Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Team Of The Week: Louisville Cardinals

By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 8:10 AM EST
For a minute, it looked like the Louisville Cardinals were dead and buried.

That’s what happens when your arch-nemesis steals your soul on national television. The Cardinals – who are already dealing with more off-the-court issues than just about any team in the history of college basketball – lost by 29 points to Kentucky on Dec. 29th, a game in which it looked like Louisville quit.

Since that game, Louisville has … well, they’ve actually looked like a team with a shot at making a run at the NCAA tournament.

They whipped up on Pitt at home, a game that was only relevant because Kevin Stallings tried to talk that noise to Louisville fans. Then they lost to Clemson on the road in overtime; there’s no shame in that this year, not when Clemson is a top 15 team on KenPom.

That leads us to this week, when the Cardinals landed themselves a top 30 road win by knocking off Florida State before they beat a pretty good Virginia Tech team at home.

None of that is enough to truly get Louisville onto the right side of the bubble at this point in the calendar. But those are major steps in the right direction, particularly for a team that was badly in need of confidence and a few good headlines.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • PURDUE: The Boilermakers snuck by with a one-point over a suddenly-impressive Michigan team on the road on Tuesday night, following that up by going into Minneapolis and giving Minnesota their worst home loss since Lew Alcindor and John Wooden rolled into the Barn with UCLA.
  • TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders did what they needed to do in order to keep their hopes of winning the Big 12 regular season title alive – they protected their home court. On Saturday afternoon, Chris Beard’s club knocked off No. 2 West Virginia in Lubbock. We wrote a profile about Beard’s rise from obscurity last week.
  • STANFORD: The Cardinal went from being one of the most disappointing teams in the court to a thoroughly intriguing player in the Pac-12 title race. Stanford has the talent to be a tournament team and we have finally seen it the last two weeks. After sweeping UCLA and USC two weeks ago, Jerod Haase’s club won at the Washington schools this week. Suddenly they’re 4-1 in the league. They get the Arizona schools this week and travel to the LA schools the week after that. We’ll know if they’re for real very soon.
  • OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes managed to avoid a drop-off after a win over Michigan State put them on the map. They handled both Maryland and Rutgers quite easily this week. The Buckeyes are tied for first in the Big Ten.
  • OKLAHOMA: The Sooners continued to play dominating basketball, beating No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 16 TCU this week to keep pace atop the Big 12 standings.

CBT Podcast: Monday Overreactions on Michigan-Michigan State, Texas Tech’s win, West Virginia’s punch

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 11:47 AM EST
Rob Dauster was joined today by Brendan Quinn, the beat writer for both Michigan and Michigan State over at The Athletic, to talk through everything about the bigger story in college basketball from this week: The Wolverines going into the Breslin Center and knocking off No. 4 Michigan State. Before that conversation begins, Rob covers Texas Tech’s win over West Virginia, Purdue turning into the best team in the Big Ten and why West Virginia’s failing to land a punch was the best thing that ever happened to court-storming.

Here are the timecodes for the podcast:

OPEN: Big 12’s strength, and what it means for TCU

5:05: Texas Tech’s win over West Virginia

6:50: Chris Beard and the profile I wrote for NBC Sports on him

11:22: West Virginia’s court storm haymaker

13:05: Purdue’s win say more about Minnesota?

20:10: What does this win mean for Michigan?

32:00: How worried should we be about Michigan State?

Bracketology: Villanova holds on No. 1 spot

Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenJan 15, 2018, 10:57 AM EST
The Villanova Wildcats remain the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket.  They also have a favorable upcoming schedule, playing five of their next eight games at home.  Then again, college hoops has been anything but predictable, so who knows.  Purdue continues to build its resume.  The Boilermakers won their road game at Minnesota by 34 points on Saturday.  That’s impressive no matter how you slice it.

Here’s the latest bracket.

