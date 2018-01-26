Bracketology: Big weekend for SEC/Big 12 bubble teams

It’s a big weekend for currently positioned SEC and Big 12 bubble teams. In particular, the SEC race is “bunched” in the middle right now, so potentially separating wins – like those available in the SEC / Big 12 challenge this weekend – could prove critically important down the road.
Exhibit A: This morning, six SEC teams fall within 12 seed list positions of each other, and those positions happen to fall along the cutline. There’s no question the SEC is a stronger, deeper league than its been in recent years. And that will ultimately help send additional teams to the tournament. But where that break-line ends up, and how future results coincide with seeding, remains an unanswered question. Thus, the opportunity for quality non-conference wins looms additionally large.
UPDATED: January 26, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- South Carolina vs. Boise State | Midwest Region
- SMU vs. Missouri | West Region
- NICHOLLS ST vs. BETH-COOKMAN | East Region
- FLA GULF COAST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|EAST – Boston
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Pittsburgh
|Detroit
|1) VILLANOVA
|1) PURDUE
|16) NICHOLLS ST / B-COOKMAN
|16) FL GULF CST / ARK-PB
|8) Florida State
|8) TCU
|9) Texas
|9) Arkansas
|Boise
|San Diego
|5) RHODE ISLAND
|5) Gonzaga
|12) BUFFALO
|12) So Carolina / Boise St
|4) Ohio State
|4) Clemson
|13) E TENNESSEE ST
|13) BELMONT
|Nashville
|Dallas
|6) Kentucky
|6) Seton Hall
|11) Houston
|11) Alabama
|3) North Carolina
|3) CINCINNATI
|14) VERMONT
|14) NORTHEASTERN
|Pittsburgh
|Wichita
|7) Creighton
|7) Arizona State
|10) Washington
|10) Marquette
|2) West Virginia
|2) Oklahoma
|15) CANISIUS
|15) PENNSYLVANNIA
|WEST – Los Angeles
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|1) Duke
|1) VIRGINIA
|16) WAGNER
|16) RADFORD
|8) NEVADA
|8) Michigan
|9) Butler
|9) Providence
|Boise
|Dallas
|5) Florida
|5) Tennessee
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) LOYOLA-CHI
|4) Michigan State
|4) Texas Tech
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|13) LOUISIANA
|San Diego
|Nashville
|6) SAINT MARY’S
|6) Wichita State
|11) Missouri / SMU
|11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|3) ARIZONA
|3) AUBURN
|14) MONTANA
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|Wichita
|Detroit
|7) Miami-FL
|7) Louisville
|10) USC
|10) Kansas State
|2) KANSAS
|2) Xavier
|15) HAWAII
|15) BUCKNELL
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Purdue, Virginia, and Duke
Last Four Byes (at large): Marquette, Washington, Alabama, Houston
Last Four IN (at large): SMU, Missouri, South Carolina, Boise State
First Four OUT (at large): Texas AM, NC State, Syracuse, Georgia
Next four teams OUT (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina
ACC (7): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Miami-FL, Florida State
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Providence, Marquette, Butler
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas, Kansas State
Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan
American (4): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston, SMU
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Mountain West (1): NEVADA, Boise State
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Canisius (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), Hawaii (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Northeastern (CAA), Radford (BSO), Bethune-Cookman (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.