New Mexico lands another five-star transfer

New Mexico head coach Paul Weir is stockpiling quite a bit of talent in Albuquerque.
On Thursday, the Lobos added Carlton Bragg, a 6-foot-8 forward and former five-star prospect.
This has been a long journey and a life long learning experience. I’m ready to help New Mexico I’m ready to get to work and help the Lobos. The style of play, the training, and the team atmosphere is exactly what I am looking for. I can’t wait to get there and get goin ✅🙌🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/yDUKeM6u2s
He spent the first two years of his college career at Kansas, where he averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 boards as a sophomore. He left the program during the offseason, transferring to Arizona State where he lasted all of one semester before leaving.
Bragg will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, but without the benefit of receiving a waiver, he will not be eligible to play until the spring semester of the 2018-19 season.
Bragg joins another former five-star recruit — Ohio State transfer JaQuan Lyle — and a four-star transfer — former UConn Husky Vance Jackson — as players currently sitting out for New Mexico.
Replacing Biggie With Boogie: Purdue’s 6-foot dynamo, Carsen Edwards, has turned a team full of seniors into a title contender
He was going to be good. He shot it well. He was tough, athletic, “had a fire to him,” as Thompson put it. He saw that on his recruiting visit. He saw that in captain’s practices. He saw it in the way that this 6-foot kid from Texas worked, the way that he carried himself. Humble but confident. Unfazed by the hype machine, concerned with improving himself more than celebrating his successes.
He fit in the culture that Thompson and his teammates had built at Purdue. Thompson and the rest of this senior class committed to a program in the midst of their second straight losing season. They’ve been to three NCAA tournaments and look to be the favorite to win their second straight Big Ten regular season title as seniors.
Carsen Edwards?
The kid known as C-Boogie?
He fit.
But Thompson knew there was more there. He figured it out during one of Purdue’s first practices in Edwards’ freshman season, when, in a 4-on-4-on-4 drill, the right-handed Edwards drove the lane and threw down a left-handed dunk on Purdue’s 7-foot-3, 290 pound center, Isaac Haas.
“It was nasty,” Thompson said. “You can see on the camera, everyone going crazy. It was a pretty cool dunk. Well, Isaac probably didn’t think it was cool.”
“That’s when we knew.”
Purdue’s ascension into college basketball royalty this season was not something that many people predicted.
A season after winning the Big Ten regular season title and advancing to the Sweet 16, the Boilermakers were faced with the arduous task of trying to replace one of college basketball’s best players: Caleb Swanigan. A first-team all-american and the only player that really challenged Frank Mason for National Player of the Year, Biggie’s departure left Purdue devoid of 18.5 points, 12.5 boards, 3.1 assists and a low-post hoss that shot 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.
“Anytime you have a player of Caleb Swanigan’s ability, everybody made a big deal in terms of where you ranked us and where you put us because we lost him,” head coach Matt Painter told NBC Sports. “But man. We had so much back.”
And he’s right.
Purdue returned four seniors that started at least 15 games last season, including Vincent Edwards, who was a third-team all-Big Ten performer as a junior. They also returned Carsen — the two are not related — who started 21 games. One of the problems that Purdue ran into last season was that they more or less had six players deserving of a starting spot.
Without Biggie, that issue goes away.
And, frankly, it allows those five remaining starters to play roles that they are better-suited for. Thompson, Carsen and Dakota Mathias can all play on the perimeter together while Vincent can slide into the small-ball four role that he is so well-suited to. Haas, who is impossible to stop one-on-one when he gets position on the block, and fellow 7-footer Matt Haarms can rotate through at the five, giving Purdue a dream scenario: four guys that shoot the cover off the ball around a center that has to be double-teamed.
“The thing that stuck out to me last season was that I didn’t like our team when we were really big,” Painter said. “When it was Isaac, Vince and Biggie all in the game. I thought we had to play two of those three guys,” even if it meant that he couldn’t get his five best players on the floor.
This year, that is not an issue.
And Carsen, who is averaging 17.0 points, 4.2 boards and 3.1 assists, may be the biggest reason why.
Given his size, Carsen is going to have to be a point guard if and when he gets to the NBA, but that hasn’t always been the way that he’s played. He’s an attack-minded guy, not necessarily someone with a score-first mentality but certainly a kid whose biggest strength has always been finding a way to put the ball into the basket. When he is able to share the court with Thompson and Mathias, he is freed up to play that way. Thompson is the quintessential ‘pure point guard,’ a guy who facilitates offense, who knocks down open threes (51.2 percent on the season), who doesn’t turn the ball over, who is a pest defensively.
