More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Police called on man offering ‘free throw advice’ at Kansas basketball dorm

By Rob DausterJan 25, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Last night, Kansas lost a game at Oklahoma in large part due to the fact that Udoka Azubuike was fouled intentionally four times in the final four minutes and missed all of the free throws he took.

Bill Self was not happy with the way that played out, and apparently neither was a Kansas fan, who, according to the Lawrence Journal-World, repeatedly showed up to the Kansas men’s basketball dorm to offer “free-throw advice.”

You cannot make this stuff up.

The man is not a KU student, according to police, but he did make his way to the dorm multiple times on Wednesday afternoon before police were finally called.

Here’s the best part of all of this:

[KU police Deputy Chief James] Anguiano said the name of the intended recipient of the man’s advice was not relayed to him by the officer on scene.

Hmmm …

I wonder who it could be?

Wednesday’s Three Things To Know: Miami gives Louisville another OT loss, South Carolina fuels SEC’s weirdness and USC keeps pace

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 25, 2018, 12:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

1. Miami gets back above .500 by handing Louisville another OT loss

Louisville is not really in the discussion when we talk about the ACC’s best teams. That’s probably in no small part to getting stomped by 29 by Kentucky right before conference play started or because the Cardinals have just generally been dismissed because coach Rick Pitino was, well, dismissed before the year. Interim coach David Padgett’s team, though, is right there at the top of the league. They’d actually be at the top of the league if not for two overtime losses, the most recent coming Wednesday night, 78-75, at Miami.

The Cards now sit tied in the loss column with Duke for second place in the ACC, two games behind first-place Virginia. Miami now joins Clemson as the only two ACC teams to beat Louisville, with both losses not only coming in extra time but on the road. For whatever reason, Louisville isn’t really being talked about as a top team in the conference despite its excellent defense and a resume that features losses to those two conferences foes and the Wildcats along with Purdue and Seton Hall. The offense is probably going to keep them from really making a ton of noise – they shot just 41.5 percent overall and 22.7 percent from three against the ‘Canes – but Louisville is probably better than they’re getting credit for.

As for Miami, getting a home win against Louisville puts them at 4-3 in the ACC heading into Saturday’s rematch with Florida State. The Hurricanes beat the ‘Noles at home earlier this month, and they’ve got Lonnie Walker playing his best ball of the season. He’s scored at least 16 points in the last four games, peaking with tonight’s 25 on 18 shots. Against the ‘Noles, he managed just five points in the final of six-straight games failing to reach double-digits.

2. How good is Frank Martin?

Frank Martin got tons of accolades last year for getting the Gamecocks from a seventh seed to the Final Four. It was a masterful job. The crowning achievement in a career full of accomplishments.

Unless it wasn’t as good as it gets.

The Gamecocks defeated Florida at Gainesville, 77-72, to put themselves squarely in the NCAA tournament conversation, which has Rob Dauster examining two things: Is this a better coaching job from Martin than last year, and is the SEC about to benefit from the struggles of other conferences come Selection Sunday?

3. USC outlasts Stanford

Louisville may just be two OT losses from first place, but USC probably has the better argument that they’re the ones that they should get the not-in-first-but-needs-an-asterisk status.

After being Stanford, 69-64, on Wednesday night, it’s the half-court buzzer-beater that the Cardinal beat them with earlier in the month that separates the Trojans from a tie with Arizona atop the Pac-12.

The league is still pretty wide open given its general, umm, not goodness, but if Andy Enfield’s group finishes a game out from winning its first regular-season title since 1985 courtesy of a half-courter, that would be pretty tough to take.

After beating No. 20 Florida, South Carolina exemplifies SEC’s weird year

Lance King/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 24, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wes Myers finished with 22 points, four assists and four steals and Chris Silva added 18 points and 12 boards as South Carolina knocked off No. 20 Florida in Gainesville, 77-72.

It’s the second time in eight days that Frank Martin’s Gamecocks have won a game that will be a Quadrant 1 win come Selection Sunday; last Tuesday, South Carolina erased a 14-point second half deficit in the final 10 minutes in a win over then-No. 18 Kentucky.

And suddenly, a South Carolina team that lost Sindarius Thornwell, P.J. Dozier, Duane Notice and Justin McKie from a Final Four team that entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed is firmly in the mix to make a return trip to the 2018 NCAA tournament.

That, frankly, is shocking.

