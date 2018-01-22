Team Of The Week: Kansas Jayhawks

I’m not sure that this Kentucky season can be considered a worst-case scenario.

Kentucky fans have seen a worst-case scenario.

That came during the 2012-13 season, when a Wildcat team that was trending towards the back end of the top 25 lost their star center Nerlens Noel to a torn ACL in February, dooming them to the NIT, where they lost in the first round to Robert Morris.

That is a worst-case scenario, and barring something totally unforeseen, this Kentucky team is not going to turn into that Kentucky team.

This group looks much more like the team we saw the following year, the one that featured Julius Randle, James Young, the Harrison twins and Willie Cauley-Stein and entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed with a 24-10 record before making a run to the national title game. That team had plenty of talent, but they never quite gelled until March.

This year’s team does not have that same level of talent, but they are running into some of the same problems.

The question is whether or not this group actually has the potential to come together and make a run like that 2014 team.

And frankly, I still think they do. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a go-to guy while Kevin Knox had seemingly regained his confidence before a poor performance in the home loss to Florida. Quade Green has returned to the lineup, as has Jarred Vanderbilt, who might be the key to unlock the potential on this roster.

In an ideal world, Kentucky’s length and athleticism allows them to be one of the nation’s best defensive teams while the playmaking of Vanderbilt and Green makes their offense fluid enough that they overcome some of their shooting issues. I can still tell myself a story where Kentucky finds a way to put it all together for six straight games in March.

But that’s not who they are right now.

And with each passing game, I grow less and less confident that the elite will ever come out of this group.

Kentucky is not a top 25 basketball team right now. They are nowhere near one of the favorites to win a national title right now. And, at this point, Kentucky fans would do well to adjust their expectations, as a trip out of the Sweet 16 should be considered a success.

Here is the full top 25.

1. Villanova, 18-1 (Last Week: No. 1)

2. Purdue, 19-2 (2)

3. Virginia, 18-1 (5)

4. Kansas, 16-3 (13)

5. Michigan State, 17-3 (7)

6. Duke, 17-2 (10)

7. West Virginia, 16-3 (4)

8. Arizona, 16-4 (8)

9. Xavier, 18-3 (11)

10. Oklahoma, 14-4 (6)

11. North Carolina, 16-4 (17)

12. Texas Tech, 15-4 (3)

13. Cincinnati, 17-2 (19)

14. Ohio State, 17-4 (22)

15. Auburn, 17-2 (18)

16. Tennessee, 13-5 (23)

17. Wichita State, 15-4 (9)

18. Clemson, 16-3 (20)

19. Saint Mary’s, 19-2 (NR)

20. Gonzaga, 17-4 (16)

21. Nevada, 18-3 (NR)

22. Florida, 14-5 (NR)

23. Rhode Island, 15-3 (NR)

24. Arizona State, 15-4 (14)

25. TCU, 14-5 (25)

DROPPED OUT: No. 12 Seton Hall, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 21 Michigan, No. 24 Miami

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 19 Saint Mary’s, No. 21 Nevada, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 Rhode Island