Mathias plays that way as well. He leads the team in assists this season while essentially playing the three, shooting 45.8 percent from three as one of, if not the best perimeter defender in the Big Ten. And to hear Painter tell, what Mathias does better than anything else is recognizing what the right play is. They can run actions for him because they know a shot is only going to go up if it is a good shot; he’s more than willing, and capable, as a playmaker.
That frees up Carsen to … well, to be himself.
“I think my teammates trust me,” he said. “They trust my ability.”
It creates an unusual dynamic within the locker room.
The hierarchy of many, if not most, college teams is simple: Seniority prevails. If you’ve spent two or three or four years paying your dues, by the time you get to be a senior, it is your turn to be the star. You get to take the shots. You get to be the leading scorer. You get to be the guy that is on the cover of gameday programs. With this Purdue team, the four senior starters have not only ceded the starring role to Carsen a year after they did the same for Swanigan, they’ve embraced the youngster and what he is capable of.
“We know how special of a player C-Boogie is,” Thompson said. “Our senior class, we have no egos. We want to be stars in our roles. It’s only a handful of stars in the world, but you can be a star in your role, perfect it and do it to the best of your ability. We have a lot of guys on our team that do that.”
Painter took it a step further.
“They like it, he said.” He has some things that we need. You try to piece your team together, and he’s the final piece. You [look at our] four seniors, what do we lack? If we were playing four-on-four with those four seniors, what do we lack? All of Carsen’s attributes would be the answer. He’s fast, he’s explosive, he can score, he can put pressure on the ball and use his quickness.”
“We’re driven by so many people that think they gotta do individual things to make themselves shine. We live in that basketball landscape. In reality, you’ve gotta win. There’s way more individual attention getting shelled out to people that win than people that don’t. I don’t care what you score, how you do it. There’s a leading scorer on every team. They’re fighting to be the leading scorer, we’re fighting to win.”
The NCAA has a rule that allows college basketball programs to take one overseas trip every four years, and for the most part, these trips have less to do with the actual basketball than they do with taking a vacation.
The competition is rarely competitive, and the best part about the trip from a coach’s perspective is the chance to get those 10 extra practices in and manufacturing the team-bonding experiences the players get while spending time in a place where they speak a different language and the cost of international data is enough that, hopefully, the kids spend more time communicating than they do scrolling.
Purdue went on one of those trips in the summer of 2016.
They also took a trip this past season, but it was very different than a typical foreign tour. The Boilermakers were Team USA’s representative in the World University Games in Taipei. Not counting the two exhibitions that they played against Canada prior to leaving for Taiwan, Purdue spent two weeks abroad, playing a total of nine games in just 12 days.
“A lot of times you go on those trips it’s more educational than it is about basketball,” Painter said. “It was a basketball trip.”
And the competition was really good as well. Notre Dame’s Martinas Geben played for Lithuania. Florida’s Egor Koulechov and Gorjok Gak played for Israel and Australia, respectively. These were 22 and 23 year olds playing playing in a national team structure that they’ve played in for a long time. Purdue came home with a silver medal and it wasn’t all that big of a deal that they didn’t win gold.
Put another way, the Boilermakers got an 11 game head start on trying to figure out how they were going to move on without Swanigan.
The other part of it, however, was that there were no excursions. They weren’t visiting museums or going on group hikes or experiencing everything that the city of Taipei has to offer. It was a basketball trip, the by-product being a lot of downtime living in what amounted to an Olympic Village with mobs of athletes that didn’t speak English and no TV or Netflix to binge on.
So what did Purdue do?
Well, they played a lot of cards.
“I didn’t know how to play euchre,” Thompson said, “but now I’m a stud and they can’t beat me. Texas Hold’em. Tonk. All that.”
Those are the moments where the real team-bonding happen. Those are the moments where friendships are started, where freshmen become teammates and teammates become brothers.
“Oh yeah,” Carsen said, chuckling when asked if the trip helped him get to know his teammates better. “We stayed in a village apartment, and there was six of us in a room. And wherever you go you’re with your teammates. You have no choice. Looking back on it now, I have a lot of memories from it, just small memories with my teammates.”
What the younger guys learned about the seniors on this team was simple: They came to Purdue to turn the program around. That had already happened, but their story wasn’t complete yet.
“We’ve done what we wanted to do here at Purdue,” Thompson said, “and now we have to finish it.”
The trip to Taipei wasn’t the only international trip that C-Boogie took this summer.
Young for his age, Carsen was invited to tryouts for USA Basketball’s U-19 team. He made it. He played for John Calipari and alongside the likes of Cameron Reddish and Brandon McCoy and Hamidou Diallo. He led the team in minutes and assists, finishing fifth in scoring at 10.4 points despite coming off the bench in all but one of the team’s games.
