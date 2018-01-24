Villanova loses Phil Booth to broken hand

For the third time this season, Villanova has lost a key rotation player to a broken hand.
This time it was Phil Booth, a 6-foot-3 redshirt junior that is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.2 assists while shooting 42 percent from three. He fractured a bone in his right (shooting) hand.
“All of us are disappointed for Phil,” stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “He is one of our captains and the respect for him among his teammates is off the charts. Phil is as mentally tough a player as we have had in our program. We know he’ll come back better and stronger from this.”
Previously, Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels both broke bones in their left hand. Gillispie has returned to action, and should see a bump in minutes with Booth out, but Samuels is still sidelined.
Booth missed last season with a knee injury.
Donte DiVincenzo is expected to slide into the starting lineup without Booth.
A color commentator for ESPN. A radio host in Indianapolis. A former Indiana head coach.
And, apparently, a college basketball news breaker.
On his radio on Wednesday, Dakich reported that Louisville’s appeal to the NCAA over the sanctions levied against them for the stripper scandal has been denied. He said that Louisville will have to vacate the wins for those seasons — including taking down the 2013 title banner — and that they will have to repay as much as $15 million in funds received from the NCAA tournament in those seasons.
Dakich has gotten some news right in the past. He also said that Steve Alford was a done deal to become Indiana’s next head coach and insinuated that Marvin Bagley III was heading to UCLA. So keep that in mind before taking this report as gospel.
This scandal — not the one that cost Rick Pitino his job, mind you — also resulted in Louisville self-imposing a ban for the 2016 NCAA tournament.
Whether or not the school will face additional punishment over their recruitment of Brian Bowen, whose father was alleged to have been paid more than $19,000 for Brian’s enrollment at Louisville, is yet to be known.
Bill Self takes blame for Oklahoma loss after ‘bad decision’
Bill Self told reporters after No. 5 Kansas lost to No. 12 Oklahoma that is was a “bad decision” to leave 41% free throw shooter Udoka Azubuike in the game to get intentionally fouled down the stretch.
With Kansas leaded the Sooners 78-74 and less than four minutes left on the clock, Lon Kruger opted to intentionally foul Azubuike four times in a stretch of five possessions. Azubuike missed six straight free throws – including two front-ends of a one-and-one – as Oklahoma went on a game-ending, 11-2 run. The final score was 85-80.
“It was on me, for this game,” Self said. “If I had to do it all over again, knowing what I know now, I would’ve done it differently.”
Self’s thinking was clear: Kansas cannot afford to have Azubuike off the floor in critical minutes of big games, and he wanted to show his guy that he has confidence in him. The question now is whether or not the way this played out will crush Azubuike’s confidence in future games.
“It was obviously the wrong thing to do to win this game,” Self said. “Hopefully it doesn’t hurt him moving forward. I’ve always been a big believer that you send a bad message to somebody when you don’t have confidence in him. Especially when you know he’s going to have to play every big minute late in the season against good competition.”
No. 4 Duke forces 21 turnovers, beats Wake Forest 84-70
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Duke hounded Wake Forest’s guards, forced turnovers and turned them into easy baskets. With the occasionally maligned defense playing like this, there was no chance of a letdown or a look-ahead.
The Blue Devils forced 21 turnovers in Tuesday night’s 84-70 victory over the Demon Deacons.
By their own high standards, this counts as an off night for an offense that is the nation’s second-most efficient in the Pomeroy rankings. And they were outrebounded 37-31 by a Wake Forest team with two 7-footers in the rotation.
It didn’t really matter with the defense playing like this.
“We’ve still got our defense, we’ve got our rebounding on some nights and then we also have our offense,” guard Grayson Allen said. “So on any given night, everything has to be there. Rebounding and offense wasn’t there … but our defense was, and that’s got to be consistent.”
Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Marvin Bagley III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built a 20-point lead with their defense and kept Wake Forest at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The 21 turnovers forced — 15 in the first half — matched a season high for Duke, which turned them into 34 points while also holding the Demon Deacons to 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.