The truth is that the teams currently on the bubble are all going to have fairly hideous résumés at this point in the year. We’re barely two-third of the way through the season and not even halfway through conference play. And with the majority of the major conferences playing unbalanced schedules, it’s not a surprise that some of those teams haven’t been able to stockpile quality wins yet.

It is also important to note here that the the relative weakness of some other leagues — with the Pac-12 and Big Ten looking like they’ll combine for seven bids, and the Atlantic 10 and Mountain West looking like they’ll struggle to avoid one-bid status — means that there are going to be spots available.

And the SEC looks like it will be the biggest beneficiary.

The conference is weird this year. I don’t know if there is a team in the league that I would feel comfortable betting on to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, but thanks to South Carolina’s resurgence, there are now 11 members of that league that are in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid. Kentucky is nowhere near a lock to get to the NCAA tournament. Auburn looks like they’re going to win the league despite losing two of their three best players prior to the start of the season. Texas A&M, who still may be the team with the best chance of making a deep run in March, is quite literally tied for last place in the conference standings.

Which brings me back to South Carolina.

I think you can very easily make the argument that, should the Gamecocks continue on the path that they are currently on an earn a trip to the NCAA tournament, the job Frank Martin has done this season is more impressive than the job he did last season. And trust me, I’m not overlooking the fact that he took South Carolina — who had been to four NCAA tournaments since 1974 prior to last season — to the Final Four.

But …

They were a No. 7 seed. That played what amounted to home games the first weekend. Then got the benefit of a bracket that opened up because Wisconsin upset No. 1 seed Villanova. You can only beat who is in front of you and yes, they took out No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Baylor, but getting to the Final Four with that kind of a draw and two NBA players on the roster is one thing.

Losing those two NBA players, losing two more seniors, losing a former top 100 prospect (Temarcus Blanton) to a career-ending injury and losing two more key rising sophomores (Rakym Felder, Sedee Keita) and still getting back to the NCAA tournament is another.

I always think that great coaching over the course of an entire season is more impressive than getting hot for a few weeks in March.

But here is the wildest part of the SEC to me. Knowing what we know about South Carolina and Frank Martin, I still don’t think that he would end up being in the top two for SEC Coach of the Year. I think Bruce Pearl is the runaway winner while Will Wade, who may get LSU into the NCAA tournament, is right there. Hell, if Cuonzo Martin can keep Missouri on the right side of the bubble after losing Michael Porter Jr., he may deserve a spot in the top three.

If you could have predicted that all of that was going to happen, you are Biff Tannen and please tell me who is going to win the Super Bowl.

I could use a nice little payday.

No. 24 Rhode Island cruises to 78-58 win at Fordham

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 10:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Berry scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Jared Terrell had 17 points and six assists, and No. 24 Rhode Island cruised past Fordham 78-58 on Wednesday night at historic Rose Hill Gym.

Stan Robinson added 16 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the newly ranked Rams, who moved into the AP Top 25 this week.

Rhode Island (16-3, 8-0 Atlantic-10) jumped out to an 8-0 lead 2:34 into the game after Berry assisted on a 3-pointer by E.C. Matthews. Fordham (6-14, 1-7) tied it at 22 with 5:14 left in the first half after back-to-back 3s by Ivan Raut.

URI answered with another 8-0 run, capped by Berry’s layup off a pass from Fatts Russell, before taking a 36-27 lead into halftime.

Rhode Island remained in control to start the second half, opening a 15-point advantage by the first media timeout. URI led by as many as 21.

Fordham, also nicknamed the Rams, was led by Will Tavares, who had 17 points and 13 assists. Proko Slanina added 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: After winning 10 straight games this season for the first time since 1987-88, when Rhode Island went to the Sweet 16, the Rams extended the best start to conference play in school history as they sit atop the Atlantic 10.

Fordham: While they looked good at times against a Top 25 opponent, the Rams continued to struggle overall. After a two-game road trip followed by hosting a ranked team, Fordham needs to get back in the win column soon if it plans to climb out of the A-10 basement.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: Hosts Duquesne in a Saturday matinee.

Fordham: Hosts UMass on Saturday afternoon.

Goodin leads surge, No. 8 Xavier routs Marquette 89-70

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 24, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

CINCINNATI (AP) — Four straight impressive wins — each led by a different player — have No. 8 Xavier back in form at the midpoint of the Big East season.

