave of confidence around the league.”
Everyone probably was asking, ‘Why not us?’ but most were also probably saying, ‘Definitely not Drake.’ The Bulldogs, after all, finished last in the league the last two years, prompting Ray Giacoletti’s midseason resignation, and haven’t been remotely relevant since 2008.
With a new coach, Furman’s Niko Medved, and much of the same roster that won five MVC games last year, the Bulldogs were picked last in the preseason poll.
Then they found themselves locked in a tie game one their home floor with nine minutes to play in late January with first place on the line.
“I think nobody expected us to be doing what we’re doing right now,” Medved told NBCSports.com. “I have a style I like to play. I believe in that. To (the players’) credit, they just bought into that from Day One.”
The Bulldogs have become the fastest offensive team in the Valley and one of its most 3-happy, with nearly 40 percent of its conference attempts coming from distance. They’re also the league’s most unselfish squad, with 61.8 percent of their baskets coming courtesy of assists.
Some of Drake’s four-out offense is by design, but it’s also no doubt by necessity. Medved inherited a veteran roster in which he plays two guys 6-foot-8 or taller with the rest of the roster 6-foot-3 or shorter.
“Maybe we’ll get bigger and maybe a little more athletic (in the future),” Medved said, “(but) I think moving forward that’s the way we look at it, four around one.
“Sometimes you get the personnel that you have and you try to just make it work the best you can.”
That personnel has worked out to nearly literally the best the Valley can offer. Drake’s spot in second place can’t really be chalked up to sample size after nine games. The Bulldogs look legit.
“You’ve got five hard-playing veteran seniors that have the total buy in,” Moser said of Drake. “That’s a credit to them and Niko and his staff because you see coaching changes all over the country, and to have five seniors who went three years and had to buy in, that’s a credit to their buy in.
“What they really done is that they’re playing with a ton of confidence defensively and offensively.”
While Drake’s unexpected resurgence is emblematic of the Valley’s upheaval, Loyola at least represents some stability, picked to finish third after bringing back nearly everyone from last year’s 8-10 Valley squad. They knocked off Florida in December and now have won six in a row, the most recently courtesy of a 21-6 run against the Bulldogs to turn a tie game into Drake’s first home loss of the season and a spot alone atop the standings.
“Everybody’s buying into what coaches are saying,” Custer said. “We’re moving the ball. We’re playing a fun style. The biggest thing is we’re trying to defend and get stops. We’re trying to get to the top of the league of defense, and we’re getting there.”
The Shockers leaving has brought surprise back to the Valley. There are nine games left before the league heads to St. Louis for its conference tournament. It’s an event named ‘Arch Madness’ after the host city’s iconic monument, but this year the name might as well describe the league.
The height of craziness.
“The standings are so close right now that you got to be close to pay too much attention to where you sit right now,” Medved said. “ It wouldn’t surprise me to see anyone win in St Louis. I really mean that.”
After the first month the Valley’s had, it shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Michigan State AD Mark Hollis announces resignation
Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, one of the most innovative administrators in college athletics and the mastermind behind some of the most unique early season college basketball events, announced his resignation on Friday morning.
This decision comes in the wake of Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigning as a result of the University’s handling of Dr. Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for decades of child abuse as a physician for the University and as a team doctor for USA Women’s Gymnastics.
Hollis said that he was not asked to retire or pressured “in any way” to leave his post. “This is a choice Nancy and I make,” he told reporters at a press conference. “And we’re going to move forward with our lives and see what’s around the corner.” Hollis said that he made a statement to the FBI and to Michigan State police, but that he did not know about Nassar until an article in the Indy Star in 2016.
He said he does not believe that he has ever met Nassar.
Hollis has been with Michigan State since 1995 and has been their athletic director since 2008. He was on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for the last five years, and served as the chairman for the 2016-17 season.
Weekend Preview: Grayson Allen will return to relevance as No. 4 Duke hosts No. 2 Virginia
We are now 13 months removed from the third and final tripping incident of Grayson Allen’s roller coaster ride of a career as a Duke Blue Devil, and he’s managed to pull of his most impressive feat to date: He’s become an afterthought.
We don’t really need to rehash the details, do we? Allen intentionally tripped two players at the end of the 2015-16 season. Before league play started last season, he tripped another player, and all hell broke loose. He was the most-hated person in college hoops at a time when LaVar Ball was fully rounding into form. He was the topic of discussion on every debate show. Every little thing that he did was scrutinized. He needed a Florida State assistant coach to make a statement confirming that Allen did nothing wrong when he collided with the coach chasing down a loose ball. He was blamed for an incident where Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress threw Allen onto the Duke bench.