Gary Trent Jr. finished with 19 points while Allen had 17 points and six assists — including an alley-oop feed to Bagley for a dunk with 9½ minutes left. It pushed the Blue Devils’ lead into double figures to stay at 62-52 and started the decisive 15-6 run that restored Duke’s comfortable lead.
Doral Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 2:18 left for Wake Forest (8-12, 1-7), which has lost six in a row and eight of nine. Brandon Childress scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors by how we handled the ball in the first half,” coach Danny Manning said. “That hole’s probably too much to overcome.”
BIG PICTURE
Duke: This was a classic trap situation but the Blue Devils were never really in danger of getting caught up in it, with that visit from No. 2 Virginia looming on Saturday. Duke usually picks up a couple of league losses on the road each January — the Blue Devils have 11 of them since 2015, including one at North Carolina State earlier this month. No chance of that happening this time, giving them a five-game winning streak that includes easy wins against the ACC’s worst teams — Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have lost two home games to Top 5 opponents in a little over 48 hours, after Virginia earned a 10-point win at Joel Coliseum on Sunday night. This was a largely discouraging step back for Wake Forest with leading scorer Bryant Crawford finishing with 10 points but a season-worst eight turnovers. “I thought he came out and pressed a little bit and made some decisions that we regret and he regrets, too,” Manning said.
INJURY REPORT
Wake Forest didn’t have its top sixth man with guard Keyshawn Woods out with a lingering knee injury. Woods is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points. For Duke, backup big man Marques Bolden (knee sprain) missed his sixth straight game.
STAT LINE
Duke point guard Trevon Duval had a rough night, missing all eight shots from the field and both of his free throws. “There’s just a greater chance of inconsistent performance with young players — or young teams,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He didn’t play well tonight, but he has played well.”
RECORD BOOK
Moore finished 9 of 9 for Wake Forest — one basket shy of the school record for field-goal percentage set by Kyle Visser, who was 10 for 10 against James Madison in 2006.
UP NEXT
Duke: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.
Wake Forest: Travels to Louisville on Saturday night.
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Monday night.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.
WINNERS
ARKANSAS (RPI: 29, KenPom: 43, NBC seed: 10): Arkansas is a notoriously bad team away from home, but they managed to buck that trend on Tuesday and beat Georgia in double-overtime in Athens. With a win over Oklahoma on a neutral, Tennessee at home and Georgia on the road, Mike Anderson’s club has three Quadrant 1 wins. A home loss to LSU doesn’t look great, but the Razorbacks are in a good position for the stretch run, especially since …
LSU (RPI: 89, KenPom: 63, NBC seed: Next four out): … the Tigers continue to play themselves closer and closer to the bubble. They have swept Texas A&M, won at Arkansas and beat Michigan on a neutral, giving them four Quadrant 1 wins. The problem is that two of their seven losses came to teams ranked outside the top 125 and six of their wins came against opponents outside the top 200. LSU’s next six games may end up being what determines their postseason outcome: at Auburn (8), at Tennessee (12), Arkansas (29), at Florida (23), Ole Miss (91), at Alabama (24). Four top 25 opponents on the road, and a fifth top 30 opponent at home. That’s a brutal stretch.
LOSERS
PROVIDENCE (RPI: 37, KenPom: 54, NBC seed: 8): The Friars had a chance to set themselves up in perfect position to get a bid when they went into Philly to take on No. 1 Villanova. It didn’t quite work out that way — they lost by 20. The Friars are still in a good spot, as their win over Xavier looks great, one of three Quadrant 1 wins on their résumé. A home loss to Minnesota looks much worse today than it did when it happened, and falling at UMass was not good. But with six Quadrant 1 games left, the Friars are still in a good spot.
OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 83, KenPom: 62, NBC seed: Out): The Pokes blew a chance to land an elite road win on Tuesday, wasting a 12-point halftime lead against Texas Tech. Mike Boynton’s club has two Quadrant 1 wins, their worst loss is at Baylor (No. 90) and every team they play from here on out is a top 100 opponent. they’re on the outside right now, but getting hot down the stretch will change things.
