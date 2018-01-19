Andy Lyons/Getty Images
More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 9 Michigan State bounces back and routs Indiana 85-57
Elsa/Getty Images
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 22 points and Nick Ward had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 9 Michigan State bounce back with an 85-57 win over Indiana on Friday night.
The Spartans (17-3, 5-2 Big Ten) had a confidence-boosting performance after going from a top-ranked team to a reeling one. They were slumping after a 16-point loss at Ohio State, an overtime win over Rutgers and an 82-72 setback to Michigan at home.
The Hoosiers (11-8, 4-3) lost for the first time in four games, falling into a fourth-place tie with the Wolverines and Nebraska.
Michigan State took control with an 18-0 run midway through the first half, led by as much as 23 and was ahead 42-23 at halftime. The Spartans stayed ahead by a comfortable margin in the second half by spreading the ball around and making it tough for the Hoosiers to make shots.
Cassius Winston had 10 points, eight assists and only one turnover, while Jaren Jackson had 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three assists for the Spartans.
Indiana’s Robert Johnson had 21 points and the rest of his teammates struggled offensively. Josh Newkirk scored 14, but missed 12 of 17 shots and the Hoosiers were held to 34 percent shooting.
FAMOUS FAN
Alex Rodriguez, who was in Detroit for the North American International Auto Show, attended the game. He went to Michigan State’s shootaround earlier in the day and wore an “Izzone” T-shirt while standing in the student section behind coach Tom Izzo, his staff and players.
“I’ve always been a big fan of Izzo,” Rodriguez said.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers had a hard time competing without Juwan Morgan playing as he has lately. One of the Big Ten’s leaders in scoring, rebounding, steals and shooting before the game started was limited to two points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds and one steal.
Michigan State: The Spartans desperately needed to get their swagger back and they did, suddenly looking like the team that was ranked No. 1 two weeks ago.
Weekend Preview: Big East showdown headlines an interesting slate of games
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS
*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)
No. 11 XAVIER at No. 19 SETON HALL (-1), Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
The only game this weekend featuring two teams that are currently ranked in the top 25, Xavier and Seton Hall square off in a battle of programs trending in opposite directions. Now that Trevon Bluiett has rediscovered his shooting stroke, the Musketeers have reeled off back-to-back wins, including a beatdown of then-No. 25 Creighton. Seton Hall, on the other hand, lost by a combined 37 points at Marquette and Creighton in the last 11 days and struggled with a Georgetown team that was down 44 points at home against Villanova.
- PREDICTION: Xavier’s new starting lineup will be interesting. The Musketeers are much more offensively oriented right now, but Kerem Kanter and Naji Marshall are not exactly known for their defense and physicality. Seton Hall has a big, old, tough and strong front line. I think they get this win they badly needed in front of a packed out. Seton Hall (-1)
No. 14 ARIZONA (-5) at STANFORD, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBS)
First place in the Pac-12 is on the line as 5-1 Arizona squares off with 5-1 Stanford. And yes, you read that correctly. In their last five games in league play, the Cardinal have swept the LA schools at home, the Washington schools on the road and beaten Arizona State in their place. Now they get the best team in the Pac-12. Stanford is healthy and playing the best basketball they’ve played in a long, long time.
- PREDICTION: If Stanford is getting five points at home I am all over the Cardinal. The problem is that I don’t think they will be. KenPom’s projections don’t factor in that Stanford is healthy and hot. I think the line will be closer to Stanford (-2), and I would still probably take them. Stanford (-5)
FLORIDA at No. 18 KENTUCKY (-3), Sat. 8:15 p.m.
This matchup is fascinating. Two teams that still have quite figured things out that play polar opposite styles of basketball. Florida is loaded with quick, veteran guards that fire up threes. Kentucky is loaded big, athletic forwards that can’t really shoot. Coming off of a loss at South Carolina, I think this game is probably more important for Kentucky, who finally looks like they are going to be healthy.
- PREDICTION: Can Kentucky overwhelm Florida with their size or will the Gators exploit the mismatches with their guards? That answer really comes down to whether or not the Gators get hot from deep. I’m going to guess that they will since they have a tendency to show up in big games. Florida (+3)
WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?