UPDATED: January 15, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • NC State vs. Texas AM | East Region
  • Washington vs. Alabama Midwest Region
  • ROBERT MORRIS vs. JACKSON STATE | South Region
  • FLORIDA GULF COAST vs. NC A&T | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

EAST Boston                           SOUTH – Atlanta     
Pittsburgh Detroit
1) VILLANOVA 1) PURDUE
16) NC A&T / FL GULF COAST 16) ROB MORRIS / JACKSON ST
8) Florida State 8) Arkansas
9) Houston 9) Texas
Nashville Boise
5) Michigan State 5) Tennessee
12) BUFFALO 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
4) AUBURN 4) Clemson
13) LOUISIANA 13) E. TENNESSEE ST
Wichita Detroit
6) Cincinnati 6) Ohio State
11) NC State / Texas AM 11) SAINT MARY’S
3) Kansas 3) Xavier
14) VERMONT 14) WRIGHT STATE
Charlotte Dallas
7) Michigan 7) Florida
10) Providence 10) Notre Dame
2) Duke 2) Texas Tech
15) IONA 15) RADFORD
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Pittsburgh Wichita
1) WEST VIRGINIA 1) OKLAHOMA
16) PENN 16) BUCKNELL
8) Louisville 8) Butler
9) Marquette 9) Miami-FL
Boise San Diego
5) Gonzaga 5) Kentucky
12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 12) NEW MEXICO ST
4) Seton Hall 4) ARIZONA
13) S.F. AUSTIN 13) BELMONT
San Diego Nashville
6) TCU 6) RHODE ISLAND
11) Georgia 11) Washington / Alabama
3) Arizona State 3) North Carolina
14) MONTANA 14) WILLIAM & MARY
Charlotte Dallas
7) Creighton 7) NEVADA
10) UCLA 10) LSU
2) VIRGINIA 2) WICHITA STATE
15) CS-FULLERTON 15) DRAKE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Purdue, Oklahoma, and West Virginia

Last Four Byes (at large): Notre Dame, LSU, UCLA, Georgia

Last Four IN (at large): Washington, Alabama, NC State, Texas AM

First Four OUT (at large): Baylor, Missouri, St. Bonaventure, Maryland

Next four teams OUT (at large): Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Boise State, Syracuse

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Miami-FL, Notre Dame, NC State

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Texas AM

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence

BIG 12 (6): OKLAHOMA, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, Texas

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington

American (3): WICHITA STATE, Cincinnati, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Drake (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Penn (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), S.F. Austin (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Fullerton (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), William & Mary (CAA), Radford (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Jackson State (SWAC)

Player Of The Week: Trae Young, Oklahoma

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
My favorite part about covering college basketball are the stories that come out of nowhere.

Like, for example, a borderline top 20 recruit from Norman, Oklahoma, going to his hometown school, putting up Maravichian numbers and taking a team that second-to-last in the Big 12 a season ago and turning them into a legitimate national title contender and possible conference champ.

Trae Young is what makes college basketball so enjoyable for me.

And I swear to you, I am getting sick of writing about Trae Young.

It’s not because I don’t love the story and it’s not because he’s a bad kid. By all accounts, he seems to be a genuinely good dude. He’s also a hard-worker that is making the absolute most out of his comparatively-limited physical skills.

I just don’t know what else can possibly be said about him that hasn’t already been said, that I haven’t written ten times over.

He’s incredible. He’s putting up numbers that compare favorably to the numbers that Russell Westbrook is currently averaging for that other team in Oklahoma. His counting stats are ridiculous, as are his advanced stats; no one has ever used as many possessions as Young uses, and his efficiency on those possessions would be very good for a player that has the ball in his hands half the time.

This past week, Young went for 27 points, nine assists and four steals in a win over No. 8 Texas Tech and followed that up by tying a career-high with 43 points and setting career-highs with 11 boards and ten threes to go along with seven assists in an overtime win over No. 16 TCU. He shot 44 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three in those two games.

And it’s only January 15th.

