Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Oklahoma rebounds, Virginia rolls and Campbell goes off

1. TRAE YOUNG AND NO. 12 OKLAHOMA BOUNCE BACK, BEAT NO. 5 KANSAS
In the aftermath of Saturday’s overtime loss at Oklahoma State, the game of Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young was dissected by many. Was he shooting too much? Should he change? Well, Young did change somewhat Tuesday night as he attempted just nine shots against No. 5 Kansas.
But he attempted 12 free throws and would finish with 26 points and nine assists as the Sooners came back to win, 85-80. The Sooners kept Devonte’ Graham in check, as the senior shot just 4-for-19 from the field, and they also sent Udoka Azubuike (1-for-7 FT) to the foul line during the second half rally.
Rob Dauster has more on Oklahoma’s win, and whether or not Young taking so few shots is what will get Lon Kruger’s team to the Final Four.
TUESDAY’S BUBBLE BANTER: Big night for the SEC
2. NO. 2 VIRGINIA SHUTS DOWN NO. 18 CLEMSON
Playing their first full game without Donte Grantham, who tore his ACL during the second half of Saturday’s win over Notre Dame, No. 18 Clemson managed to hang with No. 2 Virginia during the game’s first 20 minutes Tuesday night. Then Virginia truly clamped down defensively, and things got out of hand as they won by the final score of 61-36.
The 36 points are the least that Virginia’s allowed in a win over a ranked opponent, and for much of the second half they played without Isaiah Wilkins (back soreness). While Clemson received a harsh reminder that their margin for error is much slimmer without Grantham, Tuesday’s blowout says more about Virginia than it does the Tigers.
3. CHRIS CLEMONS AND MARCUS BURK WENT OFF FOR CAMPBELL
The tandem of junior guard Chris Clemons and sophomore guard Marcus Burk entered Tuesday’s game at Liberty averaging a combined 40.3 points per game, with Clemons ranking first in the Big South and fifth nationally at 24.2 per night. Clemons and Burk surpassed those numbers in a big way in the Fighting Camels’ 94-85 win, combining to score 74 points with both making ten three-pointers.
Clemons scored 42 points, shooting 10-for-14 from deep, with Burk adding 32 points and making ten of his 16 three-point attempts. As a team Campbell, which is now 6-3 in the Big South and trails first-place Radford by a game in the loss column, shot 23-for-33 from three. It should be noted that Campbell attempted a total of 42 shots from the field. The 23 three-pointers made is both a school and Big South record for the most made in a single game.