- No. 1 Villanova (-17) at UConn, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (CBS): The big question in this game for me, beyond “Will UConn lose by enough for UConn to fire Kevin Ollie on the spot?”, is whether or not Villanova is the elite team in college basketball that we swear doesn’t exist. Villanova (-17)
- No. 7 Wichita State (-1) at Houston, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU): The Shockers have turned into a defensive liability out of nowhere, and on Saturday they will be traveling to visit a Houston team that badly needs this win. Wichita State (-1)
- No. 4 Oklahoma (-3) at Oklahoma State, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN): Trae Young hasn’t been right for a couple of weeks, and now he gets a rival on the road. Is this the game that he figures it out? Oklahoma (-3)
- BAYLOR at No. 10 KANSAS (-8), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN): Kansas has actually had some issues at home this season, more than they’ve had on the road. Baylor tends to play the Jayhawks tough. Is this a letdown spot after that massive win at West Virginia? Kansas (-8)
No. 10 Jayhawks back on top of Big 12 with fresh approach
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The hallmarks of Kansas under Bill Self over the years have been inside-outside post play and gritty defense, the kind of in-your-shorts man-to-man that leaves opponents gasping for air.
That trusted formula has produced 13 straight Big 12 championships.
But if the No. 10 Jayhawks are going to break a tie with the UCLA teams of the 1960s and ’70s for the most consecutive conference titles, their formula will look quite different this season: They are going to pour in 3-pointers, race around the court and simply outscore their foes.
“I do think you can get tougher. I do think you can get harder. I do think you can become more competitive and learn how to compete as you go,” Self said, “but the reality of it is we’re not changing right now playing four guards. Our second-best rebounder is 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. We’re not changing that. We’re not changing our next-best rebounder weighs 200 pounds. We’re not changing that fact.
“We’re playing four really average-sized guards,” Self said. “We’re not going to change that.”
So, best to adapt to it.
It helps that those four guards — Devonte Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick and Malik Newman — form one of the best backcourts in the nation. Graham is a do-everything floor general, Mykhailiuk one of the best sharpshooters in the nation, Vick the most athletic of the bunch and Newman is capable of getting to the rim with as quick of a first step as anybody in the league.
It also helps that they’re experienced: Graham and Mykhailiuk are seniors with three title rings on their fingers, Vick is a junior and Newman is a third-year sophomore who redshirted last season.
Together, they’ve led the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1) to four consecutive wins, including road wins over then-No. 16 TCU and sixth-ranked West Virginia. They’ve pushed Kansas back to the top of the league standings headed into Saturday’s game against Baylor, and back into the discussion of a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed in about six weeks.
In other words, they have Kansas right where it is accustomed to being.
But the route has been much different, and that was evident in the Jayhawks’ comeback victory over the Mountaineers on Monday night. Graham and Mykhailiuk combined for 20 of their final 26 points, most of them on 3s and pull-up jumpers — each of them knocked down three from beyond the arc.
The comeback in years past would have featured a big man such as Darrell Arthur or Thomas Robinson in the post, or an elite guard such as Frank Mason III going right to the rim.
Different styles, even if the results have been the same.
“I think we assume some things because of the past,” Self said. “You look at the past, I mean, Landen Lucas was tough. We’re not replacing him with the same toughness. Josh Jackson was a monster. He was an assassin. We’re not replacing him with the same type of mentality. Certainly, you can’t match Frank’s mentality in that area. Which is OK. We were so spoiled with that in the past.”
Those past teams may have had bruising big men, tough guard play and pure scorers all over the floor, and they may have been one of the best defensive teams in the country. But they also had deficiencies, and in many cases, they are the same areas where this year’s team excels.
The Jayhawks have already hit 195 shots from beyond the arc, tops in the Big 12, and are shooting 41 percent from that range. They are among the league leaders in assists and shooting percentage, numbers that help to offset the fact that Kansas ranks ninth out of 10 teams in the league in rebounding.
“We’re going to be scrappy, tough. We got to do a way better job of rebounding, obviously,” Graham said. “But yeah, basically we’ve just got to get way tougher, like I’ve been saying.”
That toughness could get a boost now that Silvio De Souza, a five-star prospect from Florida’s IMG Academy, has been cleared to play. He graduated in December and promptly joined the Jayhawks, and Self is hopeful the big man will be up to speed by the time February rolls around.
It could get another boost if Billy Preston, another five-star prospect, is ever cleared. The school and NCAA have been looking into the ownership of a car he was driving on campus last fall.
