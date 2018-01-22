Monday’s Three Things to Know: TCU, Virginia Tech and Kansas State earn big wins

1. VIRGINIA TECH EARNED ITS BIGGEST WIN OF THE SEASON
Virginia Tech has been considered by many to be a disappointment this season. The Hokies haven’t beaten anybody notable in the ACC and the non-conference schedule didn’t deliver any signature victories.
Which is why Virginia Tech’s win Monday night over No. 10 North Carolina is so critical.
The Hokies finally have a great win to hang their hat on for the committee. Where has this version of Virginia Tech been all season?
2. TCU ALSO EARNS A SIGNATURE WIN
Entering Monday night, TCU could have rolled over and called it quits on this season.
The Horned Frogs had dropped four of five games by a total of 15 points. Talented sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher was diagnosed with a season-ending injury for TCU.
But TCU stayed strong through some adversity as they pulled off a huge 82-73 Big 12 home win over No. 7 West Virginia. Leading for nearly the entire game, TCU did a great job of slowing down Mountaineer offense as West Virginia struggled to score in the half court.
3. KANSAS STATE PICKED UP THE NIGHT’S BIGGEST BUBBLE WIN
It’s time to start keeping track of the bubble.
With March Madness creeping closer, every night will feature games with big bubble implications. Besides for TCU and Virginia Tech beating top-1o teams, Kansas State beating Baylor for a Big 12 road win was the most important bubble win of the night.
The Wildcats have suddenly won four of their last five — including wins over Oklahoma, TCU and Baylor in their last three games. Not many people are talking about Kansas State in a loaded Big 12 but they’re playing as well as any team in the league right now.
A few more wins like this and the Wildcats could play their way into the Field of 68.