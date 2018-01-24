More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bubble Banter: All of Wednesday's relevant bubble action in one place

By Rob Dauster Jan 24, 2018, 8:49 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

WINNERS

SOUTH CAROLINA (RPI: 57, KenPom: 80, NBC seed: Out): In the last eight days, the Gamecocks went from being a team nowhere near the bubble to being a team with a real shot of finding themselves in the NCAA tournament. It started with a win over Kentucky (15) at home. It continued on Wednesday with at Florida (25). That gives them three Quadrant 1 wins, no loss worse than a Quadrant 2 loss and no home loss worse than Missouri (37). The best part? Every opponent left on their schedule is ranked in the top 80.

SYRACUSE (RPI: 41, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: Next four out): The Orange added another Quadrant 2 win on Wednesday night, beating Boston College in the Carrier Dome. They now have six of those, a number that will go to seven if Virginia Tech (76) gets into the top 75. The problem? No Quadrant 1 wins. They’ll have six chances to land one the rest of the way. I would guess they need two, maybe three, or them to feel good.

NEBRASKA (RPI: 67, KenPom: 65, NBC seed: Out): Nebraska is in a very difficult situation when it comes to their NCAA tournament hopes. They don’t have a Quadrant 1 win to their name — their best win is a home win over Michigan (38) and they don’t one top 100 win away from home — and they don’t play another Quadrant 1 game. None of their remaining opponents are top 50 teams. One one (Maryland) is top 85, and the only other top 100 opponents they have left (at Minnesota, Indiana) will bounce in and out of the top 100. They are going to need to beat someone in the Big Ten tournament.

FLORIDA STATE (RPI: 39, KenPom: 22, NBC seed: 9): Florida State is in a good spot right now. They are 15-5 on the season with four of those five losses coming away from home and all of them either Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 opponents. They beat Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Beat Miami (21) on Saturday and they’ll be off this list for the time being.

LOSERS

MARQUETTE (RPI: 44, KenPom: 39, NBC seed: 10): Marquette had a shot to really improve their profile on Wednesday night, playing at Xavier. They lost by 19, which is hardly a bad loss; Xavier is 4th in the RPI right now. The Golden Eagles are in pretty good shape right now. They have two Quadrant 1 wins (Seton Hall, at Providence) and six games left against teams ranked in the top 36. Marquette’s next three games are critical: They get Villanova (2), Butler (26) and Providence (36) at home.

BOSTON COLLEGE (RPI: 63, KenPom: 77, NBC seed: Out): The Eagles lost at Syracuse, a Quadrant 1 opponent, which is only problematic in the sense that they now have eight losses on the season. The Eagles have a weird profile: Just one Quadrant 1 win, only three top 150 wins (all at home) and their best win away from home was La Salle (172) on a neural; at Hartford (241) is their only road win. But … they beat Duke, who is No. 1 in the RPI. That will keep them in the mix for a while.

YET TO PLAY

  • TEMPLE (RPI: 45, KenPom: 91, NBC seed: Out)
  • MISSOURI (RPI: 37, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: Play-in game)
  • N.C. STATE (RPI: 85, KenPom: 68, NBC seed: First four out)
  • STANFORD (RPI: 91, KenPom: 97, NBC seed: Out)
  • USC (RPI: 40, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: Play-in game)
  • BOISE STATE (RPI: 33, KenPom: 48, NBC seed: First four out)

No. 24 Rhode Island cruises to 78-58 win at Fordham

Associated Press Jan 24, 2018, 10:54 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Berry scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Jared Terrell had 17 points and six assists, and No. 24 Rhode Island cruised past Fordham 78-58 on Wednesday night at historic Rose Hill Gym.

Stan Robinson added 16 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the newly ranked Rams, who moved into the AP Top 25 this week.

Rhode Island (16-3, 8-0 Atlantic-10) jumped out to an 8-0 lead 2:34 into the game after Berry assisted on a 3-pointer by E.C. Matthews. Fordham (6-14, 1-7) tied it at 22 with 5:14 left in the first half after back-to-back 3s by Ivan Raut.