In the meantime, the Jayhawks head into their game against the Bears on Saturday riding a win streak, winning high-scoring affairs thanks to 3-pointers and an offensive flair.
“We don’t have the same team we’ve had in the past,” Self said, “and we have to understand that.”
TCU PG Jaylen Fisher to miss rest of season following knee surgery
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU point guard Jaylen Fisher had surgery Thursday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season for the No. 24 Horned Frogs.
Fisher got hurt Tuesday, the second time in less than six months he injured a knee in practice. He had surgery after a meniscus tear in his left knee in early August.
The sophomore guard missed the team’s trip to Australia after the previous surgery, but was ready for the regular season. He averaged 12.1 points and was fifth in the Big 12 with 5.4 assists while playing the first 17 games. He had a career-high 22 points in an overtime loss Saturday at No. 4 Oklahoma, and he made 11 of 20 shots from 3-point range his last four games.
Fisher will need three to four months of recovery.
“I feel bad for him. We all feel bad for him,” coach Jamie Dixon said.
Even with his knee locked in a bent position and having to use crutches, Fisher attended TCU’s 96-73 home win over Iowa State on Wednesday night. He sat in a chair near the TCU bench.
Bracketology: Searching for No. 1 seeds
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
That search for No. 1 seeds? It may take a while. We have some very good basketball teams. But, at least to this point, we’re absent that handful of elite teams we’ve seen in recent years. So if you’re writing teams on seed lines – including the top line – you might want to use a pencil.
Kansas is squarely back in the race after beating West Virginia in Morgantown. And keep eye on North Carolina, too. The Tar Heels are quietly putting together the type of profile that Selection Committee members traditionally like. They currently own the No. 1 overall SOS (strength of schedule) in the nation, and have six wins over “tourney” teams in today’s bracket update.
Here’s the latest:
UPDATED: January 19, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- LSU vs. SMU | Midwest Region
- Texas AM vs. UCLA | West Region
- ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T | East Region
- FLA GULF COAST vs. JACKSON ST | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|EAST – Boston
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Pittsburgh
|Detroit
|1) VILLANOVA
|1) PURDUE
|16) NC A&T / ROB MORRIS
|16) FL GULF CST / JACKSON ST
|8) Louisville
|8) Miami-FL
|9) Georgia
|9) Providence
|San Diego
|Boise
|5) RHODE ISLAND
|5) Arizona State
|12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|4) Ohio State
|4) CINCINNATI
|13) BUFFALO
|13) LOUISIANA
|Dallas
|Nashville
|6) Tennessee
|6) TCU
|11) Notre Dame
|11) LSU / SMU
|3) Texas Tech
|3) Clemson
|14) VERMONT
|14) WILLIAM & MARY
|Nashville
|Wichita
|7) Michigan
|7) Florida
|10) Missouri
|10) Butler
|2) North Carolina
|2) KANSAS
|15) IONA
|15) MONTANA
|WEST – Los Angeles
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|Charlotte
|Charlotte
|1) Duke
|1) VIRGINIA
|16) PENNSYLVANIA
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) Texas
|8) SAINT MARY’S
|9) Arkansas
|9) Marquette
|Boise
|Dallas
|5) Seton Hall
|5) Michigan State
|12) Texas AM / UCLA
|12) MISSOURI STATE
|4) Wichita State
|4) AUBURN
|13) BELMONT
|13) E. TENNESSEE ST
|San Diego
|Detroit
|6) Creighton
|6) Gonzaga
|11) WESTERN KENTUCKY
|11) NC State
|3) ARIZONA
|3) Xavier
|14) S.F. AUSTIN
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|Wichita
|Pittsburgh
|7) NEVADA
|7) Kentucky
|10) Alabama
|10) Florida State
|2) Oklahoma
|2) West Virginia
|15) CS-FULLERTON
|15) RADFORD
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Purdue, Virginia, and Duke
Last Four Byes (at large): Florida State, Missouri, NC State, Notre Dame
Last Four IN (at large): LSU, Texas AM, SMU, UCLA
First Four OUT (at large): Washington, Houston, Baylor, Boise State
Next four teams OUT (at large): Syracuse, Maryland, USC, St. Bonaventure
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, NC State
SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, Texas AM
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Butler
BIG 12 (6): KANSAS, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas
Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan
Pac 12 (3): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA
American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, SMU
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Missouri State (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Western Kentucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Fullerton (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Jackson State (SWAC)