So I better get used to this.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Maye snapped out of a funk in a big way this week, going for 32 points and 18 boards in North Carolina’s home win over Boston Colleege before posting 18 pints and 11 boards to go along with three assists and three steals in a win at Notre Dame.
  • DENG ADEL, Louisville: Adel led the Cardinals to a pair of crucial wins this week, knocking off Florida State in Tallahassee and beating Virginia Tech in the Yum! Center. Adel averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 boards and 4.0 assists in the two wins, including a 27-point, 11-rebound performance against the Hokies.
  • LINDELL WIGGINTON, Iowa State: Wigginton has been one of the best freshman in the country that no one is talking about. This week, he scored 27 points in Allen Fieldhouse in a five-point loss before putting up a career-high 30 as the Cyclones landed their first league win of the season over Baylor.
  • CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State: Hutchison’s phenomenal senior season continued this week as he put 21 points, 10 boards and four assists on Fresno State in a road win before dropping 44 on San Diego State at home. The Broncos look like Nevada’s biggest challenger in the Mountain West race.
  • JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra: Wright-Foreman is now the nation’s second-leading scorer after the week he had. If we pretend that last Sunday night was actually this week, then Wright-Foreman averaged 31.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 boards in three games. In six league games, he’s averaging 30.5 points and 4.5 assists.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 2, top ten sees changes

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 15, 2018, 1:21 AM EST
TCU has lost their last three games and four of their last five. They would currently be sitting with a five-game losing streak – an 0-5 start in the Big 12 – had they not outplayed Baylor in overtime at their place a few weeks back.

And yet, I have the Horned Frogs ranked in my top 25 today. They’re 25th, mind you, but they’re there, over the likes of Creighton and Texas A&M and Notre Dame and Florida State and Nevada and Saint Mary’s.

The reason why is simple in my mind: TCU is excruciatingly close to having an absolutely incredible season. They are, as I wrote on Saturday afternoon, the perfect example of just how insanely tough the Big 12 is this season.

TCU lost by one to No. 9 Oklahoma at home in their Big 12 opener after Trae Young sparked a comeback from 11 points down in the final 10 minutes and TCU missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it. They lost by four points at home to Kansas on a night when Kansas shot 55 percent from three. They lost by one in double-overtime at Texas when Jaylen Fisher missed a would-be game-winning layup at the buzzer, and they lost by five in overtime at Oklahoma.

Put another way, their four losses in the Big 12 are by a combined 11 points in a combined three overtimes with a combined two missed game-winners. If those game-winners go down, TCU is 3-2 in the Big 12 with another road win and a win over the Fighting Trae Youngs. If a few more bounces go their way, they’re 4-1 or 5-0 in the league, they’re 16-1 or 17-0 on the season and they’re ranked somewhere in the top five, maybe even No. 1.

I’m not sure TCU would deserve that top five ranking if they had it. And I don’t think they currently deserve to be out of the top 25 altogether.

Results matter. They have to. The whole reason we play the game is to determine a winner and a loser. We want those last-second shots to matter, because if they didn’t, then all the drama and fun in sports would disappear.

But it all has to be relative.

Good teams sometimes lose close games to better teams. Sometimes they lose close games to worse teams on the road. It doesn’t mean that team isn’t good.

And TCU is the perfect example.

Anyway, here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Villanova, 16-1 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Purdue, 17-2 (4)
3. Texas Tech, 15-2 (5)
4. West Virginia, 15-2 (3)
5. Virginia, 16-1 (6)
6. Oklahoma, 14-2 (7)
7. Michigan State, 16-3 (2)
8. Arizona, 14-4 (8)
9. Wichita State, 15-2 (12)
10. Duke, 15-2 (13)
11. Xavier, 16-3 (11)
12. Seton Hall, 15-3 (9)
13. Kansas, 14-3 (14)
14. Arizona State, 14-3 (10)
15. Kentucky, 14-3 (17)
16. Gonzaga, 16-3 (18)
17. North Carolina, 14-4 (19)
18. Auburn, 16-1 (24)
19. Cincinnati, 15-2 (22)
20. Clemson, 15-2 (23)
21. Michigan, 15-4 (NR)
22. Ohio State, 15-4 (NR)
23. Tennessee, 12-4 (NR)
24. Miami, 13-3 (16)
25. TCU, 13-4, (21)

DROPPED OUT: No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 25 Creighton

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 Michigan, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 Tennessee

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Sunday on NBCSN

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJan 14, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Sunday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.

It starts with Davidson at Fordham at 3:00 p.m. EST and ends with Saint Joseph’s at UMass at 5:00 p.m. EST

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN