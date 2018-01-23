More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

No. 14 Texas Tech has big rally to beat Oklahoma State 75-70

Associated PressJan 23, 2018, 11:16 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keenan Evans reiterated a message to his Texas Tech teammates after the senior struggled shooting the ball in a couple of big losses by the No. 14 Red Raiders.

“I was going to be that guy that set the tone, whether it was aggressive on offense, or aggressive on defense,” Evans said. “I was trying to be that guy that was kind of everywhere … just making tough plays and trying to get us going in any way possible.”

Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime Tuesday night, and Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-75 and avoid a third straight loss.

Evans hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay. That came only 40 seconds after his rebound and assist to Jarrett Culver, whose breakaway dunk gave Texas Tech (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) its first lead since the first half, and before a jumper by Lindy Waters put the Cowboys ahead one last time.

“He’s a terrific player. I’m not surprised that he played well at all. Good players go through things like that for a couple of games,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “He’s not going to let that keep him down.”

Culver, the freshman guard playing in his hometown, finished with 25 points and four 3-pointers.

Jeffrey Carroll had 16 points for Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-5), which was coming off an overtime win three days earlier over then-No. 4 Oklahoma. And the Cowboys still had a 14-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Evans was a combined 5-of-20 shooting, 2-of-13 on 3-pointers, as Tech lost twice on the road last week. After making 1 of 4 shots before halftime against the Cowboys, he was 6 of 9 in the second half.

“Keenan didn’t play any different tonight than he has been. He’s a great shooter,” Tech coach Chris Beard said. “He’s remained aggressive.”

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have lost all four of their true road games, all in Big 12 play. At home, they have won their last three games in overtime or on the final shot in regulation.

Texas Tech: After a tough week on the road, the Red Raiders got a much-needed boost with an impressive comeback after halftime. They made only one of 12 field goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half, but made 15 of 28 after halftime, including 6 of 9 3-pointers.

TAKING A PUNCH

“Every game, you’re going to get punched, the other team is going to go on runs, and you’ve got to respond,” Beard said. “Tonight, above all, what I’m most proud of is just the grit, the composure. I didn’t think there was much panic out there, even when we were trying so hard to play well and we just weren’t.”

RANKING SUCCESS

Even though the Red Raiders are out of the Top 10 for the first time in three weeks, they are still among the nation’s top 15 teams for three straight weeks for the first time since 1995-96.

BEFORE THE BREAK

Carroll had a go-ahead bank shot with 5:50 left in the first half that started a half-ending 18-5 run that put Oklahoma State up 37-25. Carroll had a 3-pointer 36 seconds after that as part of eight straight points for the Cowboys.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays at Arkansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Texas Tech also steps out of conference play for one of the early games Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, at South Carolina, a Final Four team last season.

LUBBOCK, TX – JANUARY 23: Keenan Evans #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders goes to the basket during the second half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on January 23, 2018 at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 75-70. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

No. 4 Duke forces 21 turnovers, beats Wake Forest 84-70

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 23, 2018, 11:34 PM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Duke hounded Wake Forest’s guards, forced turnovers and turned them into easy baskets. With the occasionally maligned defense playing like this, there was no chance of a letdown or a look-ahead.

The Blue Devils forced 21 turnovers in Tuesday night’s 84-70 victory over the Demon Deacons.

By their own high standards, this counts as an off night for an offense that is the nation’s second-most efficient in the Pomeroy rankings. And they were outrebounded 37-31 by a Wake Forest team with two 7-footers in the rotation.

It didn’t really matter with the defense playing like this.

“We’ve still got our defense, we’ve got our rebounding on some nights and then we also have our offense,” guard Grayson Allen said. “So on any given night, everything has to be there. Rebounding and offense wasn’t there … but our defense was, and that’s got to be consistent.”

Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Marvin Bagley III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built a 20-point lead with their defense and kept Wake Forest at arm’s length the rest of the way.

The 21 turnovers forced — 15 in the first half — matched a season high for Duke, which turned them into 34 points while also holding the Demon Deacons to 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 19 points while Allen had 17 points and six assists — including an alley-oop feed to Bagley for a dunk with 9½ minutes left. It pushed the Blue Devils’ lead into double figures to stay at 62-52 and started the decisive 15-6 run that restored Duke’s comfortable lead.

Doral Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 2:18 left for Wake Forest (8-12, 1-7), which has lost six in a row and eight of nine. Brandon Childress scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

“We didn’t do ourselves any favors by how we handled the ball in the first half,” coach Danny Manning said. “That hole’s probably too much to overcome.”

BIG PICTURE

Duke: This was a classic trap situation but the Blue Devils were never really in danger of getting caught up in it, with that visit from No. 2 Virginia looming on Saturday. Duke usually picks up a couple of league losses on the road each January — the Blue Devils have 11 of them since 2015, including one at North Carolina State earlier this month. No chance of that happening this time, giving them a five-game winning streak that includes easy wins against the ACC’s worst teams — Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have lost two home games to Top 5 opponents in a little over 48 hours, after Virginia earned a 10-point win at Joel Coliseum on Sunday night. This was a largely discouraging step back for Wake Forest with leading scorer Bryant Crawford finishing with 10 points but a season-worst eight turnovers. “I thought he came out and pressed a little bit and made some decisions that we regret and he regrets, too,” Manning said.

INJURY REPORT

Wake Forest didn’t have its top sixth man with guard Keyshawn Woods out with a lingering knee injury. Woods is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points. For Duke, backup big man Marques Bolden (knee sprain) missed his sixth straight game.

STAT LINE

Duke point guard Trevon Duval had a rough night, missing all eight shots from the field and both of his free throws. “There’s just a greater chance of inconsistent performance with young players — or young teams,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He didn’t play well tonight, but he has played well.”

RECORD BOOK

Moore finished 9 of 9 for Wake Forest — one basket shy of the school record for field-goal percentage set by Kyle Visser, who was 10 for 10 against James Madison in 2006.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Travels to Louisville on Saturday night.

Bubble Banter: Five SEC bubble teams were in action Tuesday night

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 23, 2018, 11:28 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Monday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

ARKANSAS (RPI: 29, KenPom: 43, NBC seed: 10): Arkansas is a notoriously bad team away from home, but they managed to buck that trend on Tuesday and beat Georgia in double-overtime in Athens. With a win over Oklahoma on a neutral, Tennessee at home and Georgia on the road, Mike Anderson’s club has three Quadrant 1 wins. A home loss to LSU doesn’t look great, but the Razorbacks are in a good position for the stretch run, especially since …

LSU (RPI: 89, KenPom: 63, NBC seed: Next four out): … the Tigers continue to play themselves closer and closer to the bubble. They have swept Texas A&M, won at Arkansas and beat Michigan on a neutral, giving them four Quadrant 1 wins. The problem is that two of their seven losses came to teams ranked outside the top 125 and six of their wins came against opponents outside the top 200. LSU’s next six games may end up being what determines their postseason outcome: at Auburn (8), at Tennessee (12), Arkansas (29), at Florida (23), Ole Miss (91), at Alabama (24). Four top 25 opponents on the road, and a fifth top 30 opponent at home. That’s a brutal stretch.

LOSERS

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 37, KenPom: 54, NBC seed: 8): The Friars had a chance to set themselves up in perfect position to get a bid when they went into Philly to take on No. 1 Villanova. It didn’t quite work out that way — they lost by 20. The Friars are still in a good spot, as their win over Xavier looks great, one of three Quadrant 1 wins on their résumé. A home loss to Minnesota looks much worse today than it did when it happened, and falling at UMass was not good. But with six Quadrant 1 games left, the Friars are still in a good spot.

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 83, KenPom: 62, NBC seed: Out): The Pokes blew a chance to land an elite road win on Tuesday, wasting a 12-point halftime lead against Texas Tech. Mike Boynton’s club has two Quadrant 1 wins, their worst loss is at Baylor (No. 90) and every team they play from here on out is a top 100 opponent. they’re on the outside right now, but getting hot down the stretch will change things.

ALABAMA (RPI: 24, KenPom: 53, NBC seed: 9): Alabama fell at Ole Miss on Tuesday night, but that loss is hardly a killer. With wins over Rhode Island (9) and Auburn (8), plus a win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide are in a good spot. But with nine of their last 11 games coming against top 40 opponents, including eight in the top 30, this thing could end up spiraling.

TEXAS A&M (RPI: 28, KenPom: 30, NBC seed: 10): The Aggies are going to be tough to project because of how weird their roster situation has been this season. They have some great wins (West Virginia on a neutral, at USC) and their only two losses to teams outside the top 25 are against LSU, the latter of which came on Tuesday. A trip to Kansas this weekend is massive.

GEORGIA (RPI: 48, KenPom: 67, NBC seed: 10): Georgia took a rough loss at home against Arkansas in double-overtime on Tuesday, a game that would have been a nice Quadrant 1 win for the Bulldogs. The good news for Georgia is that Saint Mary’s, Marquette and Alabama have all been playing well enough that they currently have three Quadrant 1 wins. The biggest concern here may actually be losses to San Diego State and UMass, both of which are Quadrant 3 losses.

Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Oklahoma rebounds, Virginia rolls and Campbell goes off

David Purdy/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 23, 2018, 11:14 PM EST
1. TRAE YOUNG AND NO. 12 OKLAHOMA BOUNCE BACK, BEAT NO. 5 KANSAS

In the aftermath of Saturday’s overtime loss at Oklahoma State, the game of Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young was dissected by many. Was he shooting too much? Should he change? Well, Young did change somewhat Tuesday night as he attempted just nine shots against No. 5 Kansas.

But he attempted 12 free throws and would finish with 26 points and nine assists as the Sooners came back to win, 85-80. The Sooners kept Devonte’ Graham in check, as the senior shot just 4-for-19 from the field, and they also sent Udoka Azubuike (1-for-7 FT) to the foul line during the second half rally.

Rob Dauster has more on Oklahoma’s win, and whether or not Young taking so few shots is what will get Lon Kruger’s team to the Final Four.

TUESDAY’S BUBBLE BANTER: Big night for the SEC

2. NO. 2 VIRGINIA SHUTS DOWN NO. 18 CLEMSON

Playing their first full game without Donte Grantham, who tore his ACL during the second half of Saturday’s win over Notre Dame, No. 18 Clemson managed to hang with No. 2 Virginia during the game’s first 20 minutes Tuesday night. Then Virginia truly clamped down defensively, and things got out of hand as they won by the final score of 61-36.

The 36 points are the least that Virginia’s allowed in a win over a ranked opponent, and for much of the second half they played without Isaiah Wilkins (back soreness). While Clemson received a harsh reminder that their margin for error is much slimmer without Grantham, Tuesday’s blowout says more about Virginia than it does the Tigers.

3. CHRIS CLEMONS AND MARCUS BURK WENT OFF FOR CAMPBELL

The tandem of junior guard Chris Clemons and sophomore guard Marcus Burk entered Tuesday’s game at Liberty averaging a combined 40.3 points per game, with Clemons ranking first in the Big South and fifth nationally at 24.2 per night. Clemons and Burk surpassed those numbers in a big way in the Fighting Camels’ 94-85 win, combining to score 74 points with both making ten three-pointers.

Clemons scored 42 points, shooting 10-for-14 from deep, with Burk adding 32 points and making ten of his 16 three-point attempts. As a team Campbell, which is now 6-3 in the Big South and trails first-place Radford by a game in the loss column, shot 23-for-33 from three. It should be noted that Campbell attempted a total of 42 shots from the field. The 23 three-pointers made is both a school and Big South record for the most made in a single game.

No. 12 Oklahoma closes Big 12 gap on No. 5 Kansas behind Trae Young’s 26

AP Photo
By Rob DausterJan 23, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
If you’re simply looking at the stat line, it would seem like Tuesday night’s win over No. 5 Kansas was a typical Trae Young game.

The star point guard for No. 12 Oklahoma finished with 26 points, nine assists, four boards, two steals and five turnovers, which is roughly what he has averaged throughout the season. The difference here, however, was that Young, just three days removed from taking 39 shots in a loss at Oklahoma State and less than a week removed from turning the ball over 12 times in a loss at Kansas State, shot the ball just nine times.

He was 7-for-9 from the floor. He was 2-for-3 from three and 10-for-12 from the line. He was more focused on distributing the ball and getting his teammates involved than he has been in any game this season, and the result was a critical, 85-80 win over the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma entered Tuesday night trailing Kansas by two games in the conference along with … well, everyone else: West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas State. This was the second loss the Jayhawks have taken in the Big 12 and it means that their lead over the field was cut in half.

Put another way, an outright regular season title is still a possibility for Oklahoma — and everyone else chasing Kansas.

There’s no two ways around it. This was a massive win and an excellent performance from Young.

The question I have is whether or not this version of The Trae Young Show is something that is sustainable for Oklahoma in the long-term.

Because I’m not sure that it is.

The narrative coming out of this game is going to be that Young, having lost a pair of road games in a league where no one wins on the road, came home and beat the conference favorites after Selfish Trae Young morphed into Unselfish Trae Young. And credit where it is due, Young made an active and impressive decision to get everyone else on the roster involved. He played differently, no one is disputing that.

But I’d argue that Lon Kruger’s decision to foul Udoka Azubuike on four possessions in the final four minutes — and Bill Self’s decision to leave Azubuike in the game — is what changed this game. Azubuike is a 41 percent free throw shooter that missed six straight free throws, two of which were front-ends, after a Malik Newman layup gave Kansas a 78-74 lead with 4:02 left. The Jayhawks would score just a single basket the rest of the game, one of only three possessions they had in those four minutes when the game wasn’t in doubt and Azubuike wasn’t on the free throw line.

That had as much to do with Oklahoma’s game-ending 11-2 run as anything else.

I also think it’s important to note that, on Saturday, Oklahoma’s supporting cast shot 14-for-43 from the floor and 2-for-15 from three. On Tuesday night, they were 21-for-48 (43.8%) from the field and 7-for-20 (35%) from three. That’s an improvement, there is no question about that, but it’s not a better or more efficient offensive option than asking Young to be aggressive is. Put another way, it’s not selfish to shoot a lot if your shots are the best way for your team to score.

Kruger needed to reel Young in a little bit after last week.

No one is going to argue that.

As I wrote here, Young needs to trust his teammates more and his teammates need to give him more reason to trust them. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that, on Oklahoma’s final two possessions, Young found Christian James and then Brady Manek for the go-ahead and game-sealing threes. Compare that to the Oklahoma State, when Young forced deep threes over multiple defenders at the end of regulation and overtime, possessions where the Sooners could have won the game at the buzzer.

But I also think we can all agree that for Oklahoma to reach their ceiling, they cant make a habit out of James, Manek and Kameron McGusty taking 29 shots and Young getting just nine.

Because this win, as important as it was, was not Oklahoma’s ceiling, not unless you think a home win aided by intentional fouls against a good-but-far-from-great Kansas team that saw their best player shoot 4-for-19 from the floor is super-impressive.

Blowout result says more about No. 2 Virginia than No. 18 Clemson

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonJan 23, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
After the first 11 minutes of Tuesday night’s trip to Charlottesville, No. 18 Clemson led No. 2 Virginia 20-14.

Over the course of the final 29 minutes of that game, the Tigers would muster all of 16 points, getting battered by a Tony Bennett defense that has done the same to many a foe that walked into John Paul Jones Arena and losing by the final score of 61-36.

With senior forward Donte Grantham suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s win over Notre Dame, No. 18 Clemson entered Tuesday’s matchup with No. 2 Virginia without its second-leading scorer and one of its top three-point shooters as well.

Dealing with Bennett’s pack-line defense is hard enough with a full roster; to do so without an important option the caliber of Grantham makes the task that much more difficult.

For Clemson, the loss was a harsh reminder that the margin for error became much smaller the moment Grantham went down on Saturday against Notre Dame. Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and Elijah Thomas have all been key contributors for the Tigers this season, a big reason why Brad Brownell presides over a team that has looked the part of an NCAA tournament participant for much of this season.

Against Virginia that trio combined to score eight points, with Reed responsible for six. If not for the play of Gabe DeVoe II, who scored all 11 of his points in the first half, and freshman forward Aamir Simms, one could argue that Clemson would have found it difficult to score 30 points against the Virginia defense.

Without Grantham, Clemson can ill-afford to have its remaining key offensive options struggle as Reed, Thomas and Mitchell did Tuesday night. Thomas had issues finding looks against Virginia’s interior defenders, and it wasn’t simply because of the Cavaliers’ ability to double the post as well as any team in the country. There were other times in which Virginia didn’t double, and the likes of Wilkins (when he was healthy enough to play), Jack Salt and Mamadi Diakite all got the job done when called upon.

As a result Thomas, who entered the game averaging 11.1 points per contest and shooting better than 62 percent from the field, had as many turnovers as field goal attempts: three. Mitchell was in a similar position, missing all three of his shot attempts and turning the ball over three times, and even with his 11 points the aforementioned DeVoe was responsible for five turnovers.

The first game after losing a key player can be tough for a team, as the remaining options are adjusting to either new or increased responsibilities. So while Tuesday’s result does say something about Clemson’s margin for error moving forward, it says even more about Virginia’s status as not only an ACC title contender (they’re now 8-0 in league play) but also a national title contender as well.

The cynics will see that and jump to say that we’ve been here before, that Virginia still has something to prove come NCAA tournament time. That’s fine, and Virginia did experience some lulls offensively in the first half against Clemson that they can’t afford if they’re to leave Duke with a win Saturday.

But when a team defends as well as Virginia can, they’ll give themselves a shot in just about any game. And when Virginia really buckled down defensively against Clemson, it largely occurred without the services of a player in Wilkins who rates among the best defensive players in college basketball.

Diakite may have scored just two points, but more importantly he finished with three blocked shots and two steals. Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and Devon Hall combined for nine steals, and forwards Jack Salt and DeAndre Hunter chipped in as well. Some may want to focus on the lack of a guy who can score 25-plus points every night, but when a team defends as well as Virginia does should that “deficiency” be held against them?

We’ll learn even more about Virginia on Saturday, but underrate their chances of reaching the Final Four at your own peril.