Point guard Quentin Goodin scored 13 of his team-high 15 points while Xavier took control in the first half, and the Musketeers routed Marquette 89-70 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

The Musketeers (19-3, 7-2 Big East) surged ahead by 26 and were never threatened as they beat the Golden Eagles for the second time this season. Xavier has won eight of the last 10 games between the schools.

The Musketeers have fully recovered from back-to-back road losses at Providence and No. 1 Villanova earlier this month.

“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” said Trevon Bluiett, who added 13 points. “The difference this time is we can’t get relaxed.”

Bluiett’s last basket made him the fifth Musketeers player with 2,000 career points, joining Byron Larkin (2,696), David West (2,132), Romain Sato (2,005) and Tyrone Hill (2,003).

“When I got that last basket, I heard the gym erupt and saw my teammates coming over to give me high fives, and the reality kind of set in,” Bluiett said. “It was a special moment for me. I always wanted to come to a program where I’d have an impact, whatever it was. To leave my name in Xavier history is special.”

Markus Howard had 33 points for Marquette (13-7, 4-4), which entered second in the nation in 3-pointers. But the Golden Eagles went only 6 of 23 from outside the arc, matching their season low for 3s.

“As good as they were, we were equally as bad,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “That’s not a good combination. We were outclassed in every way.”

The Golden Eagles have the league’s top two scorers in Howard and Andrew Rowsey, who had 31 points in the earlier 91-87 loss to Xavier . The Musketeers clamped down on Rowsey, turning Howard into a one-man show that wasn’t nearly enough.

“Our offense just wasn’t flowing like it usually does,” said Howard, who was 14 of 27 from the field, making half of his team’s baskets. “We saw Xavier bring it on defense.”

Howard had 20 points, but the rest of the team went only 2 of 13 as Xavier built a 20-point lead in the first half. Rowsey managed only three points in the decisive half and finished with six points.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles are 1-5 this season against Top 25 teams, their only win coming over No. 13 Seton Hall on Jan. 9. They get another chance Sunday when they host No. 1 Villanova . They’re 0-4 this season against top-10 teams, with two losses to Xavier and one each to No. 1 Villanova and then-No. 6 Wichita State.

Xavier: The Golden Eagles made 15 3-pointers in the earlier game against Xavier, so perimeter defense was the Musketeers’ focus. They succeeded in shutting down the outside — the Golden Eagles were only 2 of 11 from beyond the arc as Xavier built its lead to 20 points.

“We wanted to come in with a mindset of defense first,” Goodin said.

NO LONGER PERFECT

Howard came in as the only player in Division I who hadn’t missed a free throw this season, making all 57 tries. He had a streak of 66 in a row that dated to last season. But he missed on his first attempt Wednesday, leaving him two shy of Steve Novak’s school record set from 2004-06. Howard missed another one later in the game, finishing 2 of 4 from the line.

PERFECT AT HOME

The Musketeers improved to 14-0 at the Cintas Center this season and 242-35 all-time.

RUSTY, RUSTY, RUSTY …

Marquette hadn’t played since Jan. 15 because of exams and struggled to get into a flow.

“I wouldn’t wish a nine-day break on any team in our league,” Wojciechowski said. “Nine days is an eternity. Obviously we didn’t handle it well, or we would have played better.”

SORE HIP

Marquette forward Sam Hauser hurt his hip in the first half and was limited to 21 minutes. He had five points and four rebounds. The Musketeers dominated inside, getting 46 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Golden Eagles lost at Villanova 100-90 on Jan. 6. The Wildcats were coming off their first loss of the season, 101-93 to Butler.

Xavier: The Musketeers play at St. John’s on Tuesday. They beat the Red Storm 88-82 last Wednesday at home, led by Kerem Kanter’s 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Bubble Banter: All of Wednesday’s relevant bubble action in one place

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 24, 2018, 8:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

SOUTH CAROLINA (RPI: 57, KenPom: 80, NBC seed: Out): In the last eight days, the Gamecocks went from being a team nowhere near the bubble to being a team with a real shot of finding themselves in the NCAA tournament. It started with a win over Kentucky (15) at home. It continued on Wednesday with at Florida (25). That gives them three Quadrant 1 wins, no loss worse than a Quadrant 2 loss and no home loss worse than Missouri (37). The best part? Every opponent left on their schedule is ranked in the top 80.