“Carsen Edwards was the one guy that went in and changed the game because of his intensity,” Calipari said of his lone Boilermaker, “and he was dragging people with him.”
That aggressiveness has never been an issue for Carsen. It’s ingrained in him. What he needed to learn was to pick his spots, to develop the kind of decision-making that would allow him to be the go-to guy for a team with Final Four aspirations. As a freshman, Boogie took more shots-per-minute than Biggie, Purdue’s All-American first round pick, and he did it while being the least-efficient player on the Purdue roster and while committing two more turnovers than assists on the season.
That wasn’t going to work this year.
He understands, Painter says, that he can be the star for this team without needing to force shots anymore.
Purdue is unselfish. They make the right pass. They make the right play. Carsen knows that if he gives the ball up, he’s either going to get it back with a cleaner look at the rim or one of his teammates will end up with a better shot. This group understands the roles they are being asked to play, and they understand the roles their teammates are being asked to play.
Carsen’s role?
Go-to guy.
He’s not intimidated by it, by the responsibility of shouldering the load offensively for a team ranked No. 3 in the nation. He’s not intimidated by much, it seems. Not by trying out for Team USA. Not by leading his college team into an international competition. Not by trying to dunk over a 7-foot-3 center that is built like combination of Mr. Incredible and The Mountain.
It seems that the only thing he’s scared of is … riding a camel?
“I’ve ridden horses and it’s not the same at all,” he said. “You’re so much higher off the ground and when it walks you’re moving. It’s a really scary experience.”
Luckily for Purdue, that seems to be the last time that anything has intimidated C-Boogie.
Wednesday’s Three Things To Know: Miami gives Louisville another OT loss, South Carolina fuels SEC’s weirdness and USC keeps pace
1. Miami gets back above .500 by handing Louisville another OT loss
Louisville is not really in the discussion when we talk about the ACC’s best teams. That’s probably in no small part to getting stomped by 29 by Kentucky right before conference play started or because the Cardinals have just generally been dismissed because coach Rick Pitino was, well, dismissed before the year. Interim coach David Padgett’s team, though, is right there at the top of the league. They’d actually be at the top of the league if not for two overtime losses, the most recent coming Wednesday night, 78-75, at Miami.
The Cards now sit tied in the loss column with Duke for second place in the ACC, two games behind first-place Virginia. Miami now joins Clemson as the only two ACC teams to beat Louisville, with both losses not only coming in extra time but on the road. For whatever reason, Louisville isn’t really being talked about as a top team in the conference despite its excellent defense and a resume that features losses to those two conferences foes and the Wildcats along with Purdue and Seton Hall. The offense is probably going to keep them from really making a ton of noise – they shot just 41.5 percent overall and 22.7 percent from three against the ‘Canes – but Louisville is probably better than they’re getting credit for.
As for Miami, getting a home win against Louisville puts them at 4-3 in the ACC heading into Saturday’s rematch with Florida State. The Hurricanes beat the ‘Noles at home earlier this month, and they’ve got Lonnie Walker playing his best ball of the season. He’s scored at least 16 points in the last four games, peaking with tonight’s 25 on 18 shots. Against the ‘Noles, he managed just five points in the final of six-straight games failing to reach double-digits.
2. How good is Frank Martin?
Frank Martin got tons of accolades last year for getting the Gamecocks from a seventh seed to the Final Four. It was a masterful job. The crowning achievement in a career full of accomplishments.
Unless it wasn’t as good as it gets.
The Gamecocks defeated Florida at Gainesville, 77-72, to put themselves squarely in the NCAA tournament conversation, which has Rob Dauster examining two things: Is this a better coaching job from Martin than last year, and is the SEC about to benefit from the struggles of other conferences come Selection Sunday?
3. USC outlasts Stanford
Louisville may just be two OT losses from first place, but USC probably has the better argument that they’re the ones that they should get the not-in-first-but-needs-an-asterisk status.
After being Stanford, 69-64, on Wednesday night, it’s the half-court buzzer-beater that the Cardinal beat them with earlier in the month that separates the Trojans from a tie with Arizona atop the Pac-12.
The league is still pretty wide open given its general, umm, not goodness, but if Andy Enfield’s group finishes a game out from winning its first regular-season title since 1985 courtesy of a half-courter, that would be pretty tough to take.
Wes Myers finished with 22 points, four assists and four steals and Chris Silva added 18 points and 12 boards as South Carolina knocked off No. 20 Florida in Gainesville, 77-72.
It’s the second time in eight days that Frank Martin’s Gamecocks have won a game that will be a Quadrant 1 win come Selection Sunday; last Tuesday, South Carolina erased a 14-point second half deficit in the final 10 minutes in a win over then-No. 18 Kentucky.
And suddenly, a South Carolina team that lost Sindarius Thornwell, P.J. Dozier, Duane Notice and Justin McKie from a Final Four team that entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed is firmly in the mix to make a return trip to the 2018 NCAA tournament.
That, frankly, is shocking.
The truth is that the teams currently on the bubble are all going to have fairly hideous résumés at this point in the year. We’re barely two-third of the way through the season and not even halfway through conference play. And with the majority of the major conferences playing unbalanced schedules, it’s not a surprise that some of those teams haven’t been able to stockpile quality wins yet.
It is also important to note here that the the relative weakness of some other leagues — with the Pac-12 and Big Ten looking like they’ll combine for seven bids, and the Atlantic 10 and Mountain West looking like they’ll struggle to avoid one-bid status — means that there are going to be spots available.
And the SEC looks like it will be the biggest beneficiary.
The conference is weird this year. I don’t know if there is a team in the league that I would feel comfortable betting on to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, but thanks to South Carolina’s resurgence, there are now 11 members of that league that are in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid. Kentucky is nowhere near a lock to get to the NCAA tournament. Auburn looks like they’re going to win the league despite losing two of their three best players prior to the start of the season. Texas A&M, who still may be the team with the best chance of making a deep run in March, is quite literally tied for last place in the conference standings.
Which brings me back to South Carolina.
I think you can very easily make the argument that, should the Gamecocks continue on the path that they are currently on an earn a trip to the NCAA tournament, the job Frank Martin has done this season is more impressive than the job he did last season. And trust me, I’m not overlooking the fact that he took South Carolina — who had been to four NCAA tournaments since 1974 prior to last season — to the Final Four.
But …
They were a No. 7 seed. That played what amounted to home games the first weekend. Then got the benefit of a bracket that opened up because Wisconsin upset No. 1 seed Villanova. You can only beat who is in front of you and yes, they took out No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Baylor, but getting to the Final Four with that kind of a draw and two NBA players on the roster is one thing.
Losing those two NBA players, losing two more seniors, losing a former top 100 prospect (Temarcus Blanton) to a career-ending injury and losing two more key rising sophomores (Rakym Felder, Sedee Keita) and still getting back to the NCAA tournament is another.
I always think that great coaching over the course of an entire season is more impressive than getting hot for a few weeks in March.
But here is the wildest part of the SEC to me. Knowing what we know about South Carolina and Frank Martin, I still don’t think that he would end up being in the top two for SEC Coach of the Year. I think Bruce Pearl is the runaway winner while Will Wade, who may get LSU into the NCAA tournament, is right there. Hell, if Cuonzo Martin can keep Missouri on the right side of the bubble after losing Michael Porter Jr., he may deserve a spot in the top three.
If you could have predicted that all of that was going to happen, you are Biff Tannen and please tell me who is going to win the Super Bowl.
I could use a nice little payday.
No. 24 Rhode Island cruises to 78-58 win at Fordham
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Berry scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Jared Terrell had 17 points and six assists, and No. 24 Rhode Island cruised past Fordham 78-58 on Wednesday night at historic Rose Hill Gym.
Stan Robinson added 16 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the newly ranked Rams, who moved into the AP Top 25 this week.
Rhode Island (16-3, 8-0 Atlantic-10) jumped out to an 8-0 lead 2:34 into the game after Berry assisted on a 3-pointer by E.C. Matthews. Fordham (6-14, 1-7) tied it at 22 with 5:14 left in the first half after back-to-back 3s by Ivan Raut.
URI answered with another 8-0 run, capped by Berry’s layup off a pass from Fatts Russell, before taking a 36-27 lead into halftime.
Rhode Island remained in control to start the second half, opening a 15-point advantage by the first media timeout. URI led by as many as 21.
Fordham, also nicknamed the Rams, was led by Will Tavares, who had 17 points and 13 assists. Proko Slanina added 13 points.
BIG PICTURE
Rhode Island: After winning 10 straight games this season for the first time since 1987-88, when Rhode Island went to the Sweet 16, the Rams extended the best start to conference play in school history as they sit atop the Atlantic 10.
Fordham: While they looked good at times against a Top 25 opponent, the Rams continued to struggle overall. After a two-game road trip followed by hosting a ranked team, Fordham needs to get back in the win column soon if it plans to climb out of the A-10 basement.
UP NEXT
Rhode Island: Hosts Duquesne in a Saturday matinee.