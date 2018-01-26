Michigan State AD Mark Hollis announces resignation

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, one of the most innovative administrators in college athletics and the mastermind behind some of the most unique early season college basketball events, announced his resignation on Friday morning.
This decision comes in the wake of Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigning as a result of the University’s handling of Dr. Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for decades of child abuse as a physician for the University and as a team doctor for USA Women’s Gymnastics.
Hollis said that he was not asked to retire or pressured “in any way” to leave his post. “This is a choice Nancy and I make,” he told reporters at a press conference. “And we’re going to move forward with our lives and see what’s around the corner.” Hollis said that he made a statement to the FBI and to Michigan State police, but that he did not know about Nassar until an article in the Indy Star in 2016.
He said he does not believe that he has ever met Nassar.
Hollis has been with Michigan State since 1995 and has been their athletic director since 2008. He was on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for the last five years, and served as the chairman for the 2016-17 season.
No Shock, just surprise: Wichita State’s departure invites chaos to the Valley
DES MOINES, Ia. — The reminders came from the public address. They came from the arena MC, and they came from the crowd.
Time and again, the stakes were stated, as much to stir emotion, it seemed, as to evoke a communal reality check, as if it kept being repeated, that meant it had to be true, no matter how unlikely it seemed.
“This,” the refrain came again and again, “is for first place.”
Here, at Drake’s Knapp Center, is not where the battle was supposed to be fought for a leg up in the Missouri Valley Conference heading into the backstretch of the league race. Yet, here it was.
Even for a league that has been recently remade, the state of the Valley at its 2018 midpoint makes little sense, and it was never more evident than Wednesday’s matchup between Drake and Loyola, with first place on the line, between one team that hasn’t finished in the upper half of the standings in a decade and another who was a conference realignment door prize four years ago.
It’s a new day in the Valley. Or maybe it’s night. Or dawn or dusk. Whatever it is, it’s confusing.
“It’s a coach’s nightmare,” Ramblers coach Porter Moser told NBCSports.com after his team pulled alone into first with an 80-57 win over the Bulldogs. “You can’t look ahead. I’ll go to the funny farm if I look ahead.
“I really believe that 10 could beat one. In this league, anybody could beat anyone. I believe that in my heart.”
From top to bottom, the Valley, recently one of the country’s most predictable leagues, is a mess to make sense of. The preseason favorite, Missouri State, is hovering just above .500. Northern Iowa, the pick to finish second, is 3-6. Illinois State, with one of the best pro prospects in the league and a preseason darkhorse, is 4-5.
It’s hard to know what to make of it other than it’s chaos created by a vacuum. First, Creighton left for the Big East in 2013. Then, this spring, Wichita State, having established itself not only as MVC juggernaut but national powerhouse, abruptly moved on to the AAC.
“It opened the door and everybody knows they have a chance to win the conference,” Loyola point guard Clayton Custer said, “and if we win the (conference) tournament, go to the NCAA tournament.”
The Shockers run of dominance brought order to the league. Without Gregg Marshall and Charles Koch’s money backing him up, mayhem reigns.
“They were operating at such a different level,” Moser said. “They had such a dominance. Their home court. It was the monster in the room.”
Without the monster to keep them tucked away, the rest of the league has come out to play.
“It’s this huge overwhelming wave of optimism,” Moser said. “I think every single program is asking, ‘Why not us?’
“Every program has that opportunity. I’m looking at the recruiting. I’m looking at how everybody’s playing and you can just see this wave of confidence around the league.”
Everyone probably was asking, ‘Why not us?’ but most were also probably saying, ‘Definitely not Drake.’ The Bulldogs, after all, finished last in the league the last two years, prompting Ray Giacoletti’s midseason resignation, and haven’t been remotely relevant since 2008.
With a new coach, Furman’s Niko Medved, and much of the same roster that won five MVC games last year, the Bulldogs were picked last in the preseason poll.
Then they found themselves locked in a tie game one their home floor with nine minutes to play in late January with first place on the line.
“I think nobody expected us to be doing what we’re doing right now,” Medved told NBCSports.com. “I have a style I like to play. I believe in that. To (the players’) credit, they just bought into that from Day One.”
The Bulldogs have become the fastest offensive team in the Valley and one of its most 3-happy, with nearly 40 percent of its conference attempts coming from distance. They’re also the league’s most unselfish squad, with 61.8 percent of their baskets coming courtesy of assists.
Some of Drake’s four-out offense is by design, but it’s also no doubt by necessity. Medved inherited a veteran roster in which he plays two guys 6-foot-8 or taller with the rest of the roster 6-foot-3 or shorter.
“Maybe we’ll get bigger and maybe a little more athletic (in the future),” Medved said, “(but) I think moving forward that’s the way we look at it, four around one.
“Sometimes you get the personnel that you have and you try to just make it work the best you can.”
That personnel has worked out to nearly literally the best the Valley can offer. Drake’s spot in second place can’t really be chalked up to sample size after nine games. The Bulldogs look legit.
“You’ve got five hard-playing veteran seniors that have the total buy in,” Moser said of Drake. “That’s a credit to them and Niko and his staff because you see coaching changes all over the country, and to have five seniors who went three years and had to buy in, that’s a credit to their buy in.
