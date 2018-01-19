Thursday’s Three Things To Know: Nebraska, Saint Mary’s land big upsets

Thursday nights are slow in the college basketball world, but that doesn’t me we don’t have stuff to talk about.
Here are the three things you need to know about.
1. TIM MILES IS WELL ON HIS WAY TO SAVING HIS JOB
One of the most underdiscussed storylines of the college basketball season to date is that the coaches that entered the year on the hot seat are winning.
Clemson’s Brad Brownell might get back to the NCAA tournament. Bruce Pearl has made people at Auburn forget – briefly – about the internal investigation into the FBI allegations against the program. Even Jim Christian looks like he’s going to force BC to give him more time.
But Tim Miles might be the best example of this. After a flurry of transfers in the offseason and a change in athletic director, things looked pretty bleak for Miles. But he now has his Nebraska team sitting in a position where they are at least in the conversation for the bubble at beating No. 23 Michigan at home by 20 points.
The Huskers are not quite there yet. Monday’s game at No. 22 Ohio State is huge because it is the last ranked team on Nebraska’s schedule.
But that’s a ways off.
As of now, Nebraska fans can enjoy the fact that they’re 14-7 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten.
2. SAINT MARY’S WON THE MOST IMPORTANT GAME OF THEIR SEASON
Jock Landale went off for 26 points, 12 boards and three assists as Saint Mary’s extended their winning streak to 13 games and put themselves in a position where making a run at an NCAA tournament bid looks likely.
Our Travis Hines has a column up on this game here.
3. VIRGINIA CONTINUES TO LOOK LIKE THE BEST TEAM IN THE ACC
The Wahoos went into Atlanta and beat down Georgia Tech, 64-48, on Thursday night.
The most impressive thing about this season for Virginia isn’t that they are winning these games or that they are playing great defense or whatever. It’s that all of these wins they are collecting are impressive.
Georgia Tech never looked like they were really in this one, and the Yellow Jackets have been playing better of late and were at home. They beat N.C. State by 17. They handled North Carolina fairly easily. They embarrassed Virginia Tech on the road.
Virginia is really, really good, and the truth is that they are probably a year away from being their best selves.