ALABAMA (RPI: 24, KenPom: 53, NBC seed: 9): Alabama fell at Ole Miss on Tuesday night, but that loss is hardly a killer. With wins over Rhode Island (9) and Auburn (8), plus a win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide are in a good spot. But with nine of their last 11 games coming against top 40 opponents, including eight in the top 30, this thing could end up spiraling.
TEXAS A&M (RPI: 28, KenPom: 30, NBC seed: 10): The Aggies are going to be tough to project because of how weird their roster situation has been this season. They have some great wins (West Virginia on a neutral, at USC) and their only two losses to teams outside the top 25 are against LSU, the latter of which came on Tuesday. A trip to Kansas this weekend is massive.
GEORGIA (RPI: 48, KenPom: 67, NBC seed: 10): Georgia took a rough loss at home against Arkansas in double-overtime on Tuesday, a game that would have been a nice Quadrant 1 win for the Bulldogs. The good news for Georgia is that Saint Mary’s, Marquette and Alabama have all been playing well enough that they currently have three Quadrant 1 wins. The biggest concern here may actually be losses to San Diego State and UMass, both of which are Quadrant 3 losses.
No. 14 Texas Tech has big rally to beat Oklahoma State 75-70
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keenan Evans reiterated a message to his Texas Tech teammates after the senior struggled shooting the ball in a couple of big losses by the No. 14 Red Raiders.
“I was going to be that guy that set the tone, whether it was aggressive on offense, or aggressive on defense,” Evans said. “I was trying to be that guy that was kind of everywhere … just making tough plays and trying to get us going in any way possible.”
Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime Tuesday night, and Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-75 and avoid a third straight loss.
Evans hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay. That came only 40 seconds after his rebound and assist to Jarrett Culver, whose breakaway dunk gave Texas Tech (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) its first lead since the first half, and before a jumper by Lindy Waters put the Cowboys ahead one last time.
“He’s a terrific player. I’m not surprised that he played well at all. Good players go through things like that for a couple of games,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “He’s not going to let that keep him down.”
Culver, the freshman guard playing in his hometown, finished with 25 points and four 3-pointers.
Jeffrey Carroll had 16 points for Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-5), which was coming off an overtime win three days earlier over then-No. 4 Oklahoma. And the Cowboys still had a 14-point lead with 15 minutes left.
Evans was a combined 5-of-20 shooting, 2-of-13 on 3-pointers, as Tech lost twice on the road last week. After making 1 of 4 shots before halftime against the Cowboys, he was 6 of 9 in the second half.
“Keenan didn’t play any different tonight than he has been. He’s a great shooter,” Tech coach Chris Beard said. “He’s remained aggressive.”
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have lost all four of their true road games, all in Big 12 play. At home, they have won their last three games in overtime or on the final shot in regulation.
Texas Tech: After a tough week on the road, the Red Raiders got a much-needed boost with an impressive comeback after halftime. They made only one of 12 field goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half, but made 15 of 28 after halftime, including 6 of 9 3-pointers.
TAKING A PUNCH
“Every game, you’re going to get punched, the other team is going to go on runs, and you’ve got to respond,” Beard said. “Tonight, above all, what I’m most proud of is just the grit, the composure. I didn’t think there was much panic out there, even when we were trying so hard to play well and we just weren’t.”
RANKING SUCCESS
Even though the Red Raiders are out of the Top 10 for the first time in three weeks, they are still among the nation’s top 15 teams for three straight weeks for the first time since 1995-96.
BEFORE THE BREAK
Carroll had a go-ahead bank shot with 5:50 left in the first half that started a half-ending 18-5 run that put Oklahoma State up 37-25. Carroll had a 3-pointer 36 seconds after that as part of eight straight points for the Cowboys.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State plays at Arkansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Texas Tech also steps out of conference play for one of the early games Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, at South Carolina, a Final Four team last season.