“What they really done is that they’re playing with a ton of confidence defensively and offensively.”
While Drake’s unexpected resurgence is emblematic of the Valley’s upheaval, Loyola at least represents some stability, picked to finish third after bringing back nearly everyone from last year’s 8-10 Valley squad. They knocked off Florida in December and now have won six in a row, the most recently courtesy of a 21-6 run against the Bulldogs to turn a tie game into Drake’s first home loss of the season and a spot alone atop the standings.
“Everybody’s buying into what coaches are saying,” Custer said. “We’re moving the ball. We’re playing a fun style. The biggest thing is we’re trying to defend and get stops. We’re trying to get to the top of the league of defense, and we’re getting there.”
The Shockers leaving has brought surprise back to the Valley. There are nine games left before the league heads to St. Louis for its conference tournament. It’s an event named ‘Arch Madness’ after the host city’s iconic monument, but this year the name might as well describe the league.
The height of craziness.
“The standings are so close right now that you got to be close to pay too much attention to where you sit right now,” Medved said. “ It wouldn’t surprise me to see anyone win in St Louis. I really mean that.”
After the first month the Valley’s had, it shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Weekend Preview: Grayson Allen will return to relevance as No. 4 Duke hosts No. 2 Virginia
We are now 13 months removed from the third and final tripping incident of Grayson Allen’s roller coaster ride of a career as a Duke Blue Devil, and he’s managed to pull of his most impressive feat to date: He’s become an afterthought.
We don’t really need to rehash the details, do we? Allen intentionally tripped two players at the end of the 2015-16 season. Before league play started last season, he tripped another player, and all hell broke loose. He was the most-hated person in college hoops at a time when LaVar Ball was fully rounding into form. He was the topic of discussion on every debate show. Every little thing that he did was scrutinized. He needed a Florida State assistant coach to make a statement confirming that Allen did nothing wrong when he collided with the coach chasing down a loose ball. He was blamed for an incident where Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress threw Allen onto the Duke bench.
And this season, unless you’ve been paying close attention, you might have forgotten that he opted to return to school for his senior year.
He had that massive performance as the Blue Devils knocked off Michigan State in the Champions Classic, but since that night, Allen has been more than happy to play the background. Marvin Bagley III is this team’s star. Wendell Carter would be this team’s star if Bagley wasn’t around. Put another way, Duke runs everything through their massive, talented and lottery-bound front court.
Allen?
He’s been relegated to playing a role. He’s Duke’s energy guy. He’s the one diving on the floor for loose balls and jumping passing lanes and doing what he can to slow down an opponent’s best wing. He’s Duke’s 3-and-D guy.
The transition hasn’t been perfect. He has the highest offensive rating of his career while using the fewest numbers of possessions, but he’s also managed to shoot just 24.6 percent from three during ACC play.
And that is the major question mark as we head into what may be the most fascinating matchup of the college basketball season to date.
On Saturday, No. 2 Virginia will make the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 4 Duke in a battle of two teams that will butt heads, strength on strength.
Duke is ranked second in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and they lead the nation in raw points-per-possession. Virginia is not only the best defensive team in the country this season, they are currently playing defense at an unprecedented level in the KenPom era, which dates back 16 years. When an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object, we find out whether or not Isaiah Wilkins, the nation’s best front court defender, can slow down Bagley, who might end up being the No. 1 pick in the draft.
But there is more to that matchup than simply the nation’s best offense going up against the nation’s best defense.
Tony Bennett, Virginia’s head coach, has become famous for his use of the Pack-Line defense, and the principles of the Pack-Line defense are really pretty simple: Don’t let the ball get into the paint and force teams to beat you with contested jumpers. The specifics are a little more complicated than that — three years ago, I broke down the defense in full — but for all intents and purposes, what you need to know is that if the ball gets into the painted area it means the defense has broken down.
The result is that Virginia does two things as well as anyone:
They double the post on every post touch, and their defense moves so quickly that the double-team is typically there on the catch.
They prioritize the defensive glass — something this team struggles with more than any Tony Bennett team of the past — and more or less cede the offensive glass to protect against transition points.
Duke’s offense runs through the post. They lead the nation is offensive rebounding percentage. They actively made the decision to sacrifice some of their defensive prowess in order to get both Bagley and Carter on the floor at the same time. Virginia’s defense is built around slowing those things down.
So like I said, what happens when an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object?
Which brings me back to Grayson Allen.
If Duke is going to take down Virginia, Allen is going to be so important. On the one hand, Allen is going to be chasing around Kyle Guy. Virginia doesn’t run isolations for any specific player at the end of a clock. What they do instead is run a player off of a series of screens, looking to get him freed up for a three or curling into the paint. They did it with Joe Harris. They did it with Malcolm Brogdon. They do it with Kyle Guy. Allen is going to play a major role in slowing that down.
He is also one of Duke’s resident shooters. He is the guy that Virginia is going to dare to beat them. Allen has played the background this year, but in the one game where he was forced to step into a more prominent role, he put up 37 points — 29 of which came in the final 21 minutes — on a top six team in the sport.
Duke is going to need Allen to show up like that again on Saturday if they want to beat Virginia and cut the Wahoos’ lead in the ACC to one game.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND’S BIG GAMES
No. 12 OKLAHOMA (-3) at ALABAMA, Sat. 2:15 p.m.: Trae Young vs. Collin Sexton. Sexton is finally healthy after missing a few games, and he will get the chance to square off with the best player in college basketball this season. I think the hyper-competitive Sexton shows up in a big way, puts up 35 and five assists and the Crimson Tide leave with a win.
TEXAS A&M at No. 5 KANSAS (-7), Sat. 4:30 p.m.: Texas A&M badly needs to get this win, and I think they are going to be able to do it. The Aggies have struggled mightily in league play this season, losing six of their first eight games, but they have the biggest front line in the sport. Kansas? They don’t have the size or depth to handle any kind of foul trouble.
KENTUCKY at No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA (-7), Sat. 7:00 p.m.: Press Virginia taking on a young Kentucky team with questionable decision-makers and not enough guards on the roster? Yeah. Give me the Mountaineers here.
Bracketology: Big weekend for SEC/Big 12 bubble teams
It’s a big weekend for currently positioned SEC and Big 12 bubble teams. In particular, the SEC race is “bunched” in the middle right now, so potentially separating wins – like those available in the SEC / Big 12 challenge this weekend – could prove critically important down the road.
Exhibit A: This morning, six SEC teams fall within 12 seed list positions of each other, and those positions happen to fall along the cutline. There’s no question the SEC is a stronger, deeper league than its been in recent years. And that will ultimately help send additional teams to the tournament. But where that break-line ends up, and how future results coincide with seeding, remains an unanswered question. Thus, the opportunity for quality non-conference wins looms additionally large.
UPDATED: January 26, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
South Carolina vs. Boise State | Midwest Region
SMU vs. Missouri | West Region
NICHOLLS ST vs. BETH-COOKMAN | East Region
FLA GULF COAST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
EAST – Boston
MIDWEST – Omaha
Pittsburgh
Detroit
1) VILLANOVA
1) PURDUE
16) NICHOLLS ST / B-COOKMAN
16) FL GULF CST / ARK-PB
8)Florida State
8) TCU
9) Texas
9) Arkansas
Boise
San Diego
5) RHODE ISLAND
5) Gonzaga
12) BUFFALO
12) So Carolina / Boise St
4) Ohio State
4) Clemson
13) E TENNESSEE ST
13) BELMONT
Nashville
Dallas
6) Kentucky
6) Seton Hall
11) Houston
11) Alabama
3) North Carolina
3) CINCINNATI
14) VERMONT
14) NORTHEASTERN
Pittsburgh
Wichita
7) Creighton
7) Arizona State
10) Washington
10) Marquette
2) West Virginia
2) Oklahoma
15) CANISIUS
15) PENNSYLVANNIA
WEST – Los Angeles
SOUTH – Atlanta
Charlotte
Charlotte
1) Duke
1) VIRGINIA
16) WAGNER
16) RADFORD
8) NEVADA
8) Michigan
9) Butler
9) Providence
Boise
Dallas
5) Florida
5) Tennessee
12) NEW MEXICO ST
12) LOYOLA-CHI
4) Michigan State
4) Texas Tech
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
13) LOUISIANA
San Diego
Nashville
6) SAINT MARY’S
6) Wichita State
11) Missouri / SMU
11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
3) ARIZONA
3) AUBURN
14) MONTANA
14) WRIGHT STATE
Wichita
Detroit
7) Miami-FL
7) Louisville
10) USC
10) Kansas State
2) KANSAS
2) Xavier
15) HAWAII
15) BUCKNELL
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Purdue, Virginia, and Duke
Last Four Byes (at large): Marquette, Washington, Alabama, Houston
Last Four IN (at large): SMU, Missouri, South Carolina, Boise State
First Four OUT (at large): Texas AM, NC State, Syracuse, Georgia
Next four teams OUT (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky
According to Jacobs, the investigation in some way involves UConn’s recruiting. Beyond that, we don’t really know much. UConn didn’t give away any secrets in the statement they released, and it’s unclear just how serious the accusations being investigated are.
But the investigation itself isn’t really what’s interesting here.
Kevin Ollie is what’s interesting.
It is not a secret that Ollie, who won the 2014 national title as the head coach of the Huskies, is in some hot water in the state. He’s missed two of the last three NCAA tournaments and has been just twice in his tenure as head coach. He’s coming off the first losing season for UConn in three decades. The coaching staff is turning over like crazy. Talented players are transferring anywhere else that will take them. It’s a mess.
And it’s one that UConn, in theory, is going to have to pay for. Ollie does not have a buyout in his contract. He’s owed what he’s owed, which is nearly $3.5 million per year for the next three years. But there is an out in his contract: He’s owed nothing if he’s fired for just cause.
Would an NCAA investigation into the UConn program that he is heading be just cause?
I think Husky fans would hope so.
Utah knocks off No. 11 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime