Michael Hickey/Getty Images

No. 3 Purdue holds off Michigan 92-88 for 16th straight win

Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 10:15 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Isaac Haas stood his ground Thursday night.

If he saw one defender in the post, the 7-foot-2 center went straight to the rim. If he was double-teamed, he let teammates make the plays. The strategy worked perfectly, again.

Vincent Edwards scored a career-high 30 points, Haas added 24 and No. 3 Purdue used one late charge to finally get past No. 25 Michigan 92-88 for a school-record tying 16th consecutive win.

“I knew going into the game that Michigan wasn’t going to try to double that much because we have too many good shooters and I figured they’d take their chances going one-on-one in the paint,” Haas said after celebrating the milestone with Edwards near midcourt. “I capitalized on it a lot today.”

Meanwhile, Purdue (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) just keeps stacking its resume.

For the first time in 30 years and the fourth time overall, the Boilermakers have won 16 in a row.

The defending Big Ten champs extended their home-court winning streak to 20 and their winning streak over conference foes to 11. They are 9-0 in league play for the first time in the NCAA Tournament era and completed their first regular-season sweep of the Wolverines (17-6, 6-4) in 10 years.

And now they have a win in one of this season’s most entertaining games — courtesy of a 9-0 run midway through the second half.

“Who has five guys who can shoot on the run? And you ask about trying to guard Haas, well you guys go try and guard him,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “He’s a difficult matchup for us.”

For anyone, really. Haas also had six rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had career-high 26 points, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lead Michigan.

But after a 20-minute slugfest, the final 20 turned into a shootout.

By the time the third media timeout came, with 7:45 to go, both teams were still shooting over 75 percent from the field and at least 75 percent on 3-pointers in the half. Only seven of 32 shots were missed and at one point, the lead changed on 13 consecutive baskets.

When the streak finally ended, Edwards and Haas took charge.

Edwards made a 3 to tie it at 68, then broke the tie with two free throws before scoring on a putback. Haas’ layup with 7:23 to go made it 74-68.

Duncan Robinson’s layup on the ensuing possession finally ended Michigan’s scoring drought, but Haas answered with a three-point and Carsen Edwards sank two free throws to make it 79-70 with 5:38 left.

Michigan played catch-up the rest of the game but never get closer than three.

“Isaac’s been great,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “The last couple games he hasn’t always had the same amount of opportunities because teams loaded up on him, and that opened up the 3 for us. So I understand what (Michigan) was doing.”

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines can play with the best in the Big Ten. They upset No. 4 Michigan State on the road two weeks ago and now have gone toe-to-toe twice with the Boilermakers. But with four conference losses already, they’ll need some major help to contend for a conference crown.

Purdue: Right now, the Boilers look unbeatable. They’ve been knocking down 3s at an incredible rate and playing terrific defense. They are so versatile and experienced nothing seems to faze them, even when things don’t go according to script as was the case Thursday.

KEY STATS

Michigan: Adbur-Rahkman also had six 3s. … Moritz Wagner had 15 points and Charles Matthews added 10…. The Wolverines shot 66.7 percent in the second half and 60.3 percent for the game. … They were 13 of 23 on 3s.

Purdue: Vincent Edwards also had five rebounds and five assists while Carsen Edwards had 13 points. … The Boilermakers shot 62.0 percent in the game and were 11 of 20 on 3s. … It’s the first time Purdue gave up more than 70 points to an opponent since Dec. 1.

ROUGH AND TUMBLE

Purdue center Matt Haarms made an unscheduled wardrobe change at halftime after his No. 32 jersey got ripped. The 7-foot-3 redshirt freshman finished the game wearing No. 34.

Report: NCAA investigating UConn men’s basketball

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2018, 12:55 AM EST
UConn is currently being investigated by the NCAA, the school confirmed on Thursday night to Jeff Jacobs, a longtime columnist in the state of Connecticut.

According to Jacobs, the investigation in some way involves UConn’s recruiting. Beyond that, we don’t really know much. UConn didn’t give away any secrets in the statement they released, and it’s unclear just how serious the accusations being investigated are.

But the investigation itself isn’t really what’s interesting here.

Kevin Ollie is what’s interesting.

It is not a secret that Ollie, who won the 2014 national title as the head coach of the Huskies, is in some hot water in the state. He’s missed two of the last three NCAA tournaments and has been just twice in his tenure as head coach. He’s coming off the first losing season for UConn in three decades. The coaching staff is turning over like crazy. Talented players are transferring anywhere else that will take them. It’s a mess.

And it’s one that UConn, in theory, is going to have to pay for. Ollie does not have a buyout in his contract. He’s owed what he’s owed, which is nearly $3.5 million per year for the next three years. But there is an out in his contract: He’s owed nothing if he’s fired for just cause.

Would an NCAA investigation into the UConn program that he is heading be just cause?

I think Husky fans would hope so.

 

Utah knocks off No. 11 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime

Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sedrick Barefield scored 17 points and hit the tying 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, helping Utah knock off No. 21 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime Thursday night.

Utah (13-7, 5-4 Pac-12) led 79-77 late in overtime and had a chance to stretch it, but David Collette missed two free throws with 20.9 seconds left.

Arizona State (15-5, 3-5) missed two shots on the next possession and Barefield hit 1 of 2 free throws. The Sun Devils’ final shot, a running 3-pointer by Tra Holder at the buzzer, was nowhere close.

Arizona State went up three on Shannon Evans’ layup with 9 seconds in regulation, but opted not to foul and Barefield knocked down a 3-pointer to send it to overtime tied 69-all.

Barefield made all four of his 3-point attempts and the Utes went 14 of 32 from the arc to avenge an earlier loss to the Sun Devils.

Holder led Arizona State with 23 points.

Arizona State won the first meeting on Jan. 7 in Salt Lake City, grinding out an 80-77 victory despite committing 31 fouls and its top three frontcourt players fouling out.

The Sun Devils’ issue in the first half of the rematch: Defense.

After a good start , Arizona State repeatedly left shooters open on the perimeter and open lanes to the basket, allowing the Utes to build a 35-27 lead late in the half.

Johnson had 13 points by halftime and Utah made 7 of its 15 attempts from the 3-point arc to lead 40-33.

The Sun Devils tightened up defensively to open the second half, pulling within three after Utah missed eight of its first nine shots.

The Utes continued to clank shots, but Arizona State had a hard time capitalizing as Utah pushed the lead back to eight.

Martin brought the big-run Sun Devils back. He hit a pair of 3-pointerswhile scoring 10 straight points to put Arizona State up 57-55.

Evans followed with a 3-pointer to make it a 13-0 run, but the Utes fought their way back.

BIG PICTURE

Utah was unable to close out its first game against Arizona State, but picked up a crucial win by making the plays down the stretch in the rematch.

Arizona State is in danger of dropping out of the AP Top 25 after losing for the fifth time in eight games.

UP NEXT

Utah: At No. 11 Arizona Saturday.

Arizona State: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Thursday’s Three Things To Know: Ohio State lost at the buzzer, Arizona State’s slide continues

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 25, 2018, 11:49 PM EST
1. ARIZONA STATE LOST AT HOME TO UTAH

Whatever deal Arizona State had with the devil for the first month of the season, it has expired. The Sun Devils are now 3-5 in the Pac-12 after falling to Utah at home in overtime on Thursday night. They are a full four games out of first place in the conference race, and if it wasn’t for a three-point win at Utah and a two-point over Oregon State at home, the only conference win that Bobby Hurley’s club would have to their name would be against Cal.

And frankly, this was the easiest decline to predict.

The Sun Devils have a roster full of talented guards that do nothing but fire up tough shots. They also don’t play any defense. Once they started facing better defenses and and opponents that knew them — and knew how to attack them offensively — this was the only possible result.

This is who the Sun Devils are. A middle of the Pac-12 team with enough firepower that, when they’re hot, can beat anyone.

But they are just as likely to get upset in March as they are to pull an upset.

2. THERE WAS A WILD FINISH IN COLUMBUS THAT CHANGED THE BIG TEN RACE

No. 13 Ohio State suffered their first loss in Big Ten play on Thursday night in an absolute thriller.

Trailed by nine points with less than two minutes left on the clock, but they went on an 11-2 run thank to three threes from Keita Bates-Diop. The third was from 30 feet and came with just five seconds left on the clock, so of course Penn State answered when Tony Carr banked in a 40-footer at the buzzer.

The loss dropped the Buckeyes one game off the pace in the Big Ten race, as No. 3 Purdue knocked off No. 25 Michigan in West Lafayette. Ohio State only plays Purdue once this season, and it is at Purdue.

We wrote a long feature on the Boilermakers today. If you are a Purdue fan, you will like it.

3. THE TAD BOYLE-SEAN MILLER BEEF DIED A QUICK DEATH

To recap: Sean Miller, Arizona’s head coach, was tied up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball. Colorado beat Arizona in Boulder earlier this year. After the game, Tad Boyle was very clear when saying how much he enjoyed beating Arizona. He said the same about USC, and when Colorado played at USC the next week, Andy Enfield called a timeout with 20 seconds left and the game already in hand.

Unfortunately, it seems like that was the end of it.

No. 14 Arizona knocked off Colorado in Tucson on Thursday night, 80-71, but there were no fireworks. There was no argument in the handshake line or any unnecessary timeouts called; trust me, Sean Miller would call a timeout if he wanted to make a point.

Anyway, Allonzo Trier continued to play great this season, finishing with 23 points and three assists on 8-for-13 shooting.

Morris helps No. 17 Wichita State to 81-62 win over UCF

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Shaquille Morris scored 19 points to lead No. 17 Wichita State to an 81-62 win over Central Florida on Thursday night.

Morris, demoted from his starting spot, was 8 of 10 from the floor in 21 minutes.

Darral Willis had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Shockers (16-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Dayon Griffin scored 15 points to lead Central Florida (13-7, 4-4). B.J. Taylor had 12 points for the Knights.

After getting outrebounded 22-19 in the first half, Wichita State outrebounded Central Florida 29-16 in the second half.

Wichita State led 39-31 at halftime. Griffin had 10 points in the first half, more than his season average for a game.

BIG PICTURE:

Central Florida: The Knights were unable to steal an upset on the road but now have two straight home games.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoid losing two straight games at Koch Arena for the first time since February 2011.

UP NEXT

Central Florida: The Knights host Connecticut on Tuesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers host Tulsa on Sunday.

Led by Trier, Ayton, No. 11 Arizona avenges lone Pac-12 loss

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Allonzo Trier scored 23 points, Deandre Ayton added 20 and No. 11 Arizona avenged its lone loss of the Pac-12 season by beating Colorado 80-71 on Thursday night.

The 7-foot-1 Ayton, expected to be at or near the top of the NBA draft this year, was 12 of 12 at the foul line as the Buffaloes tried to get physical with the big rookie, without much success.

Dusan Ristic added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Wildcats (17-4, 7-1 Pac-12), who were without forward Rawle Alkins for the second time in three games with a sore foot. He sat out last week’s game at Stanford but played 34 minutes Saturday against Cal.

George King scored 22 points, including 4 of 5 3-pointers for Colorado (12-9, 4-5). McKinley Wright added 15.

Arizona shot 70 percent (16-of-23) in the second half. The Wildcats lost in Boulder 80-77 on Jan. 6.

They were cold Thursday in a first half a first half that ended in a 30-30 deadlock. But Arizona opened the second half with a 15-4 run, ignited by Dylan Smith’s 3-pointer, to go up 45-34 on Ristic’s 16-footer with 15-3 left. The Wildcats stretched it to 53-42 when Ristic made a strong spin move for a layup with 12:41 to play. Colorado coach Tad Boyle drew a technical during the run.

Boyle doesn’t like to play zone defense but it worked in Boulder so the Buffs were using it again Tuesday and it worked for most of the first 20 minutes.

The Buffaloes scored the game’s first eight points and were up 14-4 early.

Arizona, with increasing success in getting the ball to the 7-foot-1 Ayton, slowly caught up and took its only lead of the half 28-26 with 1:18 left. Lazar Nikolic and McKinley Wright each scored to put the Buffs back on top 30-28 before Ristic’s 16-footer at the buzzer tied it at 30-30 at the break.

Arizona for the second time in three games was without guard Rawle Alkins due to foot soreness. He sat out last week’s game at Cal but played 34 minutes three days later at Stanford.

BIG PICTURE

The Buffaloes gave Arizona a tough fight but couldn’t overcome the Wildcats’ size and athleticism. With the steady King, Colorado always will be a threat through the remainder of conference play, though.

The Wildcats had a hard time getting the ball to Ayton but persistence paid off with repeated trips to the foul line. With steady Rustic at his side, it’s a formidable front line for anyone as the big freshman works his way through the final half of his only college season.

UP NEXT

Colorado: at Arizona State Saturday night.

Arizona: Hosts Utah on Saturday.