SYRACUSE (RPI: 41, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: Next four out): The Orange added another Quadrant 2 win on Wednesday night, beating Boston College in the Carrier Dome. They now have six of those, a number that will go to seven if Virginia Tech (76) gets into the top 75. The problem? No Quadrant 1 wins. They’ll have six chances to land one the rest of the way. I would guess they need two, maybe three, or them to feel good.

USC (RPI: 40, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Trojans are quietly one of the hottest teams in the country. If it wasn’t for a half-court buzzer beater at Stanford, they would have won eight straight games after getting their revenge against the Cardinal on Wednesday. They’re second in the league in defensive efficiency during Pac-12 play. The problem? There isn’t one Quadrant 1 win in that streak. USC’s two best wins right now are Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State on a neutral court. They get Cal at home this weekend, then have a three-game stretch where they are at UCLA (61), at Arizona State (32) and at Arizona (20). USC probably wants to win two of those.

NEBRASKA (RPI: 67, KenPom: 65, NBC seed: Out): Nebraska is in a very difficult situation when it comes to their NCAA tournament hopes. They don’t have a Quadrant 1 win to their name — their best win is a home win over Michigan (38) and they don’t one top 100 win away from home — and they don’t play another Quadrant 1 game. None of their remaining opponents are top 50 teams. One one (Maryland) is top 85, and the only other top 100 opponents they have left (at Minnesota, Indiana) will bounce in and out of the top 100. They are going to need to beat someone in the Big Ten tournament.

BOISE STATE (RPI: 33, KenPom: 48, NBC seed: First four out): Boise State whipped up on a team at the bottom of the Mountain West. The names don’t matter, mainly because there are only three teams in the league that are top 100 in the RPI. I’d feel much better about the Broncos if they had managed to win at Wyoming (73) or Nevada (13); they lose by a combined seven points. Boise currently does not have a Quadrant 1 win. If they do not beat both Nevada and Wyoming in the final month of the season, they are probably NIT bound.

N.C. STATE (RPI: 85, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: First four out): The Wolfpack tried really hard to ruin their NCAA tournament chances, as they trailed Pitt by 10 late in the second half. They would go on to win, meaning that the dream is still alive. Home wins over Duke (1) and Clemson (6), plus a neutral court win over Arizona (20) gives the Wolfpack three great wins.

FLORIDA STATE (RPI: 39, KenPom: 22, NBC seed: 9): Florida State is in a good spot right now. They are 15-5 on the season with four of those five losses coming away from home and all of them either Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 opponents. They beat Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Beat Miami (21) on Saturday and they’ll be off this list for the time being.

LOSERS

MISSOURI (RPI: 37, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Tigers missed out on a great chance to land an elite win, losing by 18 at home to Auburn. Right now, Cuonzo Martin’s team has three Quadrant 1 wins — Tennessee (14) at home, at UCF (59) and South Carolina (57) — and every game they play the rest of the season would be, at worst, a Quadrant 2 win. They’ll have chances to build.

STANFORD (RPI: 91, KenPom: 97, NBC seed: Out): The Cardinal were much more interesting before Arizona (20) snapped their five-game winning streak. After Wednesday’s loss at USC (40) it might be time to move them out of consideration for the time being. The qualifier here: Stanford has had a bunch of injuries and roster issues, something the selection committee considers.

MARQUETTE (RPI: 44, KenPom: 39, NBC seed: 10): Marquette had a shot to really improve their profile on Wednesday night, playing at Xavier. They lost by 19, which is hardly a bad loss; Xavier is 4th in the RPI right now. The Golden Eagles are in pretty good shape right now. They have two Quadrant 1 wins (Seton Hall, at Providence) and six games left against teams ranked in the top 36. Marquette’s next three games are critical: They get Villanova (2), Butler (26) and Providence (36) at home.

BOSTON COLLEGE (RPI: 63, KenPom: 77, NBC seed: Out): The Eagles lost at Syracuse, a Quadrant 1 opponent, which is only problematic in the sense that they now have eight losses on the season. The Eagles have a weird profile: Just one Quadrant 1 win, only three top 150 wins (all at home) and their best win away from home was La Salle (172) on a neural; at Hartford (241) is their only road win. But … they beat Duke, who is No. 1 in the RPI. That will keep them in the mix for a while.

TEMPLE (RPI: 45, KenPom: 91, NBC seed: Out): Neutral court wins over Auburn and Clemson keeps Temple in the conversation, but a 10-10 record and a sweep at the hands of Cincinnati — including a 33-point loss Tuesday night — might be the end of it.