URI answered with another 8-0 run, capped by Berry’s layup off a pass from Fatts Russell, before taking a 36-27 lead into halftime.

Rhode Island remained in control to start the second half, opening a 15-point advantage by the first media timeout. URI led by as many as 21.

Fordham, also nicknamed the Rams, was led by Will Tavares, who had 17 points and 13 assists. Proko Slanina added 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: After winning 10 straight games this season for the first time since 1987-88, when Rhode Island went to the Sweet 16, the Rams extended the best start to conference play in school history as they sit atop the Atlantic 10.

Fordham: While they looked good at times against a Top 25 opponent, the Rams continued to struggle overall. After a two-game road trip followed by hosting a ranked team, Fordham needs to get back in the win column soon if it plans to climb out of the A-10 basement.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: Hosts Duquesne in a Saturday matinee.

Fordham: Hosts UMass on Saturday afternoon.

Goodin leads surge, No. 8 Xavier routs Marquette 89-70

By Travis Hines Jan 24, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) — Four straight impressive wins — each led by a different player — have No. 8 Xavier back in form at the midpoint of the Big East season.

Point guard Quentin Goodin scored 13 of his team-high 15 points while Xavier took control in the first half, and the Musketeers routed Marquette 89-70 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

The Musketeers (19-3, 7-2 Big East) surged ahead by 26 and were never threatened as they beat the Golden Eagles for the second time this season. Xavier has won eight of the last 10 games between the schools.

The Musketeers have fully recovered from back-to-back road losses at Providence and No. 1 Villanova earlier this month.

“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” said Trevon Bluiett, who added 13 points. “The difference this time is we can’t get relaxed.”

Bluiett’s last basket made him the fifth Musketeers player with 2,000 career points, joining Byron Larkin (2,696), David West (2,132), Romain Sato (2,005) and Tyrone Hill (2,003).

“When I got that last basket, I heard the gym erupt and saw my teammates coming over to give me high fives, and the reality kind of set in,” Bluiett said. “It was a special moment for me. I always wanted to come to a program where I’d have an impact, whatever it was. To leave my name in Xavier history is special.”

Markus Howard had 33 points for Marquette (13-7, 4-4), which entered second in the nation in 3-pointers. But the Golden Eagles went only 6 of 23 from outside the arc, matching their season low for 3s.

“As good as they were, we were equally as bad,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “That’s not a good combination. We were outclassed in every way.”

The Golden Eagles have the league’s top two scorers in Howard and Andrew Rowsey, who had 31 points in the earlier 91-87 loss to Xavier . The Musketeers clamped down on Rowsey, turning Howard into a one-man show that wasn’t nearly enough.

“Our offense just wasn’t flowing like it usually does,” said Howard, who was 14 of 27 from the field, making half of his team’s baskets. “We saw Xavier bring it on defense.”

Howard had 20 points, but the rest of the team went only 2 of 13 as Xavier built a 20-point lead in the first half. Rowsey managed only three points in the decisive half and finished with six points.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles are 1-5 this season against Top 25 teams, their only win coming over No. 13 Seton Hall on Jan. 9. They get another chance Sunday when they host No. 1 Villanova . They’re 0-4 this season against top-10 teams, with two losses to Xavier and one each to No. 1 Villanova and then-No. 6 Wichita State.

Xavier: The Golden Eagles made 15 3-pointers in the earlier game against Xavier, so perimeter defense was the Musketeers’ focus. They succeeded in shutting down the outside — the Golden Eagles were only 2 of 11 from beyond the arc as Xavier built its lead to 20 points.

“We wanted to come in with a mindset of defense first,” Goodin said.

NO LONGER PERFECT

Howard came in as the only player in Division I who hadn’t missed a free throw this season, making all 57 tries. He had a streak of 66 in a row that dated to last season. But he missed on his first attempt Wednesday, leaving him two shy of Steve Novak’s school record set from 2004-06. Howard missed another one later in the game, finishing 2 of 4 from the line.

PERFECT AT HOME

The Musketeers improved to 14-0 at the Cintas Center this season and 242-35 all-time.

RUSTY, RUSTY, RUSTY …

Marquette hadn’t played since Jan. 15 because of exams and struggled to get into a flow.

“I wouldn’t wish a nine-day break on any team in our league,” Wojciechowski said. “Nine days is an eternity. Obviously we didn’t handle it well, or we would have played better.”

SORE HIP

Marquette forward Sam Hauser hurt his hip in the first half and was limited to 21 minutes. He had five points and four rebounds. The Musketeers dominated inside, getting 46 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Golden Eagles lost at Villanova 100-90 on Jan. 6. The Wildcats were coming off their first loss of the season, 101-93 to Butler.

Xavier: The Musketeers play at St. John’s on Tuesday. They beat the Red Storm 88-82 last Wednesday at home, led by Kerem Kanter’s 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Report: Louisville loses NCAA appeal

By Rob Dauster Jan 24, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
Dan Dakich is a lot of things.

A color commentator for ESPN. A radio host in Indianapolis. A former Indiana head coach.

And, apparently, a college basketball news breaker.

On his radio on Wednesday, Dakich reported that Louisville’s appeal to the NCAA over the sanctions levied against them for the stripper scandal has been denied. He said that Louisville will have to vacate the wins for those seasons — including taking down the 2013 title banner — and that they will have to repay as much as $15 million in funds received from the NCAA tournament in those seasons.

Dakich has gotten some news right in the past. He also said that Steve Alford was a done deal to become Indiana’s next head coach and insinuated that Marvin Bagley III was heading to UCLA. So keep that in mind before taking this report as gospel.

This scandal — not the one that cost Rick Pitino his job, mind you — also resulted in Louisville self-imposing a ban for the 2016 NCAA tournament.

Whether or not the school will face additional punishment over their recruitment of Brian Bowen, whose father was alleged to have been paid more than $19,000 for Brian’s enrollment at Louisville, is yet to be known.

Villanova loses Phil Booth to broken hand

By Rob Dauster Jan 24, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
For the third time this season, Villanova has lost a key rotation player to a broken hand.

This time it was Phil Booth, a 6-foot-3 redshirt junior that is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.2 assists while shooting 42 percent from three. He fractured a bone in his right (shooting) hand.

“All of us are disappointed for Phil,” stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. “He is one of our captains and the respect for him among his teammates is off the charts. Phil is as mentally tough a player as we have had in our program. We know he’ll come back better and stronger from this.”

Previously, Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels both broke bones in their left hand. Gillispie has returned to action, and should see a bump in minutes with Booth out, but Samuels is still sidelined.

Booth missed last season with a knee injury.

Donte DiVincenzo is expected to slide into the starting lineup without Booth.

Bill Self takes blame for Oklahoma loss after 'bad decision'

By Rob Dauster Jan 24, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
Bill Self told reporters after No. 5 Kansas lost to No. 12 Oklahoma that is was a “bad decision” to leave 41% free throw shooter Udoka Azubuike in the game to get intentionally fouled down the stretch.

With Kansas leaded the Sooners 78-74 and less than four minutes left on the clock, Lon Kruger opted to intentionally foul Azubuike four times in a stretch of five possessions. Azubuike missed six straight free throws – including two front-ends of a one-and-one – as Oklahoma went on a game-ending, 11-2 run. The final score was 85-80.

“It was on me, for this game,” Self said. “If I had to do it all over again, knowing what I know now, I would’ve done it differently.”

Self’s thinking was clear: Kansas cannot afford to have Azubuike off the floor in critical minutes of big games, and he wanted to show his guy that he has confidence in him. The question now is whether or not the way this played out will crush Azubuike’s confidence in future games.

“It was obviously the wrong thing to do to win this game,” Self said. “Hopefully it doesn’t hurt him moving forward. I’ve always been a big believer that you send a bad message to somebody when you don’t have confidence in him. Especially when you know he’s going to have to play every big minute late in the season against good competition.”