And this season, unless you’ve been paying close attention, you might have forgotten that he opted to return to school for his senior year.
He had that massive performance as the Blue Devils knocked off Michigan State in the Champions Classic, but since that night, Allen has been more than happy to play the background. Marvin Bagley III is this team’s star. Wendell Carter would be this team’s star if Bagley wasn’t around. Put another way, Duke runs everything through their massive, talented and lottery-bound front court.
Allen?
He’s been relegated to playing a role. He’s Duke’s energy guy. He’s the one diving on the floor for loose balls and jumping passing lanes and doing what he can to slow down an opponent’s best wing. He’s Duke’s 3-and-D guy.
The transition hasn’t been perfect. He has the highest offensive rating of his career while using the fewest numbers of possessions, but he’s also managed to shoot just 24.6 percent from three during ACC play.
And that is the major question mark as we head into what may be the most fascinating matchup of the college basketball season to date.
On Saturday, No. 2 Virginia will make the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 4 Duke in a battle of two teams that will butt heads, strength on strength.
Duke is ranked second in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and they lead the nation in raw points-per-possession. Virginia is not only the best defensive team in the country this season, they are currently playing defense at an unprecedented level in the KenPom era, which dates back 16 years. When an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object, we find out whether or not Isaiah Wilkins, the nation’s best front court defender, can slow down Bagley, who might end up being the No. 1 pick in the draft.
But there is more to that matchup than simply the nation’s best offense going up against the nation’s best defense.
Tony Bennett, Virginia’s head coach, has become famous for his use of the Pack-Line defense, and the principles of the Pack-Line defense are really pretty simple: Don’t let the ball get into the paint and force teams to beat you with contested jumpers. The specifics are a little more complicated than that — three years ago, I broke down the defense in full — but for all intents and purposes, what you need to know is that if the ball gets into the painted area it means the defense has broken down.
The result is that Virginia does two things as well as anyone:
They double the post on every post touch, and their defense moves so quickly that the double-team is typically there on the catch.
They prioritize the defensive glass — something this team struggles with more than any Tony Bennett team of the past — and more or less cede the offensive glass to protect against transition points.
Duke’s offense runs through the post. They lead the nation is offensive rebounding percentage. They actively made the decision to sacrifice some of their defensive prowess in order to get both Bagley and Carter on the floor at the same time. Virginia’s defense is built around slowing those things down.
So like I said, what happens when an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object?
Which brings me back to Grayson Allen.
If Duke is going to take down Virginia, Allen is going to be so important. On the one hand, Allen is going to be chasing around Kyle Guy. Virginia doesn’t run isolations for any specific player at the end of a clock. What they do instead is run a player off of a series of screens, looking to get him freed up for a three or curling into the paint. They did it with Joe Harris. They did it with Malcolm Brogdon. They do it with Kyle Guy. Allen is going to play a major role in slowing that down.
He is also one of Duke’s resident shooters. He is the guy that Virginia is going to dare to beat them. Allen has played the background this year, but in the one game where he was forced to step into a more prominent role, he put up 37 points — 29 of which came in the final 21 minutes — on a top six team in the sport.
Duke is going to need Allen to show up like that again on Saturday if they want to beat Virginia and cut the Wahoos’ lead in the ACC to one game.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND’S BIG GAMES
No. 12 OKLAHOMA (-3) at ALABAMA, Sat. 2:15 p.m.: Trae Young vs. Collin Sexton. Sexton is finally healthy after missing a few games, and he will get the chance to square off with the best player in college basketball this season. I think the hyper-competitive Sexton shows up in a big way, puts up 35 and five assists and the Crimson Tide leave with a win.
TEXAS A&M at No. 5 KANSAS (-7), Sat. 4:30 p.m.: Texas A&M badly needs to get this win, and I think they are going to be able to do it. The Aggies have struggled mightily in league play this season, losing six of their first eight games, but they have the biggest front line in the sport. Kansas? They don’t have the size or depth to handle any kind of foul trouble.
KENTUCKY at No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA (-7), Sat. 7:00 p.m.: Press Virginia taking on a young Kentucky team with questionable decision-makers and not enough guards on the roster? Yeah. Give me the Mountaineers here.